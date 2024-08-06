You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi crown prince, French president discuss de-escalation in region

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss de-escalation in region

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss de-escalation in region
The pair reiterated the importance of de-escalation and sparing the region the risk of expanding the conflict. (SPA/AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8f6e

Updated 06 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss de-escalation in region

Saudi crown prince, French president discuss de-escalation in region
Updated 06 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, the Saudi Press Agency said early Tuesday.

The pair reiterated the importance of de-escalation and sparing the region the risk of expanding the conflict.

They also reviewed the latest development in Gaza and the efforts aimed at a ceasefire in the war-torn territory.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France

Related

Saudi crown prince, Russia’s Putin discuss relations 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Russia’s Putin discuss relations 
Saudi crown prince, Iraqi PM discuss relations 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Iraqi PM discuss relations 

Warner Bros. zone wows Jeddah Season visitors

Tom and Jerry music delights visitors at Warner Bros. Discovery zone in Jeddah Season. (Supplied)
Tom and Jerry music delights visitors at Warner Bros. Discovery zone in Jeddah Season. (Supplied)
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Warner Bros. zone wows Jeddah Season visitors

Tom and Jerry music delights visitors at Warner Bros. Discovery zone in Jeddah Season. (Supplied)
  • The “Tom and Jerry” theme park allows visitors to experience exciting adventures and comedic chases between the iconic cat and mouse
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Warner Bros. Discovery zone at Jeddah Season is proving a must-visit attraction, featuring live performances of “Tom and Jerry.”

Spanning 15,000 sq. meters, the zone offers an immersive experience that brings the beloved cartoon characters to life.

The “Tom and Jerry” theme park allows visitors to experience exciting adventures and comedic chases between the iconic cat and mouse.

The zone also offers interactive games, theatrical performances and creative workshops.

Guests can watch classic clips of “Tom and Jerry” on a big screen, accompanied by live music from a band playing the soundtrack.

In the Cheese City area of the zone, visitors can explore the “Tom and Jerry” cartoon series through interactive exhibits, original artworks, and statues, featuring famous locations like Jerry’s house and the kitchen.

 

Topics: Jeddah Season 2024 The Warner Bros. Discovery zone Saudi Arabia

Related

Red Sea Global, Warner Bros. to release coral reef documentary
Saudi Arabia
Red Sea Global, Warner Bros. to release coral reef documentary
SRMG and Warner Bros. Discovery launch Asharq Discovery, a unique free-to-view Arabic-language infotainment platform
Media
SRMG and Warner Bros. Discovery launch Asharq Discovery, a unique free-to-view Arabic-language infotainment platform

Saudi carpentry is part of rich Baha heritage

Saudi carpentry is part of rich Baha heritage
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi carpentry is part of rich Baha heritage

Saudi carpentry is part of rich Baha heritage
  • Mohammed Al-Zahrani, a carpenter in his 80s, said: “Carpentry is a difficult and tiring profession as it requires a lot of time and effort
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: “A trade in hand ensures against poverty” is a long-standing saying in the Baha region, mostly used by elderly people who work as carpenters and take advantage of the diverse trees in the area, such as the juniper, sweet acacia, sidr, and neem, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The region has a rich heritage of handicrafts and industries, which form an important part of its cultural identity and are passed down from generation to generation.

Locals are seeking to develop and modernize these crafts to keep pace with today’s challenges. (SPA)

Locals are seeking to develop and modernize these crafts to keep pace with today’s challenges.

Mohammed Al-Zahrani, a carpenter in his 80s, said: “Carpentry is a difficult and tiring profession as it requires a lot of time and effort.

“It starts by getting the wood, which is usually from the sidr and sweet acacia trees which are scattered in the mountains and valleys of Al-Baha. The bark is then peeled and the wood is dried, after which the carpenter will cut and engrave according to employers’ demands.”

Locals are seeking to develop and modernize these crafts to keep pace with today’s challenges. (SPA)

Al-Zahrani said that he engraves and decorates the wood with geometric shapes, which are either simple or original and unique, and he stressed that carpentry is his livelihood. He also said he introduced his children and grandchildren to it.

Al-Zahrani was showing his work at the social activity center in the village of Wadi Al-Arja in Bani Hassan Governorate, displaying wood engravings to show how his ancestors used to work in the past.

 

Topics: Saudi carpentry Baha heritage Saudi Arabia

Related

Carpentry training program opens for Saudi women
Saudi Arabia
Carpentry training program opens for Saudi women
300 Saudis trained in tiling, carpentry
Saudi Arabia
300 Saudis trained in tiling, carpentry

Deputy FM meets Sudan’s ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia

Deputy FM meets Sudan’s ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Deputy FM meets Sudan’s ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia

Deputy FM meets Sudan’s ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia
  • Al-Khuraiji welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his new work duties
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Al-Khuraiji met with Sudan’s ambassador designate to the Kingdom, Dafallah Al-Haj Ali, in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, Al-Khuraiji welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his new work duties, the foreign ministry reported on X.

Meanwhile, Abdulmajeed Al-Samary, undersecretary of protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received the credentials of Seychelles’ recently appointed ambassador to the Kingdom, Gervais Moumou, on Monday in Riyadh.

 

Topics: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji Dafallah Al-Haj Ali Saudi Arabia Sudan

Related

Abdulmajeed Al-Smari receives copy of the credentials of the German ambassador-designate Michael Kindsgrab to Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia
German ambassador-designate presents credentials to Saudi foreign ministry official
Special Saudi deputy FM receives Canada’s newly appointed ambassador-designate
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy FM receives Canada’s newly appointed ambassador-designate

MDLBEAST hosts first Onyx Arena music party in Jeddah

MDLBeast recently unveiled its new music venue, the Onyx Arena, as part of the Jeddah Season. (Supplied)
MDLBeast recently unveiled its new music venue, the Onyx Arena, as part of the Jeddah Season. (Supplied)
Updated 05 August 2024
Afshan Aziz
Follow

MDLBEAST hosts first Onyx Arena music party in Jeddah

MDLBeast recently unveiled its new music venue, the Onyx Arena, as part of the Jeddah Season. (Supplied)
  • Afrojack and Bebe Rexha set to perform at the Jeddah Season event later this month
Updated 05 August 2024
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: MDLBeast, Saudi Arabia’s leading music entertainment company, recently unveiled its new music venue, the Onyx Arena, as part of the Jeddah Season.

According to MDLBeast officials, the first night of the three-week extravaganza saw a packed house with around 5,000 attendees gathering to enjoy performances by renowned international and local electronic music artists.

The first night saw the stage ablaze with talent as DJ Shaolin set the tone with an energetic set, electrifying the audience with a mix of crowd-pleasing tunes.

Following his performance, Lil Eazy, a Somalian hip-hop artist born and raised in Jeddah, took the stage, bringing a dynamic energy and vibrant music that had the crowd grooving along.  

Lil Eazy told Arab News: “Performing for a big crowd is a completely different feeling. I’m thrilled to have played at MDLBeast; it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

Noting the changing landscape for musical talent in the Kingdom, he added: “Before MDLBeast, we played underground for limited audiences, and now having the chance to showcase our music on big stages is incredible.”

Lil Eazy said he is excited and preparing for Soundstorm 2024. “To aspiring DJs, I advise you to follow your passion,” he added. “The music industry in the Kingdom is growing, and leading music entertainment companies are providing equal opportunities to be seen and heard.”

The atmosphere, enhanced by laser displays, buzzed with excitement when American rap star Don Toliver took the stage. Fans went wild, singing along to every note.

Thrilled by the energetic crowd, Toliver remarked during his performance: “It’s amazing to see such an active crowd who can vibe with me. It was an amazing night performing for the Jeddah crowd.”

The night concluded with Swedish DJ Axwell delivering a powerful set with beats and tracks that kept the crowd engaged until the very end.

MDLBeast has partnered with Jeddah Season this year to bring the vibrant Onyx Arena parties to life every Friday until Aug. 16.

The highlights include performances by Jack Harlow, Salvatore Ganacci, Jeed, and Saud on Aug. 9, followed by DJ Loush, Bebe Rexha, and Afrojack on Aug. 16.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technical facilities, sound, and lighting equipment, the Onyx Arena is designed to host global music parties, events, and conferences.

Iman Abdullah, a visitor, was thrilled by the event, saying: “I had an incredible time at the party and couldn’t contain my excitement singing along with Don Toliver. He’s been my favorite for a long time, and vibing with him was fantastic. His tracks and energetic performance were outstanding.

“It’s great to have such entertainment in Jeddah, and the ticket prices were reasonable. I bought a VIP pass and enjoyed the view and the food.”

Another visitor, Hanouf Raheem, said: “The arena is huge, and the lighting perfectly matches the vibe. The best part is that it’s fully air-conditioned, allowing us to escape Jeddah’s summer heat and enjoy the party to the fullest.

“Everything was well-managed, and the crowd control was impressive. It’s amazing to have such options for weekend entertainment. I’ve already purchased passes for the rest of the parties.”

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: MDLBeast Onyx Arena Jeddah JEDDAH SEASON

Related

MDLBEAST provides soundtrack to Esports World Cup 2024 in Riyadh
Lifestyle
MDLBEAST provides soundtrack to Esports World Cup 2024 in Riyadh
Special MDLBEAST building a creative tribe through music, says chief creative officer video
Saudi Arabia
MDLBEAST building a creative tribe through music, says chief creative officer

Kingdom’s library brings Saudi culture to Chinese readers

King Abdulaziz Public Library is spearheading an initiative to introduce Saudi culture to Chinese-speaking audiences.
King Abdulaziz Public Library is spearheading an initiative to introduce Saudi culture to Chinese-speaking audiences.
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Kingdom’s library brings Saudi culture to Chinese readers

King Abdulaziz Public Library is spearheading an initiative to introduce Saudi culture to Chinese-speaking audiences.
  • A series of scientific, cultural and literary works in Arabic were selected for translation into various languages, including Chinese
  • Purpose of program is to present comprehensive portrait of contemporary Saudi culture to Chinese readers
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Public Library in Riyadh is spearheading an initiative to introduce Saudi culture to Chinese-speaking audiences through its publishing program.

A series of scientific, cultural and literary works in Arabic were selected for translation into various languages, including Chinese.

The purpose of the program is to present a comprehensive portrait of contemporary Saudi culture to Chinese readers, an official statement noted.

The first volume of “The Comprehensive Encyclopedia of Saudi Arabia” is one of the most prominent works the library has translated into Chinese, and represents the first step toward translating all 20 volumes of the encyclopedia.

The volumes will cover all regions of the Kingdom with a focus on their history, archeology, culture and geography, economy, social patterns, customs and traditions, tourism, and wildlife.

The library also translated the book “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People’s Republic of China: A History of Trade Relations between China and the Arabian Peninsula,” which highlights the contributions of the Arab-Islamic nation and China, and their scientific achievements in many fields such as astronomy, sciences, geography, agriculture and medicine, among others.

The book also shows their long-standing relations before and after the emergence of Islam, as they exchanged trade and travel via the Silk Road. The book reveals the reality of their cooperation and mutual understanding and is an important source for researchers from both civilizations, the official statement explained.

Among works selected for translation into Chinese is Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Mana’s book “In the Footsteps of Al-Mutanabbi,” which documents the locations the Abbasid-era poet passed through during his journey from Cairo to Kufa.

Some of the books the library is also translating into Chinese include “Modern Woman in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Rights Challenges and Achievements” by Hend Al-Sudairy.

Al-Sudairy’s book places women in a broader cultural context, exploring diverse topics and historical developments and highlighting their social and economic contributions. It allows readers to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the reality on the ground by examining and connecting Saudi women’s past with their present.

Other works to be translated into Chinese include “The Art of Sadu between the Past and the Present,” “Saudi Landmarks and Places,” and “Traditional Jewelry of Women in Central Arabian Peninsula.”

The library has also completed the translation of 11 children’s stories from Arabic to Chinese. These stories cover a wide range of topics, offering young Chinese readers a window into Saudi Arabia’s rich history and culture.

Since establishing its branch at Peking University in China six years ago, the library has been engaged in numerous activities aimed at introducing Chinese audiences to various elements of Saudi, Arab and Islamic culture.

The initiatives include facilitating seminars and workshops on traditional Saudi arts and the Arabic language.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz Public Library Chinese Riyadh

Related

Chinese investors flock to Saudi ETFs amid poor local equity performance: Bloomberg 
Business & Economy
Chinese investors flock to Saudi ETFs amid poor local equity performance: Bloomberg 
Saudi man turns historic family home into cultural center
Saudi Arabia
Saudi man turns historic family home into cultural center

Latest updates

Harris to name running mate, launch blitz of US swing states
Harris to name running mate, launch blitz of US swing states
Farmers innovate to save Iraq’s rice production
Farmers innovate to save Iraq’s rice production
World Bank says assessing impact of Bangladesh events on its loan program
World Bank says assessing impact of Bangladesh events on its loan program
Palestinian President Abbas to visit Russia August 12-14, RIA reports
Palestinian President Abbas to visit Russia August 12-14, RIA reports
China urges citizens to take ‘caution’ in Lebanon travel
China urges citizens to take ‘caution’ in Lebanon travel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.