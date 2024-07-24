You are here

Rushdie attacker indicted on terrorism charges
Indian-British novelist Salman Rushdie. (AFP)
AFP
AFP
NEW YORK: The man accused of trying to kill the author Salman Rushdie has been charged with terrorism for allegedly acting on behalf of Hezbollah, according to documents unsealed Wednesday.
Hadi Matar, a 26-year-old American of Lebanese descent who was already charged by the state of New York for the 2022 stabbing attack, has now been indicted by a grand jury on three counts that include attempting to provide material to support a foreign terrorist organization, said the indictment dated July 17 but not unsealed until now.
That organization is Lebanon’s Iran-backed movement Hezbollah, the US Justice Department said.
In August 2022 Rushdie, now 77, lost his sight in his right eye after the attack by a knife-wielding assailant, who jumped on stage at an arts gathering in New York state. Rushdie was stabbed about 10 times.
The Indian-born author, a naturalized American based in New York, had faced death threats since his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses” was declared blasphemous by Iran’s supreme leader.
In 1989, that leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, calling on Muslims anywhere in the world to kill Rushdie.
Hezbollah endorsed the fatwa, the FBI said in a statement Wednesday.
“We allege that in attempting to murder Salman Rushdie in New York in 2022, Hadi Matar committed an act of terrorism in the name of Hezbollah, a designated terrorist organization aligned with the Iranian regime,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a separate statement.
“The defendant attempted to carry out a fatwa endorsed by Hezbollah that called for the death of Salman Rushdie,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Between September 2020 and the summer of the attack Matar sought to provide material support to Hezbollah by trying to carry out the fatwa against Rushie, the Justice Department said.
The other two counts in the indictment charge Matar with engaging in an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and providing material support to terrorists.
The award-winning author was stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen at the New York literary conference before attendees and guards subdued the assailant.
Matar has told the New York Post newspaper that he had only read two pages of Rushdie’s novel but believed he had “attacked Islam.”
Rushdie lived in seclusion in London for the first decade after the fatwa but for the past 20 years lived a relatively normal life in New York.
This year Rushdie published a memoir called “Knife” in which he recounted the near death experience.
In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” program in April, Rushdie recounted how one of the surgeons who saved his life had said: “First you were really unlucky and then you were really lucky.”
“I said, ‘What’s the lucky part?’ and he said, ‘Well, the lucky part is that the man who attacked you had no idea how to kill a man with a knife,’” Rushdie said.

AP
  • Births in Japan hit a record low of 730,000 last year, while deaths for the same period were a record high of 1.58 million
  • Foreign residents surpassed 3 million for the first time, now making up nearly 3 percent of the total population
TOKYO: Japan’s total population marked the 15th straight year of decline, according to government data released Wednesday, dropping by more than a half-million people as the population ages and births remain low.
Births in Japan hit a record low of 730,000 last year. The 1.58 million deaths last year were also a record high. Japan’s population was 124.9 million as of Jan. 1.
The data released by the Internal Affairs Ministry also showed that the 11 percent increase in foreign residents helped their population surpass 3 million for the first time. They now make up nearly 3 percent of the total population and are mostly of working age from 15 to 64.
Surveys show that younger Japanese are increasingly reluctant to marry or have children, discouraged by bleak job prospects, the high cost of living — which rises at a faster pace than salaries — and a gender-biased corporate culture that adds a burden only on women and working mothers.
The government earmarked 5.3 trillion yen ($34 billion) as part of the 2024 budget to fund incentives for young couples to have more children, such as increasing subsidies for childcare and education, and is expected to spend 3.6 trillion yen ($23 billion) in tax money annually over the next three years.
Experts say the measures are largely meant for married couples who plan to have or who already have children, and don’t address the growing number of young people reluctant to get married.
Japan’s population is projected to fall by about 30 percent, to 87 million by 2070, when four out of every 10 people will be 65 years of age or older.

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that there is a place for fresh voices in the country, in what could be his last speech to the nation from the Oval Office.
“There is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices,” he said, adding that he dropped out of the White House race to “unite my party.”

Topics: 2024 US Elections

WASHINGTON: American and Canadian warplanes intercepted two Russian and two Chinese bombers in international airspace near the state of Alaska on Wednesday, the joint US-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said.

“NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone,” it said.

The zone is a perimeter in which air traffic is monitored beyond the border of national airspace to provide additional reaction time in case of hostile actions.

Intercepts of Russian aircraft — in which they are contacted visually or electronically by US or Canadian planes — are relatively common in the area.

“Fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the intercept,” NORAD said, adding that the bombers “remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace,” and that their activity “is not seen as a threat.”

CHARLOTTE: Donald Trump launched a volley of attacks against US Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday, calling her a “radical left lunatic” in his first rally since she became the de facto Democratic Party nominee for November’s election.

In a speech claiming she was in favor of the “execution” of babies due to her stance on abortions, the former president and Republican nominee said: “She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country.”

“We’re not going to let that happen,” he told the crowd in North Carolina.

Trump’s speech comes as Harris, 59, hits the campaign trail armed with President Joe Biden’s endorsement — after his historic decision over the weekend not to seek reelection.

The 78-year-old Republican repeatedly attacked Biden over his age but has been forced to pivot as he has now become the oldest nominee in history.

Trump called Harris “the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe.”

He claimed that she wanted “abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy” as well as “right up until birth and even after birth, the execution of a baby.”

Saying Democratic Party bosses were behind Biden’s decision to step down, he accused Harris of covering up Biden’s “mental unfitness.”

Earlier Wednesday, the White House denied it had covered up any possible decline in Biden’s health prior to his decision to drop out of the election race.

Harris’s candidacy has stirred enthusiasm among Democrats after weeks of turmoil over Biden, who came under pressure after a disastrous debate performance against Trump last month.

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday criticized an Israeli bill that would declare the UN agency for Palestinian refugees a terrorist organization, saying that such efforts are “incredibly unhelpful.”
“UNRWA is not a terrorist organization, and we urge the Israeli government and the Knesset to halt the movement of this legislation,” said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.
He added that “the attacks that the Israeli government has leveled on UNRWA are incredibly unhelpful. They do nothing to advance the cause of getting humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.”
Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Monday gave preliminary approval to a bill that designates UNRWA a terrorist organization and proposes severing all ties with the humanitarian agency.
After passing its first reading, the legislation will go to a parliamentary committee for further deliberation.
UNRWA, which has more than 30,000 employees serving some 5.9 million Palestinian refugees in the region, has been accused by Israel of employing “more than 400 terrorists” in the Gaza Strip.
The United States suspended its financial contributions to the agency after separate unproven Israeli allegations were made that some UNRWA staff were involved in Hamas’s October 7 attacks.
Since then, US lawmakers have prohibited Washington from releasing funds to the agency.
Several other countries that also withdrew funding for UNRWA have since reinstated their contributions, including Britain, France and the European Union.

