Saudi content creator, 13, connects with thousands through podcast

Rateel Alpha Talk on YouTube has a variety of videos where Rateel Alshehri brings the younger generation’s perspectives into topics such as marketing, meditation, and artificial intelligence. (Instagram/rateel.alshehri/Supplied)
Rateel Alpha Talk on YouTube has a variety of videos where Rateel Alshehri brings the younger generation's perspectives into topics such as marketing, meditation, and artificial intelligence.
Updated 16 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Saudi content creator, 13, connects with thousands through podcast

Saudi content creator, 13, connects with thousands through podcast
  Rateel Alshehri is bringing her generation's perspective to Saudi digital media landscape
Updated 16 sec ago
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Saudi content creator and podcaster Rateel Alshehri hopes to empower youth to bring about the changes they want to see through her series, Rateel Alpha Talk.

Alshehri, who is only 13 years old, has connected with thousands of people through her storytelling on Youtube, Tiktok and Instagram, with videos providing relatable content and glimpses of her daily life.

“Having my own talk show was something I’d always dreamed of, but having a voice and a platform is a responsibility and a duty that I take seriously,” she said. “It’s incredibly exciting to be able to bring a fresh perspective to conversations and engage with such a diverse audience. I feel a responsibility to use this platform to empower young people and spark meaningful discussions.”




Rateel Alpha Talk on YouTube has a variety of videos where Rateel Alshehri brings the younger generation's perspectives into topics such as marketing, meditation, and artificial intelligence.

Rateel Alpha Talk is more than a podcast, it’s a movement, Alshehri said.

“It’s about adopting a mindset of stepping outside your comfort zone, aiming high, and living each day with the intention of leaving a positive mark. It is a space for exploration, challenging assumptions, and igniting the curiosity within all of us.

“There are no silly questions, only missed opportunities to learn and the future belongs to those who dare to ask ‘why?’ I believe curiosity and initiative are the keys to make a real difference in the world.”

Her goal is to create content that not only entertains but also challenges and inspires her audience to think critically and act boldly.

Having my own talk show was something I’d always dreamed of, but having a voice and a platform is a responsibility and a duty that I take seriously.

Rateel Alshehri, Saudi content creator

“Through sharing our stories, fears, thoughts and, most importantly, our questions, we can truly change lives.”

The name Rateel Alpha Talk reflects her identity and the show’s focus on Generation Alpha and their experiences.

“Rateel Alpha Talk embodies my journey of continuous exploration, creativity, and initiative. It represents my commitment to sparking curiosity and inspiring others to take bold steps in their own lives.”

At a young age, Alshehri had a natural love for creating. In school, she would come up with story ideas for the entire class and whip up interesting games when they were bored.

“Talking, sharing, and listening to stories are my passions. I prefer making eye contact and having real conversations, earning me the nickname ‘Social Butterfly’ from my family,” she said.

Alshehri says she gets her inspiration from everyday life, but one of the most important people is her mother.

“She’s always been my biggest cheerleader. She has this incredible ability to see potential in even the craziest ideas, and she constantly reminds me: ‘How do you want to be remembered? So work on that.’”

Alshehri says she sees a future in making an impact and helping young people develop the skills they need to thrive,

“There are a lot of challenges out there, but if we equip our generation with the right tools, we can build a future where everyone can chase their dreams and live fulfilling lives.”

Her advice to anyone looking to create their own talk show is to slow down and be authentic.

“The best people in media aren’t copycats, they’re independent thinkers who use their own ideas to challenge how things are usually done. They ask questions, see things from different angles, and aren’t afraid to be different. These are the people who leave a lasting mark.

“Many people rush to social media to gain followers and build a business. But slow down. Just because something seems great doesn’t mean it is. Fame and greatness come with responsibility.”

 

Topics: Rateel Alshehri Saudi content creators Saudi Arabia

Local markets receive over 29 tonnes of seasonal produce from Qatif oasis farms

Local markets receive over 29 tonnes of seasonal produce from Qatif oasis farms
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Local markets receive over 29 tonnes of seasonal produce from Qatif oasis farms

Local markets receive over 29 tonnes of seasonal produce from Qatif oasis farms
  The agricultural sector has received significant attention from the Saudi government, which has implemented laws to protect palm trees and improve date production efficiency
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The farms of Qatif Oasis are playing a crucial role in supplying fruit and vegetable markets throughout Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. From Al-Khafji in the north to Al-Ahsa in the south, they provide a wide variety of seasonal produce including vegetables, fruits and fresh dates.

Spanning some 800 sq. km from Safwa to Dammam, Qatif governorate is home to over 3,700 farms of which 2,454 are actively producing a variety of crops, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The region boasts more than 540,000 fruit-bearing palm trees, representing 30 different types of dates. Annually, the farms contribute 29.5 tonnes of dates to local markets.

A crucial role is played by the farms of Qatif Oasis in supplying fruit and vegetable markets throughout Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

Fahd Al-Hamzi, director of the Eastern Province branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, highlighted the ministry’s efforts to support and develop the province’s agricultural sector.

Initiatives include improving resource management, promoting strategic crops, producing crops that contribute to increased economic competitiveness, and encouraging organic farming. The ministry also provides training programs and financial support, helping farmers find new outlets for their products.

Al-Hamzi said the branch supported programs through the Saudi Reef platform and marketed agricultural products through events and festivals in the region’s cities and governorates.

A crucial role is played by the farms of Qatif Oasis in supplying fruit and vegetable markets throughout Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. (SPA)

He added the ministry was working to educate farmers on production and harvesting processes. It also raises awareness about the importance of utilizing the Saudi Dates platform, launched by the National Centre for Palms and Dates, to increase sales by creating new outlets.

The agricultural sector has also received significant attention from the Saudi government, which has implemented laws to protect palm trees and improve date production efficiency. As a result, the Kingdom has become one of the world’s leading producers of dates and related products.

Future plans for regional agriculture include introducing modern technologies, improving irrigation systems, enhancing infrastructure, developing scientific and technical research, and establishing processing factories.

A crucial role is played by the farms of Qatif Oasis in supplying fruit and vegetable markets throughout Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. (SPA)

The ministry is also working on creating electronic platforms to streamline agricultural services and is encouraging farmers to obtain organic or Saudi Good Agricultural Practices certification.

Local farmer Mohammed Al-Thawab emphasized the long-standing agricultural tradition in Qatif, praising the region’s fertile soil and abundant water sources.

“These factors have contributed to the production of a diverse array of fruits, vegetables and fresh dates, which supply the region’s produce markets with a steady stream of local, high-quality goods,” he said.

A crucial role is played by the farms of Qatif Oasis in supplying fruit and vegetable markets throughout Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. (SPA)

He commended the ministry’s agricultural programs and initiatives, which have helped educate farmers about modern agricultural practices and the timing of land preparation, sterilization and seed sowing.

Al-Thawab also highlighted the significant impact of regional agricultural events such as the Leafy Greens and Dates Festival, which have proved instrumental in promoting farm products and bolstering support for the governorate’s agricultural community.

The impact of these efforts is evident in the local markets. Fruit and vegetable seller Abdullah Khuraydah said markets in Qatif and Dammam received a diverse range of seasonal products throughout the year.

These include local figs, Qatif lemons, pomegranates, berries and almonds, in addition to various types of dates. The most prominent of these are Al-Maji and Al-Gharra dates.

“The date season is a critical period for local merchants,” Khuraydah said, noting the surge in consumer demand for this nutritionally rich fruit. He emphasized Qatif’s unique agricultural advantages, citing its fertile soil and plentiful water from natural springs and aquifers.

“These natural assets are key to our region’s reputation for producing abundant, top-quality harvests,” he said.

 

Topics: Qatif Oasis Safwa Dammam Fahd Al-Hamzi

Saudi envoy to Arab League meets with Sudan’s representative in Cairo

Saudi envoy to Arab League meets with Sudan's representative in Cairo
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi envoy to Arab League meets with Sudan's representative in Cairo

Saudi envoy to Arab League meets with Sudan’s representative in Cairo
  Friendly talks took place and topics of common interest were discussed
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League Abdulaziz Al-Matar received Lt. Gen. Imad Al-Din Mustafa Adawi, Sudan’s representative to the league, in Cairo on Sunday.

Friendly talks took place and topics of common interest were discussed, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, also in Cairo on Sunday, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Egypt Saleh Al-Husseini met Egyptian Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib.

The parties discussed cooperation between the Kingdom and Egypt in investment and trade fields, and ways to enhance it.

 

 

Topics: Arab League Lt. Gen. Imad Al-Din Mustafa Adawi Saudi Arabia Sudan Egypt Abdulaziz Al-Matar

King Salman Global Academy advances Arabic education in India

King Salman Global Academy advances Arabic education in India
Updated 28 July 2024
Hebshi Alshammari
King Salman Global Academy advances Arabic education in India

King Salman Global Academy advances Arabic education in India
  Month-long July event featured scientific programs and events in collaboration with educational entities to develop Arabic language curricula
Updated 28 July 2024
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language recently concluded the Arabic Language Month in New Delhi and Kerala, India.

The month-long July event featured scientific programs and events in collaboration with educational entities to develop Arabic language curricula, improve teacher performance, and enhance the language’s value in the country.

Activities included visits and meetings with Jawaharlal Nehru University, Kerala University, other Indian universities offering Arabic programs, and associations dedicated to teaching Arabic, as well as a visit to the Saudi Embassy in New Delhi.

The event featured panel discussions on evaluating Arabic teachers for non-Arabic speakers, using technology in education, identifying effective tools and applications, designing modern teaching programs, and addressing issues related to Arabic teaching and learning.

A scientific symposium was also held to discuss Saudi Arabia’s efforts in teaching Arabic to non-speakers, the current state of Arabic education in India, bilingualism, and the challenges of teaching Arabic to non-speakers.

During the month, four courses were conducted to develop the skills of Arabic teachers for non-speakers, focusing on modern teaching strategies and methods. Additionally, four courses for learners focused on reading comprehension and listening skills for non-native Arabic learners.

Abdullah Al-Washmi, the academy’s secretary-general, said that the event contributed to achieving the academy’s goals by showcasing its activities in teaching Arabic to non-native speakers, highlighting the Kingdom’s efforts in promoting Arabic globally, training teachers, improving their competencies, and enhancing learning outcomes for students.

The academy has previously implemented similar activities in Brazil, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, and China.

Al-Washmi said that Arabic Language Month in India highlighted the academy’s strategic role in promoting projects related to Arabic education for non-speakers and strengthening cooperation with entities dedicated to teaching Arabic outside Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language

Camel Caravan: a journey through time at Summer of Hira

Camel Caravan: a journey through time at Summer of Hira
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News
Camel Caravan: a journey through time at Summer of Hira

Camel Caravan: a journey through time at Summer of Hira
  This immersive experience aimed to celebrate the enduring importance and value of Saudi heritage
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Camel Caravan, a captivating component of the Summer of Hira activities held in Makkah until Aug. 10, drew significant crowds and strong interaction among residents and visitors.

This immersive experience aimed to celebrate the enduring importance and value of Saudi heritage by spotlighting the pivotal role camels played in Arab history, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Camels have been integral to Arab life for centuries, serving as companions in every aspect of life. The Camel Caravan sought to instill a deep appreciation for this heritage and a connection to ancestral traditions.

Visitors to the Summer of Hira event were transported back in time through the Camel Caravan, learning about the significance of camels in past eras.

By observing camel riding and caravan journeys, and learning about camel care and breeding, attendees gained a comprehensive understanding of these remarkable creatures.

The caravan showcased the camel’s vital role in transportation, trade, and survival in the desert, as well as its cultural and symbolic importance.

By recreating an authentic desert environment and demonstrating traditional camel-related practices, the Camel Caravan offered a unique and entertaining experience. The event both highlighted national identity and contributed to the local tourism industry.

The camel, a symbol of resilience and adaptability, continues to hold a special place in Saudi culture, even as the nation embraces progress and modernization.

Topics: camel caravans Makkah

Project Masam clears 1,390 Houthi mines in Yemen

Project Masam clears 1,390 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News
Project Masam clears 1,390 Houthi mines in Yemen

Project Masam clears 1,390 Houthi mines in Yemen
  The project has now cleared 4,230 mines in Yemen since the beginning of July
Updated 28 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Members of Saudi Arabia’s Project Masam removed 1,390 explosive devices from various regions of Yemen last week.

The total included five anti-personnel mines, 47 anti-tank mines, 1,337 unexploded ordnances and one explosive device, according to a recent report.

The project has now cleared 4,230 mines in Yemen since the beginning of July.

Ousama Al-Gosaibi, the initiative’s managing director, said a total of 453,298 mines had been cleared since its inception in 2018.

The explosives were planted indiscriminately and posed a threat to civilians, including children, women and the elderly.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale and Saada.

Project Masam trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

Teams are tasked with clearing villages, roads and schools to facilitate safe movement for civilians and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Topics: MASAM Masam Project Saudi Arabia Yemen

