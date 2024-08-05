You are here

Bahrain's villa sales up 7.8% thanks to strong local demand: CBRE Middle East

Bahrain’s villa sales up 7.8% thanks to strong local demand: CBRE Middle East
The villa price increase on a per-square-meter basis is attributed to strong local demand. File/UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs
Arab News
Bahrain’s villa sales up 7.8% thanks to strong local demand: CBRE Middle East

Bahrain’s villa sales up 7.8% thanks to strong local demand: CBRE Middle East
Arab News
RIYADH: Bahrain’s residential market showed mixed performance in the first half of this year, with villa prices increasing by 7.8 percent annually, while apartment rates remained stagnant, a new report showed.

The latest report from global real estate services provider CBRE Middle East attributes the villa price increase on a per-square-meter basis to strong local demand, with citizens primarily seeking affordable units.

While international buyers dominate the mid-to-high-end apartment market in foreign investment zones, apartment sales remained consistent, following growth since 2021, the report added.

CBRE estimated that around 19,356 freehold apartments are available to international investors, with an additional 1,361 units expected by year-end.

The property firm’s regional division anticipated that, without a significant increase in demand, downward pressure could cause apartment rates to stagnate or lead to slower absorption levels, ultimately resulting in reduced sales levels.

According to the same review, the retail market continues to experience new openings despite sector challenges. 

Average occupancy across CBRE’s tracked properties decreased by 2 percentage points to 68.9 percent, following a period of steady but marginal growth in occupancy since the first half of 2022.

This decline in tenancy includes the addition of Marassi Galleria to the properties surveyed. High occupancy rates were observed mainly in Bahrain’s larger malls managed by regional operators.

Smaller properties struggle due to insufficient demand, impacting their ability to attract international tenants and foot traffic.

Monthly rental rates for prime shopping centers average 21,500 Bahraini dinars ($57,042.04) per sq. meters, although the average rate across the market is around 11,500 dinars.

The CBRE report added that there is a trend toward a more innovative tenant mix in Bahrain’s competitive retail market, with operators introducing more entertainment and experiential family activities.

In the office sector, rental rates declined in prime and non-prime properties.

In the first half of 2024, average rental levels dropped by 2.9 percent compared to 2023, maintaining a decade-long trend driven by excess supply outpacing demand.

It added that there is a growing preference for high-quality Prime and Grade A spaces, with landlords offering incentives to attract limited demand, noting that the gap between Grade A and Grade B spaces in Bahrain is relatively narrow compared to other regional business hubs.

It also noted an increasing demand for CAT-A or CAT-B spaces, which offer semi-fitted or turnkey solutions.

Heather Longden, director of advisory and transactions in Bahrain, noted that while the number of transactions decreased in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, the overall value increased, indicating higher average transaction values.
 
“Despite ongoing challenges in the commercial office and retail markets, certain market segments and standout developments are successfully bucking the trend,” Longden said.

The review also found that the hospitality sector experienced growth in international arrivals, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, with inbound tourism increasing by 24.7 percent year on year, most of which came via the King Fahd Causeway from Saudi Arabia.

In line with this growth, hotel performance indicators improved, with average hotel occupancy rising by 7 percent or 3.6 percentage points in the first hald of the year.

Average daily rates increased by 2.6 percent, and revenue per available room, or RevPAR, rose by 9.8 percent.

Aramco raises Arab Light crude prices to Asia

Aramco raises Arab Light crude prices to Asia
Arab News
Aramco raises Arab Light crude prices to Asia

Aramco raises Arab Light crude prices to Asia
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has adjusted its pricing for Arab Light crude oil sold to Asia for September, increasing it to Platts Dubai/DME Oman +$2 per barrel, up from +$1.80 in August.

This marks a two-month high for the Arab Light grade, though the increase is smaller than anticipated. Other light grades sold to Asia have also seen price hikes, but the prices for Arab Medium and Arab Heavy grades remain unchanged.

The official selling price for Arab Medium was maintained at +$1.25 per barrel, while Arab Heavy kept at $+0.50 per barrel.

For Northwest Europe, the Arab Light official selling price (OSP) was set at +$1.25 per barrel over ICE Brent futures, down significantly from +$4 per barrel. Similarly, the price for Arab Medium was reduced from +$3.20 to +$0.45 per barrel.

These adjustments come despite expectations for a larger increase due to recent gains in the Dubai benchmark. The more modest price hikes are attributed to weaker refining margins in Asia and ongoing negotiations for annual term supplies.

Aramco’s pricing decisions are influenced by customer recommendations and changes in the oil's value over the past month, considering yields and product prices.

Last week, top ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, or OPEC+ as the group is known, decided to keep its oil output policy unchanged including a plan to start unwinding one layer of output cuts from October.

The oil producers’ alliance also reiterated that the hike could be paused or reversed if needed.

OPEC+, in a statement, said the members making those cuts “reiterated that the gradual phase-out of the voluntary reduction of oil production could be paused or reversed, depending on prevailing market conditions.”

These countries had announced the extension of the voluntary reduction of oil production by 2.2 million barrels per day until the end of September 2024 and outlined plans for this reduction to be gradually phased out on a monthly basis until the end of September 2025.

Oil prices have fallen from a 2024 high above $92 a barrel in April to below $82, pressured by concern about the strength of demand but finding support this week from increasing tensions in the Middle East.

OPEC+ in total is currently cutting output by 5.86 million bpd, or about 5.7 percent of global demand, in a series of steps agreed since late 2022.

Saudi bank loans increase by 11% to hit $734bn

Saudi bank loans increase by 11% to hit $734bn
Dayan Abou Tine
Saudi bank loans increase by 11% to hit $734bn

Saudi bank loans increase by 11% to hit $734bn
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s banking sector loans increased to SR2.75 trillion ($733.82 billion) in June, marking an annual 11.35 percent rise, official data showed.

An analysis released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, revealed that corporate credit accounted for 53 percent of the total lending in the month, while personal loans made up the remaining 47 percent.

Fitch projects that financing growth in the Kingdom will reach around 10 percent in 2024, driven by sustained demand for corporate and wholesale credit, offsetting a slowdown in the retail mortgage market. 

Additionally, 2024 could see banks capitalizing on direct lending opportunities to the country’s giga-projects.

Personal loans, encompassing all types of credit extended to individuals, totaled SR1.29 trillion, marking a 7 percent growth year on year, the SAMA report noted. 

Among corporate financing exchanges, those granted for real estate activities comprised the majority, and experienced 26 percent growth during this period to reach SR286.29 billion in June.

Closely following were loans extended for wholesale and retail trade, comprising 13 percent of corporate holdings and totaling SR195.87 billion. This category of claims saw an 8 percent rise during this period.

Lending for manufacturing activities constituted a 12 percent share totaling SR175.24 billion, reflecting a 1 percent increase compared to the same month last year. 

Meanwhile, the electricity, gas, and water supply sectors accounted for 11 percent of corporate lending, growing by 28 percent during this period. 

In terms of growth rates, lending for professional, scientific, and technical activities saw the highest annual increase, rising by 66 percent. Despite this significant growth, it comprised a relatively small share of total corporate loans, accounting for only 1 percent at SR8.52 billion.

According to Fitch, Saudi banks are projected to grow at about double the Gulf Cooperation Council average, with financing growth forecasted at approximately 12 percent for 2024.

The sector is expected to focus more on corporate financing, which is anticipated to account for about 60 percent of new originations.

Elias Abou Samra, CEO of RAFAL Real Estate Development Co., noted to Arab News in July that despite higher interest rates, the housing market in Saudi Arabia is regaining momentum.

In the US, central bankers decided to keep the policy rate in the 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent range at the latest Fed meeting on July 31. Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that the labor market is gradually normalizing, which permits a cautious approach to interest rate cuts.

However, labor market data on August 2 showed a rise in unemployment to 4.3 percent, marking an unexpected deterioration in the job market. This led traders to expect a rate cut slightly higher than 25 basis points at the Fed’s September meeting according to analysts.

Yen interest levels have significantly impacted the stock market, primarily because of its historically low rates, which prompted investors to borrow in this currency and invest in higher-yielding equity markets.

This strategy, known as the carry trade, became less attractive when the Bank of Japan raised interest rates, leading to increased borrowing costs and a subsequent negative impact on the stock markets.

If the US Federal Reserve decides to lower interest rates in September, the spread between the US and yen will narrow further, putting additional pressure on the stock market.

This creates a dilemma for the Fed, as it must balance the need to lower inflation and address a weakening job market with the potential pressure on equities from higher yen rates.

Lowering US levels could ease domestic economic slowdown but might exacerbate market pressures due to the narrowing interest rate differential, possibly forcing the Fed to keep rates unchanged to avoid further market instability.

Egypt records 10.3% drop in trade deficit value

Egypt records 10.3% drop in trade deficit value
ARAB NEWS 
Egypt records 10.3% drop in trade deficit value

Egypt records 10.3% drop in trade deficit value
  • Value of goods leaving Egypt increased by 0.4% year on year to hit $3.81 billion in the fifth month of 2024
  • Incoming trade decreased by 5.1% to stand at $7.38 billion
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Fruit, clothes and carpet exports helped Egypt reduce its trade balance deficit by 10.3 percent in May as imports also dropped, according to official data.

Figures released by the north African country’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics showed the value of goods leaving Egypt increased by 0.4 percent year on year to hit $3.81 billion in the fifth month of 2024, while incoming trade decreased by 5.1 percent to stand at $7.38 billion.   

This led to a trade deficit of $3.57 billion, with significant drops in medicines and chemicals imports helping to cut the figure.

The closing of the trade balance figures came after Egypt’s current account deficit widened significantly in the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023-2024, which ended on June 30.     

The deficit reached $17.1 billion, compared to $5.3 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the latest figures from the Central Bank of Egypt.  

The CBE attributed this change to the decline in the value of oil exports, outpacing the decrease in imports of the commodity.     

The CAPMAS statement revealed the rise in the country’s exports was driven by fresh fruits, which went  up 17.4 percent, ready-made clothes up 5.5 percent, doughs and food preparations up 32.2 percent, and carpets and kilims up 1.3 percent.

The export value of some commodities decreased in May compared to the same month a year earlier. These included a drop in crude petroleum by 4.3 percent, petroleum products by 17.4 percent, fertilizers by 5.2 percent, and plastics in their primary forms by 10.5 percent.

On the imports side, the CAPMAS data indicated that the decline was due to reduced imports of raw materials of iron or steel, which were down 0.3 percent, plastics in their primary forms by 2.9 percent, medicines and pharmaceutical preparations by 24.7 percent, as well as organic and inorganic chemicals by 23.3 percent.

Imports of other commodities increased in May compared to the corresponding month in 2023. 

These included a rise in petroleum products by 86.1 percent, wheat by 153.6 percent, and natural gas by 39.2 percent, as well as passenger cars by 15.2 percent.

Egypt is hoping to turn its economy around by bolstering exports across all sectors to diverse global markets.  

This effort emphasizes collaboration between government entities, business communities, and Egyptian exporters to enhance product quality and competitiveness.     

This also supports Egypt’s target of achieving $100 billion in annual merchandise exports in the next three years to defuse its trade deficit.

UAE non-oil sector growth robust amid rising price pressures: PMI data

UAE non-oil sector growth robust amid rising price pressures: PMI data
Arab News
UAE non-oil sector growth robust amid rising price pressures: PMI data

UAE non-oil sector growth robust amid rising price pressures: PMI data
  • S&P Global revealed that Egypt recorded a PMI of 49.7 in July, the second highest in almost three years
  • Kuwait’s PMI in July stood at 51.5, broadly unchanged from 51.6 in June
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s non-oil private sector growth remained steady in July but marked its slowest improvement in almost three years, an economy tracker showed. 

According to the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index, the Emirates’ PMI slipped to 53.7 in July from 54.6 the previous month as competitive conditions, rising price pressures and capacity overloads weighed on performance. 

In July, the index was also below its long-run average of 54.4 but remained solidly above the 50 expansion mark. 

David Owen, chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The drop in the UAE PMI is a further signal that non-oil sector growth is on a downward trend in 2024.”

He added: “Business capacity remained one of the key challenges facing the sector, as indicated by another steep uptick in backlogs as firms struggled to resolve supply and administrative issues.”

In March, UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq said that the Emirates’ economy is expected to grow by 5 percent this year, driven by a robust expansion in the non-oil sector and an increase in foreign direct investment. 

The minister also said that the UAE’s non-oil economy currently accounts for 73 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product. 

According to the S&P Global report, price inflation accelerated further in July, with companies experiencing the fastest rise in input costs for exactly two years. 

The financial agency revealed that higher input prices were once again partially passed through to customers, as output charges increased for the third month running in July. 

The PMI survey revealed that business activity levels rose further in July, as companies commented on rising inflows of new work, ongoing projects, and improved supply chain conditions. 

This rate of expansion, however, eased for the third month in a row and was the lowest recorded in the last three years. 

S&P Global said demand conditions in the UAE non-oil private sector remained favorable, with sales rising sharply. However, due to heavy competition, some firms saw a drop in new order volumes. 

The report also highlighted that the UAE’s non-oil businesses attracted international appetite in July, with exports rising at the second fastest pace in nine months. 

With concerns that clients could switch to rivals, survey reports indicated that non-oil companies often took on greater work than they could manage, S&P Global added. 

The survey said that selling prices rose again in July, with the uptick hitting an over six-year record for the second month, while vendor delivery time showed signs of improvement. 

“Although delivery times are improving and purchases rising, firms were forced to dip into their stocks to try and resolve some of these issues, which could act as a headwind to growth if inventories are noticeably depleted,” said Owen. 

The survey’s participants also showed optimism about the future growth of non-oil businesses in the UAE in the next 12 months, although their confidence slipped to its weakest level since January. 

“Overall, the PMI suggests that the non-oil sector is expanding solidly and could be strengthened if companies start to get on top of their workloads,” Owen said, adding: “Firms are generally optimistic of this, with confidence in the year ahead remaining strong, while hiring also continued in a bid to raise staff capacity.” 

In the same report, S&P Global said that Dubai’s PMI dropped to its lowest level in two-and-a-half years in July to 52.9 from 54.3 in June. 

According to the report, a softer upturn was due to low orders in Dubai’s non-oil private sector, which was partly dampened by competitive conditions. 

Egypt inching toward growth territory 

In another report, S&P Global revealed that Egypt recorded a PMI of 49.7 in July, the second highest in almost three years, but marginally lower than 49.9 in June. 

The US-based agency said that Egypt’s non-oil economy held close to the line between growth and contraction in July, with output and new business declining at marginal rates. 

The PMI survey added that employment grew in July while output expectations recovered slightly. 

“The Egyptian non-oil economy still appears to be on the cusp of expansion, with the July PMI registering just shy of the 50 mark,” said Owen. “While some firms pointed to a turning of the tide in economic conditions, particularly through rising export demand, market conditions were stated as weak elsewhere.” 

According to S&P Global, price pressures among Egyptian non-oil firms remained low in July compared to the past couple of years but showed tentative signs of intensifying as input costs rose at their steepest pace since March. 

“Inflationary pressures on firms largely followed the trend seen in the second quarter, which has been subdued compared to the heightened rates in recent years,” Owen said. 

“However, a slight pick-up in input cost inflation in July could make some firms concerned about the risk of prices picking up again and constraining business activity,” he added. 

At the start of the third quarter, non-oil businesses in Egypt reported a minor yet persistent contraction in activity levels, driven by weakening sales and price pressures. Although this pace of decline accelerated slightly from June, it was the second weakest in nearly three years. 

The report added that almost 9 percent of surveyed firms reported a decline in sales, while 7 percent noted an expansion. 

On a positive note, new export orders saw an increase for the third consecutive month in July, driven by improved demand for Egyptian non-oil goods from foreign markets.

In July, job creation in Egyptian non-oil firms also saw a slight uptick, reversing a fractional decline in June, as companies hoped that the dip in sales would be brief and that conditions would improve.

Kuwait’s non-oil private sector maintains momentum

S&P Global revealed that the non-oil private sector in Kuwait started the second half of the year positively, driven by a rise in new orders. 

Kuwait’s PMI in July stood at 51.5, broadly unchanged from 51.6 in June. 

“As has been the case for some time now, firms in Kuwait were able to use advertising and competitive pricing to secure new business and expand output during July,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

He added: “Discounts were often offered in spite of increasing input prices, including a record rise in staff costs.” 

According to the report, new orders continued to increase at a solid pace in July despite the rate of growth easing to a 10-month low.

S&P Global added that new orders from regular customers helped Kuwaiti non-oil companies to expand business activity again in July. 

Harker said that non-oil firms faced difficulties in finding the right talents to meet the growing demand. 

“A key challenge for firms in July was finding suitably skilled staff, and these difficulties meant that employment was unchanged during the month, resulting in a further build-up of outstanding business,” said Harker. “Firms will be hoping to find it easier to raise employment in the months ahead so that they can expand output and keep on top of workloads.”  

The survey said non-oil firms in Kuwait remained confident that output will increase over the coming year, although sentiment eased to the lowest since February. 

Oil Updates – prices slip, US recession fears offset Middle East supply worries

Oil Updates – prices slip, US recession fears offset Middle East supply worries
Reuters
Oil Updates – prices slip, US recession fears offset Middle East supply worries

Oil Updates – prices slip, US recession fears offset Middle East supply worries
  • Brent and WTI had tumbled more than 3% on Friday
  • Share markets also tumbled across Asia as US recession worries sent investors rushing from risk assets
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil futures extended losses in a volatile session on Monday as fears of a recession in top oil consumer the US offset supply worries stemming from mounting tensions in the Middle East, the world’s largest oil producing region.

Share markets also tumbled across Asia as US recession worries sent investors rushing from risk assets while wagering that rapid fire rate cuts will be needed to rescue growth.

Brent crude dropped $1.04, or 1.4 percent, to $75.77 a barrel by 8:05 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.43 a barrel, down $1.09, or 1.5 percent.

Brent and WTI had tumbled more than 3 percent on Friday, with both contracts marking their fourth straight week of losses — biggest losing streaks since November.

US recession fears, stemming from Friday’s weak July payrolls report, only “adds to Chinese demand concerns that have been lingering in the oil market for some time,” ING analysts led by Warren Patterson said in a note.

Slumping diesel consumption in China, the world’s biggest contributor to oil demand growth, is weighing on oil prices.

Oil also came under pressure after OPEC+ stuck to its plan to phase out voluntary production cuts from October, which means supplies will rise later this year, analyst say.

A Reuters survey showed on Friday that OPEC oil output rose in July despite production cuts by the group.

However, oil prices were supported by geopolitical risks in the Middle East as fighting in Gaza continued on Sunday, the day after a round of talks in Cairo ended without result.

Israel and the US are bracing for a serious escalation in the region after Iran and its allies Hamas and Hezbollah pledged to retaliate against Israel for the killings of Hamas’ leader Ismail Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr, a top military commander from Lebanese armed group Hezbollah last week.

“The risk of a wider regional war, while I still think is small, can’t be ignored,” Sydney-based IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said. “There are some significant left and right tail risks at this point.” 

