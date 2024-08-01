You are here

  • Home
  • Americans Gershkovich and Whelan included in big east-west prisoner swap, Turkiye says

Americans Gershkovich and Whelan included in big east-west prisoner swap, Turkiye says

Americans Gershkovich and Whelan included in big east-west prisoner swap, Turkiye says
A Russian Tupolev Tu-204-300 aircraft prepares to land at Ankara Esenboga Airport in Ankara on Aug. 1, 2024, as Turkish authorities anounced that 26 prisoners have been exchanged with Russia and West. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yyurf

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Americans Gershkovich and Whelan included in big east-west prisoner swap, Turkiye says

Americans Gershkovich and Whelan included in big east-west prisoner swap, Turkiye says
  • 10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States
  • “Our organization has undertaken a major mediation role in this exchange operation, which is the most comprehensive of the recent period,” the National Intelligence Agency said
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

MOSCOW/ANKARA: Jailed US Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and ex-US Marine Paul Whelan were among 26 prisoners from the United States, Russia, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway and Belarus being freed in a major east-west exchange on Thursday, Turkiye’s presidency said.
It said 10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States.
Turkish intelligence had announced that it was coordinating an extensive prisoner exchange, amid signs of a major swap between Russia and Belarus on one side and Western countries including the United States and Germany on the other.
“Our organization has undertaken a major mediation role in this exchange operation, which is the most comprehensive of the recent period,” the National Intelligence Agency (MIT) said in a statement.
Both the Kremlin and the White House declined to comment when asked about a possible exchange.
Flight tracking site Flightradar24 showed that a special Russian government plane used for a previous prisoner swap involving the United States and Russia had flown from Moscow to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which borders Poland and Lithuania, before heading back to the Russian capital.
Reuters footage showed a Russian government plane on the ground in the Turkish capital Ankara.
Whelan and Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian-British dissident, both jailed in Russia, had suddenly disappeared from view in recent days, according to their lawyers. At least seven Russian dissidents had been unexpectedly moved from their prisons.
A lawyer for Alexander Vinnik, a Russian held in the United States, declined on Wednesday to confirm the whereabouts of his client to the state RIA news agency “until the exchange takes place.”
RIA had also reported that four Russians jailed in the United States had disappeared from a database of prisoners operated by the US Federal Bureau of Prisons. It named them as Vinnik, Maxim Marchenko, Vadim Konoshchenok and Vladislav Klyushin.
Dissidents inside Russia whose supporters say they have been told that they have been suddenly moved in recent days include opposition politician Ilya Yashin, human rights activist Oleg Orlov and Daniil Krinari, convicted of secretly cooperating with foreign governments.
In the West, the dissidents are seen by governments and activists as wrongfully detained political prisoners. All have, for different reasons, been designated by Moscow as dangerous extremists.
Among those Moscow has signalled it wants is Vadim Krasikov, a Russian serving life in Germany for murdering an exiled Chechen-Georgian dissident in a Berlin park.
A Slovenian court on Wednesday sentenced two Russians to time served for espionage and using fake identities, and said they would be deported, the state news agency STA reported, a move a Slovenian TV channel said was part of the wider exchange.
Reuters could not independently confirm that.

Topics: United States Russia prisoner swaps Evan Gershkovich Paul Whelan Turkiye

Related

Russia and Ukraine exchange POWs for the first time in months. Bodies of fallen are also swapped
World
Russia and Ukraine exchange POWs for the first time in months. Bodies of fallen are also swapped
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
World
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap

Thousands of Afghans brought to UK in secret operation

The UK has secretly brought more than 5,000 Afghans to Britain since last October. (File/AFP)
The UK has secretly brought more than 5,000 Afghans to Britain since last October. (File/AFP)
Updated 49 min 43 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Thousands of Afghans brought to UK in secret operation

The UK has secretly brought more than 5,000 Afghans to Britain since last October. (File/AFP)
  • Move to resettle 5,000 people who worked for British forces implemented in October
  • Scale of Operation Lazurite kept secret by previous govt over immigration concerns
Updated 49 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has secretly brought more than 5,000 Afghans to Britain since last October, The Times reported.

Dubbed Operation Lazurite, the mission involved moving former military personnel, intelligence assets and their families out of Afghanistan and offering them accommodation at military sites across the UK. Those evacuated include 150 Afghans who worked directly for the intelligence services.

A Whitehall source told The Times that the number of those resettled had been hushed up by the previous Conservative government as it wished to appear strong on lowering immigration figures.

Around 4,000 of those moved to the UK were stuck in hotels in Pakistan paid for by London, with another 1,000 having to travel to Pakistan on passports issued by the Taliban shortly after the operation began.

Many of those who reached the UK left their homeland because of Taliban threats against them. 

They joined the roughly 27,000 Afghans who had already been brought to the UK after the Taliban takeover in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led coalition troops earlier that year.

The Whitehall source said security checks are being conducted quickly before accommodation is offered to evacuees, with 700 homes having been allocated so far.

Topics: UK Afghanistan Afghans

Related

UN: Taliban’s morality police contributing to a climate of fear among Afghans
World
UN: Taliban’s morality police contributing to a climate of fear among Afghans
Afghans spend Eid in poverty after fleeing Pakistan
World
Afghans spend Eid in poverty after fleeing Pakistan

30 dead, dozens missing after torrential rain in central China

30 dead, dozens missing after torrential rain in central China
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP
Follow

30 dead, dozens missing after torrential rain in central China

30 dead, dozens missing after torrential rain in central China
  • Confirmation of the deaths came the same day that weather authorities said July was China’s hottest month since records began six decades ago
  • Heatwaves this summer have scorched parts of northern China, while heavy rain has triggered floods and landslides in central and southern areas
Updated 01 August 2024
AFP

BEIJING: Torrential rains in China have killed at least 30 people and left dozens more missing, state media said on Thursday, as the country grinds through another summer of extreme weather.
Confirmation of the deaths came the same day that weather authorities said July was China’s hottest month since records began six decades ago.
China is the world’s biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases that scientists say are driving climate change and making extreme weather more frequent and intense.
Heatwaves this summer have scorched parts of northern China, while heavy rain has triggered floods and landslides in central and southern areas.
This week’s downpours were triggered by Typhoon Gaemi, which moved on from the Philippines and Taiwan to make landfall in eastern China a week ago, with hilly, landlocked Hunan province hit particularly hard.
More than 11,000 people were evacuated from the city of Zixing after some areas endured record rainfall of 645 millimeters (25 inches) in just 24 hours, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.
Many roads connecting townships in the Zixing area were temporarily cut off, which also affected the power supply and communications infrastructure.
State broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday the disruption was mostly over.
“Initial findings show that there have been 30 deaths and 35 are missing,” the report said, adding that search and rescue efforts were still ongoing.
Xinhua said on Tuesday four people had been killed and three people were missing in Zixing.
Three people were killed in Hunan’s Yongxing county, Xinhua also said Tuesday, while a landslide on Sunday killed 15 people elsewhere in the province.
Last month was “the hottest July since complete observations began in 1961, and the hottest single month in the history of observation,” the national weather office said Thursday.
It said the average July air temperature in China was 23.21 degrees Celsius (73.78 degrees Fahrenheit), exceeding the previous record of 23.17C (73.71F) in 2017.
The mean temperature in every province was also “higher than the average for previous years,” with the southwestern provinces of Guizhou and Yunnan logging their highest averages, the weather office said.
It forecast that the mercury would continue to climb in eastern regions this week, including Shanghai, where a red alert for extreme heat was in place on Thursday.
“Next week will be more of the same. It’s like being on an iron plate,” wrote one user of the Weibo social media platform in response to the megacity’s heat warning.
Another quipped: “It’s so hot. Did Shanghai do something to anger the gods?“
The nearby city of Hangzhou may hit 43C (109F) on Saturday, which would break its all-time record, the weather office said.
Middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River would likely see daily temperatures fall no lower than 30C (86F), it said.
The news came little more than a week after Earth experienced its warmest day in recorded history.
Preliminary data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service showed the daily global average temperature was 17.15C (62.9F) on July 22.
That was 0.06C hotter than the day before, which itself broke the all-time high temperature set a year earlier by a small margin.
China has pledged to bring emissions of carbon dioxide to a peak by 2030, and to net zero by 2060, but has resisted calls to be bolder.
It long depended on highly polluting coal power to fuel its massive economy but has emerged as a renewable energy leader in recent years.
Research showed last month that China is building almost twice as much wind and solar energy capacity than every other country combined.

Topics: China Torrential Rain Landslides

Related

China is restricting export of drones that can be used for military purposes and some drone features
World
China is restricting export of drones that can be used for military purposes and some drone features
Pakistan eyes advanced manufacturing technologies in next stage of corridor project with China
Pakistan
Pakistan eyes advanced manufacturing technologies in next stage of corridor project with China

Teachers, TV stars rally against student arrests as Bangladesh protests resume

Teachers, TV stars rally against student arrests as Bangladesh protests resume
Updated 01 August 2024
Follow

Teachers, TV stars rally against student arrests as Bangladesh protests resume

Teachers, TV stars rally against student arrests as Bangladesh protests resume
  • At least 11,000 people arrested following last month’s job quota protests
  • Demonstrators return this week to demand accountability for protester deaths
Updated 01 August 2024
SHEHAB SUMON

Dhaka: Hundreds of Bangladeshi university teachers and TV stars held demonstrations in Dhaka on Thursday, demanding the withdrawal of police from campuses and the release of students arrested in a crackdown over last month’s mass protests.
Students have been demonstrating since the beginning of July against a rule that reserved the bulk of government jobs for the descendants of those who fought in the country’s 1971 liberation war.
The protests turned violent in mid-July, when nationwide campus rallies were attacked by pro-government groups, leading to clashes with security forces, a week-long communications blackout, a curfew, and more than 200 deaths.
The Supreme Court eventually scrapped most of the quotas last week to open civil service positions to candidates on merit, but this was followed by a crackdown on student leaders and protesters, with thousands arrested.
Demonstrations resumed this week, with more groups joining the students and holding separate rallies across Dhaka and in other cities to demand accountability for the violence and the release of those arrested.
“Around 200 teachers from Dhaka University and some other universities joined with us ... This teachers’ protest is to express solidarity with the students facing oppression, arrest,” Samina Lutfa, a lecturer in the sociology department of Dhaka University, told Arab News.

Dhaka University lecturers demonstrate at the university’s campus on Aug. 1, 2024 against a crackdown on student protesters. (A.S.M. Amanullah)


The teachers’ protest in Dhaka took place in front of the Aparajeyo Bangla, a sculpture on the university campus and a memorial to those who fought in the 1971 liberation war against Pakistan that resulted in Bangladesh’s independence.
They also demonstrated against the presence of security forces, which entered the campus two weeks ago to expel protesting students.
“We demanded immediate withdrawal of police force from the Dhaka University campus,” Lutfa said.
“Teachers from many other universities also organized protests at their campuses today. I have already received information from Rajshahi University, Jahangirnagar University, North South University, Independent University. Teachers from both public and private universities joined the protest.”
At least 11,000 people, mostly students, have been arrested following the job quota protests.
“We demand justice for the atrocities against the innocent and unarmed students committed in an unconstitutional way by different government forces,” said Prof. A.S.M. Amanullah, a social lecturer at Dhaka University.
“We will not be able to stand in front of our students in the classrooms if we don’t stand beside them today ... Students also joined our protest today. It has been decided that from now on, we, the teachers, will be in the front rows during the protests. Teachers across the country will do the same.”
Meanwhile, about 300 actors, film directors and TV stars blocked the main intersection in Farmgate, one of Dhaka’s busiest and most populous areas.
“It’s a critical time for the country when many lives are lost, and students are the main stakeholders of this situation. We gathered on the streets to express solidarity with the students,” said filmmaker Piplu Khan.
“We want the state to sensitively listen to the demands of the students.”
Azmeri Haque Badhon, a popular Bangladeshi actress and co-organizer of the rally, said it was her responsibility to protest.
“The demands placed by the students are justified, and we expressed solidarity with them,” she told Arab News.
“We can’t tolerate that in an independent country piercing bullets would take the lives of children ... protesting students would face bullets in the streets for asking for their rights.”

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Bangladesh bans Jamaat-e-Islami party following protests that left over 200 dead
World
Bangladesh bans Jamaat-e-Islami party following protests that left over 200 dead
Bangladesh mourns some 200 deaths as student protests wind down 
World
Bangladesh mourns some 200 deaths as student protests wind down 

Bangladesh bans Jamaat-e-Islami party following protests that left over 200 dead

Bangladesh bans Jamaat-e-Islami party following protests that left over 200 dead
Updated 01 August 2024
AP
Follow

Bangladesh bans Jamaat-e-Islami party following protests that left over 200 dead

Bangladesh bans Jamaat-e-Islami party following protests that left over 200 dead
  • Bangladesh PM, political partners blame party for inciting violence during recent protests 
  • Since July 15, at least 211 people have died and more than 10,000 people arrested across country
Updated 01 August 2024
AP

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Thursday banned the Jamaat-e-Islami party, its student wing and other associate bodies, terming the party as a “militant and terrorist” organization as part of a nationwide crackdown following weeks of violent protests that left more than 200 people dead and thousands injured.
Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her political partners blamed Jamaat-e-Islami, its Islami Chhatra Shibir student wing and other associate bodies for inciting violence during recent student protests over a quota system for government jobs.
In an official circular seen by The Associated Press, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Home Affairs said Thursday the ban was imposed under an anti-terrorism law.
Since July 15, at least 211 people have died and more than 10,000 people were arrested across the country.
Bangladesh Jamaat-e Islami was banned from taking part in the three national elections since 2014 after the Election Commission canceled its registration.
In 2013, the High Court disqualified the party from elections, saying that its constitution violated the national constitution by opposing secularism. However, it was not barred from conducting political activities such as holding meetings, rallies and making statements.
Ten years later, the Supreme Court in 2023 upheld the High Court decision, sealing off the long legal battle and barring the party from participating in elections or using party symbols. But again, the Supreme Court did not ban it outright.
Jamaat-e Islami was founded during British colonial rule in 1941 by a controversial Islamist scholar and campaigned against the creation of Bangladesh as an independent state during the war of independence from Pakistan in 1971.
Most of the senior leaders of the party have been hanged or jailed since 2013 after courts convicted them of crimes against humanity including killings, abductions and rapes in 1971. The party had formed militia groups to help the Pakistani military during the nine-month war against Pakistan in 1971. Bangladesh won independence on Dec. 16 in 1971 with the help of neighboring India.
Bangladesh says 3 million people died, 200,000 women were raped and nearly 1 million people fled to neighboring India during the war.
The party was banned after Bangladesh’s independence in 1971 for its role in the mass killings and atrocities under the administration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding leader and Hasina’s father. The ban was lifted in 1976, a year after Rahman was assassinated along with most of his family members in a military coup. Only Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana survived as they were touring Germany in 1975.
Jamaat had also been banned earlier twice, in 1959 and 1964 in Pakistan, for its communal role.
There was no immediate response on Thursday from the party, but the party’s chief Shafiqur Rahman said in a statement on Tuesday night that such any decision must be condemned after Law Minister Anisul Huq, from Hasina’s Awami League party, said that a decision was imminent.
“We strongly condemn and protest the illegal, unauthorized, and unconstitutional decision … to ban Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. The 14-party alliance led by the Awami League is a political platform. One political party or alliance cannot make decisions about another political party,” Rahman said.
“The laws and constitution of Bangladesh do not grant such authority. If a trend of banning one party by another party or alliance begins, it will lead to chaos and the collapse of state order,” he said.

Topics: Bangladesh Protests

Indonesia’s president-elect seeks nuclear energy cooperation with Russia

Indonesia’s president-elect seeks nuclear energy cooperation with Russia
Updated 01 August 2024
Follow

Indonesia’s president-elect seeks nuclear energy cooperation with Russia

Indonesia’s president-elect seeks nuclear energy cooperation with Russia
  • Jakarta has been working to develop nuclear power to help reach net-zero emissions by 2060
  • Russia ready to invest in energy, infrastructure, transport projects in Indonesia, Putin says
Updated 01 August 2024
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto said he wants to develop nuclear energy cooperation with Russia during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, while on his first official trip to Moscow since winning the general vote.

Subianto, who is still serving as Indonesia’s defense minister before he takes over the presidency from Joko Widodo in October, met with Putin at the Kremlin on Wednesday.

His visit to Moscow comes after a series of international trips — including to China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE — following his landslide victory in the presidential election in February.

“We consider Russia as a great friend … I come here to emphasize that I would like to enhance this relationship when I officially take over the presidency of the Republic of Indonesia,” Subianto said during a broadcast from the meeting.

“We are open for more Russian participation in our economy. In the field of nuclear energy, we have discussed with your institutions, with Rosatom, the possibility of cooperating in the field, even the small modular reactors and also the main reactors.”

Indonesia has been working to develop its nuclear power, as a part of the country’s renewable energy mix plan, and efforts to reach net-zero emissions by 2060.

In June, the country’s coordinating minister for economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, also pushed for nuclear energy collaboration during his visit to Moscow, citing it as an environmentally-friendly alternative.

Russia generates about 20 percent of its power from nuclear energy, though natural gas still supplies most of its electricity. Indonesia, on the other hand, relies heavily on coal to fulfill its domestic energy demand, and does not have any nuclear power plants. The Southeast Asian nation currently has three nuclear reactors used for research.

Subianto also discussed cooperation in food security, tourism and education during his meeting with Putin, who said his country was keen on furthering ties with Indonesia.

“The Indonesian market, a country with almost 300 million people, is also of great interest to Russia,” Putin told Subianto.

“We are ready to continue to increase the supply of agricultural products, carry out investment projects in the field of energy, transport and infrastructure.”

Topics: Indonesia Russia

Related

Indonesia president-elect Prabowo says seeks stronger ties with ‘great friend’ Russia
World
Indonesia president-elect Prabowo says seeks stronger ties with ‘great friend’ Russia
Indonesia’s angklung concert captivates international audience in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Indonesia’s angklung concert captivates international audience in Riyadh

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s PIF to enhance investments in Egypt
Saudi Arabia’s PIF to enhance investments in Egypt
A massive prisoner swap involving the US and Russia is underway
A massive prisoner swap involving the US and Russia is underway
Closing Bell: Saudi bourses end week in red 
Closing Bell: Saudi bourses end week in red 
OPEC+ keeps oil policy unchanged, could pause October hike
OPEC+ keeps oil policy unchanged, could pause October hike
Britain blow as 800m hope Wightman ruled out of Olympics
Britain blow as 800m hope Wightman ruled out of Olympics

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.