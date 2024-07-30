You are here

Tunisia's upcoming presidential race marred by candidacy constraints

Tunisia's upcoming presidential race marred by candidacy constraints
A voter ticks his ballot behind a privacy screen while voting at a polling station during the 2023 local elections in the locality of Mnihla in Ariana province on the outskirts of Tunis on December 24, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP
Tunisia’s upcoming presidential race marred by candidacy constraints

Tunisia’s upcoming presidential race marred by candidacy constraints
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP
TUNIS: Tunisia has kicked off candidacy submissions for its upcoming presidential election on October 6, amid what experts say are significant constraints on hopefuls challenging incumbent President Kais Saied.
A number of conditions and requirements to run for office have changed under Saied, 66, who was democratically elected in 2019 but orchestrated a sweeping power grab in 2021.
To qualify to appear on the ballot, candidates are required to gather “an enormous number” of signatures, said Amine Kharrat, a political analyst at independent observatory Al Bawsala.
“The conditions have been hardened,” Isabelle Werenfels, North Africa expert at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, told AFP.
Not to mention, a number of would-be candidates will not be able to even obtain the initial candidacy form because they are in prison.
Among them are Issam Chebbi, leader of centrist party Al Joumhouri, and Ghazi Chaouchi, head of the social-democrat party Democratic Current.
Detained for “plotting against the state,” the two politicians are among over 20 of Saied’s opponents held since a flurry of arrests in February 2023.
Abir Moussi, a vocal critic of Saied and head of the Free Destourian Party, has also been detained on similar charges since October last year.
Amnesty International labelled the arrests a “politically motivated witch hunt.”
An expert speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP “everything has been set up to push aside credible candidates who can represent a real danger” for Saied.

Candidates vs. Saied’s rule
In 2022, Saied led a revision of the constitution, concentrating executive power firmly in the presidency’s hands and reversing hard-won rights in the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings.
Kharrat said many factors are “reducing the credibility” of the upcoming election, referring to the candidacy criteria, the delayed announcement of the election day, and a 2022 law punishing “spreading false news.”
The law, Decree 54, has been used to prosecute more than 60 journalists, lawyers and opposition figures, according to the National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT).
Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard said last week that since Saied’s power grab, “violations that we thought part of Tunisia’s past are becoming more and more discernible and systematic.”
“Instead of the vibrant debates of a pluralist political scene, I observed government repression, fueling fear and dread about what’s to come.”
Yet many still aspire to submit their candidacies.
Key would-be candidates include Kamel Akrout, a retired military admiral, and Mondher Zenaidi, 74, a former minister who has presented his experience as an asset for debt-stricken Tunisia.
Last week, K2 Rhym, a famous 43-year-old Tunisian rapper, also announced his intention to run.
The country is meanwhile still grappling with an economic crisis that has seen many Tunisians join mostly sub-Saharan African migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.
If Akrout or Zenaidi are pushed out of the race, it would be a referendum on Saied’s rule, said the anonymous expert.
The expert added that the vote “will define the nature of the (next) regime.”
“If Saied wins by a wide margin in the first round, he will become even more authoritarian. Otherwise, he will be more inclined to compromise.”
“Much will depend on the opposition and its ability to unite behind an alternative candidate to Saied,” said Werenfels.
“If one or more candidates get 15 or 20 percent of the vote, there will be a second round.”
Left-wing movements and Ennahdha, the Islamist-inspired party that had dominated Tunisian politics following the 2011 uprising, still hesitate to boycott the election, seeing it as “an opportunity to challenge Kais Saied,” said Kharrat.
It remains difficult to measure support for Saied or any other hopeful prior to the vote, amid a ban on political polls.
While Saied’s popularity among working-class Tunisians endures, experts believe he is far below the 72 percent he secured in the 2019 vote.
Recent rallies in support of Saied have seen low turnout.
I Watch, a Tunisian watchdog, said last week in a report that Saied had “failed to keep 87.5 percent of his electoral promises” over the past five years.
But Saied has stepped up his campaign, declaring that he was driven by “a sacred duty toward the homeland” when announcing his intention to seek a second term.
In the past few weeks, he has multiplied his famed surprise visits, addressing issues such as pollution and water cuts, all while blaming “conspirators” and “traitors” working under “foreign influence.”

Topics: Tunisia

Iran’s new president warns Israel against attacking Lebanon

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian attends a Muharram mourning ceremony in Tehran, Iran July 12, 2024. (REUTERS)
Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian attends a Muharram mourning ceremony in Tehran, Iran July 12, 2024. (REUTERS)
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Iran's new president warns Israel against attacking Lebanon

Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian attends a Muharram mourning ceremony in Tehran, Iran July 12, 2024. (REUTERS)
  • Pezeshkian, in his phone call with Macron, accused Israel of violating “all the international frameworks and laws” in its “crimes” against Palestinians
  • Nasser Kanani added that Israel “does not have the least moral authority to comment” on the deaths in Majdal Shams, on the Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria in 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognized by the United Nations
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday warned Israel against attacking Lebanon as tensions soar over a deadly rocket strike in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights blamed on Tehran-backed Hezbollah.
“The Zionist regime (Israel) will make a great mistake with heavy consequences if it attacks Lebanon,” Pezeshkian said during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the Iranian president’s website.
Pezeshkian assumed official responsibilities on Sunday after official endorsement from supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei, and is to be sworn in to parliament on Tuesday.
Israel vowed to hit back after the strike on a football field in Majdal Shams, a Druze Arab town in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, killed 12 youths on Saturday.
Israel accused Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement of being responsible for the strike, which the militant group denies.
Hezbollah has traded near-daily cross-border fire with Israel in support of Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on southern Israel triggered war in the Gaza Strip.
Pezeshkian, in his phone call with Macron, accused Israel of violating “all the international frameworks and laws” in its “crimes” against Palestinians.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani on Sunday warned Israel that any new military “adventures” in Lebanon could lead to “unforeseen consequences” and “the broadening of the scope of instability, insecurity, and war in the region.”
Kanani accused Israel of pinning the blame on Hezbollah “to divert public opinion and world attention from its massive crimes” in the Gaza Strip, where war has raged since October 7.
He added that Israel “does not have the least moral authority to comment” on the deaths in Majdal Shams, on the Golan Heights, which Israel seized from Syria in 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognized by the United Nations.
Iran does not recognize Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
The Islamic republic has hailed Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel that sparked the Gaza war but denied any involvement.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Iran, The Gambia resume diplomatic ties

Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri. (AFP file photo)
Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri. (AFP file photo)
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
Iran, The Gambia resume diplomatic ties

Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri. (AFP file photo)
  • The West African country cut ties with Iran in 2010 after the Nigerian government seized what it said was an illegal arms shipment from Iran to The Gambia
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran said on Monday it has resumed diplomatic ties with The Gambia, according to Tehran’s foreign ministry, almost 14 years after they were severed by Banjul.
“Following the meeting of the high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of The Gambia...both sides decided to announce the resumption of diplomatic relations on July 29, 2024 in order to secure the interests of the two countries,” the ministry said in a statement.
The statement came after Iran’s acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri met his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara.
The Gambia’s top diplomat is in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, which is scheduled for Tuesday.
The West African country cut ties with Iran in 2010 after the Nigerian government seized what it said was an illegal arms shipment from Iran to The Gambia.
The 13 containers of weapons had been falsely labelled as building materials.
Tehran at the time insisted that the arms shipment, which were sent by a private company, complied with international law.
The Gambia denied it was the intended recipient of the weapons and cut diplomatic ties with Iran.
Tehran then accused the United States of having pressured Banjul into the move.
In early 2011, Nigeria put Azim AgHajjani, an alleged Iranian Revolutionary Guard member and a Nigerian national on trial over the shipment.
In 2013, AgHajjani and his Nigerian accomplice were sentenced to five years in jail each over the arms shipment.
The arms shipment drew international attention over the possible violation of UN sanctions against Iran linked to its nuclear program.
 

 

Topics: Iran Gambia

Ten years on, many Yazidis uprooted by Daesh onslaught struggle to find safe, stable homes

Ten years on, many Yazidis uprooted by Daesh onslaught struggle to find safe, stable homes
Updated 30 July 2024
AP
Ten years on, many Yazidis uprooted by Daesh onslaught struggle to find safe, stable homes

Ten years on, many Yazidis uprooted by Daesh onslaught struggle to find safe, stable homes
  • It has been seven years since Daesh was defeated in Iraq. But as of April 2024, only 43 percent of the more than 300,000 people displaced from Sinjar had returned, according to the International Migration Organization
Updated 30 July 2024
AP

SINJAR, Iraq: When Rihan Ismail returned to her family’s home in the heartland of her Yazidi community, she was sure she was coming back for good.
She had yearned for that moment throughout long years of captivity.
Daesh militants had abducted then-adolescent Ismail as they rampaged through Iraq’s Sinjar district, killing and enslaving thousands from the Yazidi religious minority.
As they moved her from Iraq to Syria, she clung to what home meant to her: a childhood filled with laughter, a community so tight knit the neighbor’s house was like your own. After her captors took her to Turkiye, she finally managed to get ahold of a phone, contact her family and plan a rescue.
“How could I leave again?” Ismail, 24, told The Associated Press last year, soon after returning to her village, Hardan.
Reality quickly set in.
The house where she lives with her brother’s family is one of the few still standing in the village. A nearby school houses displaced families.
Her father and younger sister are still missing. In a local cemetery, three of her brothers are buried along with 13 other men and boys killed by Daesh.
Ismail passes it every time she has an errand in a neighboring town.
“You feel like you’re dying 1,000 deaths between here and there,” she said.
A decade after the Daesh assault, members of the Yazidi community have been trickling back to their homes in Sinjar. But despite their homeland’s deep emotional and religious significance, many see no future there.
There’s no money to rebuild destroyed homes. Infrastructure is still wrecked. Multiple armed groups carve up the area.
And the landscape is haunted by horrific memories. In August 2014, militants stormed through Sinjar, determined to erase the tiny, insular religious group they considered heretics. They killed men and boys, sold women into sex slavery or forced them to convert and marry militants. Those who could, fled.
It has been seven years since Daesh was defeated in Iraq. But as of April 2024, only 43 percent of the more than 300,000 people displaced from Sinjar had returned, according to the International Migration Organization.
Some fear that if Yazidis don’t return, the community may lose its identity.
“Without Sinjar, Yazidism would be like a cancer patient who’s dying,” said Hadi Babasheikh, the brother and office manager of the late Yazidi spiritual leader who held the position during Daesh’ atrocities.
This strategically located remote corner of northwest Iraq near the Syrian border has been the Yazidis’ home for centuries. Villages are scattered across a semi-arid plain.
Rearing up from the flatland are the Sinjar Mountains, a long, narrow range considered sacred by the Yazidis. Legend says Noah’s ark settled on the mountain after the flood. Yazidis fled to the heights to escape Daesh, as they have done in past bouts of persecution.
In Sinjar town, the district center, soldiers lounge in front of small shops on the main street. A livestock market brings buyers and sellers from neighboring villages and beyond. Some reconstruction crews work among piles of cinder blocks.
But in outlying areas, signs of the destruction — collapsed houses, abandoned fuel stations — remain everywhere. Water networks, health facilities and schools, even religious shrines have not been rebuilt. Sinjar town’s main Sunni Muslim district remains mostly rubble.
The central government in Baghdad and authorities in the semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region have been wrestling over Sinjar, where each has backed a rival local government.
That dispute is now playing out in a debate over the displacement camps in the Kurdish region housing many of those who fled Sinjar.
Earlier this year, Baghdad ordered the camps to be closed by July 30 and offered payments of 4 million dinars (about $3,000) to occupants who leave.
Karim Al-Nouri, deputy minister for the displaced, said this month that difficulties in returning to Sinjar “have been overcome.” But Kurdish authorities say they won’t evict the camp residents.
Sinjar “is not suitable for human habitation,” said Khairi Bozani, an adviser to the Kurdish regional president, Nechirvan Barzani.
“The government is supposed to move people from a bad place to a good place and not vice versa.”
Khudeida Murad Ismail refuses to leave the camp in Dohuk, where he runs a makeshift store. Leaving would mean losing his livelihood, and the payout wouldn’t cover rebuilding his house, he said. If the camps closed, he says he’ll stay in the area and look for other work.
But some are returning. On June 24, Barakat Khalil’s family of nine left the town in Dohuk that had been their home for nearly a decade.
They now live in a small, rented house in Sinjar town. They fixed its broken doors and windows and are gradually furnishing it, even planting geraniums. Their old home, in a nearby village, is destroyed.
“We stayed in it for two months and then they (Daesh militants) came and blew it up,” he said.
Now, “it’s a totally new life — we don’t know anybody here,” said Khalil’s 25-year-old daughter, Haifa Barakat. She’s the only family member currently working, in the local hospital’s pharmacy.
Although life in Sinjar is tolerable for now, she worries about security.
Different parts of the territory are patrolled by the Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga forces, along with various militias that came to fight Daesh and never left.
Prominent among those is the Sinjar Resistance Units, or YBS, a Yazidi militia that is part of the primarily Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces.
Turkiye regularly launches airstrikes against its members because it is aligned with the Kurdistan Workers Party’ or PKK, a Kurdish separatist group that has waged an insurgency in Turkiye.
The presence of armed groups has sometimes complicated rebuilding. In 2022, a damaged school in Sinjar was rehabilitated by a Japanese NGO. Instead, Japanese officials complained that a militia took it.
This month, the Nineveh provincial council finally voted to appoint a single mayor for Sinjar, but disputes have delayed his confirmation.
The would-be mayor, school administrator and community activist Saido Al-Ahmady, said he hopes to restore services so more displaced will return.
But many of those who have come back say they are thinking of leaving again.
In the village of Dugure, on a recent evening, children rode bicycles and women in robes chatted at sunset in front of their houses.
Rihan Ismail, who once dreamed of a return to Sinjar, now wants to get away.
“You wouldn’t be able to forget. But at least every time you come or go you wouldn’t have to see your village destroyed like this,” she said.
 

 

Topics: Yazidis sinjar Iraq

As fighting rages, displaced Gazans struggle with disease and lack of shelter

As fighting rages, displaced Gazans struggle with disease and lack of shelter
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters
As fighting rages, displaced Gazans struggle with disease and lack of shelter

As fighting rages, displaced Gazans struggle with disease and lack of shelter
  • Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to health authorities
  • People have been forced to evacuate repeatedly, often with only a few hours notice
Updated 30 July 2024
Reuters

CAIRO/DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Thousands of Palestinians fled a community in the central Gaza Strip on Monday in the face of new Israeli evacuation orders, worsening the humanitarian plight in an area already inundated with displaced people fleeing an assault in the south.
Israeli forces, which have now captured nearly the entire Gaza Strip in nearly 10 months of war, have spent the last several weeks launching major operations in areas where they had previously claimed to have uprooted Hamas fighters.
Hundreds of thousands of people have converged on Deir Al-Balah, a small city in the center of the enclave that is the only major area yet to be stormed, many forced there by fighting in the ruins of Khan Younis further south since last week.
In its latest assault, Israel ordered residents on Sunday to flee Al-Bureij, just northeast of Deir.
“What is left? Deir? Deir is full of people. Everyone is in Deir. All of Gaza. Where should people go?” Aya Mansour told Reuters in Deir after fleeing from Bureij.
The Israeli military said fighter jets hit 35 targets across the Gaza Strip over the past day as troops battled fighters in Khan Younis and Rafah, close to the border with Egypt. The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fierce gunbattles have been ongoing in those two areas as well as in the suburb of Tel Al-Hawa in Gaza City further north.
Palestinian medical officials said at least eight Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike earlier in Khan Younis.
On Sunday, the military issued new evacuation orders to some districts in Bureij, forcing thousands to leave before the army blew up several houses.
Some families used donkey carts and rickshaws to carry whatever belongings remained. Many walked for several km on foot to reach Deir or Al-Zawayda town to the west.
Philippe Lazzarini, head of UNRWA, the United Nations relief agency for Palestinians, said only 14 percent of the Gaza Strip had not been placed under evacuation orders by the Israeli military. People have been forced to evacuate repeatedly, often with only a few hours notice.
Aid worker Tamer Al-Burai in Deir said water in Deir was becoming more difficult to get as more and more displaced people arrived, both from Khan Younis to the south and Bureij to the north.
“The situation is catastrophic, people are sleeping in the streets,” he said.

CEASEFIRE TALKS
Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced weekly demonstrations from Israelis demanding a ceasefire to bring back more than 100 hostages still held in Gaza, there has been little visible progress in talks brokered by Qatar and Egypt.
Negotiations are set to continue after Israeli officials returned from the latest round in Rome on Sunday. Washington, which sponsors the talks, has repeatedly said a deal is close; the latest talks are over a proposal President Joe Biden unveiled back in May.
“People here live on the hope there will be a ceasefire, but it is all lies. I think I will die here. No one knows who is going to die first here,” said Aya Mohammad, 30, a Gaza City resident sheltering in Deir.
The limited access to water has worsened health complications from poor sanitation. Many displaced people were suffering from skin diseases, and children are afflicted by fevers, continuous weeping, and declining to eat or be breastfed, said Hussam Abu Safiyah, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.
The war began with an assault on southern Israel by Hamas-led fighters who killed 1,200 people and captured around 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
Since then Israeli forces have killed more than 39,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to health authorities there who do not distinguish between combatants and civilians but say more than half of the dead are women or children. Israel, which has lost around 330 soldiers in Gaza, says a third of those it has killed are fighters.
Hamas has demanded a path to an end to the war in Gaza as a condition for its agreement to a ceasefire. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said repeatedly the conflict will stop only once Hamas is defeated.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

First Tunisian presidential hopeful submits candidacy

First Tunisian presidential hopeful submits candidacy
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP
First Tunisian presidential hopeful submits candidacy

First Tunisian presidential hopeful submits candidacy
  • President Kais Saied, who was elected in 2019 but orchestrated a sweeping power grab in 2021, said he would seek another term in office
Updated 30 July 2024
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia’s first presidential hopeful, an unknown 59-year-old laborer, submitted his official candidacy on Monday, kicking off the race for a presidential election set to take place on October 6.
Fethi Krimi submitted his application at the ISIE electoral authority in the capital Tunis, according to local reports and photos posted on social media.
Other would-be candidates have also announced their intention to run for office, including famous rapper K2 Rhym, retired military official Kamel Akrout and Mondher Zenaidi, a former minister under ousted president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
President Kais Saied, who was elected in 2019 but orchestrated a sweeping power grab in 2021, said he would seek another term in office.
Critics and NGOs have deplored a “rollback” of freedoms and rights in Tunisia, the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings.
Key political figures critical of Saied have been imprisoned while the country readies for what critics say is an election lacking opposition.
Over a hundred applicants have already obtained the initial candidacy application form amid a series of restraints on eligibility.
Experts say it has become difficult to run for office, as a number of the conditions and requirements have changed under Saied.
To qualify to appear on the ballot, candidates are required to present a list of signatures from 10,000 registered voters with at least 500 voter signatures per constituency.
Further, candidates must be 40 or older, hold Tunisian citizenship without dual nationality, be Muslim and have Tunisian parents and grandparents.
 

 

Topics: Tunis

