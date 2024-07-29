Fashion designers set to sparkle in Saudi Heritage Revival contest

JEDDAH: Designers from across the Kingdom are being invited to take part in the Reviving Saudi Heritage competition organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission.

Under the theme “Saudi Architecture Through the Ages,” entrants will be tasked with creating unique and sustainable designs that celebrate the nation’s culture, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The pieces must also incorporate Swarovski crystals, a kind of simulated diamond, and experts from the company will hold workshops and one-on-one sessions with the designers.

Anyone interested in entering the competition, which is being held in collaboration with the 100 Saudi Brands program, has until Aug. 10 to submit their application and the winning designs will be announced on Sept. 25.

The winner will receive a training opportunity at the Hanouf Fashion House in Jeddah.

Applications can be made via the Fashion Commission’s social media accounts: @FashionMOC, @fashionmoc and @Sa100brands_official.