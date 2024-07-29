You are here

Fashion designers set to sparkle in Saudi Heritage Revival contest

The Reviving Saudi Heritage competition is being organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission. (@FashionMOC)
  • Entrants will be tasked with creating unique and sustainable designs that celebrate the nation’s culture
JEDDAH: Designers from across the Kingdom are being invited to take part in the Reviving Saudi Heritage competition organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission.

Under the theme “Saudi Architecture Through the Ages,” entrants will be tasked with creating unique and sustainable designs that celebrate the nation’s culture, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The pieces must also incorporate Swarovski crystals, a kind of simulated diamond, and experts from the company will hold workshops and one-on-one sessions with the designers.

Anyone interested in entering the competition, which is being held in collaboration with the 100 Saudi Brands program, has until Aug. 10 to submit their application and the winning designs will be announced on Sept. 25.

The winner will receive a training opportunity at the Hanouf Fashion House in Jeddah.

Applications can be made via the Fashion Commission’s social media accounts: @FashionMOC, @fashionmoc and @Sa100brands_official.

Topics: Reviving Saudi Heritage Saudi fashion commission Swarovski

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities recently made several drug-related arrests and confiscations in operations throughout the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Border Guard land patrols in Al-Dayer governorate, Jazan region, arrested seven Ethiopian and Yemeni citizens trying to smuggle 115 kg of qat.

Land patrols in Jazan’s Al-Ardah governorate also thwarted the smuggling of 140 kg of qat.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a citizen in the Northern Borders region for selling amphetamine, while the directorate also arrested two citizens in the Eastern Province for selling 6.8 kg of hashish.

In Asir, a citizen was arrested for selling and smuggling 205 kg of qat.

Preliminary legal procedures have been completed for all the suspects involved and all seized items have been handed over to the relevant authorities.

The Saudi government urges anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs offenses to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number +966 114 208417, or to email [email protected].

Tips received relating to smuggling and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.

Topics: Saudi Arabia narcotics

New design facility to accelerate Saudi space missions

The Saudi Space Agency inaugurated its new Concurrent Design Facility on Monday. (SPA)
The Saudi Space Agency inaugurated its new Concurrent Design Facility on Monday. (SPA)
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

New design facility to accelerate Saudi space missions

The Saudi Space Agency inaugurated its new Concurrent Design Facility on Monday. (SPA)
  • Facility is designed to accelerate planning and execution of space missions through the application of concurrent engineering and advanced simulation technologies
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Space Agency inaugurated its new Concurrent Design Facility on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the agency’s website, the facility is designed to accelerate the planning and execution of space missions through the application of concurrent engineering and advanced simulation technologies.

By streamlining the design process, the facility is expected to reduce feasibility study times by up to 75 percent and system design costs by as much as 50 percent.

It will also serve as a hub for collaboration, hosting workshops and knowledge-sharing initiatives among space industry professionals.

Also on Monday, the agency announced its adoption of a new approach to project and program management, known as the Integrated Mission Lifecycle. Developed in house, it aims to optimize operations, enhance efficiency and foster collaboration within the agency.

The two developments underscore the Kingdom’s commitment to building a robust space sector and developing world-class capabilities.

The launch was attended by the agency’s CEO Mohammed Al-Tamimi, deputy CEO Valanathan Munsami and key industry stakeholders.

Topics: Saudi Arabia space Saudi Space Agency Concurrent Design Facility

KSrelief extends aid efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Sudan

KSrelief has extended its aid efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, and Sudan. (SPA)
KSrelief has extended its aid efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, and Sudan. (SPA)
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief extends aid efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Sudan

KSrelief has extended its aid efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, and Sudan. (SPA)
  • In Sudan, KSrelief distributed 400 food baskets to the most vulnerable people — benefiting 1,899 individuals
  • Souboul Al-Salam Association in the Miniyeh district of Northern Lebanon carried out 53 ambulance missions in one week with funding from KSrelief
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The mobile medical clinics of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief continue to provide treatment services in the Abs district of Hajjah governorate in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

According to the clinics’ weekly report, 167 patients visited the epidemic diseases clinic, emergency cases clinic, internal medicine clinic, reproductive health clinic, and awareness and education clinic.

KSrelief also continued its water supply and environmental sanitation project in the Midi, Harad, Hayran, and Abs districts of Hajjah governorate, as well as the Al-Azhour camp in the Razih district of Saada governorate.

In one week, the project pumped 9,782,000 liters of drinking water and 866,000 liters of non-drinking water in Hajjah. In Saada, 70,000 liters of drinking water and 70,000 liters of non-drinking water were pumped.

Meanwhile, the Souboul Al-Salam Association in the Miniyeh district of Northern Lebanon carried out 53 ambulance missions in one week with funding from KSrelief.

The missions varied, including transporting patients to and from hospitals and treating burn victims in Miniyeh. The initiative supports ambulance and transport services in refugee and host communities in Lebanon.

In Sudan, KSrelief distributed 400 food baskets to the most vulnerable people — benefiting 1,899 individuals — as part of the second phase of a food security support project.

Topics: King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) Yemen Lebanon Sudan

Haql fish market booms as grouper becomes top catch

The fish market in Haql governorate in Tabuk region is experiencing a surge in business. (SPA)
The fish market in Haql governorate in Tabuk region is experiencing a surge in business. (SPA)
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Haql fish market booms as grouper becomes top catch

The fish market in Haql governorate in Tabuk region is experiencing a surge in business. (SPA)
  • The summer season has seen a particular uptick in demand, with grouper and coral grouper emerging as the most popular catches
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The fish market in Haql governorate in Tabuk region is experiencing a surge in business, with locals and tourists flocking to purchase a wide variety of fresh seafood.

The summer season has seen a particular uptick in demand, with grouper and coral grouper emerging as the most popular catches, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The market offers a diverse selection of seafood, such as shrimp, lobster and other favorites.

Amani Alomrani, a local nutritionist, told the SPA about the benefits of a fish-rich diet. Packed with protein, vitamins and minerals, fish play a vital role in maintaining a well-rounded diet.

They are particularly beneficial to the nervous system, as they are high in vitamin B12, strengthen bones and teeth with vitamin D, and aid the production of red blood cells due to iron. Fish is also low in saturated fat and can help to reduce cholesterol levels, thus lowering the risk of heart disease.

Alomrani said, however, that certain types of fish, including shark, swordfish and mackerel, may contain high levels of mercury. Pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and children should therefore be cautious and choose fish with lower mercury levels, such as salmon and shrimp.

Haql’s environmental conditions have created a thriving fishery industry, ensuring a robust supply of popular fish species.

Topics: tabuk Haql Fish market

Trees and flowers bring beauty to Tabuk as part of municipality planting project

Tabuk is undergoing something of a facelift, thanks to the city municipality’s efforts to enhance the urban landscape.
Tabuk is undergoing something of a facelift, thanks to the city municipality’s efforts to enhance the urban landscape.
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Trees and flowers bring beauty to Tabuk as part of municipality planting project

Tabuk is undergoing something of a facelift, thanks to the city municipality’s efforts to enhance the urban landscape.
  • Among the efforts made so far are the planting of some 2.1 million seasonal flowers and 14,500 shade-providing trees
  • The large-scale initiative is part of Tabuk’s broader strategy to “humanize” the city
Updated 29 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Tabuk is undergoing something of a facelift, thanks to the city municipality’s efforts to enhance the urban landscape through a number of revitalizing initiatives.

Among the efforts made so far are the planting of some 2.1 million seasonal flowers and 14,500 shade-providing trees, which now grace Tabuk’s parks and main thoroughfares.

Abdulmajid Al-Sarrah, deputy secretary for projects, stressed that the municipality’s commitment extended beyond planting. The work has also involved the irrigation and maintenance of 3 million sq. meters of green areas and the pruning of 9,870 palm trees.

The large-scale initiative is part of Tabuk’s broader strategy to “humanize” the city — a concept that prioritizes creating livable, green spaces within urban environments. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the quality of life for both citizens and residents, as well as visitors.

Meanwhile, the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification has continued to carry out its coastal project, planting 13 million mangrove seedlings. This is taking place in various regions — Jazan, Makkah, Madinah, Tabuk, Asir and Eastern Province. The scheme aligns with the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative.

The center, in cooperation with its partners, aims to plant 100 million mangrove trees along the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf coasts in the coming years. Currently, it is working to increase green cover and reduce desertification in the coastal areas by planting a million mangrove trees across various locations.

Topics: Green & Blue tabuk

