Saudi crown prince congratulates Kingdom on 2034 World Cup bid

Saudi crown prince congratulates Kingdom on 2034 World Cup bid
The bid is set to be submitted to FIFA officials in Paris by a delegation headed by minister of sports Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal and President of the Saudi Football Federation Yasser Al-Misehal. (SPA)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi crown prince congratulates Kingdom on 2034 World Cup bid

Saudi crown prince congratulates Kingdom on 2034 World Cup bid
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated the Kingdom on completing its bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

The bid is set to be submitted to FIFA officials in Paris by a delegation headed by the Saudi minister of sports, Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, and President of the Saudi Football Federation Yasser Al-Misehal.

Bin Faisal expressed his gratitude to King Salman and the crown prince for their support and interest in the bid. 

“With this candidacy, we intend to host the exceptional edition that brings together 48 teams for the first time in the history of the tournament in one country,” the minister said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia FIFA

French climber summits Pakistan’s K2 in record time

French climber summits Pakistan’s K2 in record time
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP
French climber summits Pakistan’s K2 in record time

French climber summits Pakistan’s K2 in record time
  • Benjamin Vedrines, 32, summited Pakistan’s K2 in just under 11 hours
  • Vedrines is a specialist in high-speed ascents made without aid of oxygen
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French climber Benjamin Vedrines summited Pakistan’s K2 in record time on Sunday, his team told AFP, reaching the top of the world’s second-highest mountain in just under 11 hours.

The 32-year-old specialist in high-speed ascents — made without the aid of oxygen — left K2 base camp just after midnight on Saturday and reached the summit 10 hours, 59 minutes and 59 seconds later.

Vedrines attempted the summit in 2022 but was forced to turn back after suffering from hypoxia, a lack of oxygen in the blood caused by thin air at high altitudes.

“I took my revenge on this mountain,” Vedrines said in a voice message shared with AFP. “But above all I wanted to reconcile with it by doing things with maturity.”

“It was very symbolic for me because I was returning in my footsteps to where I experienced those very unique moments,” he said. “I really enjoyed seeing the same sections again, but with lucidity this time.”

Standing at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet) on the Pakistan-China border, K2 is 238 meters shorter than Everest but is considered more technically challenging — earning it the nickname “Savage Mountain.”

Vedrines is considered one of France’s pre-eminent climbers and set a speed record climbing Pakistan’s Broad Peak in 2022 before descending by paraglider.

He reached the top of the 8,051-meter mountain — a short distance from K2 — in seven hours and 28 minutes.

Topics: Benjamin Vedrines Pakistan K2 Mountain Arab News Pakistan

Nemour impresses with her bars routine at Olympics after switching to the Algerian team

Nemour impresses with her bars routine at Olympics after switching to the Algerian team
Updated 10 min 30 sec ago
AP
Nemour impresses with her bars routine at Olympics after switching to the Algerian team

Nemour impresses with her bars routine at Olympics after switching to the Algerian team
Updated 10 min 30 sec ago
AP

PARIS: When Kaylia Nemour competes alongside Simone Biles and her gymnastics rivals at the Paris Olympics, she feels right at home.

The 17-year-old athlete, one of the best in the world on uneven bars, was born in France. She grew up here, and still trains here.

She posted the best score on her favorite apparatus during Sunday’s women’s team qualifications and will be aiming for the gold medal in that discipline.

Too bad for the Olympics host country, she competes for Algeria. The situation is due to a dispute between the French gymnastics federation and Nemour’s club of Avoine Beaumont, which has led the gymnast to embrace her father’s Algerian nationality.

The long-lasting crisis was settled after the French minister for Sport intervened following an initial refusal from the federation to release the gymnast that could have jeopardized her presence in Paris.

Nemour’s massive score of 15.600 on Sunday was unmatched by any of her rivals. It was the second highest score of the day on any apparatus, bettered only by Biles’ first vault score of 15.800. Nemour was consistent on all four events and also qualified in fifth place for the all-around final, where no French athlete will be represented.

Topics: Paris Olympics

Lebanon’s Hassan makes history with win over Eubanks

Lebanon’s Hassan makes history with win over Eubanks
Updated 27 min 6 sec ago
Reuters
Lebanon’s Hassan makes history with win over Eubanks

Lebanon’s Hassan makes history with win over Eubanks
  • Germany-born Hassan, ranked 170th in the world, won 6-4 6-2 for one of the best victories of his career
Updated 27 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Benjamin Hassan secured a landmark victory on Sunday as he became the first Lebanon player to win a match in an Olympic tennis event, stunning American Christopher Eubanks.

Germany-born Hassan, ranked 170th in the world, won 6-4 6-2 for one of the best victories of his career to fully vindicate being handed a Universality place by the ITF.

“I am unbelievably happy. We just enjoy it from the whole team. We are really proud and I'm also proud of myself,” the 29-year-old told reporters.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere. I was just trying to be calm because I didn’t want to waste too much energy. When I won I could let it all out.”

Hassan did not even set about becoming a professional until the age of 22, having previously played just for fun. But now he is living the dream as an Olympian and has a second-round clash against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez to look forward to.

He has thrown himself into life in the athletes village, amassing quite a collection of pins. “I think the most special one is Japan because I'm a huge fan of Japan. I like watching a lot of animated mangas,” he said.

Hassan was not the only Lebanon player in the draw as Hady Habib lost to French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday

Hassan and Habib also lost in the doubles on Sunday.

Topics: Paris Olympics

‘I don’t care about rankings,’ says Sandhagen as he eyes title shot with win in Abu Dhabi

‘I don’t care about rankings,’ says Sandhagen as he eyes title shot with win in Abu Dhabi
Updated 48 min 24 sec ago
Ali Khaled
‘I don’t care about rankings,’ says Sandhagen as he eyes title shot with win in Abu Dhabi

‘I don’t care about rankings,’ says Sandhagen as he eyes title shot with win in Abu Dhabi
  • The 32-year-old American is on a three-fight winning streak as he takes on Umar Nurmagomedov at Etihad Arena on Aug. 3
Updated 48 min 24 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: When Cory Sandhagen steps into the Octagon at Etihad Arena for UFC Night on Aug. 3, it will be with an increasing sense of familiarity.

The 32-year-old American is set to face Umar Nurmagomedov in a bantamweight bout next week, marking the third time he has been to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

With one win and one loss in Abu Dhabi, Sandhagen has been preparing for all eventualities against the rising star from Dagestan in the UAE capital.

“I’m just preparing my best for everything that’s going to come in the fight,” Sandhagen told Arab News.

“Just learning and understanding all of the ways that he fights, the ways that he grapples, the way that he strikes,” he added. “Making sure that I’m not going to be caught off guard by anything because I do know with guys that have very unique styles like that, it’s really easy for people to go in and think that it’s going to be one thing and have it definitely not be that thing.”

Sandhagen (17-4-0) is on a three-fight winning streak, and another victory in Abu Dhabi should give him a shot at the title belt.

“I definitely think so. I don’t think that there’s anyone else really in the division that is beating (these opponents),” said Sandhagen. “(Yadong) Song is a top 10 guy, Chito (Marlon Vera) is a top 10 guy, and (Rob) Font, when I fought him, was a top 10 guy.

“A lot of those wins were really impressive,” he added. “A stop against Song, winning every round against Chito, and then winning every round against Font — I think that I definitely am having the most impressive performances against some of the best guys. I think that a fight against a big up-and-comer who’s known as one of the better prospects in the division, a win against him, I think will definitely solidify that (title shot) for me.”

Sandhagen dismisses any suggestion that, as the second-ranked bantamweight fighter, he has more to lose in Abu Dhabi than his 10th-ranked opponent, who has a record of 17-0-0.

“I don’t care about the rankings. If people are better than me, I want them to have the belt over me,” he said. “If Umar is better than me (and beats me), I want him to go on because that means that he earned it and deserves it more than I do. I don’t care about the rankings. I don’t care about having things to lose.

“I want the best guy to be the champion, and if I think that I’m the best guy, I’ll have to go out and prove that regardless of who (my opponent) is, regardless of ranking, regardless of how many fights they’ve had in UFC,” the Colorado native said. “If Umar is better than me, I want him to beat me, that means that he earned it. If I beat Umar, it means that I’m better than him and I earned the title shot. That’s the way that I approach talking fights. We’ll see if he’s better than me.”

Sandghagen has already performed in Abu Dhabi twice, first beating Marlon Moraes at Flash Forum in October 2021 before losing to Petr Yan a year later at Etihad Arena. He looks back fondly on both experiences.

“It was great, I honestly love that part of the world,” he said. “My first time there was when I went out and fought Marlon. I love that part of the world, I thought that the hospitality was insane, very kind. The hotels were really awesome.”

He also had special praise for the local fans.

“I really don’t recall hearing a ton of boos out there. I think that demographic of fans is very different than the American one, in that they’re not really big booers. They still root for their guy, but I do think that part of the world just has a deeper, richer history in martial arts. And I think what they care most about is watching good fights and watching high-level performers.

“The Middle East has some of the best fighters in the world. A lot of those areas around the Middle East have some of the best fighters in the world, and a deep, rich culture in martial arts. I love the fans in Abu Dhabi. I think they are very kind and fair.”

Abu Dhabi has for several years been a UFC hub, and on June 22, Saudi Arabia held its first-ever UFC Fight Night at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. Sandhagen believes that hosting events in this region has boosted UFC and its roster of fighters.

“I think it’s awesome,” he said. “The more globalized that UFC gets, the more opportunities that we have. More than anything, man, I think that it’s really cool that fighting is bringing all parts of the world together.

“Right now, the Dagestani guys are really hot, and people here (are) really liking it, really enjoying it,” he added. “It put Dagestan on the map. I didn’t know where it was before, and I think (that) is a very cool aspect of what the UFC is doing. It’s making us all a little bit closer.”

Sandhagen hopes that the spread of UFC in the region will in the coming years also produce more local fighters, something he is happy to play a role in.

“One of my favorite things about going to UFC fights is that I typically leave very inspired,” he said. “Inspired to be better at fighting, but I also just feel very inspired by the people, some of the fighters and the way that they can go out and perform. I think that if you can just add a touch of inspiration to someone’s life, it can make a giant difference.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi

Jordan’s Ziad Ashish qualifies for boxing’s last 16 at Olympics

Jordan’s Ziad Ashish qualifies for boxing’s last 16 at Olympics
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Jordan’s Ziad Ashish qualifies for boxing’s last 16 at Olympics

Jordan’s Ziad Ashish qualifies for boxing’s last 16 at Olympics
  • Competing in his second Olympic Games, Ashish avenged his previous losses to the Kazakhstan fighter
  • He will face Japan’s Okazawa Sewon in the next round on Wednesday
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

PARIS: Jordan’s Ziad Ashish has qualified for boxing’s under-71 kg round of 16 at the Olympic Games after beating Kazakhstan’s Aslanbek Shymbergenov.

Competing in his second Olympic Games, Ashish avenged his previous losses to the Kazakhstan fighter, winning Sunday’s bout 3-2.

He will face Japan’s Okazawa Sewon in the next round on Wednesday.

On Monday, in the 63.5 kg category’s round of 16, Jordan’s Obada Al-Kasbeh takes on France’s Sofiane Oumiha.

Al-Kasbeh had opened his account at the Olympics on Saturday with a victory over Ireland’s Dean Clancy.

Topics: Paris Olympics

