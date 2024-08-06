Saudi crown prince, French president discuss de-escalation in region

MDLBEAST hosts first Onyx Arena music party in Jeddah

JEDDAH: MDLBeast, Saudi Arabia’s leading music entertainment company, recently unveiled its new music venue, the Onyx Arena, as part of the Jeddah Season.

According to MDLBeast officials, the first night of the three-week extravaganza saw a packed house with around 5,000 attendees gathering to enjoy performances by renowned international and local electronic music artists.

The first night saw the stage ablaze with talent as DJ Shaolin set the tone with an energetic set, electrifying the audience with a mix of crowd-pleasing tunes.

Following his performance, Lil Eazy, a Somalian hip-hop artist born and raised in Jeddah, took the stage, bringing a dynamic energy and vibrant music that had the crowd grooving along.

Lil Eazy told Arab News: “Performing for a big crowd is a completely different feeling. I’m thrilled to have played at MDLBeast; it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

Noting the changing landscape for musical talent in the Kingdom, he added: “Before MDLBeast, we played underground for limited audiences, and now having the chance to showcase our music on big stages is incredible.”

Lil Eazy said he is excited and preparing for Soundstorm 2024. “To aspiring DJs, I advise you to follow your passion,” he added. “The music industry in the Kingdom is growing, and leading music entertainment companies are providing equal opportunities to be seen and heard.”

The atmosphere, enhanced by laser displays, buzzed with excitement when American rap star Don Toliver took the stage. Fans went wild, singing along to every note.

Thrilled by the energetic crowd, Toliver remarked during his performance: “It’s amazing to see such an active crowd who can vibe with me. It was an amazing night performing for the Jeddah crowd.”

The night concluded with Swedish DJ Axwell delivering a powerful set with beats and tracks that kept the crowd engaged until the very end.

MDLBeast has partnered with Jeddah Season this year to bring the vibrant Onyx Arena parties to life every Friday until Aug. 16.

The highlights include performances by Jack Harlow, Salvatore Ganacci, Jeed, and Saud on Aug. 9, followed by DJ Loush, Bebe Rexha, and Afrojack on Aug. 16.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technical facilities, sound, and lighting equipment, the Onyx Arena is designed to host global music parties, events, and conferences.

Iman Abdullah, a visitor, was thrilled by the event, saying: “I had an incredible time at the party and couldn’t contain my excitement singing along with Don Toliver. He’s been my favorite for a long time, and vibing with him was fantastic. His tracks and energetic performance were outstanding.

“It’s great to have such entertainment in Jeddah, and the ticket prices were reasonable. I bought a VIP pass and enjoyed the view and the food.”

Another visitor, Hanouf Raheem, said: “The arena is huge, and the lighting perfectly matches the vibe. The best part is that it’s fully air-conditioned, allowing us to escape Jeddah’s summer heat and enjoy the party to the fullest.

“Everything was well-managed, and the crowd control was impressive. It’s amazing to have such options for weekend entertainment. I’ve already purchased passes for the rest of the parties.”