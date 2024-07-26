You are here

SAFF announces second season of Women's Football Clubs Development Fund Program

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has announced season two of the Women's Football Clubs Development Fund Program.
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has announced season two of the Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program. (SAFF)
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has announced season two of the Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program. (SAFF)
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has announced season two of the Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program. (SAFF)
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
SAFF announces second season of Women's Football Clubs Development Fund Program

SAFF announces second season of Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program
  • Total support fund has increased to SR60m, representing SR10m rise from previous season
  • 70 women’s clubs to receive support across various leagues and tournaments
  • SAFF has introduced new criteria to ensure continuous growth and professional development of women’s game
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has announced season two of the Women’s Football Clubs Development Fund Program.

The announcement is part of the SAFF’s commitment to nurturing and promoting women’s football across the Kingdom.

For the 2024-25 season, the total support fund has increased to SR60 million ($15.99 million), representing a SR10 million rise from the previous season.

Building on the success of the inaugural season, the SAFF said the season’s program will extend its support to 70 women’s football clubs participating in various competitions, including the SAFF Women’s Premier League, SAFF Women’s First Division League, SAFF Women’s Second Division League, SAFF Women’s Cup, SAFF Women’s U17 Tournament and the Women’s Futsal Tournament.

As part of the enhanced program for the new season, SAFF has introduced new criteria to ensure the continuous growth and professional development of women’s football.

The new criteria for women’s football clubs include sponsorship criteria requiring clubs to attract sponsors; scouting criteria mandating the appointment of an official scout by clubs; medical criteria requiring clubs to appoint a doctor and issue medical reports; fan criteria encouraging increased attendance at matches; nutrition criteria requiring clubs to appoint a nutrition specialist; technology criteria mandating the use of GPS to assess player fitness levels, and women’s futsal criteria necessitating the establishment of an organizational structure, the appointment of a head coach, and the appointment of a team manager.

Lamia Bahaian, vice president of the SAFF, said: “We’ve seen incredible progress in women’s football over the past year, and the increased support fund for this season is a clear indication of our commitment to pushing even further. Our aim is to create more opportunities for women in football and build a strong foundation for the sport in Saudi Arabia.”

She continued: “With the expansion of our program, we’re not only increasing the number of participating clubs but also enhancing the quality of the teams participating in our competitions. We’re focused on providing the necessary resources and support to help our players, coaches, and teams thrive. This season promises to be an exciting chapter for women’s football, and we’re eager to see the continued growth and success of our athletes.”

Last season, significant strides were made with the hiring of 18 Saudi coaches, and 91 percent of clubs’ head coaches now hold an A coaching license. Additionally, 24 percent of clubs have coaches with a pro license, highlighting the increasing professionalization within women’s football.

Further achievements include the establishment of U17 teams by 56 percent of clubs, providing a platform for young female footballers to develop their skills.

The SAFF said 87 professional contracts were signed with Saudi players, marking a significant milestone in the development of women’s football in the Kingdom.

First positive doping test at Paris Olympics is Iraqi judoka for anabolic steroids

Updated 8 sec ago
First positive doping test at Paris Olympics is Iraqi judoka for anabolic steroids

First positive doping test at Paris Olympics is Iraqi judoka for anabolic steroids
Updated 8 sec ago
Sajjad Sehen, a 28-year-old first-time Olympian, tested positive for metandienone and boldenone

PARIS: A male judoka from Iraq tested positive for two anabolic steroids at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency said Friday.
Sajjad Sehen, a 28-year-old first-time Olympian, tested positive for metandienone and boldenone in a sample taken in Paris on Tuesday. He was due to compete next Tuesday.
Sehen is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted, said the ITA, which oversees the games-time anti-doping program for the International Olympic Committee.
“This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity during the Olympic Games,” the agency said.
Sehen was due to compete in the men’s 81 kilogram class, starting Tuesday in the round of 32 against an opponent from Uzbekistan.

LIVE: Paris Games off to rough start with rail attack, grey skies

LIVE: Paris Games off to rough start with rail attack, grey skies
Updated 7 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
LIVE: Paris Games off to rough start with rail attack, grey skies

LIVE: Paris Games off to rough start with rail attack, grey skies
  • Friday saw suspected acts of sabotage targeting France’s flagship high-speed rail network
  • Cloudy skies and forecast rains ahead of the sprawling, ambitious opening ceremony
Updated 7 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

PARIS: The 2024 Olympics are getting off to a rough start in Paris, with suspected acts of sabotage targeting France’s flagship high-speed rail network and cloudy skies and forecast rains ahead of its sprawling, ambitious opening ceremony.

Athletes from Saudi Arabia will be competing across four sports — athletics, equestrian, swimming and taekwondo — and you can read a guide to everything about them, their preparation and their Olympics schedule here.

Likewise, there are dozens of Arab athletes taking part in this year’s Games, you can check out Arab News’ guide to the best male competitors and female athletes representing the Middle East and North Africa.

Throughout the Olympics, you can follow all the action from Paris at the designated Arab News Sport section here.

Read the latest below all times BST:

15:45 - French TV shows Pharrell Williams carrying the Olympic flame atop the cathedral of Saint-Denis, on the northern outskirts of Paris.

His appearance follows superstar rapper Snoop Dogg being given the honor of carrying the flame on Thursday, which you can read more about below. Hopefully, he didn't drop it like it's hot...

Camping out for the opening ceremony
People arrived hours before the start of the opening ceremony along the Seine River, seeking the best spot at the viewing areas. Some brought folding chairs, books, sandwiches and water.
Monica Merino, 57, came to Paris from Madrid for the Olympics and said it would be her first time watching the opening ceremony in person.
“We have visited Paris many times, and it is very different now because it is empty of people and full of military and police,” she said.
Giannis skirts train troubles
Greek basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo, selected as one of his country’s flagbearers, avoided Friday’s train issues altogether.
He left Lille on Thursday, traveling in a convoy of buses alongside players from a few other teams. A team spokesperson said multiple teams chose to travel at the same time for security purposes.
Germany’s men’s team boarded buses bound for the ceremony Friday morning, having never planned to travel by train. The plan was to then to immediately head back to Lille for Saturday’s game against Japan.
The Paris Olympics have sold a record 9.7 million tickets — but more are available
After getting off to a rocky start last year, Olympics 2024 organizers said the Paris Games have broken the record for the most number of tickets sold or allocated in the event’s history. And yet, tickets are still available.
Organizers say 9.7 million tickets were sold or allocated for this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, with 8.7 million sold for the former and 1 million for the latter.
For Paris, a total of 10 million tickets were put on sale for the Olympics — meaning that despite the historic popularity of the sporting events and unprecedented scale of this year’s competitions, there will still be many empty seats remaining.
The total ticketing figure will, however, likely rise because tickets are still on sale for some of the 45 sports.
Snoop Dogg keeps it lit
The rapper-turned-NBC Olympics correspondent was one of the final Olympic torch bearers before the opening ceremony. He carried the flame in Saint-Denis, just outside Paris.
In an interview before his leg of the relay, Snoop Dogg vowed to be on his “best behavior.”
“I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is,” he said.
Two trains carrying Olympic athletes stopped en route to Paris
Two trains carrying Olympic athletes to Paris on the western Atlantique line were stopped hours before the opening ceremony, rail company SNCF said.
One train was canceled, and authorities hope the other will become operational.

Verstappen tops times in opening practice, faces grid penalty

Verstappen tops times in opening practice, faces grid penalty
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Verstappen tops times in opening practice, faces grid penalty

Verstappen tops times in opening practice, faces grid penalty
  • Verstappen clocked a best lap in one minute and 43.372 seconds and remained unchallenged at the front of the field throughout the session
  • Carlos Sainz was ninth for Ferrari and Lance Stroll 10th for Aston Martin
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Max Verstappen, who faces a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race, topped the times for Red Bull ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri in Friday’s opening free practice at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.
Five days after his sweary outbursts on team radio at the Hungaroring, the series leader and three-time world champion did his talking on the track by outpacing Piastri, who claimed his maiden Formula One victory in Hungary, by 0.531 seconds.
Verstappen clocked a best lap in one minute and 43.372 seconds and remained unchallenged at the front of the field throughout the session as he began his bid to end a three-race winless run by claiming his fourth consecutive Belgian triumph.
Williams’ Alex Albon was third fastest, ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez of Red Bull and Lando Norris in the second McLaren.
Carlos Sainz was ninth for Ferrari and Lance Stroll 10th for Aston Martin.
On a warm, if cloudy, summer’s day following an earlier rain shower in the Ardennes, Russell was the first man out, but it was Verstappen who set the first top time on hard tires in 1:44.706, Piastri soon clocking into second place, seven-tenths adrift of the Dutchman.
Norris, both Ferrari drivers and Hamilton, like the Australian, were initially on softs while Esteban Ocon, fresh from announcing his switch to Haas next year, was stuck in the Alpine garage as the team worked on a suspected water leak.
As Verstappen began to trim his time, his 10-place grid penalty for taking a fresh engine was confirmed along with one for RB’s Yuki Tsunoda who will start from the back of the grid after taking more power unit components.
By midway through the session, Perez had joined Verstappen on track and switched to softs, taking fifth place, but complained that his car was unresponsive. “I’m really struggling to know what the car is doing on entries,” he reported.
At this stage, Verstappen topped the times ahead of Piastri and Alex Albon, whose Williams was showing real potential, and the two Mercedes of Russell and Hamilton, with Leclerc sixth ahead of Perez.
With nine minutes remaining, and most drivers on softs after running qualifying simulation laps, Hamilton ran wide at Les Combes before pitting. “I’ve got to come in,” he said. “The bouncing is really bad.”
Russell had complained only minutes earlier that he had ‘no rear end’, but the drivers’ grumbles failed to hid the fact that they had shown inconsistent pace in the opening session run in conditions more suited to their package.

Australia field hockey player has part of a finger amputated to compete at the Paris Olympics

Australia field hockey player has part of a finger amputated to compete at the Paris Olympics
Updated 26 July 2024
AP
Australia field hockey player has part of a finger amputated to compete at the Paris Olympics

Australia field hockey player has part of a finger amputated to compete at the Paris Olympics
  • Dawson’s wife warned against making any “rash choice”
  • He considers the prospect of winning a gold medal, especially after silver in Tokyo 2020, worth overshadowing the long-term consequences
Updated 26 July 2024
AP

COLOMBES, France: Olympians come in all shapes and sizes. Rarely do they come deliberately amputated.
Australia field hockey player Matthew Dawson took his determination to compete in the Paris Olympics to another level by amputating part of a finger to ensure he’s able to take part.
The 30-year-old Dawson severely injured the ring finger on his right hand two weeks ago in practice. Surgery would have required months of recovery time, jeopardizing his likelihood of being ready for the Olympics.
Captain Aran Zalewski said teammates were shocked. Dawson’s wife warned against making any “rash choice.” Despite that, Dawson told 7News in Australia he made “an informed decision.”
Considering himself “very fortunate that it’s just a little bit of my finger,” Dawson views this sacrifice as part of the commitment required to pursue his “Olympic dream” — much like the years of practice and tough personal decisions that define an athlete’s life.
He considers the prospect of winning a gold medal, especially after silver in Tokyo 2020, worth overshadowing the long-term consequences.
Even though the amputation represents a “bit of a change at the moment,” he told Australian TV it does not hinder his playing style or his ability to perform, as he still has “full function and movement” in the finger.
It is not the first adversity Dawson has faced in his career. He was struck in the left eye by a stick six years ago, between his previous two Olympic experiences.
Australia plays its first group play game Saturday against Argentina.

‘As a girl gamer, I was told ‘you belong in the kitchen’ — now I’m a professional at the Esports World Cup’

‘As a girl gamer, I was told ‘you belong in the kitchen’ — now I’m a professional at the Esports World Cup’
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News
'As a girl gamer, I was told 'you belong in the kitchen' — now I'm a professional at the Esports World Cup'

‘As a girl gamer, I was told ‘you belong in the kitchen’ — now I’m a professional at the Esports World Cup’
  • Team Falcons Vega MENA are hoping their “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational” participation can inspire female gamers across the Middle East
  • The tournament, which runs until Saturday at Boulevard Riyadh City, has the largest women’s esports prize pool of $500,000
Updated 26 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Team Falcons Vega MENA players say their participation in the “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women’s Invitational” at the Esports World Cup is an inspiration to young females in the region who aspire to be professional esports players.

Saudi Arabia club Team Falcons Vega MENA had a tough start to the MWI on Thursday and were defeated in their matches by Russian side Victory Song Gamers, who top Group C, and Zino Lilies from Vietnam.

But with a $500,000 prize pool available, the largest in the history of women’s esports, the team’s stars say simply being involved in such a prestigious tournament on the biggest platform around is success — and inspiration for others.

The tournament is being played in front of 8,000-plus capacity crowds at SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City, with millions of fans tuning in from across the globe.

Velvet, a Team Falcons Vega MENA player from Giza in Egypt who has been a professional for eight months, said: “I found it pretty competitive. We could have done better, but it was just because we were nervous. We’ve got the experience we need to continue more and learn how we can do much better in the future.

“The stage is enormous. It’s special to play on such a grand stage — it’s actually glorious. We’ll take it to our graves. It’s pretty good that we made it here and we tried our best in the first two games, even if we didn’t even win.”

Asked if she ever truly thought she would be a professional esports player, let alone playing at the Esports World Cup, Velvet, whose real name is Hadeel Mahmoud, replied: “Never, never, never.

“I live the dream. I didn’t think esports would go this viral and become this huge and become an actual paid job. I didn’t even think of this as a professional thing.

“I always thought that I would go to do a normal 24/7 job. And it’s so good that we can make some fun thing into something that you get paid for.”

Velvet, aged 21, hopes girl gamers in Egypt, Saudi Arabia or wherever they might be in the region follow her example. “Yes, they can, they all can,” she added.

“I was once a girl who wasn’t taken seriously by anyone, and everyone was down on me and said, ‘oh, you’re just a girl, it’s better for you not to continue in such things — the kitchen is where you belong’ and those kinds of comments.

“But it didn’t stop me. I just kept on going and I wanted to prove everyone wrong as I wanted to be an inspiration to the little girls and everyone around. So, I’m just sending out a message that they can do it if I did. I’m playing at the Esports World Cup, the biggest stage in the world.

“This is how the world goes. You won’t get there easily. You’ll get toxic comments and stuff like that, but it doesn’t have to stop you from doing what you want. You just need to be patient and try your best and don’t let any comments drag you down.”

Teammate fvvn, also Egyptian, echoed her sentiments. “Growing up I used to play games to pass time doing something that I thoroughly enjoyed and to make new friends,” fvvn, real name Alaa Ayman, said.

“But I never thought that I would have the chance to play at a world-class tournament like this with people that I love.

“I think women’s esports needs to be more accessible to girls and women around the Middle East — especially so that the prize pools can allow us to be more independent and learn from experiences like this.”

She added lauded the fans in Riyadh. “The support we received was immense,” she said. “There were fans cheering for us everywhere, in the hotel and at the arena. Their support was the highlight for us during the tournament.”

The MWI is a significant addition to the Esports World Cup, which kicked off at Boulevard Riyadh City on July 3 and runs until Aug. 25. The tournament reflects the growing presence of female gamers, who make up 48 percent of the 23.5 million gaming community in Saudi Arabia.

The Esports World Cup, which has a $60 million prize pool, the largest in esports history, features a unique cross-game structure pitting the top clubs and players against one another across 22 global competitions in 21 leading games.

More than 1,500 players, representing over 60 nationalities, are battling it out at the Esports World Cup this summer. Week four’s competitions taking place this week include “PUBG Mobile” and “Overwatch 2.”

