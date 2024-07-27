You are here

War on Gaza

Khan Yunis fighting displaces 180,000 Gazans in four days: UN

Tents sheltering displaced Palestinians crowd an area in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 24, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Tents sheltering displaced Palestinians crowd an area in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 24, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
Khan Yunis fighting displaces 180,000 Gazans in four days: UN

Khan Yunis fighting displaces 180,000 Gazans in four days: UN
  • Israel has killed at least 39,175 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
KHAN YUNIS, Palestinian Territories: More than 180,000 Palestinians have fled fierce fighting around the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis in four days, the United Nations said Friday, after an Israeli operation to extract captives’ bodies from the area.
Recent “intensified hostilities” in the Khan Yunis area, more than nine months into the Israel-Hamas war, have fueled “new waves of internal displacement across Gaza,” said the UN humanitarian agency, OCHA.
It said “about 182,000 people” have been displaced from central and eastern Khan Yunis between Monday and Thursday, and hundreds are “stranded in eastern Khan Yunis.”
The Israeli military on Monday ordered the evacuation of parts of the southern city, announcing its forces would “forcefully operate” there, including in an area previously declared a safe humanitarian zone.
On Wednesday, Israel said five bodies of captives seized during Hamas’s October 7 attack that triggered the war had been recovered from the area.
Israel’s military said on Friday that its forces had “eliminated approximately 100 terrorists” in the city this week.
Israel’s military chief, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said the captives’ bodies were pulled from underground tunnels and walls in “a hidden place.”
Troops “were near those fallen bodies in the past, we did not know how to reach them” until this week, Halevi said in a statement.
Witnesses and rescuers said heavy battles continued around eastern Khan Yunis on Friday. The Nasser Hospital said 26 bodies were brought to the medical site.
The October 7 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 111 are still held in the Gaza Strip, including 39 the military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive against Hamas has killed at least 39,175 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
According to UN figures, the vast majority of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once by the fighting.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Gaza mediators, Israel spy chief to meet in Rome: Egypt media

Gaza mediators, Israel spy chief to meet in Rome: Egypt media
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Gaza mediators, Israel spy chief to meet in Rome: Egypt media

Gaza mediators, Israel spy chief to meet in Rome: Egypt media
  • Cairo would also like to see a “complete (Israeli) withdrawal from the Rafah crossing” connecting Gaza to Egypt, the official added
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: Egyptian, Qatari and US mediators are to meet with Israeli negotiators in the Italian capital Sunday in the latest push for a Gaza truce, Egyptian state-linked media said.
“A four-way meeting between Egyptian officials and their American and Qatari counterparts, in the presence of Israel’s intelligence chief, will be held in Rome on Sunday to reach an agreement on a truce in Gaza,” Al-Qahera news, which has links to Egyptian intelligence, reported on Friday, citing a “senior official” who was not identified.
Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, has been involved in months of mediation efforts aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas war raging in the Gaza Strip for more than nine months.
The proposed truce deal would be linked to the release of hostages held by Gaza militants in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.
US news outlet Axios separately reported that CIA Director Bill Burns is expected to hold talks on the issue in Rome on Sunday with Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian officials.
The official quoted by Al-Qahera News said Egypt insists on “an immediate ceasefire” as part of the agreement, which should also “ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza” and “safeguard the freedom of movement” of civilians in the Palestinian territory.
Cairo would also like to see a “complete (Israeli) withdrawal from the Rafah crossing” connecting Gaza to Egypt, the official added.
Recent mediation efforts have focused on a framework which US President Joe Biden presented in late May, billing it an Israeli proposal.
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress, pleading for continued US support, before meeting with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee in the US presidential election later this year, said after the meeting she would not be “silent” on the suffering in Gaza and that it was time to end the “devastating” conflict.
The Gaza war began after Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 111 are still held in the Gaza Strip, including 39 the military says are dead.
Israel launched a retaliatory campaign against Gaza rulers Hamas, killing at least 39,175 people in the territory, according to its health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Desperate for shelter, Gazans move to former prison

Desperate for shelter, Gazans move to former prison
Updated 26 July 2024
Reuters
Desperate for shelter, Gazans move to former prison

Desperate for shelter, Gazans move to former prison
  • Israel has killed 39,000 Palestinians according to health officials in Gaza
Updated 26 July 2024
Reuters

GAZA: After weeks of Israeli bombardment left them with nowhere else to go, hundreds of Palestinians have ended up in a former Gaza prison built to hold murderers and thieves.
Yasmeen Al-Dardasi said she and her family passed wounded people they were unable to help as they evacuated from a district in the southern city of Khan Younis toward its Central Correction and Rehabilitation Facility.
They spent a day under a tree before moving to the former prison, where they now live in a prayer room. It offers protection from the blistering sun but not much else.
Al-Dardasi’s husband has a damaged kidney and just one lung but no mattress or blanket.
“We are not settled here either,” said Al-Dardasi, who, like many Palestinians, fears she will be uprooted once again.
Israel has said it goes out of its way to protect civilians.
Palestinians, many of whom have been displaced several times, say nowhere is free of Israeli bombardment, which has reduced much of Gaza to rubble.
An Israeli airstrike killed at least 90 Palestinians in a designated humanitarian zone in the Al-Mawasi area on July 13, the territory’s Health Ministry said, in an attack that Israel said targeted Hamas’ elusive military chief, Mohammed Deif.
On Thursday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israeli military strikes on areas in eastern Khan Younis had killed 14 people.
Entire neighborhoods have been flattened in one of the most densely populated places in the world, where poverty and unemployment have long been widespread.
According to the UN, nine in ten people across Gaza are now internally displaced.
Israeli soldiers told Saria Abu Mustafa and her family that they should flee for safety as tanks were on their way, she said. The family had no time to change and left in prayer clothes.
After sleeping outside on sandy ground, they, too, found refuge in the prison, among piles of rubble and gaping holes in buildings from the battles that were fought there. Inmates had been released long before Israel attacked.
“We didn’t take anything with us. We came here on foot, with children walking with us,” she said, adding that many women had five or six children and that water was hard to find.
She held her niece, who was born during the conflict, which killed her father and brothers.
More than 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s air and ground offensive since Oct. 7, Palestinian health officials say.
Hana Al-Sayed Abu Mustafa arrived at the prison after being displaced six times.
If Egyptian, US and Qatari mediators fail to secure a ceasefire they have long said is close, she and other Palestinians may be on the move once again.
“Where should we go? All the places that we go to are dangerous,” she said.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US Khan Younis

Algerian president to face two challengers in September election

Algerian president to face two challengers in September election
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Reuters
Algerian president to face two challengers in September election

Algerian president to face two challengers in September election
  • Abdelaali Hassani and Youssef Aouchiche will stand against 78-year-old Abdelmadjid Tebboune
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP Reuters

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, accused of leading a crackdown on dissent since mass protests in 2019, is to face two challengers in a Sept. 7 election, organizers said.

Abdelaali Hassani of the Movement of Society for Peace and Youssef Aouchiche of the center-left Socialist Forces Front are the two candidates who will stand against the 78-year-old incumbent.
The other 13 hopefuls all had their candidacies rejected after failing to muster the required number of signatures of support.
Tebboune, elected in 2019 with 58 percent of the vote following months of pro-democracy protests, announced in March that the presidential election would be held on Sept. 7.

BACKGROUND

Abdelmadjid Tebboune, elected in 2019 with 58% of the vote following months of pro-democracy protests, announced in March that the presidential election would be held on Sept. 7.

A former prime minister under longtime president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was ousted during the 2019 protests, Tebboune has overseen a crackdown on the Hirak movement that led the protests.
Taking advantage of the restrictions on gatherings required during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tebboune’s administration banned demonstrations by Hirak and stepped up prosecutions of dissident activists, journalists, and academics.
In February, human rights watchdog Amnesty International said that five years after the pro-democracy protests erupted, Algerian authorities were still restricting the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.
Also this week, Algeria expressed “great regret and strong denunciation” about the French government’s decision to recognize an autonomy plan for the Western Sahara region “within Moroccan sovereignty.”
Algeria was informed of the decision by France in recent days, an Algerian Foreign Ministry statement added.
The ministry also said Algeria would draw all the consequences from the decision and hold the French government completely responsible.
The French Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment on the Algerian statement.
Algeria’s position on the Western Sahara conflict is to implement a UN plan, which includes a self-determination referendum.
Algeria considers Morocco’s presence in the Sahara an occupation. Morocco considers Western Sahara its own, but an Algeria-backed independence movement, the Polisario Front, demands a sovereign state.
Morocco took over most of Western Sahara in 1975 from colonial Spain.
That started a guerrilla war with the Sahrawi people’s Polisario Front, which says the desert territory in the northwest of Africa belongs to it.
The UN brokered a ceasefire in 1991 and sent in a mission to help organize a referendum on the territory’s future, but the sides have been deadlocked since.

 

Topics: Algeria

White House grants deportation reprieve to Lebanese, citing Israel-Hezbollah tensions

White House grants deportation reprieve to Lebanese, citing Israel-Hezbollah tensions
Updated 26 July 2024
Reuters
White House grants deportation reprieve to Lebanese, citing Israel-Hezbollah tensions

White House grants deportation reprieve to Lebanese, citing Israel-Hezbollah tensions
  • The measure, under an authority known as Deferred Enforced Departure, will allow Lebanese nationals to remain in the US for 18 months
  • “Michigan is home to many Lebanese Americans who continue to watch their families suffer,” said US Representative Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan
Updated 26 July 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The White House will offer deportation relief and work permits to an estimated 11,500 Lebanese nationals already in the US, due to conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, US President Joe Biden said in a memo on Friday.
The measure, under an authority known as Deferred Enforced Departure, will allow Lebanese nationals to remain in the US for 18 months and could be renewed.
The announcement comes after Vice President Kamala Harris pressured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to help reach a Gaza ceasefire deal that would ease the suffering of Palestinian civilians, striking a tougher tone than Biden. Harris has emerged as the likely Democratic presidential nominee after Biden ended his campaign on Sunday.
Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire since Hezbollah announced a “support front” with Palestinians shortly after its ally Hamas attacked southern Israeli border communities on Oct. 7, triggering Israel’s military assault in Gaza.
Hezbollah is an Iran-backed militant group and the most powerful military and political force in Lebanon.
US Representative Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, which is home to Lebanese Americans in Detroit and elsewhere, applauded the move and estimated it would cover 11,500 people.
“Michigan is home to many Lebanese Americans who continue to watch their families suffer as Lebanon faces an unprecedented economic, political, and financial disaster,” she said in a statement.
Former President Donald Trump, a Republican seeking another term in the White House, has pledged mass deportations if reelected. His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The fighting in Lebanon has killed more than 100 civilians and more than 300 Hezbollah fighters, according to a Reuters tally.
On the Israeli side, 10 Israeli civilians, a foreign agricultural worker and 20 Israeli soldiers have been killed.
Tens of thousands have been evacuated from both sides of the border.

Topics: War on Gaza US White House Lebanese Hezbollah

2 Hezbollah members killed in Israeli airstrike

2 Hezbollah members killed in Israeli airstrike
Updated 26 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI
2 Hezbollah members killed in Israeli airstrike

2 Hezbollah members killed in Israeli airstrike
  • UNIFIL spokesperson: UN Resolution 1701 depends on parties’ commitment
  • Hezbollah films drones attacking Israeli military sites
Updated 26 July 2024
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli army continued in southern Lebanon on Friday.
An Israeli airstrike targeting the outskirts of Markaba in the Marjayoun district killed two members of Hezbollah on Friday.
Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of Shebaa, and phosphorus bombs targeted the outskirts of Rachaya Al-Foukhar in the Hasbaya district.
At dawn, Israeli warplanes raided the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab, targeting an empty house.
The Israeli army said in a statement that it “shelled a Hezbollah military building in the Aita Al-Shaab area.”
Hezbollah announced targeting “the technical system at the Ramya site with a guided missile, hitting it directly and destroying it.”
The party targeted “a movement of Israeli soldiers inside the Hadab Yaroun site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.”
For the second consecutive day, Hezbollah used “anti-aircraft missiles, which it announced were fired at Israeli warplanes within Lebanese airspace in the south.”
In a statement, it said that “launching these missiles forced the Israeli planes to retreat and withdraw behind the Lebanese borders.”
Hezbollah’s military media published footage of the operation targeting “an anti-drone system at the Israeli military site of Al-Abad at the southern border using an assault drone.”
The military media also showed footage taken by “an assault drone while targeting a building used by Israeli army soldiers in the settlement of Metula.”
Israeli media reported that “sirens sounded in Dafna, She’ar Yashuv, and Kibbutz Dan in the Galilee panhandle.”
UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said that “the extent of the damage cannot currently be estimated until the exchange of fire ends, but it is certain that many homes have been destroyed, tens of thousands of families have been displaced, and many civilians have been injured or killed, necessitating a cessation of violence.”
Tenenti affirmed the UN’s position that Resolution 1701 had provided more than 17 years of relative stability due to the parties’ commitment to it.
“It faces challenges in the form of a lack of practical commitment from both Israel and Lebanon to implement it fully, but it remains the most effective framework for addressing the current situation and working toward a long-term resolution of the conflict.”
The UNIFIL spokesperson stated that “the key provisions of Resolution 1701, including security, stability, support for the Lebanese army, and a long-term solution, remain in effect, and the success of Resolution 1701 depends on the parties’ commitment.”
Tenenti stressed the need to “maintain open channels of communication with all parties to de-escalate tensions and reduce the risk of misunderstandings that could lead to further conflict, which no one wants.”
The Lebanese Ministry of Health, in its cumulative report on health emergencies in light of the Israeli attack on Lebanon, clarified on Friday that “the death toll from this aggression from Oct. 8, 2023, to July 23 has risen to 490, in addition to 2,016 injured.”

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Hezbollah Israel

