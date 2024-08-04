You are here

Saudi Arabia ranks 1st among G20 countries in workforce growth rate

Female workforce growth was even more notable, with a rate of 5.5 percent in Saudi Arabia compared to 2.1 percent in Australia and lower figures in the rest of the G20. File
Female workforce growth was even more notable, with a rate of 5.5 percent in Saudi Arabia compared to 2.1 percent in Australia and lower figures in the rest of the G20. File
Arab News
  Statistics indicated a 1.7% male growth rate and 5.5% female growth rate in Saudi Arabia
  Rise in figures is mainly attributed to the attractiveness of the labor market in the Kingdom as a result of economic growth
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia achieved the highest growth rates in both male and female workforce participation among all G20 countries between 2016 and 2021, according to data from the Kingdom’s National Labor Observatory.

The statistics reveal a 1.7 percent growth rate for male workers in Saudi Arabia, surpassing Australia’s 1.5 percent and exceeding the rates of other G20 nations. Female workforce growth was even more notable, with a rate of 5.5 percent in Saudi Arabia compared to 2.1 percent in Australia and lower figures in the rest of the G20.

This impressive growth is attributed to the Kingdom’s dynamic labor market, driven by economic expansion, a youthful population, and initiatives aimed at boosting female participation in the workforce. These developments align with Saudi Vision 2030, which focuses on attracting and retaining top talent, including both Saudis and expatriates, and investing in the productive capabilities of women to enhance their role in the Saudi economy and society.

The National Labor Observatory also reported that Saudi Arabia saw the highest increase in labor participation rate among G20 countries, rising by 6.2 percent. Japan followed with a significantly smaller increase of 2.2 percent. Additionally, Saudi Arabia ranks second in male labor force participation rates, just behind Indonesia, with a participation rate of 70 percent for those over 25 years old, compared to Indonesia’s 72 percent.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia experienced a decline in labor force participation among the youth (ages 15 to 24), attributed to social factors such as family dependency and subjective factors including inadequate training and completion of education. However, Saudi Arabia remains among the top 10 G20 countries in terms of overall employment rate, reaching about 57 percent.

The Kingdom also recorded a high male participation rate of 76 percent and achieved a 10 percent increase in the female employment rate from 2016 to 2021. Contributing factors to these positive trends include support for job growth and nationalization in various sectors, alignment of educational outcomes with market needs, and sector-specific strategies to develop human capital. Additionally, policies and programs like income support, social protection, and initiatives promoting modern work platforms and future-oriented skills development have played crucial roles.

In 2023, Saudi Arabia reached its lowest unemployment rate of 7.7 percent, a significant drop from 12.3 percent in 2016. This rate exceeded the 2023 target of 8 percent and is nearing the Vision 2030 goal of 7 percent, reflecting the effectiveness of the Kingdom’s labor market reforms and economic strategies.

In July, Saudi Arabia played an active role in the G20 meetings held during Brazil’s presidency, particularly within the Women’s Empowerment Working Group. The three-day session, hosted in Brasilia, marked the third convening of this working group. Leading the Kingdom’s delegation was Maimunah bint Khalil Al-Khalil, secretary-general of the Family Affairs Council.

The initial two days of the meetings were dedicated to discussions among member states regarding the ministerial declaration. These discussions focused on refining the group’s priorities and consolidating agreements made in previous sessions. The aim was to produce a comprehensive declaration that reflects the collective commitments and objectives of the working group.

The timing of the G20 meetings coincided with positive economic reports about Saudi Arabia. In June, the International Monetary Fund highlighted the Kingdom’s “unprecedented economic transformation,” attributing this progress to sound government policies and effective diversification strategies. The IMF noted Saudi Arabia's growing domestic demand, ongoing financial reforms, and environmental policies as key areas of strength.

These positive assessments followed closely on the heels of figures released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which revealed that Saudi Arabia’s economy had grown at a pace surpassing the G20 average during the first quarter of the year. This growth underscores the Kingdom’s successful efforts to navigate and capitalize on its evolving economic landscape.

Bahrain tops GCC as Saudi Arabia hosts 8.6m regional travelers in 2023

Bahrain tops GCC as Saudi Arabia hosts 8.6m regional travelers in 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed 8.6 million visitors from Gulf Cooperation Council countries in 2023, with Bahraini travelers accounting for 3.4 million of the total. 

The Ministry of Tourism revealed that 2.3 million travelers visited the Kingdom from Kuwait last year, followed by 1.3 million from the UAE and 1.09 million from Qatar. 

The report also noted that 455,000 travelers from Oman visited the Kingdom last year. 

Saudi Arabia is focused on strengthening its tourism sector as part of its economic diversification away from crude oil dependence. The National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 150 million visitors by 2030 and increase the sector’s contribution to gross domestic product from 6 percent to 10 percent. 

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “The 2023 data reveal that our tourism sector is experiencing remarkable growth and resilience.”  

He added: “The statistics shown in the report not only reflect the success of tourism policies but also demonstrate the vibrant economic activity driven by this sector.”  

The ministry noted that tourism spending among GCC travelers reached SR15 billion ($4 billion) in 2023.  

The Kingdom welcomed a total of 109 million tourists last year, with inbound tourists rising by 64.8 percent to 27.4 million and outbound tourists increasing by 5.2 percent to 81.9 million. 

Tourism spending totaled SR141.2 billion for inbound and SR114.4 billion for outbound tourists. 

“The influx of tourists has bolstered local businesses, from hospitality to retail, and has notably invigorated the national economy,” added Al-Khateeb.  

From Asia and the Pacific, Saudi Arabia saw 7.9 million visitors, with Pakistan leading at 2.47 million.  

In the Middle East, the Kingdom welcomed 5.6 million travelers, including 2.58 million from Egypt and 1.12 million from Jordan. 

From the Americas, the US was the top source with 331,000 visitors. Algeria led African nations with 523,000 travelers, while Europe contributed 680,000 tourists, with Uzbekistan and the UK adding 540,000 and 370,000 visitors, respectively. 

This reflects Saudi Arabia’s thriving tourism sector, as the Kingdom enhances its infrastructure and attractions, solidifying its position as a leading global destination and boosting economic growth and regional influence.

Bahrain opens registration for Saudi companies in its Takamul program

Bahrain opens registration for Saudi companies in its Takamul program
RIYADH: Saudi enterprises are poised to benefit from Bahrain’s Local Value-Added Program, Takamul, as the latter opens registration to Kingdom’s companies.

This initiative is part of Bahrain’s Industry Sector Strategic Initiatives 2022-2026, which aims to boost local value addition in industrial products and enhance supply chain efficiency.

Bahrain’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro underscored the program’s role in reinforcing the deep-rooted strategic partnership between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

He highlighted that this development follows the third meeting of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, which was chaired by Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Fakhro noted the Takamul program exemplifies reciprocal benefits, where Bahraini products are recognized as Saudi products in local government procurement processes within Saudi Arabia. Saudi companies participating in Takamul can achieve a 75 percent In-Country Value, earning a certificate that provides a 10 percent preference in Bahrain’s future government tenders.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef expressed his appreciation for the Bahraini ministry’s cooperation. He emphasized that this program is designed to enhance local value addition and preferences in government procurement, thereby stimulating and empowering Saudi industries while fostering economic integration between the two nations.

Alkhorayef also pointed out that goods manufactured in Bahrain that meet national origin rules will be considered Saudi products, allowing them to benefit from local content preference mechanisms in Saudi Arabia.

He praised the collaborative efforts between the two countries, noting that this cooperation will boost trade, stimulate national industries, provide investment opportunities, attract foreign investments, and increase the added value of products from both nations.

This initiative reflects the strong, enduring ties between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and represents a commitment to deepening bilateral relations for mutual development and prosperity.

Bahrain’s Industry Ministry said that Saudi enterprises interested in the program can register through its website https://service.moic.gov.bh/takamul.

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index slips 2.42% to close at 11,754 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index slips 2.42% to close at 11,754 
Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index slips 2.42% to close at 11,754 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index slips 2.42% to close at 11,754 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended the week’s first trading session on Sunday by losing 291.41 points, or 2.42 percent, to close at 11,754.37. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.45 billion ($1.72 billion) as 10 of the stocks advanced, while 223 retreated. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, slipped 480.44 points, or 1.81 percent, to close at 26,128.86. This comes as 17 stocks advanced while 53 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index also slipped 37.35 points, or 2.47 percent, to close at 1,475.24. 

The best-performing stock of the day was The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Tawuniya, whose share price surged 7.99 percent to SR154.00. 

Other top performers included Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. as well as Taleem REIT Fund. 

The worst performer was Kingdom Holding Co., whose share price dropped by 10 percent to SR8.28. 

Other underperformers included Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co. and Zahrat Al-Waha for Trading Co. 

On the announcements front, Herfy Food Services Co. revealed its interim financial results for the period ending June 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the company reported a net loss of SR23.24 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to SR8.27 million in the same period the previous year. 

The increase in net losses is attributed to higher selling and marketing expenses, driven by a rise in delivery application costs, as well as an increase in general and administrative expenses.  

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. has reported its interim financial results for the first half of this year. The company’s net profits for the period ending June 30 reached SR2.91 million, marking a 296 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. 

The increase in net profit is primarily attributed to high occupancy rates in the group’s complexes. 

Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co., part of Edarat Group, has also released its interim financial results for the period ending June 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profit rose 40 percent year-on-year to SR11.58 million in the first half of 2024. 

This increase is mainly due to higher gross and operating profits, along with lower general and administrative expenses. 

Saudi Reinsurance Co. has also released its interim financial results for the first six months of 2024. 

A bourse filing revealed that the company’s net profit for the first half of 2024 reached SR27.59 million, marking a 12.6 percent increase from the same period last year. 

This rise in net income is attributed to a 20 percent increase in net insurance service results, a 68 percent growth in business, and higher net investment results. 

Sumou Real Estate Co. has announced its interim financial results for the six months ending June 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the company’s net profit rose 7.8 percent year-on-year to SR53.49 million. The increase is attributed to higher revenues from new real estate projects and improved returns on investments in associated firms. 

Al-Rajhi Bank reported its interim financial results for the first half of this year with a bourse filing showing the bank’s net profit reached SR9.1 billion, a 9.74 percent increase from the same period last year. 

This growth is largely due to a 5.6 percent rise in total operating income, driven by increased net financing and investment income, higher fees from banking services, and exchange income. 

Qatar exports rise 9.9% in June: official data

Qatar exports rise 9.9% in June: official data
Qatar exports rise 9.9% in June: official data

Qatar exports rise 9.9% in June: official data
RIYADH: Qatar experienced a significant boost in its export figures in June, largely driven by petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons, recording a 9.9 percent increase compared to the same month the previous year.

Total exports reached approximately 29.5 billion Qatari riyals ($8.16 billion), according to official data from the National Planning Council. This rise is notable not only year on year but also reflects a month-on-month increase of 5.1 percent.

The export figures include both goods of domestic origin and re-exports. Exports of LNG, condensates, propane, and butane, which amounted to around 17.9 billion riyals in June — a rise of 8.8 percent. Exports of petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals (crude) also saw an increase, climbing by 6 percent to nearly 5.1 billion riyals.

On the import side, Qatar’s goods imports in June 2024 totaled about 9.9 billion riyals. This figure represents a 5.1 percent increase compared to June 2023 but shows a 5.8 percent decline from May 2024.

The foreign merchandise trade balance, which is the difference between total exports and imports, recorded a surplus of 19.6 billion riyals in June. This surplus represents an increase of about 2.2 billion riyals, or 12.4 percent, compared to June 2023, and a rise of nearly 2 billion riyals, or 11.7 percent, from May 2024.

In terms of export destinations, South Korea emerged as Qatar’s top market in June, accounting for 16.5 percent of the total exports, valued at 4.9 billion riyals. China followed with a 12.4 percent share, amounting to nearly 3.6 billion riyals, while India ranked third with approximately 3.3 billion riyals, or 11.2 percent of the total exports.

For imports, China was the leading country of origin for Qatar’s goods, contributing about 1.6 billion riyals, which makes up 16.4 percent of Qatar’s total imports. The US followed with 1.3 billion riyals, or 13.4 percent, and Italy came in third with 0.7 billion riyals, accounting for 6.6 percent of the imports.

Saudi exports to South Korea surged 36 percent to $2.75bn in May

Saudi exports to South Korea surged 36 percent to $2.75bn in May
Saudi exports to South Korea surged 36 percent to $2.75bn in May

Saudi exports to South Korea surged 36 percent to $2.75bn in May
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s trade with South Korea remains strong, with exports from the Kingdom increasing 36.19 percent year-on-year to SR10.31 billion ($2.75 billion) in May, official data showed. 

It was the second-largest destination for Saudi exports in May behind China, which received goods worth SR15.91 billion, according to the General Authority for Statistics. 

The Kingdom’s outgoing shipments to the East Asian nation also rose by 31.50 percent in May compared to the previous month, reaching SR10.31 billion from SR7.84 billion. 

This comes amid a history of strong trade relations between the two countries, with cumulative trade totaling SR554 billion from 2019 to 2023 and annual values growing from SR93.6 billion to SR129.8 billion, according to the Ministry of Commerce. 

In May, oil was the main export from Saudi Arabia to South Korea, with shipments totaling SR10.03 billion. 

Non-oil exports amounted to SR278 million, with chemicals and allied products leading at SR142.6 million. 

Other notable exports included base metals at SR112.6 million and plastic and rubber products at SR32.4 million. 

On the import side, Saudi Arabia received SR1.39 billion worth of goods from South Korea in May. 

This included transport equipment valued at SR483.5 million, mechanical appliances and electrical equipment at SR391.3 million, base metals at SR149.4 million, and chemicals at SR100.9 million. 

In May, Saudi Arabia also imported beverages and vinegar products worth SR11.7 million, with incoming shipments of mineral products totaling SR9.4 million. 

Affirming the strong ties between the two nations, the Saudi-Korean Business Forum was held in Seoul in July, where 10 agreements were signed across the construction, energy, health, contracting, sustainability, and food industries. 

The forum, attended by over 400 participants from both the public and private sectors, focused on enhancing economic collaboration between both nations. 

South Korea, a signatory of the free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council — of which Saudi Arabia is a member — has agreed to remove tariffs on nearly 90 percent of all goods, including liquefied natural gas and other petroleum products. 

Under the deal signed in December 2023, GCC countries committed to abolishing levies on over 76 percent of products across 18 categories. 

