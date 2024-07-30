You are here

Saudi National Water Co. launches 25 projects in Asir

These projects include 1,410 km of pipelines and networks, along with 19 tanks with a total capacity of 109,350 cubic meters, costing SR907 million. (SPA)
These projects include 1,410 km of pipelines and networks, along with 19 tanks with a total capacity of 109,350 cubic meters, costing SR907 million. (SPA)
Updated 34 sec ago
Saudi National Water Co. launches 25 projects in Asir

Saudi National Water Co. launches 25 projects in Asir
  The 23 water projects, which are spread across the city of Abha and several governorates, will provide sustainable drinking water to various neighborhoods and villages
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
The National Water Co. announced 25 water and sanitation projects in the Asir region, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

These projects involve constructing pipelines and networks over 1,481 km at a cost of SR960 million ($256 million).

“We have initiated 25 projects in the Asir region to enhance water and environmental service coverage,” the company stated.

The 23 water projects, which are spread across the city of Abha and several governorates, will provide sustainable drinking water to various neighborhoods and villages.

These projects include 1,410 km of pipelines and networks, along with 19 tanks with a total capacity of 109,350 cubic meters, costing SR907 million.

Additionally, two sewage projects in Khamis Mushayt will cover several neighborhoods with pipelines and networks exceeding 71 km, costing SR53 million.

These initiatives support Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to improve water and environmental sectors’ efficiency and quality.

National Water Co. is committed to enhancing water distribution, increasing service coverage, and providing sustainable drinking water to improve the quality of life and regional development.

 

Riyadh expo to discuss health sector developments

Riyadh expo to discuss health sector developments
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh expo to discuss health sector developments

Riyadh expo to discuss health sector developments
  • The exhibition will take place at the Riyadh Convention and Exhibition Center in Malham from Oct. 21 to 23
  • The expo aims to encourage personal health investments and promote broader investment in the health sector
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health is preparing for the seventh Global Health Exhibition under the theme “Invest in Health,” organized by Tahaluf company and supported by the Health Sector Transformation Program.

The exhibition will take place at the Riyadh Convention and Exhibition Center in Malham from Oct. 21 to 23, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

More than 1,200 global and local companies and brands from over 70 countries, along with 500 experts and speakers, will participate to discuss the latest health sector developments and investments, showcasing new technologies with innovators and investors.

The expo aims to encourage personal health investments and promote broader investment in the health sector, SPA stated.

The event will also feature over 100 panel discussions on key aspects of the healthcare system and investment in the Kingdom.

Additionally, innovations and products will be showcased across several health sectors, including biotechnology, healthcare and public services, imaging and diagnostics, laboratory equipment and devices, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, and IT systems and solutions.

Saudi Arabia bolsters efforts to stem human trafficking

Saudi Arabia bolsters efforts to stem human trafficking
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia bolsters efforts to stem human trafficking

Saudi Arabia bolsters efforts to stem human trafficking
  • The day is observed annually on July 30 by the UN General Assembly
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has reaffirmed its dedication to combating human trafficking and bolstering compliance with labor market regulations on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

The day is observed annually on July 30 by the UN General Assembly to raise awareness about this crime, highlight the victims’ suffering, and advocate for their rights and protection. This year’s theme is “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking.”

Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi underscored the Saudi leadership’s resolute commitment to upholding human dignity and safeguarding the rights of all individuals in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He emphasized that trafficking violates human rights and dignity and highlighted Saudi Arabia’s measures against this crime, including stringent laws and community awareness programs.

Al-Rajhi also stressed the importance of international and regional cooperation, information sharing, and joint efforts to prevent, combat, and raise awareness about human trafficking.

The ministry has carried out various programs to inform citizens and residents about the risks associated with practices contributing to human trafficking and to promote measures to counter it.

Initiatives include enacting legislation to protect workers’ contractual rights and acting against illegal practices such as forced labor.

The ministry urges the public to report any cases of suspected human trafficking through the appropriate channels. Immediate action will be taken to address these concerns.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Albudaiwi said that GCC countries place great emphasis on combating human trafficking, driven by their dedication to upholding the principles of Islam.

These principles, he said, defend human dignity and prohibit and penalize any actions that degrade dignity, restrict freedom, or exploit individuals.

Albudaiwi noted that Article 3 of the GCC Human Rights Declaration prohibits slavery, servitude, forced labor, and human trafficking in all forms, especially those affecting women and children.

He said that due to the GCC’s commitment to combating cross-border crimes and trafficking in persons and to protecting their territories from such practices, the GCC Supreme Council adopted the Abu Dhabi Document on the Unified Law to Prevent Human Trafficking in GCC countries during its 27th session in 2006.

This law, he added, aims to prevent and put an end to the exploitation of humans in various forms, including prostitution, sexual assault, forced labor, slavery, organ removal, and trafficking.

Albudaiwi emphasized that international efforts in this regard cannot succeed without coordinated national and regional initiatives and the adoption of best practices to eliminate human trafficking.

Deputy Saudi FM meets Algerian ambassador in Riyadh 

Deputy Saudi FM meets Algerian ambassador in Riyadh 
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Deputy Saudi FM meets Algerian ambassador in Riyadh 

Deputy Saudi FM meets Algerian ambassador in Riyadh 
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Deputy Saudi Foreign Minister Affairs Saud Al-Sati received in Riyadh Algerian Ambassador Sharif Walid. 

They reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and topics of common interest, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

Kingdom honors Saudi women in Ireland for ‘remarkable achievements’

Kingdom honors Saudi women in Ireland for ‘remarkable achievements’
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Kingdom honors Saudi women in Ireland for ‘remarkable achievements’

Kingdom honors Saudi women in Ireland for ‘remarkable achievements’
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: The Kingdom’s envoy in Ireland honored several Saudi Arabia women on Monday for their “remarkable achievements” in various fields.

At the meeting with the achievers, Abdulsalam bin Abdullah Al-Mushaiti, the acting charge d’affaires, said this was a result of the Kingdom’s empowerment of females.

The event was attended by Dr. Abdulaziz bin Fahd Al-Fuhaid, the acting head of the cultural attache’s office in Dublin, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Those honored included Dr. Janan Al-Dihan for supporting Saudi Arabia students in Ireland; Samar bint Abdulmohsen Al-Sultan for her work in technology at Meta; and student Wad Adnan Bakdam, who won a gold medal at the ITEX 2024 competition for inventors in Malaysia.

Over 100 people take part in Saudi mangrove planting day

Over 100 people take part in Saudi mangrove planting day
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Over 100 people take part in Saudi mangrove planting day

Over 100 people take part in Saudi mangrove planting day
Updated 30 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 100 volunteers joined a mangrove planting event held to mark the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem.

The session was hosted by Saudi developer Red Sea Global and was also attended by representatives from the Ministry of Environment, and students from the Red Sea Global English for Tourism program.

An RSG spokesman said mangrove trees were powerful tools for carbon removal as they were able to absorb five to ten times more of the element than other plants.

“Establishing a sustainable mangrove ecosystem is crucial to RSG’s commitment to safeguarding and enriching the natural environment of their destinations,” said Raed Albasseet, group chief environment and sustainability officer at RSG.

Red Sea Global hosts celebratory mangrove planting initiative (SPA)

After opening the Red Sea Mangrove Nursery last year, the company has transplanted a million seedlings to date and expects to grow 2 million more this year.

This latest initiative is part of a larger-scale program, “From People to Planet,” where members of the local community, RSG partners and visitors to the Red Sea destination can take part in future participate in future planting initiatives.

The Red Sea welcomed its first guests last year and three of its hotels are now open. By 2030 it will comprise 50 resorts across 22 islands and six inland sites.

Red Sea Global hosts celebratory mangrove planting initiative (SPA)

 

