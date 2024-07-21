‘Deeply concerned’ UN chief calls for restraint after Israel’s attack on Yemen

DUBAI: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over Israel’s airstrikes on Saturday in and around the port of Hodeidah in Yemen.
Guterres called on all parties to “avoid attacks that could harm civilians and damage civilian infrastructure.”
In a statement, the secretary-general said that he “remains deeply concerned about the risk of further escalation in the region and continues to urge all to exercise utmost restraint.”
Israel’s stike on Hodeidah, apparently in retaliation for the Houthi drone strike on Tel Aviv earlier this week, left several dead and more than 80 people injured.
Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that Israeli planes struck a power plant and a fuel storage facility.
Meanwhile, the internationally recognised government of Yemen on Sunday condemned Israel's airstrikes as a violation of international laws, holding Israel responsible for worsening the humanitarian crisis and strengthening Houthi militias.
The government, in a statement, urged the Houthis to prioritize national interests and engage in peace, while calling on the international community to support Yemen's authority and implement Resolution 2216.
The government also reiterated support for the Palestinian people and called for an end to Israeli aggression.