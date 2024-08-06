You are here

War on Gaza

Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack

Men burry bodies that were taken and later released by Israel during a mass funeral at a cemetery in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 5, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (AFP)
Men burry bodies that were taken and later released by Israel during a mass funeral at a cemetery in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 5, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (AFP)
Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack
A person operates an earth moving machine to put sand over the bodies of unidentified Palestinians during their burial at a mass grave after the bodies were handed over by Israel, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 5, 2024. (REUTERS)
Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack
A person buries the bodies of unidentified Palestinians at a mass grave after the bodies were handed over by Israel, amid Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip August 5, 2024. (REUTERS)
Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack
A mother is comforted by other women as she mourns after the recovery of the body of her child from the beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the aftermath of Israeli bombardment in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on May 14, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack
A man pushes a bycicle along as he walks amid building rubble in the devastated area around Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital on April 3, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack
An aerial view shows mourners watching as medical personnel prepare the bodies of 47 Palestinians, that were taken and later released by Israel, during a mass funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 7, 2024, amid ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas. (AFP)
Flurry of diplomacy to ease Mideast tensions as Israel awaits Iran attack
Palestinians mourn after identifying corpses of relatives killed in overnight Israeli bombardment on the southern Gaza Strip at Al-Najjar hospital in Rafah on February 8, 2024. (AFP)
AFP
  • Tehran said on Monday that “no one has the right to doubt Iran’s legal right to punish the Zionist regime” for Haniyeh’s killing
  • Israel has killed more than 39,623 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry
AFP
JERUSALEM: Diplomatic pressure mounted Monday to avert an escalation between Iran and Israel following high-profile killings that have sent regional tensions soaring.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Sunday that his country was “determined to stand against” Iran and its allied armed groups “on all fronts.”
As its war against Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza nears the 11th month, Israel has been bracing for retaliation from the Tehran-aligned “Axis of Resistance” for the killing of two senior figures.
Palestinian armed group Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on Wednesday in an attack blamed on Israel, which has not directly commented on it.
The killing came hours after an Israeli strike on Beirut killed the military chief of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, Fuad Shuk.
Tehran said on Monday that “no one has the right to doubt Iran’s legal right to punish the Zionist regime” for Haniyeh’s killing.
United States President Joe Biden, whose country has sent extra warships and fighter jets to the region in support of Israel, held crisis talks on Monday with his national security team.
The head of the US military command covering the Middle East, General Michael Kurilla, arrived in Israel and met Israel’s military chief Lt. General Herzi Halevi for a security assessment, an Israeli military statement said.
Iraqi sources said a base hosting US troops in Iraq came under rocket fire on Monday, after an American strike on July 30 killed four pro-Iran Iraqi fighters.
“Rockets were launched at Ain Assad base” in Anbar province, said a military source, while a commander in a pro-Iran armed group told AFP that at least “two rockets targeted” the base, without saying who had carried out the attack.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged all sides in the Middle East to avoid “escalation,” his spokesman said.
US news site Axios earlier reported that Blinken told his counterparts from the G7 nations that any attack by Iran and Hezbollah could happen as early as Monday.

A European diplomat in Tel Aviv said “a coordinated response” from Iran and its proxies was expected but de-escalation efforts persisted.
“We’re telling them they have to stop playing with fire, because the risk of flare-ups is higher than at any time since October 7,” he said, declining to be named as he was not authorized to speak on the issue.
The Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation is to meet on Wednesday at the request of “Palestine and Iran,” to discuss developments in the region, an OIC official said.
Israeli government spokesman David Mencer said his country is “preparing for any scenario both offensively and defensively.”
In the northern port city of Haifa, shop owner Yehuda Levi, 45, told AFP that Israelis are used to conflict, but facing a multi-pronged attack “is a little tricky.”
“It’s difficult, but we believe we’re a strong country. We’re going to win this war.”
Turkiye on Monday joined multiple nations calling on their citizens to leave Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based.
Numerous airlines have suspended flights to the country or limited them to daylight hours.
Germany’s Lufthansa, which has already suspended flights to the region including Tel Aviv, said its planes would avoid Iraqi and Iranian airspace until at least Wednesday.
Royal Jordanian Airlines said it would be operating three flights this week to transport nationals out of Beirut.

The United Nations’ rights chief Volker Turk called on “all parties, along with those states with influence, to act urgently to de-escalate what has become a very precarious situation.”
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in a joint statement Monday “agreed to make every effort to avoid a regional escalation.” Italy currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7 group of countries.
French President Emmanuel Macron also appealed for “restraint” in the Middle East, during conversations with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, triggered by the Palestinian group’s October 7 attack on Israel, has already drawn in Iran-backed militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen.
The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Militants also seized 251 hostages, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.
In Tel Aviv on Monday thousands of Israelis gathered to mark the fifth birthday of child hostage Ariel Bibas, and to call for the liberation of him and his family.
Netanyahu repeatedly promises to bring the hostages home but is facing a growing chorus of skeptics who worry he’s not interested in a ceasefire and hostage-release deal with Hamas, which US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators have for months been trying to reach.
“The hostages have no time and it seems like some people in Israel, including the prime minister, are taking their time,” said Gil Dickman, whose cousin Carmel Gat is among the captives.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,623 people, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which does not give details of civilian and militant deaths.
As the region braced for further escalation, Hezbollah and Israel kept up their near-daily exchanges of fire.
The Lebanese health ministry said three people were killed Monday in Israeli strikes on the country’s south. Israel’s military said it had struck militants operating a drone in the Mais Al-Jabal area.
Hezbollah later said two fighters had been killed, one from Mais Al-Jabal.
Tehran has said it expects Hezbollah to hit deeper inside Israel and no longer be confined to military targets.
Far from the Lebanese border, the Israeli military said around 15 rockets had crossed from the southern Gaza Strip into Israel on Monday, with medics reporting one injury.
 

 

US personnel hurt in attack against base in Iraq, officials say

US personnel hurt in attack against base in Iraq, officials say
Reuters
AFP
BAGHDAD: Several US personnel were injured in an attack against a military base in Iraq on Monday, three US officials told Reuters.
The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the suspected rocket attack took place at Al Asad air base in Iraq. They said they were citing initial information which could change.
“Rockets were launched at Ain Assad base” in Anbar province, said the military source.
While some “fell inside the base,” one rocket landed on a nearby village without causing any damage, the source added.
A commander in a pro-Iran armed group told AFP that at least “two rockets targeted” the base, without saying who had carried out the attack.
Another source in the group and a security source confirmed an attack occurred.
All sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media.
Such attacks were frequent early in the war between Israel and Hamas Palestinian militants in Gaza but since then have largely halted.
But the latest rocket fire comes as fears grow of an attack by Iran and its allies on Israel in retaliation for the killing of top Hamas and Hezbollah figures in strikes last weeks either blamed on or claimed by Israel.
The killings, with both Iran and Hezbollah vowing retaliation, are among the most serious series of tit-for-tat attacks that had already heightened fears of a regional conflagration stemming from the Gaza war.
The Iran-aligned “Axis of Resistance” against Israel, which also includes Iraqi groups and Yemen’s Houthis, have already been drawn into the nearly 10-month war.

Monday’s rocket attack also occurred after US forces carried out an air strike Tuesday night on pro-Iran Iraqi fighters who were attempting to launch drones that were deemed a threat to American and allied troops, a US official said.
The strike, which Iraqi sources said left four killed, was the first by American forces in Iraq since February.
There have been two recent attacks targeting bases hosting US and allied forces in Iraq — on July 16 and 25. The troops are part of an anti-jihadist coalition.
Prior to that, US troops in Iraq and Syria had not been targeted since April. But attacks against them were much more common in the first few months of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, when they were targeted more than 175 times.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose alliance of pro-Iran groups, claimed the majority of the attacks, saying they were in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
In January, a drone strike blamed on those groups killed three US soldiers at a base in Jordan. In retaliation, US forces launched dozens of strikes against Tehran-backed fighters in Iraq and Syria.
Since then, attacks against US troops have largely halted.
Baghdad has sought to defuse tensions, engaging in talks with Washington on the future of the US-led coalition’s mission in Iraq, with Iran-backed groups demanding a withdrawal.
The US military has around 2,500 troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria.
 

 

Air strikes hit famine-struck displacement camp in Sudan’s Darfur

Air strikes hit famine-struck displacement camp in Sudan’s Darfur
AFP
PORT SUDAN: Air strikes hit the Zamzam camp for displaced people in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur region, two organizations said Monday, days after an assessment found that “famine is ongoing” at the camp.

“Zamzam camp in Sudan was shelled for the 1st time on Sunday night,” medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) wrote on social media platform X.

It warned that “since the warring parties have already hit hospitals 10 times & do not spare civilians, there is a clear risk of bloodshed if it is hit again.”

The General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced, an independent Sudanese aid group, said the army used fighter jets to hit the camp.

It said the strikes “injured four children and destroyed 20 homes.”

Aid group Plan International had previously estimated that the camp population had swollen to half a million people due to fighting in the nearby city of El-Fasher, which is under siege by paramilitaries.

Fighting in Sudan erupted in April 2023 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and the country now faces the world’s largest displacement crisis, according to the United Nations.

Both sides have been accused of war crimes, including deliberately targeting civilians and blocking humanitarian aid.

A UN-backed assessment last week found that fighting has led to famine in Zamzam camp, with warnings that Sudan within months could see starvation exceeding that in Ethiopia in the 1980s.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) review, which is used by UN agencies, found that “famine is ongoing in July 2024 in Zamzam camp.”

“The main drivers of famine in Zamzam camp are conflict and lack of humanitarian access,” it said.

With the country plunged into what the UN called “one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory,” the vast majority of relief operations have been suspended due to the violence.

The International Criminal Court prosecutor said Monday that he hopes to seek arrest warrants soon for some of those responsible for the “nightmare” experienced by the population of Darfur.

Palestinians say woman dies of wounds sustained in Israeli detention

Palestinians say woman dies of wounds sustained in Israeli detention
AFP
JENIN, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian woman died on Monday of wounds inflicted while she was held by Israeli forces two months ago, authorities in the occupied West Bank said.

“Former prisoner Wafaa Jarrar, 50, from Jenin... died Monday morning in Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin as a result of a very serious injury she sustained during her arrest,” the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said.

Approached by AFP, the Israeli military said it was looking into the matter.

Jarrar, the wife of a leading Hamas figure in Jenin, was arrested on May 21 and subsequently placed in administrative detention, which allows for detention without charge for an extended period.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, a watchdog and advocacy group, Jarrar was released nine days after her arrest, despite being under administrative detention.

Following her release, she was taken to hospital where she remained unconscious until her death Monday morning.

Amani Sarahneh, spokeswoman for the Prisoners’ Club, told AFP Jarrar “died and her story was buried with her, as we don’t know exactly how she was wounded” while in detention.

The Commission and the Club both said in an obituary statement that Israel had committed a “crime” against Jarrar that led to the amputation of her legs above the knees in a hospital in the Israeli city of Afula.

The Prisoners’ Club said its lawyer had requested that Israeli authorities return her amputated legs and send her medical reports, but had not received a response.

It alleged that one of her legs had been amputated without the consent of her family.

Wafaa Jarrar was married to Hamas figure Abdul Jabbar Jarrar, who has also been under administrative detention for more than six months.

Since war broke out in October between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, tensions have soared in the occupied West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

At least 604 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops and settlers in the West Bank since October 7, according to an AFP tally based on official Palestinian figures.

At least 17 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed by Palestinian attacks in the West Bank over the same period, according to official Israeli figures.

Thousands of Palestinians have been detained in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, the United Nations human rights office said late last month.

They have mostly been held in secret and in some cases subjected to treatment that may amount to torture, the OHCHR said in a report.

Israel’s military has said its detention conditions are in line with international law.

Jordan says it foiled drug smuggling attempt from Syria

Jordan says it foiled drug smuggling attempt from Syria
Reuters
  • Since last year, Jordan’s army has conducted several pre-emptive airstrikes inside Syria that Jordanian officials say targeted militias linked to the drug trade and their facilities, in a bid to stem a rise in cross-border incursions
AMMAN: Jordan said it had foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into the country from Syria on Monday, according to the state news agency Petra.
Quoting a military source, Petra said several smugglers were injured in clashes with security forces before retreating back into Syrian territory. The amount of the seized drugs was not disclosed.
War-ravaged Syria has become the region’s main site for the mass production of the addictive, amphetamine-type stimulant known as captagon, with Jordan a key transit route to the oil-rich Gulf states, Western anti-narcotics officials say.
Jordanian officials, like their Western allies, say that Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group and pro-Iranian militias who control much of southern Syria are behind a surge in the multi-billion-dollar drugs and weapons trade. Iran and Hezbollah deny the allegations.
Since last year, Jordan’s army has conducted several pre-emptive airstrikes inside Syria that Jordanian officials say targeted militias linked to the drug trade and their facilities, in a bid to stem a rise in cross-border incursions.

 

ICC prosecutor urges world to ‘stem the bleeding’ in Sudan before region spins out of control

ICC prosecutor urges world to ‘stem the bleeding’ in Sudan before region spins out of control
  • Karim Khan warns this part of Africa is ‘reaching a tipping point, in which a Pandora's box of ethnic, racial, religious, sectarian (and) commercial interests will be unleashed’
  • Since the war in Sudan began in April 2023, 19,000 people have been killed, more than 10m are displaced internally, and more than 2m have fled to other countries
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: Violence in Sudan has continued to escalate in the past six months, the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor said on Monday, with reports of rapes, crimes against children and persecution on a massive scale. 

“Terror has become a common currency,” Karim Khan told a meeting of the UN Security Council, “and the terror is not felt by the people with guns but by people who are running, very often with nothing on their feet, hungry.”

War between rival military factions has been raging in Sudan for more than a year. Since it began in April 2023, about 19,000 people have been killed. More than 10 million are displaced within the country and more than 2 million have fled to neighboring countries as refugees, making it the largest displacement crisis in the world.

The country is on the brink of famine as a severe food crisis looms, with many families reportedly already often going days without food.

Khan said the ICC is prioritizing investigations into allegations of crimes against, and affecting, children, and gender crimes. These “profound human rights abuses, mass violations of personal dignity” continue to be fueled by the “provision of arms, financial support from various sectors, and political triangulations that lead to inaction by the international community,” he added.

His comments came during the latest semi-annual briefing to the Security Council on the court’s Darfur-related activities. Almost 20 years after the council referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC, arrest warrants issued by the court against former president Omar Al-Bashir, former ministers Ahmad Mohammed Harun and Abdel Raheem Mohammed Hussein, and the former commander-in-chief of the Justice and Equality Movement, Abdallah Banda Abakaer Nourain, remain outstanding.

Khan said that such failures to execute arrest warrants for indicted individuals have contributed to several unwelcome consequences, including “the climate of impunity and the outbreak of violence that commenced in April (2023), and that continues today, (in which) belligerents think they can get away with murder and rape; the feeling that the bandwidth of the (Security) Council, the bandwidth of states, is too limited, it’s too preoccupied with other epicenters of conflict, hot wars in other parts of the world; that we’ve lost sight of the plight of the people of Darfur, we have somehow forgotten our responsibilities under the UN Charter; (and) the feeling that Darfur or Sudan is a law-free zone in which people can act with abandon, based upon their worst proclivities, their worst base instincts, the politics of hate and power, the opportunities to profit.”

He called on council members to “back in substance” the call for justice.

In comments directed toward both of the warring factions, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, as well as “those who are funding them, supplying them with weapons, giving orders, gaining certain advantages,” Khan said his office is investigating and “using our resources as effectively as we can to make sure that the events since April of last year are subjected to the principle of international humanitarian law and the imperative that every human life must be seen to have equal value.”

He said that after “a great deal of difficulty,” Sudanese authorities are finally cooperating with ICC investigators who have been able to enter Port Sudan, collect evidence and engage with Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the country’s de facto leader.

“But one swallow does not a summer make,” Khan added as he underscored the need for “continuous, deepening cooperation with the Sudanese Armed Forces, with Gen. Al-Burhan and his government moving forward.”

He said that “one concrete way in which that commitment to accountability, and this lack of tolerance for impunity, can be evidenced is by properly enforcing court orders,” including the arrest of former minister Harun and delivering him to the court.

However, Khan said that the most recent significant efforts to engage with the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces have so far proved to be fruitless.

Meanwhile, he said, ICC investigators have visited neighboring Chad several times and collected “very valuable testimonial evidence” from displaced Sudanese citizens living there as refugees.

They have met representatives of Sudanese civil society in Chad, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Europe, he added, “to get and preserve their accounts and their stories, to analyze it and to piece it together, to see what crimes, if any, it shows and who is responsible for the hell on earth that is being unleashed so stubbornly, so persistently against the people of Darfur.”

Khan said his office has used technological tools to gather and piece together various forms of evidence from phones, videos and audio recordings, and that this is “proving to be extremely critical to pierce the veil of impunity.”

The collective efforts by investigators, analysts, lawyers and members of civil society have resulted in significant progress being made, he added, and he expressed hope that he will soon be able to announce that arrest warrants have been requested for individuals believed to be most responsible for the crimes in the country.

Meanwhile, Khan sounded a broader alarm over what he described as “a trapezium of chaos in that part of the continent.”

He continued: “If one draws a line from the Mediterranean of Libya, down to the Red Sea of Sudan, and then draws a line to Sub-Saharan Africa, and then all the way to the Atlantic, with Boko Haram causing instability, chaos and suffering in Nigeria, and then back to Sudan, (we) see the map and the countries that risk being unsettled or destabilized by this concentration of chaos and suffering.”

He warned the members of the Security Council that in addition to the concerns about the rights of the people of Darfur, “we’re reaching a tipping point in which a Pandora’s box of ethnic, racial, religious, sectarian (and) commercial interests will be unleashed.”

He added that “they will no longer be susceptible to the political powers of the great states of the world, or even of this council. It requires some real action now to stem the bleeding … in Sudan.”

