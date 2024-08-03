Kings of rock: Saudi heavy metal band makes history at German festival

JEDDAH: Saudi rockers Wasted Land made history on Saturday, when they became the first band from the Kingdom to appear at Wacken Open Air 2024, the world’s biggest heavy metal festival.
Vocalist Emad Mujallid, guitarists Ayman Al-Ghamdi and Ahmed Khoja, bassist Mahmoud Al-Tayeb and drummer Tameem Helmi raised the Saudi flag as they took to the stage and launched into their pounding set.
Jeddah’s German Consul-General Eltje Aderhold was among the crowd of thousands of headbanging metalheads from all over the world.
“Standing onstage, playing to a crowd of heavy metal fans (at) the biggest metal festival in the world … and on top of that, you’re officially representing Saudi Arabia … it was really a different experience and unforgettable moment,” Al-Ghamdi told Arab News from the small town of Wacken in northern Germany.
“After 20 years, the chance to play the biggest metal festival in the world was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
The band earned the right to play after seeing off the challenge of five other groups to win Wacken Metal Battle Middle East 2024 in Jeddah in May.
Describing what it was like to perform in front of such a big crowd, Al-Ghamdi said: “It was a mix of excitement, nervousness and pride. It was overwhelming at first but once we got to the stage things got easy for us.
“We performed and enjoyed our set to the best that we could and we didn’t expect the positive reactions we received from those who we didn’t know.
“Many of them were very surprised that we are from Saudi Arabia … they really showed us their support and we’re really, really grateful for that.”
Saudi Arabia is not known as a hotbed for heavy metal, so to play at Wacken was an “honor” for Wasted Land and a chance to “showcase what Saudi Arabia has to offer,” Al-Ghamdi said.
“After playing at Wacken Open Air, even though we didn’t win, we are grateful just to have played there. We’re proud that we gave our all and represented Saudi Arabia at the biggest metal festival in the world.”
The 2024 festival lineup also included The Scorpions, Amon Amarth, In Extremo, Blind Guardian and Beast Black, among others.
More than 300 publishers exhibit at Madinah Book Fair
Visitors can attend seminars, poetry evenings, discussion groups, workshops, and activities
A dedicated area for children offers educational and skill-based activities and workshops
Updated 03 August 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: The third Madinah Book Fair is experiencing a high turnout of visitors “eager to explore Arab and international publications,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.
More than 300 Arab and international publishing houses and agencies are participating in the event, which is organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, and showcases a wide range of publications over 200 pavilions.
Visitors can also attend seminars, poetry evenings, discussion groups, workshops, and activities. A dedicated area for children offers educational and skill-based activities and workshops.
Visitors can navigate the fair by scanning QR codes on their mobile devices.
Mohammed Alwan, CEO of the commission, emphasized the fair’s significance in showcasing Madinah’s cultural heritage and its contribution to culture, enhancing the Kingdom’s position in the publishing industry.
Alwan said the fair aims to foster “a culture of reading and showcase Saudi writers and creators while attracting prominent writers and publishers from around the world.”
The Year of the Camel initiative highlights camels’ historical and cultural significance in the Arabian Peninsula. Organized by the Ministry of Culture, the pavilion offers educational content on camels’ unique characteristics, historical significance, and economic value.
The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs is showcasing its electronic applications through smart devices. Visitors can experience Hajj and Umrah virtually using 3D technology at the ministry’s booth.
The Rushd app provides services including an electronic Qur’an, prayer times, Qibla direction, and educational resources for pilgrims.
The Correct Citation app — available in Arabic, English, Urdu, and French — enables users to search the Holy Qur’an and Hadith texts and ensure accurate transcription in their preferred language.
The Islamic Electronic Library contains more than 1,000 e-books and audio books available in 51 languages, as well as 2,000 educational slides.
The fair runs daily until Aug. 5 at the King Salman International Convention and Exhibition Center from 2 p.m. until midnight.
RIYADH: The popular Buraidah Dates Carnival is keeping its momentum, with constant purchasing and marketing of more than 50 date varieties.
The event has attracted a significant number of farmers and traders to this city renowned for its date production, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
Sukkari dates remain a popular choice among buyers, with prices ranging from SR30 ($8) to SR100 for a 3 kg package. Other date varieties, including sagai, wanan, khalas, and red sukkari, are priced competitively based on quality.
The 51-day carnival, which started on Aug. 1, is expected to display the produce of more than 11.2 million palm trees.
In addition to the marketplace, the event includes a range of cultural, awareness-raising, social and entertainment programs, starting in September.
The event will receive more than 2,000 vehicles daily, loaded with hundreds of tonnes of dates in Buraidah. More than 4,300 young men and women will participate in various fields.
The National Center for Palms and Dates is overseeing the carnival in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
The center and the ministry also launched a digital system to improve the quality, efficiency and sales management of the carnival.
Consisting of two sections that align with agriculture regulations and public benefit market rules, the system covers broker-farmer contracts, date supply, auctions, sales and financial settlements, as well as broker-buyer contracts, auctions, sales and payments.
The digital platform offers streamlined sales tracking, robust control, financial security, rapid data access, transparent contract documentation, protection of the rights of farmers, brokers and buyers, innovative sales approaches, revitalized date markets, investor attraction, job creation, and the possibility to develop financial solutions in partnership with relevant agencies.
The Buraidah Dates Carnival is also known for its purchasing power and for recording the region’s most robust revenues. This year, it aims to exceed last year’s figures.
In 2023, the number of farmers’ vehicles that entered the market exceeded 60,000, carrying more than 7 million packages, which is close to 300,000 tonnes. Additionally, last year’s carnival had more than 400,000 visitors.
The number of palm trees in the Kingdom exceeds 34 million, distributed across all regions, with the Qassim region accounting for 11.2 million palm trees.
Date production in Qassim amounts to more than 528,000 tons, representing about 35 percent of the Kingdom’s date production of 1.6 million tonnes.
How a newly classified species of snake was discovered in Saudi Arabia’s ancient AlUla oasis
The vibrant reptile is completely new to science, underscoring the rich biodiversity of AlUla and the value of conservation efforts
Its discovery is viewed as pivotal for understanding the ecological dynamics of the region and the adaptive strategies of desert wildlife
Updated 03 August 2024
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: Scientists working in northwestern Saudi Arabia’s ancient oasis of AlUla were thrilled earlier this year to discover a new species of snake. With its striking red hue and chic black collar, the reptile is perfectly adapted to camouflage against the sand and rock of the Hejaz.
Laszlo Patko, who for the past two years has worked as the applied research lead at the Royal Commission for AlUla, inventorying the biodiversity of the region, was part of the team that discovered the charismatic new and non-venomous species.
“The snake species, Rhynchocalamus hejazicus, is not just new to the region or the country — it’s new to science,” the Hungarian academic told Arab News.
Institutions involved with the discovery include the RCU, the University of Ha’il, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve Development Authority.
These Saudi institutions worked alongside experts from Portugal’s Universidade do Porto, Egypt’s Suez University, Yemen’s University of Aden, and Malaysia’s Natural History Collective Ventures.
Together with his Saudi, Czech, and Portuguese colleagues, Patko compiled the findings into a paper. Within just a matter of months, it was published in the prestigious international, peer-reviewed life science journal Zoosystematics and Evolution.
It was very, very quick, because it was a thorough, high-quality paper with substantial scientific results,” said Patko. “It was quickly accepted and published.
“For me, that was the real happiness to see that it’s not just an important discovery for us, but for the entire international scientific community.”
The published paper describes the new species as “a small, secretive snake, with distinctive coloration and a melanistic morph. The new species occurs in the northwestern Hejaz region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and fills a large part of the existing distribution gap of the genus in the Arabian Peninsula.”
Stephen Browne, vice president of wildlife and natural heritage at the RCU, said the unearthing of this new species demonstrated the vital importance of the Kingdom’s conservation efforts.
“This discovery is not merely about cataloging a new species; it reflects the ongoing commitment to safeguarding the lush, diverse ecosystems of AlUla,” Browne said in a statement. “It’s a symbol of our dedication to preserving this unique oasis.
A spokesperson for the RCU concurred there was clearly still much to learn about the adaptability of desert animals.
“This find is pivotal for understanding the ecological dynamics of the region and the adaptive strategies of its desert wildlife, enhancing AlUla’s reputation as a sanctuary for both historical and natural treasures,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
The project that led to the snake’s discovery began with a region-wide wildlife inventory, which kicked off in November 2022, centered around documenting the area’s biodiversity.
“We never had this kind of rigorous, scientific knowledge-gathering before,” said Patko. “In the framework of this project, we ‘accidentally’ found this new species.
“It was an accident in the sense that we thoroughly surveyed all our nature reserves and described all the species we could find. We knew some species existed in the reserve but didn’t know their exact numbers or locations.”
Scientists had an inkling that the region could be home to new species. Between 2017 and 2022, geckos and snakes had been observed in the area, but had never been collected and rigorously described. The inventory offered the perfect opportunity to fill in these blanks.
In 2023, the team dedicated their time in the desert to observing animals based on morphology, including the study of their external characteristics, color, scale pattern, and DNA.
DID YOUKNOW?
• Roughly half of AlUla’s territory is taken up by six nature reserves, including the Sharaan Nature Reserve, which spans 1,500 sq. km.
• These reserves are home to more than 1,580 animals from four species that have been successfully reintroduced to the region.
• Through habitat restoration, native species reintroduction, and sustainable practices, AlUla aims to create thriving and harmonious ecosystems.
“Of course, there are occasional ad hoc observations, but if you are out in the field, you work really hard,” said Patko.
“You get up in the desert, you sleep in the desert. You work in the desert with 10-15 different experts. Then, this hard work pays off. It’s a very cool way to get proof of why it’s important to be in the field.”
Using online databases, the team expected to find species like Walterinnesia aegyptia, also known as the desert cobra or desert black snake — indigenous to nearby Khaybar, where the reptile is well camouflaged against the volcanic landscape.
“Harrat Khaybar is mostly black and gray because of the basalt and the old volcanic activity,” said Patko. “The first individual we found was melanistic — a completely black snake.”
The newly discovered snake, by contrast, is a vibrant red, having evolved to blend in with AlUla’s distinctive red, orange, and yellow color palette. “It was very obvious that this is indeed a new species,” said Patko.
Like many desert dwellers, the snake is nocturnal. “During the day, because of the very hot weather, Rhynchocalamus hejazicus probably hides under rocks,” said Patko. “At night, they come out to hunt for invertebrates, small insects.”
And although it has tiny fangs with which to strike its prey, the snake does not carry venom. It is also relatively small. “It’s a very cool snake; a small snake about 20-30 centimeters long, easy to handle,” said Patko.
According to Patko, there are fewer than 20 snake species known in AlUla, perhaps closer to 18. There remains much to learn about this latest addition to the reptile community.
“We actually don’t know much about their ecology because we just recently described the species. So we can only guess,” said Patko.
“All the snakes we found were alone. Some snakes can gather in one place during winter, but not these.”
One thing Patko believes is clear, however, is the value of AlUla as a thriving natural habitat, making conservation efforts in the region all the more important in the interests of science and biodiversity.
“What’s quite exceptional in this story is how the AlUla deserts can hold these hidden gems,” he said.
No time to waste — Saudi masters art of watchmaking
Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani set out to defy the odds and carve a niche for himself in the world of horology
Updated 02 August 2024
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Saudi watchmaker Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani developed an interest in watches at a young age and is now among the very first Saudis to join the world of watch engineers, driven by his commitment to the craft.
His journey into watchmaking began while working at a company representing Longines. The lack of local skilled watchmakers sparked his interest in exploring this field.
Al-Zahrani, 29, told Arab News that his love for taking things apart and a childhood dream of becoming an aviation engineer set the stage for his career in watchmaking.
“In a field predominantly occupied by other nationalities, I ventured into watch repair with a burning ambition to challenge conventions and pave the way for Saudi representation,” he said.
Inspired by the transformative Saudi Vision 2030, and the resolve of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to see Saudis excel, Al-Zahrani set out to defy the odds and carve a niche for himself in the world of horology.
His stint as a maintenance officer at Rolex proved to be a pivotal moment in his career. The experience garnered at Rolex, renowned for its unparalleled craftsmanship, honed his skills and positioned him as not only the first Saudi watch engineer but also the first from the Middle East.
“I am so grateful for what I have become now, as the precision and artistry which I learned at Rolex became the foundation for my future work,” he said.
Al-Zahrani faced many challenges in his career, including fighting misconceptions about the skilled work involved in watchmaking. However, his strong spirit and thirst for knowledge pushed him forward. “My determination and passion helped me to master the craft,” he said.
His training under seasoned engineers and courses in Switzerland marked a transformative phase in his career, enhancing his technical acumen and refining his craftsmanship. The acquisition of two coveted certificates in watch engineering from Switzerland launched a new chapter in his illustrious career.
“When I started in the field, I only had a high school diploma and had taken courses in English language and computer skills. In my search, I discovered that there were no Saudis in the watchmaking field, so I decided to learn and become the first Saudi watchmaker,” he said.
Al-Zahrani said watch maintenance as a profession is passed down through generations of watchmakers, rather than being taught at university.
“I was lucky that major watch brands, such as Longines, Rolex and Patek Philippe, offer training courses,” he said. “It was a bold step for me to take such training, especially since I had not completed my studies, but it was a valuable experience from a young age.”
Al-Zahrani is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in management from Midocean University in the UAE.
Al-Zahrani’s hope is to establish a Saudi watch brand that rivals international counterparts, reflecting his visionary outlook.
“In addition to the many distinctive industries and events currently happening in the Kingdom, my main aim is to provide the best international products and services,” he explained. “These offerings can significantly enhance accuracy, quality and efficiency, surpassing any other brand. I invite government and private agencies, as well as businessmen interested in supporting or joining this project, to get in touch with me.”
By championing innovation, education and professional design, he envisions a future where Saudi Arabia emerges as “a powerhouse in luxury watchmaking.”
“My dream is to showcase its rich heritage and exceptional craftsmanship on a global stage,” he said.
To perfect watchmaking and maintenance, several factors come into play, Al=Zahrani said. “Psychological, physical, and mental well-being are crucial. Ensuring adequate rest, sleep, and exercise can significantly enhance focus and precision,” he said. “Mastery in watchmaking demands meticulous attention to detail, patience, and a steady hand.”
When the maintenance manager from a prestigious global watch brand observed his passion for the work, he enrolled Al-Zahrani in a special training course: “Julien Bochent, the global director of maintenance at Longines, was the one conducting the training course.
“I expressed my interest in the field and asked for the opportunity to prove myself. He agreed, gave me a chance, and I completed the course.”
After he completed the course, Al-Zahrani was given a gift, a toolbox and set of premium tools designed for managers. “It was one of the happiest moments of my life. He welcomed me with warmth, respect, and appreciation, and gave me the chance to shine in the world of watches.”
Al-Zahrani, noting the importance of being passionate about work, said: “When you love what you do, creativity flows naturally, and boredom becomes a distant memory. Each day brings new discoveries and continuous learning.
“Every hour holds its own story, and every challenge presents an opportunity for growth. The key is to do what you love, as passion fuels creativity and innovation.”
Thinking ahead, he said he would like to establish maintenance centers for luxury watches in Saudi Arabia.
His message to the youth echoes the sentiment that the pursuit of one’s dreams, no matter how unconventional, can lead to unparalleled success and fulfillment: “My passion and love for this profession are limitless.”