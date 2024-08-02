You are here

  • Home
  • US Secret Service chief says local police warned of gunman at Trump shooting

US Secret Service chief says local police warned of gunman at Trump shooting

US Secret Service chief says local police warned of gunman at Trump shooting
Acting Director of the U.S. Secret Service, Ronald L. Rowe, Jr. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4veaz

Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

US Secret Service chief says local police warned of gunman at Trump shooting

US Secret Service chief says local police warned of gunman at Trump shooting
Updated 02 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

WASHINGTON: The US Secret Service’s acting director said on Friday that local police in Pennsylvania warned that there was a man with a gun on a roof before the July 13 attempted assassination of Donald Trump, but the message did not reach its agents on time.
Local authorities and Secret Service agents were using different communications channels, which prevented the warning from getting through before a 20-year-old assailant opened fire on the Republican presidential candidate, Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe told reporters.
“In the final 30 seconds — which has been the focus of what happened before the assailant opened fire — there (were) clearly radio transmissions that may have happened on that local radio net that we did not have,” Rowe said.
Rowe said the FBI, the agency leading a criminal investigation into the shooting, is working to determine exactly what was communicated. But Rowe said investigators believe “there was somebody who did in fact radio out that they had seen the individual with a weapon.”
A local police officer confronted the shooter on the roof of the industrial building where he ultimately opened fire. But the officer, who had been hoisted up by a colleague, fell to the ground about 30 seconds before the assailant began shooting, law enforcement officials previously have said.
At the time shots rang out, the Secret Service were aware local police were dealing with an issue on the periphery of the event, but did not know about a weapon, Rowe said.
In testimony to Congress on Tuesday, Rowe had blamed the failure on local law enforcement while also saying he was “ashamed” of the security lapse that occurred on the day of the shooting. Rowe also noted that the Secret Service had not been present in a command post set up by local law enforcement in Butler, Pennsylvania for the outdoor campaign rally by the former president.
The first shooting of a US president or major party presidential candidate in more than four decades was a glaring security lapse that led last week to former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle’s resignation under bipartisan congressional pressure.
Officials have said that Thomas Crooks, 20, fired the shots that wounded Trump’s right ear, killed one rally attendee and wounded two others with an AR-15-style rifle, before law enforcement snipers shot and killed him.

US defense chief scraps plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants

US defense chief scraps plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants
Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
AP
AFP
Follow

US defense chief scraps plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants

US defense chief scraps plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants
Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
AP AFP

WASHINGTON: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday overrode a plea agreement reached earlier this week for the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and two other defendants, reinstating them as death penalty cases.
The move comes two days after the military commission at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, announced it had reached plea deals with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two accused accomplices, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa Al-Hawsawi, in the attacks.
Letters sent to families of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the Al-Qaeda attacks said the plea agreement stipulated the three would serve life sentences.
Some families of the attack’s victims condemned the deal for cutting off any possibility of full trials and possible death penalties. Republicans were quick to fault the Biden administration for the deal, although the White House said after it was announced it had no knowledge of it.
Austin wrote in an order released Friday night that “in light of the significance of the decision,” he had decided that the authority to make a decision on accepting the plea agreements was his. He nullified the agreements.

“I have determined that, in light of the significance of the decision to enter into pre-trial agreements with the accused... responsibility for such a decision should rest with me,” Austin said in a memorandum addressed to Susan Escallier, who oversaw the case.
“I hereby withdraw from the three pre-trial agreements that you signed on July 31, 2024 in the above-referenced case,” the memo said.
Mohammed and the other defendants had been expected to formally enter their pleas under the deal as soon as next week.
The US military commission overseeing the cases of five defendants in the Sept. 11 attacks have been stuck in pre-trial hearings and other preliminary court action since 2008. The torture that the defendants underwent while in CIA custody has slowed the cases and left the prospect of full trials and verdicts still uncertain, in part because of the inadmissibility of evidence linked to the torture.

Topics: September 11 attacks Lloyd Austin Guantanamo Al-Qaeda

Related

Update Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter of 9/11 attacks, agrees to plead guilty
World
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, accused as the main plotter of 9/11 attacks, agrees to plead guilty
Arabs, Muslim detainees can sue Bush-era officials over post-Sept. 11 treatment
World
Arabs, Muslim detainees can sue Bush-era officials over post-Sept. 11 treatment

Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students

Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students
Updated 03 August 2024
AP
Follow

Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students

Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students
  • The three men, all age 20, were spending their Thanksgiving break in Burlington, and were out for a walk while visiting one of the victims’ relatives when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun, police said
Updated 03 August 2024
AP

WASHINGTON: A Vermont judge on Friday denied a request to replace the public defenders for the man charged with shooting and wounding three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington in November, saying it’s premature.
Judge Kevin Griffin also denied Jason Eaton’s request to hold a private hearing on the matter with just his attorneys and the judge, excluding the prosecution and media.
“Mr. Eaton is certainly entitled to counsel at state expense but he’s not entitled to counsel of his choosing,” Griffin said.
Eaton then told the judge that he would like to represent himself but Griffin said he was not prepared to grant that request. He told Eaton that he can file motions and the court can consider whether he’s competent to represent himself.
“Right now you have two great lawyers and a great office to represent you. This is about as serious as it gets so I’m not going to make such a decision on the fly,” he said.
Eaton has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder and has been held since his arrest.
The three men, all age 20, were spending their Thanksgiving break in Burlington, and were out for a walk while visiting one of the victims’ relatives when they were confronted by a white man with a handgun, police said. The victims were speaking in a mix of English and Arabic and two of them were also wearing the black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh scarves when they were shot, police said. The most seriously injured is now paralyzed from the chest down..
One of his lawyers, Sarah Varty, told the judge that Eaton has expressed a lack of confidence and trust in his counsel but in explaining why he would impact his right to a fair trial and attorney-client privilege.
After Griffin denied his request for a private hearing, Eaton read an argument that he said he was comfortable presenting in the public, saying his lawyers should be replaced because the case has drawn significant media attention; the charges carry potential punishment of up to 60 years to life in prison; and the workload of his counsel, among other things.
Eaton moved to Burlington last summer from Syracuse, New York, and legally purchased the gun used in the shooting, Police Chief Jon Murad told reporters at the time. According to a police affidavit, federal agents found the gun in Eaton’s apartment. Eaton came to the door holding his hands, palms up, and told the officers he’d been waiting for them, authorities said.

 

Topics: Palestine Jason Eaton

Related

Viral clip shows London police ‘assaulting’ pro-Palestine activist video
World
Viral clip shows London police ‘assaulting’ pro-Palestine activist
German authorities remove education undersecretary over pro-Palestine sanctions
Media
German authorities remove education undersecretary over pro-Palestine sanctions

Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings

Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings
Updated 03 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings

Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings
  • Anti-immigrant demonstrators threw stones at police in riot gear near a mosque in the city before overturning vehicles, BBC reported
  • The riots were sparked by the murder of three girls in a knife attack by a 17-year-old man wrongly described as an immigrant
Updated 03 August 2024
Reuters

LONDON: Protesters attacked police and started fires in Sunderland on Friday as violence following Monday’s killing of three children in northwest England spread to another northern city.
Anti-immigrant demonstrators threw stones at police in riot gear near a mosque in the city before overturning vehicles, setting a car alight and starting a fire next to a police office, the BBC said.
Northumbria Police said its officers had been “subjected to serious violence” and they were continuing to deal with ongoing disorder.

“The scenes that we are seeing are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the force in a statement on X.
The demonstration in Sunderland was one of more than a dozen planned by anti-immigration protesters across the UK this weekend, including in the vicinity of at least two mosques in Liverpool, the closest city to where the children were killed.
Several anti-racism counter-protests were also planned.
British police were out in force on Friday across the country and mosques were tightening security, officials said.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of the girls in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in the seaside town of Southport, a crime that has shocked the nation.
Violent incidents erupted in the following days in Southport, the northeastern town of Hartlepool, and London in reaction to false information on social media claiming the suspect in the stabbings was a radical Islamist migrant.
In an attempt to quash the misinformation, police have emphasized that the suspect, Axel Rudakubana, was born in Britain.

Axel Rudakubana, the 17-year-old charged with the murder of three young girls in a knife attack at a summer dance class, is depicted in this courtroom sketch made at Liverpool City Magistrates Court in Liverpool, Britain, on August 1, 2024. (BBC/Handout via REUTERS)

Swift justice
Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a second visit to Southport since the murders.
“As a nation, we stand with those who tragically have lost loved ones in the heinous attack in Southport, which ripped through the very fabric of this community and left us all in shock,” he said in a statement.
British police chiefs have agreed to deploy officers in large numbers over the weekend to deter violence.
“We will have surge capacity in our intelligence, in our briefing, and in the resources that are out in local communities,” Gavin Stephens, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, told BBC Radio.
“There will be additional prosecutors available to make swift decisions, so we see swift justice.”

People arrive to meet Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss clashes following the Southport stabbing at Downing Street in London on August 1, 2024. (REUTERS)

Mosques across the country are also on a heightened state of alert, the Muslim Council of Britain said.
Zara Mohammed, the council’s security general, said representatives from hundreds of mosques agreed to strengthen security measures at a briefing on Thursday. Many at the meeting also reported concerns for the safety of their worshippers after receiving threatening and abusive phone calls.
“I think there’s a sense within the community that we’re also not going to be afraid, but we will be careful and cautious,” Mohammed said in an interview.
Police in Southport, where protesters attacked police, set vehicles alight and hurled bricks at a mosque on Tuesday evening, said they were aware of planned protests and had “extensive plans and considerable police resources” on hand to deal with any disorder.
Police in Northern Ireland also said they were planning a “proportionate policing response” after learning of plans by various groups to block roads, stage protests and march to an Islamic Center in Belfast over the weekend.

Topics: Sunderland Liverpool UK riots keir starmer

Related

UK police urged to protect mosques ahead of far-right rallies
World
UK police urged to protect mosques ahead of far-right rallies
People attend a vigil for the victims of the knife attack in Southport, Britain, July 30, 2024. (REUTERS)
World
Police clash with a violent crowd gathered near the site of UK stabbing attack that killed 3 girls

6.8-magnitude earthquake hits off Philippines’ Mindanao: USGS

6.8-magnitude earthquake hits off Philippines’ Mindanao: USGS
Updated 03 August 2024
AFP
Follow

6.8-magnitude earthquake hits off Philippines’ Mindanao: USGS

6.8-magnitude earthquake hits off Philippines’ Mindanao: USGS
  • Quake hit just before 6:30 a.m. about 20 km from the village of Barcelona on the east of Mindanao island
  • Phivolcs, the local seismological agency, said no damage was expected from the earthquake, but it warned of aftershocks
Updated 03 August 2024
AFP

MANILA: A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the southern Philippines on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.
The shallow quake hit just before 6:30 a.m. (2230 GMT) about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the village of Barcelona on the east of Mindanao island, the USGS said.
It did not trigger a tsunami alert, according to the US Tsunami Warning System and the Philippine seismological agency.
The local seismological agency also said no damage was expected from the earthquake, but it warned of aftershocks.

Illustration map issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology showing the epicenter of Saturday's earthquake of Mindanao island. (Facebook/Phivolcs)

In Lingig municipality, where Barcelona is located, local disaster officer Ian Onsing said he was woken by the shaking.
“The shaking was quite strong. The things around here were moving. I guess, the shaking took around 10-15 seconds,” Onsing told AFP by telephone.
“I’m not expecting any more damages, but we will go around the area again around 8:00 am just to be sure,” he said.
“So far, there are no reported casualties or damages. We are now monitoring the shores for any rough movement.”
Earthquakes regularly strike the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
Most are too weak to be felt by humans but strong and destructive quakes come at random with no technology available to predict when and where they will happen.
In December, a 7.6-magnitude quake struck off Mindanao, briefly triggering a tsunami warning.
That sent residents along the east coast of the island fleeing buildings, evacuating a hospital and seeking higher ground.
At least three people died.
 

 

Topics: earthquake Philippines

Related

Typhoon Gaemi forces Philippines to halt work, market trading
World
Typhoon Gaemi forces Philippines to halt work, market trading
Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after ‘explosive eruption’: volcanology agency
World
Alert level raised for Philippine volcano after ‘explosive eruption’: volcanology agency

Explosion and gunfire rock hotel at popular beach in Somalia’s capital, witnesses say

Explosion and gunfire rock hotel at popular beach in Somalia’s capital, witnesses say
Updated 03 August 2024
AP
Follow

Explosion and gunfire rock hotel at popular beach in Somalia’s capital, witnesses say

Explosion and gunfire rock hotel at popular beach in Somalia’s capital, witnesses say
  • The Lido Beach area has in the past been targeted by militants allied to Al-Shabab
Updated 03 August 2024
AP

MOGADISHU, Somalia: An explosion and gunfire rocked a hotel by the beach in Somalia’s capital city of Mogadishu, and security forces rushed to the scene, authorities and witnesses said Friday night.
The state-owned Somali National News Agency said security forces had “neutralized the attackers.” There was no immediate word on deaths and injuries.
Al-Qaeda’s East Africa affiliate, Al-Shabab, said through its radio that its fighters carried out the attack.
Lido Beach, a popular area in Mogadishu, is bustling on Friday nights as Somalis enjoy their weekend.
A witness, Mohamud Moalim, told The Associated Press in a phone call that he saw an attacker wearing an explosive vest moments before the man “blew himself up next to the beach-view hotel.”
Moalim said some of his friends who were with him at the hotel were killed and others were wounded.
Another witness, Abdisalam Adam, told AP that he “saw many people lying on the ground” and had helped take some injured people to the hospital.
The Lido Beach area has in the past been targeted by militants allied to Al-Shabab. The most recent attack last year resulted in nine people being killed.

 

Topics: somali Mogadishu

Related

Scores killed in clashes between Somali forces and Al-Shabab
World
Scores killed in clashes between Somali forces and Al-Shabab
Five inmates killed in attempted breakout from Somalian prison
Middle-East
Five inmates killed in attempted breakout from Somalian prison

Latest updates

Source close to Hezbollah reports Israeli strikes near Syria-Lebanon border
Source close to Hezbollah reports Israeli strikes near Syria-Lebanon border
US defense chief scraps plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants
US defense chief scraps plea agreement for accused 9/11 mastermind and two other defendants
Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students
Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students
Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings
Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport killings
Turkish Airlines postpones Friday night flights to Iran, state media says
Airplanes of Turkish Airlines sit on a tarmac at Istanbul Airport, Turkey March 29, 2020. (REUTERS file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.