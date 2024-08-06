Foreign ministry official meets Indian consul general in Jeddah

Indie/alternative band from Jeddah connects with the power of sound
We have lived and faced the change in Saudi Arabia, says Ana.n7n member
Updated 27 sec ago
Afshan Aziz
JEDDAH: An indie-alternative band from Jeddah is making waves in the region’s budding music scene after signing with Wall of Sound Records, who published and mixed their debut album.
Ana.n7n’s members include Malik Zubaila on vocals and synth, Saleh Binsaif on percussion and keys, Shaher Karkashan and Saif Mufti on bass, Maan Balila on drums and visuals, and Hasnain Shaikh as live sessional drummer.
Formed in 2019, the band blends rock with traditional Arabic music, with Hejazi lyrics and societal themes. The name, Ana.n7n, translates as “I. We.”
“We’ve mixed our traditional Hejazi culture with the western sound of music to create our unique sound,” Zubaila told Arab News. “Speaking with our mother tongue has brought us greater acceptance from local and Saudi audiences, even those who aren’t traditionally fans of rock or western music.”
It’s a gift that we are living in Saudi Arabia and experiencing the improvement and support the government is offering to all musicians nowadays.
Malik Zubaila, Ana.n7n vocalist
The band’s sound is a captivating fusion of heavy basslines, layered synths and piercing Arabic percussion. Released at the end of July, their debut album — the 15-track “Fe Makanen Ma … Fe Zamanen Ma …” (“In a Place … In a Time …”) — is the culmination of four years of creative exploration. It includes remastered singles and new tracks featuring collaborations with artists such as 7MND from Bahrain, Abzy from Kuwait, and Ghada Sheri from Jeddah.
“We released some songs as singles … they came together as an album by the end of the road,” Zubaila said.
The music and lyrics of the album reference and reflect on social media addiction and its influence on life.
“We are speaking of the tongue of our people and their addiction to social media and the problems and experiences of social life,” said Zubaila.
Ana.n7n’s music transcends language barriers, resonating with audiences through its raw emotion and honest portrayal of societal issues. As an indie-alternative band, they have faced unique challenges and experiences within the music industry.
“One of the specific challenges we’ve faced is the general inaccessibility and complexity of rock and heavy indie music for many people. This limited our reach initially,” Zubaila told Arab News.
“However, the audience for this genre is incredibly loyal and supportive, which has been a driving force behind our continued efforts and success.”
The band is optimistic about the changing landscape of Saudi music. “It’s a gift that we are living in Saudi Arabia and experiencing the improvement and support the government is offering to all musicians nowadays,” Zubaila said. “We have lived and faced the change.”
He added the band was committed to contributing to the evolution of the Saudi music scene and inspiring future generations of musicians: “We are very excited to be part of the early bands and the change going on in our country, and we hope that our music inspires more generations and artists to come.”
Stadium carved into Jazan mountain professes locals’ love for football
“The goal was to create a standard stadium to meet the desires of Jazan’s youths and to entertain themselves, especially during summer holidays,” Mohammed Harian explained
Updated 42 sec ago
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: In the heart of Al-Dayer governorate, a stadium carved into the Hashr Mountains honors human creativity and celebrates the local landscape.
The origin of this architectural marvel began in 1994, when a group of neighbors led by Mohammed Harian decided to build a sports field in the mountainous terrain.
With limited space available, they started with a rough field, but it was soon clear that a more ambitious undertaking was required.
“We live in a difficult mountainous area that lacks wide spaces, and we could hardly find any space to practice any sport,” Harian explained in an interview with Arab News. “We created a basic field, but it was just a corner to play in. At that time, we couldn’t enjoy playing football, so we resorted to playing other games instead.”
Harian and his team persevered, and over the years, they expanded their vision, eventually carving out Al-Hashr Stadium from the mountain itself.
FASTFACT
However, the imaginative project was not without difficulties, and early attempts were met with opposition from some locals.
“Initially, the idea annoyed some residents, so we implemented it in a lower area,” Harian said. “But we did not give up. We worked on it at our own expense, and with the help of donors and players, we were able to bring the project to life.”
The construction took years and was a labor of love performed by the locals, with Harian leading the charge due to his expertise in construction. He noted that the cost exceeded SR 250,000 ($66,500), but to the sports lovers, the end result was well worth it.
“We opted to level the mountainous terrain, and that was a huge battle for us,” Harian recalled, noting that a design flaw led them to expand the field to correct the error, requiring more time and effort.
“The goal was to create a standard stadium to meet the desires of Jazan’s youths and to entertain themselves, especially during summer holidays,” he explained. “They took on the task of creating various programs, including cultural events, video shooting and training courses, refereeing, and matches between local teams, including awards and honors through community efforts and with the efforts of the Mount Hashr Center.”
The finished stadium is a marvel of engineering, spanning 60 by 94 meters and capable of accommodating thousands of spectators. Its design, reminiscent of both Roman amphitheaters and traditional agricultural terraces, has captured the attention of officials and visitors alike.
It has hosted numerous events, including the Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Championship and 16 other events showcasing the region's athletic talent, Saudi Press Agency reported recently.
To the locals, the stadium is more than just a sports venue — it is an artistic triumph, embodying the aspirations and dedication of the region’s youth.
There are plans in place for enhancements, including landscaping and lighting, to solidify its status as a premier sports and tourist destination.
As Harian looks to the future, he hopes that the man-made marvel will continue to inspire and entertain generations to come. “The eastern side needs a lot of work to achieve the oval shape of the stadium. I hope that during any developmental works, the stone of the stadium is preserved to represent our rich heritage.”
A symbol of creativity and determination, Jazan’s carved stadium is attracting visitors from across the Kingdom, making Al-Dayer governorate a sought-after tourist and sports hub, SPA noted.
The fog has driven young and old to the walking trails scattered throughout Abha city
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The sight of fog enveloping Abha in the morning and evening, creating beautiful panoramic views, has captivated walking enthusiasts of all ages, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The fog has driven young and old to the walking trails scattered throughout Abha city. These trails are extremely popular during the summer season, as they enable tourists to enjoy the mild, cool weather and the sight of clouds over mountain peaks.
Fog envelops neighborhoods, gardens, and roads, turning Abha’s day into dusk and instilling serenity, the SPA said.
It also reported that tourists enjoy the foggy weather to go for walks, especially on famous trails like Al-Dabab, Al-Mashhad, Art Street, Al-Badee, Al-Murooj, and Al-Rawdah, near the city’s airport, as well as the Million’s Park walkway in Al-Mahalah.
The Asir Municipality has equipped these areas with seating, children’s play areas, sports areas, restrooms, public squares, green spaces, and beautiful sculptures, creating a safe and attractive recreational environment that also helps improve public health and the quality of life.
Who’s Who: Saad Al-Bazei, chairman of the Golden Pen Award for Most Influential Literature
Updated 1 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
Saad Al-Bazei is an academic and literary figure who was recently appointed chairman of the Golden Pen Award for Most Influential Literature by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.
The prize, offering a total of $750,000 across multiple categories, aims to recognize fictional Arabic works with potential for film adaptation, as well as original screenplays.
An emeritus professor of English language and literature at King Saud University’s faculty of arts, Al-Bazei brings a wealth of experience to his new role.
His career includes academia and public service, and he has served on the board of directors of the Ministry of Culture’s Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission since July 2020.
Al-Bazei has enjoyed a distinguished career in the cultural and media sectors. Notable roles include serving as the secretary-general of the King Khalid Award, president of the Literary Club in Riyadh, and editor-in-chief of the periodical publication, Hukul.
He was also editor-in-chief for both the Global Arab Encyclopedia and Tawbad Magazine at the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts between 1997 and 1998.
Furthermore, Al-Bazei contributed his expertise as general supervisor of the Riyadh Daily newspaper between 1986 and 1988 and as an adviser to the Ministry of Higher Education from 1985-1986.
He has held numerous positions at King Saud University and became a professor in 1998. He served as head of the English language and literature department from 1993-1997 and was promoted to associate professor in 1991.
In addition to his academic roles, Al-Bazei was a founding member of the editorial boards of Qawafel Magazine and Al-Nass Al-Jadid. In 2009 he joined the Saudi Shoura Council and served as a member of the advisory body of the Saudi Ministry of Culture from 2003 to 2005. He is also a member of the Modern Language Association in the US.
Al-Bazei is a prolific writer, having authored numerous books and critical literary studies. His work includes “The Jewish Component in Western Civilization.”
He has published several scientific and literary research papers and reviews in international peer-reviewed journals. Additionally, Al-Bazei is an accomplished translator with seven books in various cultural areas.
Al-Bazei graduated from King Saud University in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in English and earned his master’s degree and Ph.D. in English and American literature from Purdue University in 1978 and 1983 respectively.