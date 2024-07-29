UAE’s Masdar Spanish solar farm deal heralds more European investments

You are here

Masdar also signed an MoU with Endesa to explore an alliance to jointly develop renewable energy projects in Spain. (Masdar)
  • Masdar inked $887 million deal to buy stake in Endesa’s solar plants
  • Deal demonstrates Masdar’s commitment to accelerating energy transition in Spain and Europe
MADRID: The UAE’s renewable energy company Masdar is seeking more opportunities in Europe’s green energy sector and will consider both minority investments and controlling stakes, its CFO said, following a deal last week with Spain’s Endesa.

Masdar on Thursday agreed to pay €817 million ($887 million) for a 49.99 percent stake in 48 solar plants controlled by Endesa — a unit of Italy’s Enel — in Spain, with an overall capacity of 2 gigawatt.

The investments needed to meet Europe’s ambitious green targets, coupled with a “normalization” of asset prices which had risen too high during the era of low interest rates, create big opportunities in the region, Mazin Khan told Reuters in an interview.

Masdar has invested in renewable projects around the world at different stages of development with an overall capacity of roughly 20 GW and a value of more than $30 billion. It expects Europe to be a key contributor to reaching its 100-GW capacity target by 2030.

“Whether we do that with partners... or with a majority stake, will depend on the opportunity and the jurisdiction,” he said, adding that buying a stake in a portfolio of assets like Endesa’s was just a first step to expand investments.

“When we look at M&A opportunities, we’re not solely looking at them to add gigawatts to our portfolio... We’re also putting a lot of emphasis on future pipelines and how we are effectively going to use those acquisitions to further expand within the region,” he said.

Masdar and Endesa also signed a memorandum of understanding to potentially develop an additional 3 GW of solar capacity, he said.

With high interest rates and rising debt costs hitting Europe’s renewable industry, utilities like Iberdrola and Enel have turned more cautious on new renewable projects and are happy to sell minority stakes in wind farms and solar plants to maximize returns and curb debt.

Last month, Masdar — which is controlled by UAE’s power and water firm TAQA, its National oil company ADNOC and sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company — agreed to buy a majority stake in Greek renewable energy company Terna.

While Spain and Europe are key in Masdar’s strategy, the company will consider suitable opportunities wherever they arise, including the US, which is already a major market for the company, he said.

  • Platform aims to facilitate real estate transactions and provide various e-service
  • Kingdom’s real estate sector is poised for substantial growth
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Market online platform has seen daily visits doubled to 60,000 in July since February, driven by government efforts to enhance transparency and streamline property procedures.
In a statement, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Justice said that the portal provides multiple services, including real estate trading, mortgage, and financing services, as well as issuing title deeds for requests to subdivide and consolidate properties using real estate identification. 
This falls in line with Saudi Arabia’s aim to facilitate the digitization of title deeds and provide multiple options for real estate indicators and inquiries, ensuring ease of access and reliability. It also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, focusing prominently on housing, tourism, and commercial development.
The move comes as the country’s real estate sector is poised for substantial growth, with projections reaching $69.51 billion in 2024 and anticipated to surge to $101.62 billion by 2029. 
“The Real Estate Market platform plays a significant role in improving the investment environment by enhancing transparency in bidding processes and governing real estate notarization procedures,” the ministry said.
“It serves as an integrated platform for managing real estate wealth,” the entity added.
In February, the ministry revealed that the service recorded over 1 million registered users, with the average daily user count surpassing 30,000. 
The average number of daily transactions processed through the platform at the time stood at 2,000, while the total value of these transactions exceeded SR1 billion ($266 million) per day.
Launched in August 2023 by the Kingdom’s Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani, the platform aims to facilitate real estate transactions and provide various e-services for property owners and buyers. 
“It is part of the Real Estate Wealth Digitization initiative, which is one of the ministry’s projects under the national transformation program,” a ministry statement said.
The platform, launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and the Saudi Central Bank, serves as a reliable source of data for investors, offering real-time real estate information and direct and periodic reports. 
This accessibility aids in developing the real estate notarization system and fosters transparency in property transactions.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Monday, losing 54.03 points, or 0.44 percent, to close at 12,121.40.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.90 billion ($1.84 billion) as 69 of the listed stocks advanced, while 150 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index decreased by 5.19 points, or 0.34 percent, to close at 1,519.30. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu increased by 10.08 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 26,513.06. This comes as 28 of the listed stocks advanced, while as many as 31 retreated. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Kingdom Holding Co., with its share price surging 9.50 percent to SR9.80. 

Other top performers include Saudi Automotive Services Co. and Tanmiah Food Co., whose share prices soared by 6.14 percent and 3.43 percent, to stand at SR62.20 and SR132.80, respectively. 

Other top gainers included National Co. for Glass Industries and Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance. 

The worst performer was Bawan Co. whose share price dropped by 4.25 percent to SR47.30. 

Other notable decliners included Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. and City Cement Co., with share prices falling by 3.87 percent and 3.68 percent to SR20.86 and SR18.84, respectively. 

Saudi Manpower Solutions Co. and Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. also saw their share prices decline. 

On the announcements front, Arabian Cement Co. reported a 7.8 percent decline in sales, dropping to SR402.8 million in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year. 

In a statement on Tadawul, the company attributed the decrease to lower sales volume due to reduced demand, despite an increase in the average selling price for the parent company. 

However, its net profit surged by 7.6 percent in the first six months of this year to reach SR83.1 million compared to SR77.2 million in the same period last year. 

The increase was primarily driven by a reduction in the group’s cost of sales, an increase in the parent company's average selling price, and a decrease in selling and distribution expenses.  

Arabian Pipes Co.’s revenues during the same period surged by 22.3 percent to reach SR651.8 million. Its net profit also surged reaching SR111.8 million marking a 96.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The company attributed the revenue increase to higher sales volume, with net profit rising due to gross profits climbing to SR180.5 million in the financial year 2024 from SR99.4 million in the previous 12-month period. This growth is largely a result of improved production efficiency and supply chain management, as well as ongoing efforts to reduce production costs. 

  • Decision aims to enforce localization and supply sector with qualified workers
  • Also aims to create more engaging and productive job opportunities for citizens
RIYADH: The Saudi national workforce is set to receive a 20 percent boost in financial support for nearly 98 jobs and activities within the municipal and housing sectors.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in collaboration with the Human Resources Development Fund, announced an increase in the financial aid percentage for the Employment Support Program from 30 percent to 50 percent. This adjustment will apply to 53 professions and 45 activities, with a maximum limit of SR3,000 ($800).

The ministry, formerly known as the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing, said in a post on its X account that the decision aims to enforce localization and supply the sector with well-trained and qualified workers.

The employment program is part of the government’s broader strategy to increase the participation of Saudi nationals in various sectors, aligning with Vision 2030 goals to diversify the economy and enhance employment opportunities for Saudis.

The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, announced that the decision to localize 25 percent of engineering professions took effect on July 21. This policy will apply to private sector establishments employing five or more workers in engineering jobs.

This decision is part of both ministries’ efforts to create more engaging and productive job opportunities for citizens throughout the Kingdom.

The housing ministry said that it will oversee and implement this decision to boost labor market participation, ensuring alignment with market requirements and the specific needs of engineering professions.

The ministry also said that private sector establishments will benefit from various incentives and support programs offered by the human resources and social development system to aid in hiring Saudis.

The ministry explained that these programs include recruitment and job-matching assistance, essential training and qualifications, and ongoing employment support. Establishments will receive priority access to all available localization and employment support programs through HRDF.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has issued a procedural guide outlining the localization requirements and necessary percentages, saying that establishments must comply with these regulations to avoid non-compliance penalties.

RIYADH: Saudi-Korean trade is set to see a significant boost after a delegation from the Kingdom, led by the minister of commerce, headed to Seoul.     

Taking place from July 29 to 31, the gathering will see Majid Al-Qasabi alongside representatives from 10 government entities and 55 senior business leaders and executives from major national companies, hold meetings with Korean ministers and officials to strengthen bilateral relations.   

The visit’s objectives are multifaceted, and include an aim to facilitate economic activities between the Kingdom and the East Asian country, exploring promising opportunities for collaboration.     

A key part of the assemblage is participating in the Saudi-Korean Business Forum, which allows both nations to discuss and expand their trade and business partnerships. Enhancing trade exchange between the two countries remains a primary goal of this delegation.    

This visit underscores the historical relationship and robust economic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Korea.     

According to the ministry’s data, cumulative trade between the two nations reached SR554 billion ($147.6 billion) between 2019 and 2023, with the annual value of commerce increasing from SR93.6 billion to SR129.8 billion over the period.    

Saudi Arabia is currently ranked seventh among Korea’s trade partners, with non-oil exports to the country amounting to SR4.5 billion.    

During the visit, Oh Young-ju, Korean minister of small and medium-sized enterprises and startups, met with Al-Qasabi and other delegation members to discuss establishing a policy consultative body. 

The Korean ministry reviewed the outcomes of bilateral cooperation with the Saudi ministry, focusing on SMEs and startups, aiming to explore pathways for joint growth and collaboration, according to Yonhap News Agency. 

The Korean government also proposed forming a policy consultative body to sustain and enhance the momentum of exchanges in the SME sector. 

It urged the Saudi ministry to support and facilitate increased participation of Korean companies in the upcoming Saudi Arabian startup festival, BIBAN 2024, scheduled for November. 

Saudi-Korean economic ties are further strengthened by venture capital and startup collaborations, such as the Kingdom’s Wa’ed Ventures recently investing $15 million in the South Korean chipmaker Rebellions.  

The Kingdom has been actively engaging with Asian nations to boost economic trade and strengthen partnerships.    

In May, Saudi Arabia launched a business council with Malaysia to boost collaboration.     

Al-Qasabi led a delegation comprising 44 officials and leaders representing 20 government bodies and 24 private sector entities to the Southeast Asian country.     

The Kingdom also strengthened its economic relations with Thailand as it opened its first Board of Investment office in Riyadh.     

During a business forum held in July, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih highlighted that this marks Thailand’s inaugural office in the Middle East, encouraging stronger bonds and new investment opportunities in both countries.     

Saudi and China relations have also seen a boost this year as officials from both nations held a roundtable meeting earlier in May.     

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan led the meeting as he emphasized the depth of the bilateral relationship between the two nations, highlighting the trust and ongoing collaboration across diverse sectors. 

RIYADH: Oil will continue to play a pivotal role in future energy pathways, as petroleum products are essential for the functioning of various sectors, according to the OPEC secretary-general. 

Haitham Al-Ghais said that member countries of the oil producers alliance have clear national electrification plans, which are crucial to reducing emissions, according to a statement from the organization. 

The comments came after the International Energy Agency projected that global oil demand will continue to decline, driven by rapid electric vehicle adoption. 

Earlier this month, OPEC said that world oil demand will rise by 2.25 million barrels per day in 2024 and 1.85 million bpd in 2025. 

“We believe oil will continue to be a vital component of future energy pathways and this is exemplified by the fact petroleum products are essential for the functioning of other sectors, such as electricity,” said Al-Ghais. 

He added: “OPEC member countries have clear national electrification plans, which are part of a shared belief that all sources of energy will be necessary to meet future demand growth, reduce emissions, tackle energy poverty and ensure energy security.” 

Al-Ghais went on to say that energy sources are not locked in a “zero-sum game,” and that oil and petroleum products are crucial for electricity transmission. 

He added that it is practically impossible to completely replace oil with electricity. 

“Reality tells us that oil does not operate in isolation, cut off from other sectors and industries. Rather, such is the versatility of petroleum and petroleum-derived products that they play an indispensable role in a host of other sectors and industries,” said Al-Ghais. 

He added: “It is important to also consider the multitude of petroleum products in the transmission of electricity, which are utilized in manufacturing, maintaining and installing cables, overhead lines, pylons, transformers, substations, and control systems, indeed, in all the components and technologies that make up this vital infrastructure.” 

According to Al-Ghais, the expansion of electricity grids can only be materialized with the help of petroleum-derived products. 

He said that underground electric cables need insulation sheaths, which are made of petroleum-derived materials. Meanwhile, transformers — a vital device in electricity transmission — also need oil to function. 

“For transformers to operate properly, transformer oil is essential. It insulates transformers and ensures that they can function at a stable temperature. These are primarily made from mineral oil — a petroleum distillate,” said Al-Ghais. 

He added: “The transportation of equipment by road, rail, air, and water will involve vehicles, often highly specialized, that consume gasoline, diesel, aviation and marine fuels. And the vehicles, such as cable-laying vessels, and the material needed to build this critical infrastructure, such as steel, aluminum, copper and concrete, require a host of petroleum products.” 

The OPEC chief also said that the expansion of the electricity grid pressurizes supply chains, which could pose challenges to grid development in the coming years. 

“As the IEA has written, to achieve national energy and climate goals, 80 million km of overhead power lines and underground cables need to be added by 2040. That is the equivalent of replacing the entire existing global grid, equating to 100 trips to the moon and back,” he said. 

According to Al-Ghais, calls to halt new investments in oil projects will jeopardize the production of oil products essential for the smooth functioning and expansion of the electricity grid. 

In its latest monthly report released in July, OPEC said that total world oil demand will reach 104.5 million bpd in 2024, driven by markets like China, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. 

The alliance indicated that the rising demand will be driven by industrial, construction and agricultural activities in non-Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries. 

OPEC also commented that petrochemical capacity additions in non-OECD nations could catalyze global oil demand growth. 

The report warned that the world oil demand growth will also depend on various elements, including future economic developments in major economies. 

In June, Al-Ghais noted that oil demand will grow, propelled by a rebound in the travel industry. 

Speaking at the International Economic Forum, he said that OPEC is always concentrating on market fundamentals to ensure supply, stability and resilience. 

“It is important to remain focused on the fundamentals. We look at economic growth, we look at supply, we look at demand, and yes, we do still believe demand for oil is good and resilient,” said Al-Ghais. 

He added: “Last year, OPEC’s forecast for oil demand was the best, and all those who criticized OPEC’s forecast kept adjusting their number throughout the year.” 

The OPEC chief said more investments are needed in the oil industry to stabilize the market and meet the rising demand, adding that energy sources are necessary for the future and efforts should be taken to reduce emissions. 

