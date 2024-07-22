You are here

  • Home
  • Flydubai says expansion plans hindered by Boeing delays

Flydubai says expansion plans hindered by Boeing delays

Flydubai says expansion plans hindered by Boeing delays
Dubai-based flydubai operates a single fleet-type of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft. (flydubai)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y8d4q

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Flydubai says expansion plans hindered by Boeing delays

Flydubai says expansion plans hindered by Boeing delays
  • Flydubai said Boeing’s delivery delays in recent years have placed substantial pressure on the airline
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

DUBAI: Dubai-based carrier flydubai’s fleet expansion plans have been hit by delays to Boeing’s aircraft delivery schedule, the airline said on Monday.
Flydubai, the sister airline of flagship carrier Emirates, said it was “evaluating its route development plans and potential frequency revision across the network due to a lack of new aircraft deliveries over the next few months.”
Demand for air travel has rebounded since the pandemic, but planemakers are struggling to boost production levels due to disrupted supply chains and a safety crisis at Boeing.
Flydubai said Boeing’s delivery delays in recent years have placed substantial pressure on the airline and its ability to plan for its projected growth in the wake of strong post-pandemic demand for travel.
The carrier said that due to revisions to the delivery schedule for 2024, Boeing was not expected to hand over 14 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft originally scheduled for the year.
Flydubai, which has more than 125 Boeing 737 MAX jets on order to be delivered over the next decade, urged the US manufacturer to “honor and renew its commitment” to meet its delivery obligations.
It also said it was exploring options to reduce the impact of the delays, adding it had entered aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) deals, without elaborating.
The carrier also flagged it had incurred additional costs as it had to extend the lease on some aircraft it was planning to return under sale and leaseback agreements.
Flydubai says it is the largest operator of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Topics: Flydubai Travel tourism Tourism and Transport Boeing

Related

Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official
World
Boeing to plead guilty in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes, says DOJ official
Low-cost airline flydubai starts flights to Islamabad, Lahore 
Pakistan
Low-cost airline flydubai starts flights to Islamabad, Lahore 

Demand for industrial and logistics assets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi surges 185%: Knight Frank

Demand for industrial and logistics assets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi surges 185%: Knight Frank
Updated 19 min 48 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Demand for industrial and logistics assets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi surges 185%: Knight Frank

Demand for industrial and logistics assets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi surges 185%: Knight Frank
Updated 19 min 48 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Industrial and logistics asset demand in Dubai and Abu Dhabi surged 185 percent year-on-year to 18 million sq. feet in the first half of 2024, a new report showed. 

In its industrial market review, Knight Frank noted that the sector’s performance is reflected in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area Second Category, where rents surged 38.5 percent to 36 dirhams ($9.80) per sq. foot.    

Key sectors driving this surge in demand include manufacturing at 11.7 percent, construction at 11.1 percent, and logistics at 10.2 percent, which collectively account for one-third of total demand.   

This growth aligns with Dubai’s Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030, which aims to double the sector’s direct contribution to the emirate’s economy to 16.8 billion dirhams.  

The strategy also targets a 75 percent increase in technology adoption within infrastructure, a 30 percent reduction in carbon emissions, and a 10 percent improvement in operational efficiency. 

Maxim Talmatchi, associate partner and co-head of Industrial & Logistics, UAE, at Knight Frank, said: “The industrial and logistics market demonstrates robust fundamentals, characterized by strong demand, minimal vacancies, and a promising pipeline of upcoming projects as developers respond to the rising level of demand.” 

The property consultant also highlighted increasing interest from institutional investors in the US, China, and Europe, with the sector’s global appeal bolstered by attractive yields of around 8.25 percent. 

“There’s a noticeable shortage of high-quality industrial and logistics space in the UAE, especially in Dubai. As the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2023 aims to make Dubai a global industrial hub, there is an urgent need to develop new high-quality stock,” said Mikhail Vereshchagin, Knight Frank’s associate partner, Industrial & Logistics, UAE. 

The London-headquartered firm projected new supply in the UAE’s commercial capital to total 660,000 sq. feet in 2024, with 360,000 sq. feet in the Jebel Ali Free Zone and 300,000 sq. feet in Dubai Industrial City. An additional 1.3 million sq. feet is expected in 2025 across the National Industries Complex, Dubai South, and Dubai Investments Park 2.  

“There is a clear growth trend in demand for better quality, operationally efficient logistics and warehousing space within UAE, and specifically in Dubai,” said David Simons, founder and CEO of UAE-based Radius Group, as quoted in the Knight Frank report. 

The report focused on the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi group, which accounts for 55 percent of the UAE’s industrial supply, stating that the group saw strong demand for storage products with occupancy rates reaching 88 percent in the first quarter of 2024.   

General warehouse rents in KEZAD’s 12 economic zones range from 320 to 450 dirhams per sq. meters., while cold storage rents range from 350 to 550 dirhams per square meter.   

“Additionally, we are witnessing a trend toward longer lease commitments, with the average lease length increasing to almost 6 years from around 4 years in 2022,” said Mohamed Al-Ahmed, CEO of KEZAD Group, as quoted in the report.  

Topics: main Knight Frank Dubai Abu Dhabi logistics

Related

DP World, Evyap Group merge Turkish operations to form major international logistics hub
Middle-East
DP World, Evyap Group merge Turkish operations to form major international logistics hub

Sovereign investors in Middle East exploring emerging markets as geopolitical tensions rise, study says

Sovereign investors in Middle East exploring emerging markets as geopolitical tensions rise, study says
Updated 23 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Sovereign investors in Middle East exploring emerging markets as geopolitical tensions rise, study says

Sovereign investors in Middle East exploring emerging markets as geopolitical tensions rise, study says
Updated 23 min 58 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Middle Eastern sovereign investors are following their global counterparts by prioritizing India and other emerging markets amid concerns over geopolitical tensions, an analysis said. 

In its latest report, Invesco, a US-based investment management firm, said that 88 percent of global wealth funds, including 100 percent of those in the Middle East region, consider the south Asian country the most attractive destination for investments among emerging economies.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has already expressed its appetite in emerging nations like India. In September 2023, the Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih expressed the possibility of establishing a sovereign wealth fund office in the Asian country, as well as investing in Indian start-ups that cater to the Saudi markets via venture capital funds.

Commenting on his firm’s report, Josette Rizk, head of Middle East and Africa at Invesco, said: “Amid an unpredictable macro environment, sovereign investors are recalibrating their portfolios, pivoting toward equities, private credit, and hedge funds.”

He added: “Emerging markets are gaining traction, with funds adopting a selective approach.” 

According to the report, wealth funds are looking to reshape their portfolios to reflect the new macro environment, with 27 percent and 50 percent in the Middle East planning to increase allocations to infrastructure over the next year. 

Invesco’s findings are based on the views of 140 chief investment officers, heads of asset classes, and senior portfolio strategists at 83 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks, who together manage $22 trillion in assets. 

Geopolitical tensions posing risks to economic growth

The analysis revealed that 95 percent of sovereign investors in the Middle East region opined geopolitical tension as the most serious risk to economic growth over the next 12 months. 

According to the report, inflation also remains a significant concern for these investors, with 43 percent of sovereign wealth funds and central banks globally and 68 percent in the Middle East expecting it to settle above apex banks’ targets. 

The study further noted that almost three-quarters of investors — 71 percent worldwide and 70 percent in the Middle East — anticipate interest rates and bond yields to remain in the mid-single digits over the long term, indicating a shift in expectations.

The rise of private credit

The report noted that private credit is also gaining popularity, with only 35 percent of sovereign wealth funds globally and 22 percent in the Middle East currently having no investments in private credit. 

Invesco opined that the appeal of private credit is driven by diversification from traditional fixed income and its relative value compared to conventional debts. 

The study said that the US is the most attractive market for private credit, with the country being rated the favorite option by 67 percent of the wealth funds globally and 71 percent in the Middle East. 

However, Invesco said there is a growing interest in emerging market private debt, as more than half of the respondents, including 58 percent in the Middle East region, believe there are unexplored opportunities in these countries. 

“Private credit is increasingly attractive to sovereign wealth funds, with many investing through funds and direct deals. 

Sovereign wealth funds in the region developed markets but are also exploring emerging markets while balancing defensive and opportunistic strategies to navigate the competitive landscape,” added Rizk. 

The implementation of AI

Invesco also noted that more than one-third of sovereign investors globally are using advanced technologies like artificial intelligence in their investment process. 

The vast majority — 93 percent worldwide and 100 percent in the Middle East — believe AI will eventually play a role in their organization. 

The rise of generative AI has prompted 66 percent of sovereign wealth funds and central banks globally and 83 percent in the Middle East to reevaluate their current AI strategies and explore new applications for this technology. 

The survey also found that half of these investors globally and 80 percent in the Middle East are confident that the implementation of AI can enhance returns. 

“Sovereign investors in the region are increasingly adopting AI in their investment processes, recognizing its potential to become an essential tool. While challenges exist, funds are investing in training and partnerships to overcome barriers,” noted Rizk. 

Growing importance of ESG

Invesco said that investors who took part in the study consider greenwashing to be one of the biggest challenges, as cited by 84 percent of the wealth funds worldwide and 94 percent in the Middle East. 

The report also found that sovereign investors are moving toward greater accountability, with 50 percent of accounts in the Middle East modeling and tracking their portfolios to combat climate change. 

“ESG (environmental, social, and governance) adoption continues to rise among the Middle East’s central banks, while SWFs refine their approach as the market matures,” said Rizk. 

He added: “Investors are increasingly recognizing climate risk as a material factor and aligning portfolios with global climate goals. Engagement with and allocation to renewables are preferred over complete divestment to drive the energy transition.” 

The allure of gold

The analysis revealed that gold is gaining appeal. In the last three years, 70 percent of the central banks in the Middle East region have increased allocations for the yellow metal. 

According to the report, central banks are bolstering and diversifying reserves, with 53 percent worldwide planning an increase in the size of their holdings and 52 percent planning additional diversification. 

Rising US debt levels have a negative impact on the global role of the dollar, according to 64 percent of respondents globally and 33 percent in the Middle East.

Some 18 percent of central banks, including 20 percent in the Middle East, believe that the position of the US dollar as the world reserve currency will be weaker within five years. 

“Amid global uncertainties, central banks in the region are strengthening and diversifying reserves. Gold’s appeal is growing due to concerns about rising US debt levels. Allocations to emerging markets are increasing as central banks seek to enhance returns and mitigate risks,” concluded Rizk. 

In June, a survey conducted by the World Gold Council noted that more central banks plan to increase their gold reserves within a year despite the ongoing macroeconomic and political uncertainties and rising gold prices.

According to WGC, 29 percent of the central banks globally expect to boost their gold reserves in the next twelve months, the highest level since the survey began in 2018. 

“Despite record demand from the official sector in the past two years and rising gold prices, many reserve managers remain enthusiastic about the yellow metal,” said Shaokai Fan, head of Central Banks at the World Gold Council, at that time. 

Topics: main Sovereign Wealth Funds India

Related

Saudi PIF strikes 3 deals to boost renewable energy component manufacturing in the the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF strikes 3 deals to boost renewable energy component manufacturing in the the Kingdom

Saudi Arabia, Egypt to boost energy cooperation after high-level meeting

Saudi Arabia, Egypt to boost energy cooperation after high-level meeting
Updated 22 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, Egypt to boost energy cooperation after high-level meeting

Saudi Arabia, Egypt to boost energy cooperation after high-level meeting
  • Ministers discussed various aspects of cooperation between the two countries
Updated 22 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Egypt are set to boost energy cooperation following a meeting between top officials to expand ties in petroleum, gas, electricity, renewable energy, and hydrogen. 
On July 21, Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat at his ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh. 
During the meeting, the ministers discussed various aspects of cooperation between the two countries, aiming to align their efforts with the shared visions of their leaderships and the ambitions of their peoples, according to a statement from the Saudi Energy Ministry. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Related

Saudi industry minister to visit Brazil, Chile to explore lithium production
Business & Economy
Saudi industry minister to visit Brazil, Chile to explore lithium production
Saudi PIF strikes 3 deals to boost renewable energy component manufacturing in the the Kingdom
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF strikes 3 deals to boost renewable energy component manufacturing in the the Kingdom

National Housing Co. partners with Korean firm Naver to boost smart city solutions in the Kingdom  

National Housing Co. partners with Korean firm Naver to boost smart city solutions in the Kingdom  
Updated 22 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

National Housing Co. partners with Korean firm Naver to boost smart city solutions in the Kingdom  

National Housing Co. partners with Korean firm Naver to boost smart city solutions in the Kingdom  
Updated 22 July 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Saudi real estate sector is set to embrace advanced technologies after the National Housing Co. partnered with Korean tech firm Naver Corp. to enhance smart city solutions. 

The collaboration, formalized in the presence of Housing Minister Majid Al-Hogail, aims to integrate Digital Twin technology, utilizing Naver’s advanced cloud system.  

The technology mirrors real-world entities in a virtual environment, supporting real-time decision-making through data analysis, prediction, and optimization. It will be cloud-based, with a focus on three-dimensional digital modeling. 

This move aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals, aiming to use this technology for urban planning and flood predictions while advancing smart city development.

The integration of Digital Twin technology is part of the Kingdom’s broader strategy to modernize its real estate sector and adopt cutting-edge solutions to enhance urban management and infrastructure efficiency. 

Minister Al-Hogail highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating on X that the deal opens the doors for innovation in digital solutions.

“Together, we achieve strategic visions for the municipalities and housing sectors in our relentless pursuit of sustainable smart cities,” he said.

This deal builds on Naver’s initial entry into the Middle East and Saudi markets in 2023 by establishing a contract with the ministries of investment and housing to use their systems.

The ambitious roadmap also includes amalgamating advanced technologies such as AI, robotics, and cloud solutions. 

The company emphasized the platform’s open-ended architecture, fostering collaborations with local Saudi and South Korean entities.

Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, the president of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, visited the firm’s site in May, denoting the establishment’s long-standing relationship with the Kingdom.

During the meeting, potential collaborations between the two entities were discussed, as SDAIA is responsible for strategy, research, and development in the AI, data, and smart city sectors in Saudi Arabia. 

Officials from other major Saudi institutions, including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the National Information Center, and the National Data Management Office, have also paid visits to the site to experience the company’s technological advancements and discuss collaborative opportunities, a release on the Korean entity’s website revealed.

This comes after Naver became part of the “One Team Korea” consortium in November 2022. The partnership sought to secure Saudi projects under the patronage of South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.

Topics: main real estate Saudi National Housing Co. (NHC) Naver Corp.

Related

King Salman issues royal order to change name of Saudi housing ministry
Saudi Arabia
King Salman issues royal order to change name of Saudi housing ministry

Oil Updates – prices rise as investors look for signs US rate cuts to begin

Oil Updates – prices rise as investors look for signs US rate cuts to begin
Updated 22 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – prices rise as investors look for signs US rate cuts to begin

Oil Updates – prices rise as investors look for signs US rate cuts to begin
Updated 22 July 2024
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices rose in early trade on Monday as investors keep a lookout for signs of a rate-cut cycle expected to begin as soon as September, according to Reuters.

Brent crude prices were up 48 cents, or 0.57 percent, at $83.10 a barrel by 2:35 a.m. Saudi time, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 42 cents, or 0.52 percent, to $80.55.

“Since the June FOMC meeting, inflation and labor market data have signalled that disinflation and labor market rebalancing are in place, which we expect will allow the Fed to begin its interest rate cutting cycle in September,” ANZ Research said in a note.

The US Federal Reserve will next hold a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on interest rates on July 30-31, at which investors expect the Fed to keep the rates unchanged, while looking for any signal of a cut coming later in the year.

On the political front, US President Joe Biden abandoned his reelection bid on Sunday under pressure from fellow Democrats and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s candidate to face Republican Donald Trump in November.

Slower-than-expected economic growth of 4.7 percent for China in the second quarter sparked concerns last week over the country’s demand for oil and continues to weigh on prices.

On Sunday, China released a policy document outlining known ambitions, from developing advanced industries to improving the business environment, with analysts spotting no sign of imminent structural shifts in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The 60-point document’s publication follows last week’s closed-door meeting of the Communist Party’s Central Committee that takes place roughly every five years. 

Topics: energy Oil oil updates

Related

Update Oil Updates – crude steady as supply outlook offsets strong dollar and China worries
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude steady as supply outlook offsets strong dollar and China worries

Latest updates

Cyprus displays once-looted antiquities dating back thousands of years
Cyprus displays once-looted antiquities dating back thousands of years
Madinah Book Fair commences on July 30
Madinah Book Fair commences on July 30
Demand for industrial and logistics assets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi surges 185%: Knight Frank
Demand for industrial and logistics assets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi surges 185%: Knight Frank
Sovereign investors in Middle East exploring emerging markets as geopolitical tensions rise, study says
Sovereign investors in Middle East exploring emerging markets as geopolitical tensions rise, study says
Hostages forum says two captives died while held by Hamas in Gaza
Hostages forum says two captives died while held by Hamas in Gaza

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.