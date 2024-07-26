SAFF announces second season of Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has announced season two of the Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program.
The announcement is part of the SAFF’s commitment to nurturing and promoting women’s football across the Kingdom.
For the 2024-25 season, the total support fund has increased to SR60 million ($15.99 million), representing a SR10 million rise from the previous season.
Building on the success of the inaugural season, the SAFF said the season’s program will extend its support to 70 women’s football clubs participating in various competitions, including the SAFF Women’s Premier League, SAFF Women’s First Division League, SAFF Women’s Second Division League, SAFF Women’s Cup, SAFF Women’s U17 Tournament and the Women’s Futsal Tournament.
As part of the enhanced program for the new season, SAFF has introduced new criteria to ensure the continuous growth and professional development of women’s football.
The new criteria for women’s football clubs include sponsorship criteria requiring clubs to attract sponsors; scouting criteria mandating the appointment of an official scout by clubs; medical criteria requiring clubs to appoint a doctor and issue medical reports; fan criteria encouraging increased attendance at matches; nutrition criteria requiring clubs to appoint a nutrition specialist; technology criteria mandating the use of GPS to assess player fitness levels, and women’s futsal criteria necessitating the establishment of an organizational structure, the appointment of a head coach, and the appointment of a team manager.
Lamia Bahaian, vice president of the SAFF, said: “We’ve seen incredible progress in women’s football over the past year, and the increased support fund for this season is a clear indication of our commitment to pushing even further. Our aim is to create more opportunities for women in football and build a strong foundation for the sport in Saudi Arabia.”
She continued: “With the expansion of our program, we’re not only increasing the number of participating clubs but also enhancing the quality of the teams participating in our competitions. We’re focused on providing the necessary resources and support to help our players, coaches, and teams thrive. This season promises to be an exciting chapter for women’s football, and we’re eager to see the continued growth and success of our athletes.”
Last season, significant strides were made with the hiring of 18 Saudi coaches, and 91 percent of clubs’ head coaches now hold an A coaching license. Additionally, 24 percent of clubs have coaches with a pro license, highlighting the increasing professionalization within women’s football.
Further achievements include the establishment of U17 teams by 56 percent of clubs, providing a platform for young female footballers to develop their skills.
The SAFF said 87 professional contracts were signed with Saudi players, marking a significant milestone in the development of women’s football in the Kingdom.