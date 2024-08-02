Festivals showcase Al-Jouf region

You are here

The Al-Jouf region in Saudi Arabia has recently experienced a surge in economic and tourism activity, thanks to three festivals that have provided diverse entertainment for families and youth across the region. (SPA)
Updated 45 sec ago
SPA
  • The third Al-Jouf Bounties Festival in Sakaka drew an impressive crowd of nearly 70,000 visitors
  • The event exceeded sales expectations for participating farmers
SAKAKA: The Al-Jouf region in Saudi Arabia has recently experienced a surge in economic and tourism activity, thanks to three festivals that have provided diverse entertainment for families and youth across the region.
The third Al-Jouf Bounties Festival in Sakaka, which ended on Thursday, drew an impressive crowd of nearly 70,000 visitors over its four-day run. The event exceeded sales expectations for participating farmers and featured a variety of children’s activities, entertainment programs, as well as health awareness and service booths.
In Dumat Al-Jandal, the second Summer Fun Festival proved popular for visitors, offering a wide range of activities and family-friendly entertainment. The event also provided a platform for food truck owners, entrepreneurs and productive families to showcase their offerings, promoting sustainable development. Additionally, the festival incorporated games designed to enhance cognitive skills.
Meanwhile, the third Fruit Festival in Tubarjal governorate, which began two days ago, is capitalizing on the region’s bountiful fruit production, which reaches 170,000 tons annually. The festival features 32 pavilions displaying agricultural products, highlighting fruits produced in the region. Complementing the agricultural focus, the event also includes entertainment activities such as a performance theater and a fine arts exhibition.

Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

CAIRO: The Kingdom’s Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih has been holding talks with his Egyptian counterpart Hassan El-Khatib in El-Alamein, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The ministers discussed investment opportunities and cooperation in several sectors.

Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
  • In the event of airbag deployment, the magnetic phone holders could be propelled toward the passenger
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has ordered the recall of 13,763 magnetic phone holders for cars, citing serious concerns over their impact on airbag deployment.

In a statement released on Friday, the ministry warned of the potential danger posed by these phone holders, which were designed to be mounted at the center of the steering wheel, in interfering with the function of vehicle airbags.

In the event of airbag deployment, the phone holders could be propelled toward the passenger, posing a risk of serious injury or death, the ministry stated.

The recall affected several models of magnetic phone holders sold by various retailers in the Kingdom. Consumers who have purchased these products are advised to discontinue their use immediately and seek instructions on returns and refunds.

The ministry said it was monitoring the situation and working with manufacturers to ensure that all recalled units are removed from the market.

Consumers can verify if their product is part of the order by visiting the Defective Product Recall Center’s website at Recalls.sa.

Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
  • Saudi Arabia Minister Bandar AlKhorayef led Kingdom’s delegation
  • Partnerships sought in chemicals, auto parts and electronics sectors
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar AlKhorayef has concluded his visit to Chile where he held talks with leading private and public sector officials on boosting cooperation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

There were discussions held on the transfer of knowledge, the latest innovative technologies in mining, and mutual investment opportunities in the production and processing of minerals, particularly lithium, copper, and iron ore, the SPA reported.

At a meeting with Chile’s Mining Minister Aurora Williams, AlKhorayef focused on cooperation in sectors with high export and import potential including chemicals, auto parts and electronics.

AlKhorayef invited the minister to participate in January’s ministerial roundtable of the International Mining Conference to be held in Riyadh.

With Chile’s Finance Minister Mario Marcel, AlKhorayef discussed ways to enhance trade, as well as the Kingdom’s endeavor to become a leader in the electric-vehicle industry.

They reviewed the sectors and objectives of the National Industrial Strategy and the Kingdom’s mining strategy.

During a meeting with Economy, Development and Tourism Acting Minister Veronica Pardo, AlKhorayef highlighted mutual investment opportunities and the aims of the Saudi Vision 2030 economic diversification plan.

The two sides looked at opportunities to enhance the export of Saudi Arabia’s phosphate fertilizers to Chile, given their importance in the agricultural sector for food security.

AlKhorayef also held talks held with Foreign Affairs Acting Minister Gloria de la Fuente; and participated in a roundtable meeting with the South America nation’s industrial federation SOFOFA, which was attended by representatives from major mining companies.

In addition, AlKhorayef met with Ruben Alvarado, CEO of mining giant CODELCO, to discuss investment opportunities in the production and processing of minerals, particularly lithium and copper.

CODELCO is one of the world’s largest copper producers and has a significant presence in major markets, including Asia, Europe and the US.

The Kingdom and CODELCO have a partnership through the Almar Water Solutions company, owned by Abdul Latif Jameel. This project focuses on processing raw materials for the manufacture of EV batteries.

AlKhorayef also held a series of meetings with leaders of major Chilean and multinational mining companies, including Antofagasta, SQM, Advanced Mining Technology Center, and the Anglo American Mining Control Center.

Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News
  • New route will boost tourism in 2 nations, say officials
  • Follows opening of direct Rome-Riyadh flights in June
Updated 02 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Italy’s flag carrier ITA Airways operated its first nonstop Rome-Jeddah flight on Aug. 1, linking Rome Fiumicino Airport with King Abdulaziz International Airport, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The service, launched under the Kingdom’s Air Connectivity Program, or ACP, will run three times a week with an Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Carriers operating services between Rome and Jeddah airports include the low-cost carrier Wizz Air and Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia. ITA Airways added Riyadh to its route network in June.

Rome Fiumicino Airport has seen a surge in traffic to Saudi Arabia, quadrupling volumes since 2019, and this trend has continued this year with a 33 percent annual increase, the Italian airline said earlier.

In a statement, Jeddah Airports chief executive Mazen Johar and ACP chief executive Majid Khan welcomed the opening up of the route.

“We are delighted to see ITA Airways commencing the route between Rome and our coastal and historical city of Jeddah, which will further enhance our air connectivity to KSA.

“Travelers from ITA Airways’ network in Italy, Europe, and the Americas will enjoy a more seamless journey to explore the untapped potential of Jeddah.”

The ACP aims to enhance air connectivity from unserved and underserved markets around the world to the Kingdom.

ITA’s chief commercial officer and Volare chief executive Emiliana Limosani said the new route was “a crucial step in our mission to develop the tourism sector further and increase visitor numbers from Italy, Europe, and beyond to Saudi Arabia.”

Updated 02 August 2024
SPA
Updated 02 August 2024
SPA

JAZAN: The Fayfa Mountains in Jazan region are a stunning natural wonder, boasting lush greenery, abundant rainfall, and dramatic cloud formations.

Its iconic agricultural terraces, a cherished heritage passed down through generations, have cemented Fayfa's status as a top tourist destination. This summer, visitors across Jazan and beyond are flocking to this enchanting escape. 

Perched at approximately 2,000 meters above sea level, Fayfah offers breathtaking panoramas of mountains, valleys, and the region’s distinctive stone houses. (SPA)

Recent rains have cooled temperatures, drawing more tourists to Fayfa's attractions.

Perched at approximately 2,000 meters above sea level, sites like Al-Absiya, Al-Samaa, Al-Khatm, and many more offer breathtaking panoramas of mountains, valleys, and the region’s distinctive stone houses. 
Visitors can also immerse themselves in nature at the local tourist park, which offers green spaces, walking paths, and essential amenities.

Jazan municipality has further enhanced the appeal by developing Al-Dhafra, Bardan, and Fountain parks. 

Perched at approximately 2,000 meters above sea level, Fayfah offers breathtaking panoramas of mountains, valleys, and the region’s distinctive stone houses. (SPA)

 

