Saudi deputy FM participates in Sudan peace efforts meeting 

Coastal mangrove-growing program in Saudi on track

RIYADH: The Kingdom is on track to reach its target of planting 100 million mangrove trees by 2030, in line with the Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030 plan.

Some 13 million mangrove seedlings have been planted since the launch of the ambitious coastal forest-cover program a year ago, the Saudi Press Agency stated recently, quoting a progress report from the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.

Mangroves work in concert with coral reefs and seagrass beds to keep coastal zones healthy, say marine scientists. (SPA)

Most of the projects reported by the NCVC are currently being carried out along the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast, with Jazan province topping the list at 5.5 million seedlings. Makkah province followed with 2.4 million, Madinah 2 million, Tabuk 1.5 million, and Asir 1 million.

Along the Arabian Gulf coast, the Eastern Province has planted 500,000 seedlings, according to the report.

However, before the formal launch of the project along the Arabian Gulf, the center noted that 700,000 seedlings had already been planted. This included 200,000 on Ras Abu Ali Island in Jubail governorate, and 500,000 in Al-Wajh governorate.

“The project includes fencing and caring for the seedlings, to protect them from algae and seaweed, and protecting the sites from grazing and encroachment,” the SPA reported.

In addition, the NCVC and the Asir Region Development Authority launched on Wednesday a “Mangrove Restoration” program. This was to mark the UN’s International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, which is held annually on July 26.

Mangrove planting in Asir region's Al-Barak governorate. (SPA)

Campaigners planted 500 mangrove seedlings on the beaches of Al-Barak governorate. Leading the event was Al-Barak Gov. Abdullah bin Ali bin Muhya and Mayor Nasser Saeed Al-Shahrani.

The SPA reported that the intention is to raise awareness about the importance of planting and protecting mangrove forests amidst climate change and global warming.

Mangroves, working in concert with seagrass beds and coral reefs, keep coastal zones healthy, say marine scientists.

They have been found to provide essential habitat for thousands of species, stabilize shorelines, prevent erosion and protect communities from waves and storms.

“An estimated 75 percent of commercially caught fish spend some time in the mangroves or depend on food webs that can be traced back to these coastal forests,” according to the American Museum of Natural History.

Many countries suffering from severe mangrove destruction have continued to record declines in fish stocks.