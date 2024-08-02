SAKAKA: The Al-Jouf region in Saudi Arabia has recently experienced a surge in economic and tourism activity, thanks to three festivals that have provided diverse entertainment for families and youth across the region.
The third Al-Jouf Bounties Festival in Sakaka, which ended on Thursday, drew an impressive crowd of nearly 70,000 visitors over its four-day run. The event exceeded sales expectations for participating farmers and featured a variety of children’s activities, entertainment programs, as well as health awareness and service booths.
In Dumat Al-Jandal, the second Summer Fun Festival proved popular for visitors, offering a wide range of activities and family-friendly entertainment. The event also provided a platform for food truck owners, entrepreneurs and productive families to showcase their offerings, promoting sustainable development. Additionally, the festival incorporated games designed to enhance cognitive skills.
Meanwhile, the third Fruit Festival in Tubarjal governorate, which began two days ago, is capitalizing on the region’s bountiful fruit production, which reaches 170,000 tons annually. The festival features 32 pavilions displaying agricultural products, highlighting fruits produced in the region. Complementing the agricultural focus, the event also includes entertainment activities such as a performance theater and a fine arts exhibition.
Festivals showcase Al-Jouf region
