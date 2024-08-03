Pastor & Co. sets sights on Saudi Arabia’s luxury market

DUBAI: Pastor & Co., a company known for sourcing and selling rare and luxury items from leading brands, is looking to expand its business in Saudi Arabia with moves into hospitality and tourism.
The firm built its reputation on supplying high-end watches, contemporary art, and luxury furniture, and now has its sights set on the Kingdom’s growing luxury market.
Pastor & Co. rose to prominence in Saudi Arabia through its partnership with Farfetch Fashion Concierge, quickly becoming the primary supplier, thanks to its expertise in distinguishing authentic luxury items from counterfeits.
“The market was hot, and fake products were becoming increasingly sophisticated,” Solomon Pastor, the company’s director, told Arab News.
“Farfetch recognized us as not only being expert curators but as having infinite knowledge of the tiny details that set an authentic item apart from a fake.
“We were able to prove ourselves on what was a huge stage, and quickly outsold the likes of Harrods and Louis Vuitton in terms of units sold, simply because we could source thousands of items on demand.”
Originally started as SneakerPlug by Levi Pastor while still in high school, the business initially focused on limited sneakers and apparel for UK and US rappers and sports stars. As demand for luxury items grew, Solomon joined, expanding the firm’s catalog to include timepieces, jewelry, art and luxury homeware items.
Pastor & Co.’s reputation has attracted high-net-worth individuals, including members of Saudi Arabia’s royal family.
“We are honored to have sourced items for members of the Al-Saud family and other members of royal families. We value their trust in us, and part of that trust is complete confidentiality,” Solomon said.
The firm’s involvement in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah and AlUla mega-projects marks a new chapter.
“So far, our experience has been that the Saudi people are overwhelmingly warm and welcoming. Pastor & Co. has the opportunity to show the world how misinformed they have been about the Kingdom, and elevate luxury tourism through the items and services we offer,” Solomon said.
In a groundbreaking initiative, Pastor & Co. plans to host Central, one of the world’s top restaurants, from Lima, Peru, in Saudi Arabia.
“Central has never presented outside of Lima, so this would be an extraordinary coup for Saudi. We guarantee that Saudis have never experienced anything like this in their Kingdom, so we want to offer this opportunity to the Saudi people, high-net-worth expats and gastro tourists,” Solomon said.
Looking ahead, Pastor & Co. aims to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by enhancing luxury tourism through a range of service and culinary offerings.
“Pastor & Co. was founded by two very young entrepreneurs, and Saudi Arabia has an overwhelmingly young population, which is important for the progression of the Kingdom,” said Solomon.
The couple first announced their engagement in August 2022.
The ceremony took place at the home of the bride-to-be’s father in Riyadh. The guests included several members of the Jordanian royal family — including Prince Hassan bin Talal, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, Prince Ali bin Hussein, Prince Hashim bin Hussein, Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, and Prince Rashid bin Hassan — along with members of Al-Saif’s family.
Before this, Princess Rajwa had lived life outside the public eye since her birth on April 28, 1994. She is the daughter of late Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif, who died in January this year, and his wife, Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmad Al-Sudairi.
Meanwhile, Prince Hussein has been in the spotlight since the moment he was born in Amman on June 28, 1994. He was appointed crown prince by royal decree on July 2, 2009.
In May 2023, Queen Rania hosted the pre-wedding henna night celebrations for Rajwa.
The princess looked radiant in an ethereal white and gold creation by celebrity-loved Saudi designer Honayda Serafi.
Apart from members of the royal family and Al-Saif’s family, as well as relatives and friends, Queen Rania also invited notable women from across Jordan’s diverse socio-economic and cultural landscape to take part in the celebrations.
The couple tied the knot on June 1, 2023 at Zahran Palace in Amman in a ceremony that included dignitaries and royals from around the world, including the UK’s Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate Middleton; US First Lady Jill Biden; Qatar’s Sheikha Moza bint Nasser; the king and queen of Malaysia; the king and queen of The Netherlands; King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía of Spain; Prince Sébastien of Luxembourg; Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark; Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland; Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway and Hisako, Princess Takamado and her daughter, Princess Tsuguko of Takamado of Japan, among others.
Rajwa wore a classic white gown by celebrity-loved Lebanese couturier Elie Saab. The full-sleeved gown featured a dramatic veil that trailed for several meters behind her, while the neckline stood out for its chic draping.
For his part, the crown prince donned a suit that drew inspiration from the design worn by King Abdullah II on his wedding day in 1993. The suit’s sleeves paid homage to the style favored by both King Abdullah II and King Abdullah I.
Pregnancy announcement
The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer
Jordan’s constitution dictates that the throne passes to male heirs, so Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa’s child will enter the line of succession to the throne. Since the baby is a girl, there will be no change to the line of succession. Crown Prince Hussein is heir to the throne and is currently followed by his brother Prince Hashem.
The royal family’s new addition will receive the titles of Her Royal Highness and princess.
The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer
Princess Rajwa, who celebrated her 30th birthday in April, is the daughter of late Saudi businessman Khalid bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al-Saif, who died in January this year, and his wife, Azza bint Nayef Abdulaziz Ahmad Al-Sudairi.
She is the youngest of four children — her older siblings are called Faisal, Nayef and Dana.
The princess’s mother comes from the prominent Al-Sudairi family. Incidentally, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is one of the so-called “Sudairi Seven,” an influential alliance of seven full brothers born to King Abdulaziz and Hussa bint Ahmed Al-Sudairi.
After graduating from high school in Saudi Arabia, Rajwa studied at Syracuse University’s School of Architecture in New York state. She also holds an Associate of Arts Professional Designation in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.
After a spell working at an architecture firm in Los Angeles, she returned to her native Saudi Arabia to work at the Designlab Experience design studio in Riyadh.
She and the crown prince tied the knot in June 2023 at Zahran Palace in Amman in a ceremony that included dignitaries and royals from around the world, including the UK’s Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate Middleton; US First Lady Jill Biden; Qatar’s Sheikha Moza bint Nasser and many more.
Kuwaiti adventurer Yousef Al-Refaie’s quest to document the planet’s most extreme environments
The Kuwaiti adventurer discusses his upcoming docuseries ‘Earth’s Extremes’
Updated 02 August 2024
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Kuwaiti mountaineer and adventurer Yousef Al-Refaie doesn’t make it easy for himself. For his upcoming documentary series “Earth’s Extremes,” Al-Refaie decided to visit the hottest, driest, wettest and coldest inhabited places on Earth.
Set to air in the first quarter of 2025, the series will consist of four 45-minute episodes and showcase Al-Refaie’s insatiable curiosity, which has driven him to explore the most extreme environments on the planet.
That curiosity began back in childhood, Al-Refaie tells Arab News. “I was a very curious child,” he recalls. “I would open any magazine I could find and tear apart toys to see how they worked.”
Growing up, he had access to a vast library of adventure books and National Geographic magazines. “I was fascinated by pictures of mountains and exotic places,” he says.
After dropping out of law school, he came across an Instagram post about climbing Africa’s highest peak.
“I told my parents I wanted to go before starting my new major,” he explains. “I ended up climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, and although I initially hated the experience — living in a small tent and enduring the climb — I eventually caught the adventure bug.”
He went on to complete a double major in political science and public administration but, he says, during every vacation, “instead of traveling with friends or family, I would go to mountains.”
So far, Al-Refaie and his team have completed filming on three episodes of “Earth’s Extremes.” The “Wettest” episode was shot in July 2023 in the rain-soaked landscapes of Mawsynram and Cherrapunji in India; the “Hottest” episode was filmed in December 2023 in the scorching Afar region of Ethiopia; and the “Driest” episode in the Atacama Desert in Chile, in April and May of this year.
The team meticulously researched and analyzed maps, discovering that many locations they would visit were either just names, with no information readily available, or ruins of abandoned towns.
“We live in an era where everything is at our fingertips; I can search for anything and find the answer. But that was not the case for the Atacama Desert and Quillagua (an oasis in Chile recognized by Guinness World Records as the driest place on Earth),” he explaines. “We had to go to every station near Quillagua and gather all the records from the 1960s and 1970s. The most recent records they had were from 2003 and 2004.”
Another significant challenge he encountered in Chile was the language barrier. “The first time (we went), I couldn’t pronounce the name of any of the towns,” he says.
Meticulous preparation is key for all Al-Refaie’s expeditions, he stresses. “Planning, reading, and asking people questions are the three most important things to do before our trips,” he says. “Locals, especially, play a big role in this. I’ve met scientists and meteorologists, but the most valuable information I’ve received came from a former prisoner of the old dictator of Chile. He owns a museum now. He does not have a degree and he did not study, but he knows the area extremely well. You’d be surprised at the insights you can gain from the people you might least expect to. It’s like a puzzle, and my role is to piece everything together to make the journey successful.”
Combining insights from experts and locals ensures a well-rounded understanding of each location, he adds.
Despite being the wettest place on Earth, when Al-Refaie and his team arrived in Mawsynram and Cherrapunji, there was no rain for two weeks. “That opened up a new aspect of the expedition — the world is really changing. If there’s no rain in the wettest place on Earth, there’s definitely something wrong,” he says. “The weather is becoming unpredictable, and those communities rely heavily on agriculture. For eight months of the year, they have rain, but outside of those eight months, they have to buy water from other villages because they do not have dams. They live in extreme conditions, and this is a lesson in resilience and adaptability.”
The final episode will take Al-Refaie to Oymyakon in Siberia, the coldest inhabited place on the planet. Filming is scheduled for December.
In addition to the documentary, the adventurer plans to release an accompanying book and photobook. All proceeds from the photobook sales will be donated to support communities living in these extreme environments.
And with the documentary nearing completion, Al-Refaie is already gearing up for his next major challenge: an ambitious endeavor, set for 2026, that will see Al-Refaie and his team attempting to summit three peaks in Asia, rumored to be volcanoes.
“One of our primary goals is to determine whether these mountains are actually volcanoes,” he said. “If they turn out to be, it would mean the current Volcanic Seven Summits list — which has been completed by more than 30 individuals, including myself — is incorrect. The highest volcano in Asia is currently considered to be Mount Damavand in Iran, but these peaks could change that.”
Al-Refaie’s team for the trip, who come from the UK, Hungary, the US and Kuwait, is diverse, comprising not just mountaineers but also geographers, geologists and filmmakers. “This expedition is not just about climbing; it's about discovery and potentially correcting a significant aspect of mountaineering history,” he says.
Al-Refaie encourages other adventurers to break away from conventional paths and seek unique experiences. “Sadly, I always see the same things being done over and over,” he said. “People often think of adventures as climbing Mount Everest, a mountain that has been summited over 7,000 times. Instead, think outside the box. Do what intrigues you.”
Al-Refaie believes true exploration involves venturing into the unknown and bringing back new information. “Exploration is about going to a place and discovering something new. There is no sense of accomplishment in doing something that has already been done countless times,” he says. “If you really want to explore, you have to step out of your comfort zone and seek out the unknown.”
Egyptian screenwriter Mariam Naoum to mentor young Saudi female filmmakers
Netflix’s Saudi Female Future Filmmakers Program will launch in September
Updated 02 August 2024
Shyama Krishna Kumar
JEDDAH: Fifteen new and emerging female filmmakers from Saudi Arabia are about to get the opportunity of a lifetime: mentorship from famed Egyptian screenwriter Mariam Naoum, as part of a new training program from Netflix run in partnership with Naoum’s Sard Writing Room and NEOM Media Industries.
The first of the Saudi Female Future Filmmakers Program’s two phases will launch in September.
“The first phase is an intense introduction to the processes of writing, directing and production. It will involve extensive time being spent with all the participants taking them through the basics,” Naoum tells Arab News. “And then the second phase will be more hands-on work done in groups. The participants will be separated or grouped into teams of four or five, and each group will write their own projects or their own short film.”
Participants will then be given the opportunity to pitch their scripts to a panel of experts in a simulation pitch exercise at the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival. They will also be guests at the festival, attending workshops and panel discussions as well as networking events.
Sard, or the Sard Writing Room, was founded by Naoum in 2016 and is a “dedicated hub” for scriptwriters that has so far spawned 17 TV series and a feature film. Sard is billed as “a safe space for aspiring screenwriters to develop their projects, improve their writing skills, and practice their creative freedom.”
Netflix previously partnered with Sard to launch the Because She Created writing program in Egypt to train women in writing and develop their storytelling and creative expression skills.
“Sard believes that expressing oneself through writing is the first step to self-discovery and we’re proud to have discovered talent through this program that we feel will one day become the scriptwriters of the future,” Naoum said at the time.
When asked about the kind of talent they are looking to attract for the new Saudi-based program, Naoum said: “We are looking for passionate participants. We want to discover indie filmmakers or women who are now looking at filmmaking as a career option and are looking to discover their abilities to express themselves through writing, directing and production.
“We are looking for women who want to tell their own authentic stories, and through the application process, we are trying — through the questions — to discover that with them. The application form features questions like their favorite films, their favorite books, their favorite story that changed the lives, a moment in their life that they appreciate… We are trying to discover them as humans and discover their passion and the reason behind why they are looking into this.”
Naoum — known for her work on films like “One-Zero” and “Between Two Seas,” as well as TV series including “Take Care of Zizi” — has garnered acclaim for writing stories that focus on issues facing everyday people, especially women. Most of her work is based on true stories.
“I think this is my way to reflect on what is happening in the region and my feelings toward the society I am living in. I’m always reflecting on current happenings, how we arrived here — how did Egyptians end up at this point in this kind of situation in society? And then I want to share my thoughts with the audience,” she says.
Naoum is bullish about the prospects for the Saudi entertainment industry. “I think it has great potential because there is a will for doing things and creating opportunities and there is a true wealth in terms of a young generation of filmmakers. And I can see how they are investing in studying cinema with workshops and more. And I think this will lead to a new wave,” she says.
Applications for the Saudi Female Future Filmmakers Program are open until August 10 for women aged 21 and over, residing in Saudi Arabia with no prior experience working in the film and TV industry.
Rana Banafa, Saudi founder of MrayaBeauty, on her cruelty-free cosmetics
Updated 02 August 2024
Hams Saleh
RIYADH: Saudi entrepreneur Rana Banafa, founder of the vegan cosmetics brand MrayaBeauty, has used her pharmaceutical expertise to develop products that are particularly useful for those with sensitive skin.
“I have sensitive skin myself, so I thought, ‘Why not use my background and create my own products?’” she told Arab News. “I love skincare and beauty products, and — given my scientific background — I knew the ingredients and how to mix them to create something safe and effective.”
MrayaBeauty offers a range of vegan makeup products for the face, eyes, and lips, along with makeup brushes. All of its products are billed as halal-friendly, cruelty-free, free of parabens and sulfates, and packaged sustainably.
It hasn’t been a straightforward journey, Banafa explained. While her products are made in China, finding certified manufacturers to work with cruelty-free ingredients was a significant challenge.
“The products are made from plant derivatives. Nothing is derived from animals or tested on animals,” she noted.
Making sure that the packaging is sustainable was also crucial for her. “Our goal is to create products that are safe and protect our customers’ skin. To achieve this, we must also care for the environment,” she said.
Banafa envisions a future where her products are manufactured in Saudi Arabia. “The beauty industry in Saudi Arabia is booming,” she said. “Through my research, I learned that people are very conscious consumers. They focus on quality and ingredients.” This awareness, she explained, drives brand owners to create products with high standards and quality to meet customer expectations.
This focus on quality and ingredients is integral to the concept behind MrayaBeauty. Mraya means “mirror” in Arabic, and symbolizes Banafa’s belief in reflecting inner and natural beauty.
“We understand that makeup should emphasize the uniqueness you already possess. Our brand is designed to be a tool that enhances your individuality, allowing your true beauty to shine through,” Banafa said. “I want Mraya to be inspiring every woman to achieve and pursue her goals.”