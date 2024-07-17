You are here

RSG partners with Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation to boost adventure tourism

RSG partners with Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation to boost adventure tourism
RSG and Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation partner to develop exhilarating adventure experiences in the region. (Supplied)
Arab News
RSG partners with Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation to boost adventure tourism

RSG partners with Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation to boost adventure tourism
  • Collaboration is set to revolutionize the tourism landscape by offering thrilling experiences while prioritizing safety and professionalism
  • Partnership will be spearheaded by Akun, RSG’s adventure sports brand, responsible for overseeing all hiking, climbing, and adventure experiences within RSG’s destinations
Arab News
JEDDAH: Red Sea Global has recently announced a partnership with the Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation aimed at enhancing adventure tourism activities across the Red Sea region.

According to the statement, this collaboration is set to revolutionize the tourism landscape by offering thrilling experiences while prioritizing safety and professionalism.

The partnership will be spearheaded by Akun, RSG’s adventure sports brand responsible for overseeing all hiking, climbing, and adventure experiences within RSG’s destinations, including The Red Sea and AMAALA.

Nicholas King, group chief development officer at Red Sea Global, emphasized the importance of combining adventure with luxury tourism, stating in a press release: “Our partnership with the Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation is ensuring that Akun can offer invigorating experiences that complement the elegance of our resorts in a safe and professional manner. Together, we are propelling the adventure tourism industry across the Red Sea region.”

Through this collaboration, trainees from SCHF will have the opportunity to gain experience through internships with Akun, while also benefiting from training and support provided by qualified SCHF trainers.

Yasmin Gahtani, managing director at SCHF, highlighted the landscapes of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast and expressed the desire to showcase these stunning terrains through climbing and hiking experiences.

She said: “Saudi Arabia has some of the world’s most stunning landscapes, especially along the Red Sea coast. We want to help Saudis and the world discover this dramatic terrain by opening it to exhilarating, yet safe, climbing and hiking experiences. Through this partnership, we can make Saudi and the Red Sea a must-visit destination for the most avid climbers, hikers, and thrill-seekers.”

To promote the Red Sea region as a premier adventure destination, RSG and SCHF plan to host a series of local, regional, and international events, including climbing competitions, hiking events, and festivals.

According to the statement, the federation’s technical and safety assessments will help certify RSG’s developments as world-class adventure destinations.

Looking ahead, RSG and SCHF are exploring the creation of hiking and climbing content tailored to the Red Sea region. This resource will offer valuable information on trails, climbing sites, logistical details, and safety guidelines, positioning the Red Sea as a premier hub for outdoor enthusiasts worldwide.

Gaza is worst human catastrophe in modern history, Saudi envoy tells UN Security Council

Gaza is worst human catastrophe in modern history, Saudi envoy tells UN Security Council
Updated 17 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Gaza is worst human catastrophe in modern history, Saudi envoy tells UN Security Council

Gaza is worst human catastrophe in modern history, Saudi envoy tells UN Security Council
  • Abdulaziz Alwasil says it is a sign of a broken world order caused by ‘some major powers’ putting their own interests ahead of UN’s founding principles
  • The organization is ‘shackled with procedures and rules that allow a small number of states to control the destiny of helpless peoples and countries,’ he adds
Updated 17 July 2024
Arab News

NEW YORK CITY: The global order is in one of the most dangerous phases it has experienced since the end of the Cold War, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN said on Tuesday.

Abdulaziz Alwasil blamed this on “some major powers” putting their own interests ahead of the principles on which the UN was built, as a result of which the organization is unable to uphold its responsibilities because its agencies and mechanisms are “shackled with procedures and rules that allow a small number of states to control the destiny of helpless peoples and countries.”

Speaking during a meeting of the Security Council, Alwasil said: “The blatant violations being perpetrated against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are a prime example of the inaction of the current global order and the failure of its most important body, tasked with the maintenance of international peace and security, to fulfill the hopes that have been pinned on it.”

This, he added, has allowed “the Israeli war machine to kill and injure thousands of Palestinians without accountability or deterrence, so that the world stands witness to the worst human catastrophe of our modern history.”

In recent years the world has seen a growing number of increasingly severe crises, Alwasil said, and so it is more important than ever that a new multilateral system be established that is more fair, more cohesive, and has more effective mechanisms to help establish peace and security.

“We’re currently witnessing a phase of a transition to a new multilateral global order, whose features have not solidified yet,” he added.

“This requires us all to enhance our joint and global efforts to protect ourselves from the dangers of conflict and war, especially as we see increasing signs of fragmentation in policy and economics and digitization, and as we see increasing fears of nuclear annihilation and world war three.”

The pursuit of peace and security is the founding principle of the UN, Alwasil said, and he vowed that Saudi Arabia would continue to strive to achieve “the goals or purposes of the United Nations and the maintenance of international peace and security.”

He underscored the important need for “comprehensive reforms” of the Security Council and other UN bodies to better enable them “to perform their duties effectively and in accordance with the principles of the organization, international law and international humanitarian law.”

More than 50 states, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait, attended the high-level Security Council open debate, titled “Multilateral cooperation in the interest of a more just, democratic and sustainable world order.”

Topics: War on Gaza Saudi Arabia

Saudi crown prince receives US senator Chris Van Hollen 

Saudi crown prince receives US senator Chris Van Hollen 
Updated 17 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince receives US senator Chris Van Hollen 

Saudi crown prince receives US senator Chris Van Hollen 
Updated 17 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received in Jeddah on Tuesday visiting Senator Chris Van Hollen, a member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, in addition to issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, National Security Adviser Musaed Al-Aiban, and US ambassador to the Kingdom Michael Ratney attended the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US

