Bahrain’s Q1 real GDP up 3.3% year-on-year, government report says

Saudi Arabia’s technological advancements drive sustainability efforts

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in sustainability by harnessing technology and forging strategic partnerships, completing 13 successful projects across 16 public and private entities, according to a recent report.

The Kingdom’s Communications, Space, and Technology Commission unveiled these successes, showcasing their impact on environmental, economic, and social sustainability.

In its latest Digital and Space Sustainability report, the commission highlighted several technological advancements, including Aqua-Fi’s bi-directional lasers. Led by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, this project enables high-speed, reliable communication between underwater devices. The report revealed that Aqua-Fi achieved data rates of 2.11 megabits per second over 20 meters, facilitating real-time data transmission for ocean monitoring related to aquaculture, energy, environmental concerns, and security.

Another key project featured in the report involves the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and Taqnia Space. This initiative uses satellite imagery and field validations to compile comprehensive agricultural data for the Kingdom. By employing geospatial technologies and remote sensing, the project saves 9 billion cubic meters of groundwater in sedimentary shelf areas, catalogs 40,000 agricultural activities, and surveys 400,000 agricultural registries across Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to harnessing technology, innovation, and science to empower people, safeguard the planet, and shape new frontiers for all. We believe in the pivotal role of green technologies and sustainability efforts to achieve prosperity across all economic sectors.” He added: “Today, the Kingdom is leading initiatives that transcend borders to help countries adopt the most effective solutions to shape a more sustainable future for all.”

Sustainability is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The Kingdom’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060 highlights its proactive stance against climate change, integrating environmental, social, and governance principles into its societal and economic frameworks.

The report also spotlighted Saudi-based Optimal PV’s project, which automates solar rooftop system design using advanced algorithms and machine learning. This innovation enhances solar power installations by improving efficiency, accuracy, and scalability, achieving a 40 percent increase in profitability and an 80 percent reduction in design costs.

NanoPalm’s project, using machine learning and deeptech nanotechnology, was another highlight. This technology aims to accelerate pharmaceutical research and development, significantly reducing the average research and development cost from $100 million to $4.54 billion and increasing efficacy from 10 percent to 85 percent.

King Faisal Hospital and Research Center’s use of 3D printing technology to improve patient care was also featured. This technology has reduced surgical times by up to 30 percent, creating 5,158 virtual models and 1,168 printed models for precise diagnosis and surgical planning.

The launch of SDM’s SAARIA, the Middle East’s first AI technology for diagnosing chronic diseases, was noted as a significant achievement. SAARIA, with 97 percent accuracy, is designed for early detection of diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can lead to irreversible blindness. This initiative aims to protect 7 million people with diabetes in the Kingdom.

The report underscored Saudi Arabia’s ongoing investment in digital infrastructure as a key factor in its emergence as a global leader in digital sustainability. Supported by a comprehensive strategy, visionary leadership, and a forward-looking regulatory framework, the Kingdom is well-positioned to reduce its environmental footprint.

In addition to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s ICT strategy, which aims to boost emerging technologies by 50 percent, CST is preparing to address future challenges with enhanced resilience. The report also highlighted a focus on advancing the space sector to foster technological innovation and sustainability.