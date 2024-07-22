Saudi Arabia, Egypt to boost energy cooperation after high-level meeting

You are here

Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman meets Egyptian energy ministers in Riyadh. (Saudi Ministry of Energy)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Egypt are set to boost energy cooperation following a meeting between top officials to expand ties in petroleum, gas, electricity, renewable energy, and hydrogen.
On July 21, Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat at his ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.

This comes as Saudi Arabia and Egypt deepen their energy cooperation, with Egypt signing a $4 billion deal with Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power in December 2023 to develop a green hydrogen project. The agreement includes a work plan for the first phase, targeting a production capacity of up to 600,000 tons annually of green ammonia.  
During the meeting, the ministers discussed various aspects of cooperation between the two countries, aiming to align their efforts with the shared visions of their leadership and the ambitions of their peoples, according to a statement from the Saudi Energy Ministry.

“The energy strategies of both countries were reviewed, and key work areas and measures to diversify the energy mix and address challenges in the energy sector were discussed, all within the framework of ensuring sustainable and affordable energy sources,” said the statement.

The recent Riyadh meeting also reviewed the progress of joint projects, including the electrical interconnection between the Saudi and Egyptian grids — the largest in the region. 

This initiative aims to enhance the stability and reliability of the electrical supply between the two countries and maximize the economic and developmental benefits of their collaborative electrical undertakings, the statement added.
In a similar statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Badawi emphasized the depth of the partnership and the distinguished relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which have spanned decades across various fields, particularly in energy.
He said that the strategies of both countries were reviewed, including key work areas and measures to diversify the energy mix and address challenges in the sector to ensure sustainable and affordable energy sources.
The minister said that his ministry’s priorities include increasing production, accelerating exploration activities, and utilizing available capacities in refineries and petrochemical plants.
Badawi also stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation with the Kingdom and other allied countries, as well as exchanging expertise and sharing success stories to maximize integration between the two nations and increase the added value of natural resources.
The Egyptian statement also underlined the importance of developing action plans with realistic and fundamental solutions grounded in economic principles to ensure sustainability, and the need for continued investment in human resources, the development of young talent, and women’s empowerment.
The meeting agreed on the need to optimize the use of petroleum resources while considering environmental considerations. It discussed expanding programs and initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, including improving energy efficiency and enhancing the value of carbon through modern technologies and innovative methods such as enhanced oil recovery, the Egyptian ministry added in its statement.
The meeting concluded with the formation of joint working groups to focus on priority areas of cooperation that will develop implementation mechanisms to ensure actionable outcomes are achieved.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Monday, losing 28.17 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 12,174.76. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.34 billion ($2.22 billion) as 127 of the stocks advanced, while 96 retreated.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu rose 277.53 points, or 1.08 percent, to close at 26,040.47. This comes as 35 of the listed stocks advanced, while 30 fell. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 6.03 points, or 0.39 percent, to close at 1,523.43.

The best-performing stock of the day was Dr. Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital Co. The company’s share price surged 7.02 percent to SR64.

Other top performers were Sadr Logistics Co. as well as United Cooperative Assurance Co.

The worst performer was Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price dropped by 4.78 percent to SR21.90. 

Other stocks to fall were Miahona Co. and ACWA Power Co.

On the announcements front, Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. has announced its interim financial results for the period ending on June 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profit stood at SR159.8 million at the end of the first six months of 2024, up 13.4 percent from the corresponding period in 2023. 

The increase in net profit is due to the rise in petrol and transport division sales, deposit income, and sukuk, as well as the revenue from the joint venture project investment. 

There was a decrease in the other income and increase marketing, selling, and general costs as well as administrative, financing, and zakat expenses.

Saudi Exchange also announced the listing and trading units of SEDCO Capital Multi Asset Traded Fund as a closed ended investment traded fund on the main market on July 24 with the symbol 4703 and ISIN Code SA162G529FL8, and with +/- 30 percent daily price fluctuation limits and +/- 10 percent static price fluctuation limits.

A bourse filing revealed that these fluctuation limits will be applied during the first three days of listing, and from the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/- 10 percent and the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has granted exploration licenses for salt deposits in the Eastern Province’s Sabkha Ras Al-Qaryah to four companies following a competitive tendering process. 

The winning firms are Khalid Al-Zahid and Sons Co., Ibrahim Al-Issa and Partner Salt Co., Riyadh Salt Industry Co., and Rastan Limited, as announced by Jarrah bin Muhammad Al-Jarrah, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.  

Al-Jarrah noted that the ministry received six applications for the exploration licenses, announced in March through a mining platform. Five applications passed the qualification stage, while one did not meet the requirements. 

This aligns with the government’s goal of maximizing the Kingdom’s mineral resources, valued at SR9.3 trillion ($2.4 trillion), in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The initiative aims to enhance licensing transparency, promote national industries, and contribute to local content development and job creation.  

In its earlier release, the ministry revealed that the total area of the four sites offered for competition is 5 sq. km. The Ras Al-Qaryah complex, a coastal sabkha located approximately 4 km from the sea, has naturally exposed salt deposits in some locations on its surface. 

RIYADH: Saudi giga-project NEOM and hospitality firm Equinox Hotels have announced plans to open a resort on the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba as part of the recently unveiled Magna development.

In June, NEOM introduced the luxury destination, which will feature 12 locations along 120 km of coastline. It is part of the project’s sustainable portfolio, and will feature 15 hotels, 1,600 rooms, and over 2,500 residences. 

Magna will create 15,000 jobs, add SR2.6 billion ($693 million) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2030, house 14,500 residents, and attract 300,000 visitors annually, offering a unique investment opportunity with a focus on sustainability.

Equinox Resort Treyam will occupy one of the 12 locations, and the company’s CEO Christopher Norton said: “As a region, NEOM embodies the future of luxury hospitality, and Equinox Hotels is thrilled to create an unparalleled resort experience within this visionary destination.”

Norton added: “Our partnership with NEOM highlights a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and redefining the boundaries of hospitality. Located between THE LINE and the southernmost point of the Gulf of Aqaba, our resort will serve as the model for transformative luxury, activating the entire destination with experiences that only Equinox Hotels can offer.”

The resort will feature a 450-meter-long bridge-like structure suspended 40 meters above a lagoon.

An artistic impression of the resort. Supplied

Jeremy Lester, Magna executive director, said the collaboration with Equinox Hotels will “shape the future of luxury hospitality,” adding: “Equinox Resort Treyam embodies the convergence of innovation and luxury, and this partnership will redefine sustainable hospitality with a focus on truly immersive experiences and active lifestyles.”

Chris Newman, executive director of NEOM Hotel Division, described the plan as “a significant milestone in our journey to redefine luxury hospitality” within Magna.

He added: “This resort will be an example of transformative luxury, offering distinctive and inspiring experiences that only Equinox Hotels can deliver. Guests will have the opportunity to fully engage with this extraordinary location, where every detail is designed to enhance their well-being, elevate their journey, and support a high-performance lifestyle.”

RIYADH: Industrial and logistics asset demand in Dubai and Abu Dhabi surged 185 percent year-on-year to 18 million sq. feet in the first half of 2024, a new report showed. 

In its industrial market review, Knight Frank noted that the sector’s performance is reflected in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area Second Category, where rents surged 38.5 percent to 36 dirhams ($9.80) per sq. foot.    

Key sectors driving this surge in demand include manufacturing at 11.7 percent, construction at 11.1 percent, and logistics at 10.2 percent, which collectively account for one-third of total demand.   

This growth aligns with Dubai’s Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030, which aims to double the sector’s direct contribution to the emirate’s economy to 16.8 billion dirhams.  

The strategy also targets a 75 percent increase in technology adoption within infrastructure, a 30 percent reduction in carbon emissions, and a 10 percent improvement in operational efficiency. 

Maxim Talmatchi, associate partner and co-head of Industrial & Logistics, UAE, at Knight Frank, said: “The industrial and logistics market demonstrates robust fundamentals, characterized by strong demand, minimal vacancies, and a promising pipeline of upcoming projects as developers respond to the rising level of demand.” 

The property consultant also highlighted increasing interest from institutional investors in the US, China, and Europe, with the sector’s global appeal bolstered by attractive yields of around 8.25 percent. 

“There’s a noticeable shortage of high-quality industrial and logistics space in the UAE, especially in Dubai. As the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2023 aims to make Dubai a global industrial hub, there is an urgent need to develop new high-quality stock,” said Mikhail Vereshchagin, Knight Frank’s associate partner, Industrial & Logistics, UAE. 

The London-headquartered firm projected new supply in the UAE’s commercial capital to total 660,000 sq. feet in 2024, with 360,000 sq. feet in the Jebel Ali Free Zone and 300,000 sq. feet in Dubai Industrial City. An additional 1.3 million sq. feet is expected in 2025 across the National Industries Complex, Dubai South, and Dubai Investments Park 2.  

“There is a clear growth trend in demand for better quality, operationally efficient logistics and warehousing space within UAE, and specifically in Dubai,” said David Simons, founder and CEO of UAE-based Radius Group, as quoted in the Knight Frank report. 

The report focused on the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi group, which accounts for 55 percent of the UAE’s industrial supply, stating that the group saw strong demand for storage products with occupancy rates reaching 88 percent in the first quarter of 2024.   

General warehouse rents in KEZAD’s 12 economic zones range from 320 to 450 dirhams per sq. meters., while cold storage rents range from 350 to 550 dirhams per square meter.   

“Additionally, we are witnessing a trend toward longer lease commitments, with the average lease length increasing to almost 6 years from around 4 years in 2022,” said Mohamed Al-Ahmed, CEO of KEZAD Group, as quoted in the report.  

RIYADH: Middle Eastern sovereign investors are following their global counterparts by prioritizing India and other emerging markets amid concerns over geopolitical tensions, an analysis said. 

In its latest report, Invesco, a US-based investment management firm, said that 88 percent of global wealth funds, including 100 percent of those in the Middle East region, consider the south Asian country the most attractive destination for investments among emerging economies.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has already expressed its appetite in emerging nations like India. In September 2023, the Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih expressed the possibility of establishing a sovereign wealth fund office in the Asian country, as well as investing in Indian start-ups that cater to the Saudi markets via venture capital funds.

Commenting on her firm’s report, Josette Rizk, head of Middle East and Africa at Invesco, said: “Amid an unpredictable macro environment, sovereign investors are recalibrating their portfolios, pivoting toward equities, private credit, and hedge funds.”

She added: “Emerging markets are gaining traction, with funds adopting a selective approach.” 

According to the report, wealth funds are looking to reshape their portfolios to reflect the new macro environment, with 27 percent and 50 percent in the Middle East planning to increase allocations to infrastructure over the next year. 

Invesco’s findings are based on the views of 140 chief investment officers, heads of asset classes, and senior portfolio strategists at 83 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks, who together manage $22 trillion in assets. 

Geopolitical tensions posing risks to economic growth

The analysis revealed that 95 percent of sovereign investors in the Middle East region opined geopolitical tension as the most serious risk to economic growth over the next 12 months. 

According to the report, inflation also remains a significant concern for these investors, with 43 percent of sovereign wealth funds and central banks globally and 68 percent in the Middle East expecting it to settle above apex banks’ targets. 

The study further noted that almost three-quarters of investors — 71 percent worldwide and 70 percent in the Middle East — anticipate interest rates and bond yields to remain in the mid-single digits over the long term, indicating a shift in expectations.

The rise of private credit

The report noted that private credit is also gaining popularity, with only 35 percent of sovereign wealth funds globally and 22 percent in the Middle East currently having no investments in private credit. 

Invesco opined that the appeal of private credit is driven by diversification from traditional fixed income and its relative value compared to conventional debts. 

The study said that the US is the most attractive market for private credit, with the country being rated the favorite option by 67 percent of the wealth funds globally and 71 percent in the Middle East. 

However, Invesco said there is a growing interest in emerging market private debt, as more than half of the respondents, including 58 percent in the Middle East region, believe there are unexplored opportunities in these countries. 

“Private credit is increasingly attractive to sovereign wealth funds, with many investing through funds and direct deals. Sovereign wealth funds in the region developed markets but are also exploring emerging markets while balancing defensive and opportunistic strategies to navigate the competitive landscape,” added Rizk. 

The implementation of AI

Invesco also noted that more than one-third of sovereign investors globally are using advanced technologies like artificial intelligence in their investment process. 

The vast majority — 93 percent worldwide and 100 percent in the Middle East — believe AI will eventually play a role in their organization. 

The rise of generative AI has prompted 66 percent of sovereign wealth funds and central banks globally and 83 percent in the Middle East to reevaluate their current AI strategies and explore new applications for this technology. 

The survey also found that half of these investors globally and 80 percent in the Middle East are confident that the implementation of AI can enhance returns. 

“Sovereign investors in the region are increasingly adopting AI in their investment processes, recognizing its potential to become an essential tool. While challenges exist, funds are investing in training and partnerships to overcome barriers,” said Rizk. 

Growing importance of ESG

Invesco said that investors who took part in the study consider greenwashing to be one of the biggest challenges, as cited by 84 percent of the wealth funds worldwide and 94 percent in the Middle East. 

The report also found that sovereign investors are moving toward greater accountability, with 50 percent of accounts in the Middle East modeling and tracking their portfolios to combat climate change. 

“ESG (environmental, social, and governance) adoption continues to rise among the Middle East’s central banks, while SWFs refine their approach as the market matures,” said Rizk. 

She added: “Investors are increasingly recognizing climate risk as a material factor and aligning portfolios with global climate goals. Engagement with and allocation to renewables are preferred over complete divestment to drive the energy transition.” 

The allure of gold

The analysis revealed that gold is gaining appeal. In the last three years, 70 percent of the central banks in the Middle East region have increased allocations for the yellow metal. 

According to the report, central banks are bolstering and diversifying reserves, with 53 percent worldwide planning an increase in the size of their holdings and 52 percent planning additional diversification. 

Rising US debt levels have a negative impact on the global role of the dollar, according to 64 percent of respondents globally and 33 percent in the Middle East.

Some 18 percent of central banks, including 20 percent in the Middle East, believe that the position of the US dollar as the world reserve currency will be weaker within five years. 

“Amid global uncertainties, central banks in the region are strengthening and diversifying reserves. Gold’s appeal is growing due to concerns about rising US debt levels. Allocations to emerging markets are increasing as central banks seek to enhance returns and mitigate risks,” said Rizk. 

In June, a survey conducted by the World Gold Council noted that more central banks plan to increase their gold reserves within a year despite the ongoing macroeconomic and political uncertainties and rising gold prices.

According to WGC, 29 percent of the central banks globally expect to boost their gold reserves in the next twelve months, the highest level since the survey began in 2018. 

“Despite record demand from the official sector in the past two years and rising gold prices, many reserve managers remain enthusiastic about the yellow metal,” said Shaokai Fan, head of Central Banks at the World Gold Council, at that time. 

