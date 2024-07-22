Canadian attempts knife attack on Israel security unit, is shot dead, authorities say

NETIV HAASARA: A Canadian citizen attempted to attack an armed civilian security unit with a knife in southern Israel near the Gaza border and was shot dead, Israeli authorities said on Monday.
The incident took place at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, a town where security has been intensified since Hamas-led militants killed around 20 people there during the Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war.
The Israeli military said the suspect “exited his vehicle and threatened with a knife members of the community’s rapid response team operating in the area.”
“The rapid response team responded with fire and neutralized the suspect. No injuries to the security forces were reported,” the military said.
A police spokesperson said the attacker was a Canadian citizen.
Reuters television footage showed a dead body, apparently of the suspected attacker, being taken to an ambulance.
