Authorities bust drug smugglers across the Kingdom

RIYADH: Saudi authorities recently made several drug-related arrests and confiscations in operations throughout the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Border Guard land patrols in Al-Dayer governorate, Jazan region, arrested seven Ethiopian and Yemeni citizens trying to smuggle 115 kg of qat.

Land patrols in Jazan’s Al-Ardah governorate also thwarted the smuggling of 140 kg of qat.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested a citizen in the Northern Borders region for selling amphetamine, while the directorate also arrested two citizens in the Eastern Province for selling 6.8 kg of hashish.

In Asir, a citizen was arrested for selling and smuggling 205 kg of qat.

Preliminary legal procedures have been completed for all the suspects involved and all seized items have been handed over to the relevant authorities.

The Saudi government urges anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs offenses to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number +966 114 208417, or to email [email protected].

Tips received relating to smuggling and breaches of common customs law are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for valid tips.