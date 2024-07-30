Consumer confidence in Saudi economy among the highest globally: survey 

You are here

Consumer trust aligns with Saudi Arabia’s economic growth projections. Shutterstock
Arab News
Arab News
RIYADH: Consumer confidence in Saudi Arabia ranks among the highest globally, with 95 percent of respondents believing the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new survey. 

The latest Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index for Saudi Arabia shows the Kingdom’s confidence levels are surpassing major economies like China and India. 

The Kingdom’s PCSI for May stands at 72.7, slightly higher than April’s 71.9 score and significantly above the global average of 50.2. 

The index evaluates current personal financial conditions, economic expectations, investment climate, and employment confidence. 

Consumer trust aligns with Saudi Arabia’s economic growth projections, which are set to outpace the global average in 2025, according to the latest International Monetary Fund study. 

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook update puts the Kingdom’s output increase at 4.7 percent next year — above the 3.3 percent international forecast.

Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Monetary Fund has approved the disbursement of approximately $820 million to Egypt following the completion of the third review of the country’s extended arrangement. 

The IMF approved an expanded $8 billion support program for the African country in March after the Gaza crisis negatively affected its economy. This slowed tourism and halved Suez Canal revenue due to attacks from Yemen on Red Sea shipping. 

The deal was made under the Extended Fund Facility, a program designed to assist countries with serious medium-term balance of payments problems resulting from structural issues that require time to address. Egypt’s 46-month EFF arrangement was approved on December 16, 2022.

According to the international organization, Egypt has made notable progress in its efforts to stabilize the economy. While inflation remains high, it is gradually declining. A flexible exchange rate regime remains central to the program, the IMF said in a press release.

Since the combined first and second reviews in March, Egypt has seen improvements in macroeconomic conditions. Inflation is easing, foreign exchange shortages have been resolved, and fiscal targets, including those related to infrastructure spending, have been met.

“These improvements are beginning to have a positive effect on investor confidence and private sector sentiment,” the IMF added.

Maintaining a flexible exchange rate and a liberalized foreign exchange system is essential to prevent external imbalances, while the central bank’s data-driven approach is needed to further reduce inflation.

The fund said that continued fiscal consolidation will help manage public debt, while efforts to strengthen domestic revenue and contain fiscal risks from the energy sector will ensure resources are available. These aids are necessary for essential spending on health and education, creating fiscal space for increased social spending to support vulnerable groups.

“While there has been progress on some critical structural reforms, greater efforts are needed to implement the State Ownership Policy,” the press release added.

Enhancing the resilience of the financial sector, improving governance practices, and increasing competition in the banking sector should be key priorities, as these are essential for driving Egypt toward private-sector-led growth that creates jobs and opportunities for all.

IMF Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair Antoinette M. Sayeh said that the reforms are yielding positive results, with exchange rate unification and monetary policy tightening, reducing speculation, and moderating price growth.

Sayeh said: “Policy settings are expected to help maintain macroeconomic stability. A sustained shift to a flexible exchange rate regime and a liberalized foreign exchange system, continued implementation of a tight monetary policy stance, and further fiscal consolidation coupled with proper implementation of the framework to monitor and control public investment should support internal and external balance.”

She added that the allocation of a portion of the financing from the Ras El-Hekma deal to reserve accumulation and debt reduction provides an additional cushion against shocks. 

In February, a private consortium led by ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investment fund, signed an agreement with Egypt to invest $35 billion in Ras El-Hekma, a Mediterranean coastal region 350 km northwest of Cairo. This marks the largest single foreign direct investment in Egypt’s history.

Looking ahead, the IMF official said that implementing the structural reform agenda is crucial for inclusive and sustainable growth. Boosting tax revenue, improving debt management, and utilizing divestment resources for debt reduction will allow for more productive spending, including targeted social spending.

Restoring energy prices to cost recovery levels by December 2025 is essential for reliable energy provision and sector balance. Enhancing governance of state-owned banks, advancing state ownership policy, increasing fiscal transparency, and leveling the economic playing field is vital for attracting private investment.

“Risks remain significant. Regional conflicts and uncertainty about the duration of disruption of trade in the Red Sea are important sources of external risk,” Sayeh said.

She added: “Maintaining appropriate macroeconomic policies, including a flexible exchange rate regime, would help ensure economic stability. Meaningfully advancing with the structural reform program would significantly improve growth prospects. Managing the resumption of capital inflows prudently will also be important to contain potential inflationary pressures and limit the risk of future external pressures.”

Pakistan says foreign direct investment increased by 17% during fiscal year 2024

Pakistan says foreign direct investment increased by 17% during fiscal year 2024
Updated 20 min 6 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan says foreign direct investment increased by 17% during fiscal year 2024

Pakistan says foreign direct investment increased by 17% during fiscal year 2024
  • China remained largest contributor to Pakistan’s foreign direct investment with $568 million, says state media 
  • In recent months, Pakistan has actively pursued economic diplomacy by seeking enhanced trade, investments
Updated 20 min 6 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) saw an increase of 17% during fiscal year 2024, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday, amid Islamabad’s push to secure investments from regional allies to stabilize its fragile $350 billion economy. 

In recent months, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has actively pursued economic diplomacy in the region by seeking more investments and enhancing trade and regional connectivity for Pakistan. The South Asian country has sought to leverage its position as a transit and trade hub connecting landlocked Central Asian countries with the rest of the world. At the same time, Islamabad has pushed for mutually beneficial partnerships with Middle Eastern countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. 

Pakistan has grappled with a macroeconomic crisis for the past two years that caused its reserves to dip to historic lows and its currency to significantly weaken against the US dollar. In June 2023, Pakistan established the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a hybrid civil-military forum aimed to fast-track decision making and promote investment from foreign nations, particularly Gulf countries.

“There has been an increase of seventeen percent in foreign direct investment in the country due to the business-friendly policies by Special Investment Facilitation Council,” Radio Pakistan said in a report. 

The state media said that as per the central bank’s figures, foreign investment reached $1.9 billion during fiscal year 2024 compared to $1.62 billion in the fiscal year before it. It said FDI increased to $169 million in June 2024 compared to $122 million in June 2023. 

“China remained Pakistan’s largest investor and trading partner, with investments of 568 million dollars in the last financial year,” the state media said. 

Hong Kong remained the second-largest investor in Pakistan during fiscal year 2024, with foreign direct investments of $359 million. Other countries who invested in Pakistan during the previous fiscal year include the United Kingdom, the United States and Singapore, Radio Pakistan said. 

Reuters
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session amid concerns about demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer, while the market shrugged off the risk of conflict escalating in the Middle East.

Brent crude oil futures fell by 40 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $79.38 a barrel by 8:40 a.m. Saudi time. US crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $75.38 a barrel.

A raft of disappointing economic news out of China has shaken markets recently. The country’s manufacturing activity likely shrank for a third month in July, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Also on Monday, Citi cut China’s growth forecast to 4.8 percent from 5 percent after the country’s second-quarter growth missed analyst estimates, noting that economic activity softened further in July.

“We believe the market has a stronger downside bias in the short term, weighed by continuing slack domestic demand from China, as well as potential output restoration by some OPEC+ members in Q4,” said Emril Jamil, a senior analyst at LSEG Oil Resarch.

“Tariff tensions with Europe and the US will also influence Chinese crude demand going forward,” Jamil said.

The market is watching an upcoming meeting of China’s top decision-making body, the Politburo, expected to take place this week, that could elicit further economic policy support.

But expectations are limited after the Third Plenum, a key policy meeting in mid-July, largely reiterated existing economic policy goals and failed to lift market sentiment.

Oil fell 2 percent in the previous trading session after Israel signalled that its response to a Hezbollah rocket strike in Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday would be calculated to avoid dragging the Middle East into an all-out war.

That was reinforced by a US diplomatic push, reported by Reuters on Monday, to constrain Israel’s response and prevent it from striking either the Lebanon capital of Beirut or any major civilian infrastructure in retaliation.

In Venezuela, the opposition said it had won 73 percent of the vote, despite the national electoral authority having declared incumbent Nicolas Maduro the winner of the election, giving him a third term in office.

“Nicolas Maduro’s victory in the latest Venezuelan election is a headwind for global supply, as this could result in tighter US sanctions,” ANZ analysts said in a note, estimating that could cut Venezuela’s exports by 100,000-120,000 barrels per day.

Governments in Washington and elsewhere cast doubt on the results and called for a full tabulation of votes, and protesters gathered in towns and cities across Venezuela on Monday.

ARAB NEWS 
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Uzbekistan’s Air Samarkand has been granted approval to launch regular flights to Saudi Arabia, enhancing connectivity between the two nations.

The Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation authorized the company to commence regular operations twice a week starting July 30, according to a statement.

This initiative is part of GACA’s continuous efforts to strengthen connectivity and broaden Saudi Arabia’s air transport network as part of the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

It also aligns well with the Kingdom’s aim to transform the region into a global logistics hub and open new opportunities for the sector, aligning with the ambitions of the Saudi Aviation Strategy.

This move cements the Kingdom and Uzbekistan’s economic cooperation models, which reflect a mutual commitment to prosperity through shared goals in the two countries’ 2030 plans. 

In April, Saudi Arabia gave the aviation firm China Southern Airlines the green light to operate flights between Riyadh and three cities in the Asian country.

GACA, through its Air Transport and International Cooperation Sector, authorized the company at the time to commence regular operations from Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen to the Saudi capital, according to a statement.

The travel schedule announced at the time included four passenger or commercial flights, as well as three air cargo trips a week.

These developments come as a new air route between Riyadh and Shanghai was established in March, thanks to a collaboration between the Saudi Air Connectivity Program and China Eastern Airlines. 

The pair had agreed to enter into a partnership directly linking Shanghai Pudong International Airport to King Khalid International Airport in the Kingdom’s capital, the Saudi Press Agency reported at that time.

The services announced at the time were set to operate with an A330-200 aircraft, offering an annual capacity of 35,880 inbound seats.

This move was set to enhance air connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China and falls in line with the growing interest and demand for travel between the two nations.  

GACA’s mission is to contribute to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product while growing and modernizing its aviation sector. It also seeks to be a globally leading, innovative, and trusted aviation regulator.

Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, known as MODON, has signed nine contracts valued at over SR1 billion ($266.5 million) with the private sector to improve service facilities and infrastructure across various industrial hubs.

In a recent post on X, MODON highlighted projects secured by its CEO, Majed Al-Argoubi. These include the development of the first phase of infrastructure networks in Makkah’s industrial city and the completion of the initial phase of infrastructure in Jeddah’s Third Industrial City. MODON also plans to construct 132-kilovolt overhead power lines to enhance electrical services in Tabuk’s industrial city.

Private-public partnerships have become pivotal in attracting significant investments to Saudi Arabia. The names of the companies awarded the contracts and their values were not disclosed.

MODON also revealed plans for several new projects, such as the development of 115-kV overhead power lines to improve electrical services in Hafr Al-Batin’s industrial city. The authority will also work on establishing and enhancing infrastructure networks for the first and second phases in Dammam’s Third Industrial City.

Construction and implementation of essential services will be undertaken in the second industrial cities of Jeddah, Tabuk, and Hafr Al-Batin.

In June, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., a major player in the Kingdom’s food sector, signed a long-term lease contract with MODON for a warehouse in Jazan, spanning over 15,000 sq. meters. This announcement was made at the Saudi Food Show in Riyadh in May, with the agreement signed by Talal Al-Nounou, SADAFCO’s Director of Public Relations and Government Relations, and the MODON CEO.

Since its establishment in 2001, MODON has been responsible for developing and overseeing industrial lands and infrastructure. It currently manages 36 industrial cities, both operational and under development, as well as private industrial cities and complexes across the Kingdom.

In the second quarter of 2024, MODON attracted over SR3.4 billion in private sector investments, signed 142 new industrial contracts, and registered a total of 6,758 factories. The authority conducted 3,217 regulatory visits in industrial cities, planted over 576,000 trees, and finalized 335 logistics contracts.

