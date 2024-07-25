KSrelief celebrates Youth Skills Day at Jordan’s Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees

RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief’s Center for Community Service celebrated International Youth Skills Day at the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.
The center held a special ceremony for the occasion, including various activities highlighting the skills of young people in the community and an awareness lecture to encourage women to develop their talents and capabilities, join training courses, and work with organizations to acquire new skills and experiences.
RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief has distributed nearly 1,000 shelter kits across Sudan to families most in need, the Saudi Press Agency reported late Wednesday.
There were 400 shelter bags delivered in Blue Nile state, benefiting 2,300 people, and 590 were delivered in the Northern State, helping 3,240 individuals.
The assistance is part of the humanitarian and relief efforts provided by Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to support countries and people in need worldwide.
RIYADH: Saudi maths students scooped 10 awards, fending off strong competition from 38 countries, in the 36th annual Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad, the Saudi Press Agency reported late Wednesday.
The Saudi team, represented by the King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) and the Education Ministry, won two silver medals, five bronze, and three certificates of commendation against 345 other students.
Youssef Bakheet from the educational directorate of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, and Muath Al-Qahtani from the Eastern Province, received the silver medals.
The bronze medals were awarded to Mohammed Al-Ghamdi and Ilyas Al-Faraj from the Eastern Province, Ahmed Al-Shahri from Riyadh, Fatima Bouali from Al-Ahsa and Ahmed Khalawi from Jeddah.
The certificates of commendation were awarded to Mohammed Hafez and Abdul Salam Al-Salmi from Madinah, as well as Youssef Khalawi from Jeddah.
Mawhiba Secretary-General Amal Al-Hazaa said the victory was a source of pride for the entire nation.
The participation at APMO was part of the Mawhiba program for international Olympiads, which is held in strategic partnership with the Education Ministry.
It is one of 20 programs and initiatives that offer advanced curricula and enrichment programs provided annually by Mawhiba and the ministry for talented students.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji participated on Wednesday in the Second Consultative Meeting Enhancing Coordination of Peace Initiatives and Efforts in Sudan, the Saudi Press Agency said.
During the meeting held in Djibouti, he reiterated the Kingdom’s continued efforts to resolve the Sudanese crisis, and its welcome and openness to international efforts and initiatives aimed at achieving peace in Sudan.
Al-Khuraiji said that the US and the Kingdom facilitated talks between the Sudanese parties in Jeddah, resulting in signing of the Jeddah Declaration to protect civilians in Sudan.
He expressed Saudi Arabia’s keenness on the return of security and stability to Sudan and urging the Sudanese parties to give priority to wisdom and self-restraint, and to show flexibility and respond to positive and humanitarian initiatives.
RIYADH: The Kingdom is on track to reach its target of planting 100 million mangrove trees by 2030, in line with the Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030 plan.
Some 13 million mangrove seedlings have been planted since the launch of the ambitious coastal forest-cover program a year ago, the Saudi Press Agency stated recently, quoting a progress report from the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.
Most of the projects reported by the NCVC are currently being carried out along the Kingdom’s Red Sea coast, with Jazan province topping the list at 5.5 million seedlings. Makkah province followed with 2.4 million, Madinah 2 million, Tabuk 1.5 million, and Asir 1 million.
Along the Arabian Gulf coast, the Eastern Province has planted 500,000 seedlings, according to the report.
However, before the formal launch of the project along the Arabian Gulf, the center noted that 700,000 seedlings had already been planted. This included 200,000 on Ras Abu Ali Island in Jubail governorate, and 500,000 in Al-Wajh governorate.
“The project includes fencing and caring for the seedlings, to protect them from algae and seaweed, and protecting the sites from grazing and encroachment,” the SPA reported.
In addition, the NCVC and the Asir Region Development Authority launched on Wednesday a “Mangrove Restoration” program. This was to mark the UN’s International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, which is held annually on July 26.
Campaigners planted 500 mangrove seedlings on the beaches of Al-Barak governorate. Leading the event was Al-Barak Gov. Abdullah bin Ali bin Muhya and Mayor Nasser Saeed Al-Shahrani.
The SPA reported that the intention is to raise awareness about the importance of planting and protecting mangrove forests amidst climate change and global warming.
Mangroves, working in concert with seagrass beds and coral reefs, keep coastal zones healthy, say marine scientists.
They have been found to provide essential habitat for thousands of species, stabilize shorelines, prevent erosion and protect communities from waves and storms.
“An estimated 75 percent of commercially caught fish spend some time in the mangroves or depend on food webs that can be traced back to these coastal forests,” according to the American Museum of Natural History.
Many countries suffering from severe mangrove destruction have continued to record declines in fish stocks.