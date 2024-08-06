You are here

War on Gaza

What kind of future awaits Hamas after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran?

Analysis What kind of future awaits Hamas after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran?
Mourners gather during a funeral procession for Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of Hamas, who was killed during a visit to Tehran, on July 31. (AFP/Getty Image)
Updated 37 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall
What kind of future awaits Hamas after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran?

What kind of future awaits Hamas after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran?
  • Experts discuss whether the Palestinian group can retain its influence and rebuild after the killing of its political bureau chief
  • The killing of Hamas leaders may represent a tactical victory for Israel, but seems to have limited strategic value, says analyst
Updated 37 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: It has been 14 years since Israeli agents carried out one of Mossad’s most audacious, controversial and, perhaps, pointless assassinations.

On Jan. 19, 2010, Mahmoud Al-Mabhouh, the man responsible for procuring weapons for Hamas, was murdered in a hotel bedroom in Dubai.

It was a big operation, with many moving parts, involving almost 30 Mossad operatives who entered Dubai on false passports.

It ended with Al-Mabhouh being overpowered in his room at the Al-Bustan Rotana and given a fatal dose of suxamethonium chloride, a drug used in anesthetic cocktails.




People take part in a march called by Palestinian and Lebanese youth organizations in the southern Lebanese city of Saida, on August 5, 2024, to protest against the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh. (AFP)

To avoid leaving a tell-tale needle mark, the drug was administered with a device that used ultrasound to deliver it through the skin. The drug causes paralysis and, still conscious but with his lungs unable to function, Al-Mabhouh asphyxiated to death.

The assassins put him to bed and left, using a Mossad-developed device for putting hotel-door security chains in place from the outside of the room, hoping that Al-Mabhouh’s death would be attributed to natural causes.

It might have been, but for the vigilance of Dubai’s police chief. He suspected foul play and, by having the comings and goings through Dubai airport before and after the hit analyzed, and days of hotel security-camera footage examined in detail, put together a damning portfolio of evidence.

At the time, the killing was big news. Images of two Mossad agents posing as tennis players, emerging from an elevator behind Al-Mabhouh, appeared on televisions and newspapers around the world.

Today, however, for few outside Hamas or Mossad will the name Al-Mabhouh have any resonance. Certainly, his killing failed to have any appreciable impact on the flow of arms to the group.




Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) meeting with Palestinian Hamas movement leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 30, 2024. (AFP)

This week, the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, chairman of the Hamas political bureau, is also big news — as was the killing on July 13 of Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif.

But soon, says Ahron Bregman, a former officer in the Israeli army and a senior teaching fellow in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, the disruption caused by their deaths to the activities and ambitions of Hamas will disappear, as the ripples caused by a small pebble thrown into a large lake quickly vanish.

“The killing of Ismail Haniyeh will not change much as far as Hamas is concerned,” said Bregman, author of “The Fifty Years War: Israel and the Arabs” and the memoir “The Spy Who Fell to Earth,” an account of his part in the exposure of an Egyptian alleged double agent.

“Hamas is more than rifles, rockets and even leaders. Hamas is an idea.

“If Israel wants to defeat it, it must offer the Palestinians a better idea — say, a Palestinian state.

“If such an idea is not put forward, then Hamas will remain in place and rebuild itself for future battles with Israel.”

KEY HAMAS FIGURES

  • Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ Gaza leader, has just been named Ismail Haniyeh’s successor.
  • Khaled Meshaal, a founding member, has mostly operated from the relative safety of exile.
  • Khalil Al-Hayya, Doha-based deputy leader of Hamas, is said to have the backing of Iran.
  • Musa Abu Marzouk lived for 14 years in the US before becoming deputy chairman of Hamas’ political bureau.

Hamas is an Islamist militant group that spun off from the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in the late 1980s. It took over the Gaza Strip after defeating its rival political party, Fatah, in elections in 2006.

The sheer number of killings of key Hamas figures carried out by Israel over the past quarter-century, and the negligible impact of these killings on the organization’s capabilities or objectives, speaks of a policy being carried out despite a lack of success — or, perhaps, in accordance with a less obvious, and probably domestically focused agenda.

Killing high-profile Hamas targets, and perpetuating the war in the process, makes it harder for Israelis inclined toward peace to criticize or plot to remove their wartime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Certainly, it is not difficult for Netanyahu’s critics to see the killing of Haniyeh as a deliberate tactic to derail peace talks.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani put it succinctly on X, writing: “How can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side?”




A woman walks near a billboard displaying portraits of Hamas leader Mohammed Deif (R) and Ismail Haniyeh with the slogan “assassinated” reading in Hebrew, in Tel Aviv, on August 2, 2024. (AFP)

Israel’s list of assassinations and attempted assassinations of Hamas leaders is a long one, and the killings have not always been as subtly carried out as the necessarily low-key Mossad hit on Al-Mabhouh in Dubai.

One of the first high-profile targets to be killed was Salah Shehadeh, the leader of Hamas’ military wing, who was targeted in Gaza on July 23, 2002, by an Israeli F-16 that dropped a massive bomb on his home.

Such was the cost in collateral damage — 14 others died, including Shehadeh’s wife and nine children — that 27 Israeli Air Force pilots had a fit of conscience, denouncing such attacks as “illegal and immoral” and “a direct result of the ongoing occupation which is corrupting all of Israeli society.”

The soul-searching did not last long, however. The toll of senior Hamas leaders has continued more or less unabated ever since.

Those who have been killed include Ahmed Yassin, who founded Hamas in 1987. He died 20 years ago, on March 22, 2004, in a hail of missiles fired from Israeli helicopters as he returned home from morning prayers in Gaza.

He was succeeded by Abdel Aziz Al-Rantisi, who died in similar fashion just 26 days later.




Iranians take part in a funeral procession for late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, on August 1, 2024. (AFP)

Ahmed Al-Jabari, second-in-command of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, was targeted unsuccessfully five times before succumbing in Gaza City in November 2012 to a missile fired from a drone.

This year, unsurprisingly, has been a particularly busy one in terms of Hamas assassinations carried out by Israel. Hamas deputy and Haniyeh’s right-hand man Salah Al-Arouri was killed on Jan. 7 in an airstrike in Lebanon that also claimed the lives of several other senior Hamas commanders.

On March 11, Marwan Issa, deputy commander of Al-Qassam Brigades and Hamas No. 3, died in an airstrike in Gaza.

But none of these deaths — individually or taken together — has managed to turn Hamas from its path or hamper its ability to continue doggedly pursuing its aims militarily.

Haniyeh’s death is likely to have no greater immediate impact on Hamas’ capabilities than the assassinations that have gone before, said John Jenkins, former UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Iraq and a Middle East expert with the Centre for Geopolitics at Cambridge University.

But it might signal a change of strategy that bodes ill for any hopes of an immediate end to conflict.




Smoke billows from burning tires behind an Israeli army vehicle in Hebron on July 31, 2024, following a demonstration by Palestinians denouncing the killing of Haniyeh. (AFP)

“In the past, decapitation hasn’t worked — not with Hamas, nor with Hezbollah, nor Iran,” he said. “Or, at least, it has disrupted rather than interrupted.”

Israel, he added, “undoubtedly knows that. But it’s also thought for two decades that ‘mowing the grass’ is the best way to manage the conflict.”

That policy of simply keeping a lid on the problem “is now over — it collapsed on Oct. 7, 2023.

“So, the game now is destruction — of Hamas’ offensive capabilities and its ability to function as a significant political actor within the occupied Palestinian territories.

“That doesn’t mean killing the idea; that’s not possible. It means killing the capability. That’s why a ceasefire is a long way off.

“Spectacular assassinations are now part of a wider strategy of dismantling tunnels, command and control functions, logistics, and so on. That’s the only context in which they make sense.”

It is, however, a very dangerous game, with the killings of Haniyeh and Deif in Tehran and Beirut condemned by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week as “a dangerous escalation.”




Yemenis wave flags and lift placards of Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh during a rally in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa on August 2, 2024. (AFP)

Instead of Israel rampaging around the region on a killing spree — let alone assassinating Hamas’ Qatar-based negotiators, such as Haniyeh — “all efforts should instead be leading to a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all Israeli hostages, a massive increase of humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza and a return to calm in Lebanon and across the Blue Line,” said Guterres.

“This endless cycle,” he added, “needs to stop.”

In an interview with a British newspaper over the weekend, Amjad Iraqi, an associate fellow with Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa program, warned that Israel’s increasingly audacious killings were indeed edging the region dangerously close to a regional war.

“People are not understanding the gravity of what this is,” he told the Independent.

“There is a kind of egotistical, unstable dance that all these actors are making with missiles and with people’s lives, while trying to explain it as calibrated responses.”

Only a ceasefire could cool things down, but as things stand, “we are at a very, very dangerous point.”




Muslims pray during the final prayers for Ismail Haniyeh at his funeral in the Qatari capital Doha on August 2, 2024. (AFP)

The reality of imminent escalation, said Burcu Ozcelik, senior research fellow for Middle East security at the Royal United Services Institute, “means that the ‘day after’ and the path to statehood seems even farther away now, with all sides focusing on the military outcome of the here and now, at the expense of immense civilian suffering and a viable political solution.”

For its part, Hamas, “to project resilience and the resolve of its leadership despite the assassination of Haniyeh, is trying to pivot quickly to appoint a new political bureau chief.”

A consultative process is under way “and, until a decision is made, such as the appointment of Khaled Mashal, for example, ceasefire negotiations cannot realistically recommence.”

As it has done many times before, in other words, Hamas will quickly grow a new limb to replace one that has been amputated.

But “a more urgent obstacle to restarting talks is that Hamas cannot be authorized to re-enter a diplomatic phase until Iran declares that the regime and its proxies have sufficiently retaliated against Israel for the series of high-profile assassinations, with much speculation around when that might happen.”




Mourners offer their condolences to senior Hamas official Khaled Mashaal (L) during the funeral of Ismail Haniyeh, in the Qatari capital Doha on August 2, 2024. (AFP)

The killing of Haniyeh has, she believes, “cornered Hamas into a dilemma that will determine how the organization evolves over time.

“On the one hand, the loss of a recognizable political leader will trigger radicalization among some Hamas supporters and embolden hardliners among the military faction such as Yahya Sinwar, his brother and their inner circle.

“On the other, with Hamas fighters suffering losses inside Gaza and its military infrastructure downgraded, Hamas will be looking for a lull in the fighting to recoup and plan ahead.

“But for Hamas, this is a long game, and it is far from over — key figures inside and outside Gaza will continue to struggle to consolidate Hamas and its victory narrative and position it for a role in post-war Gaza.”




An Indonesian protester holds up a placard with the image of Ismail Haniyeh during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Surabaya on August 6, 2024. (AFP)

Ahron Bregman agrees that the killing of Haniyeh “might lead to a regional war in which Iran and Hezbollah could become involved. If the latter happens, it will play straight into the hands of Hamas’ leader, Yahya Sinwar, whose dream has always been that his Oct. 7 attack on Israel triggers a regional war.”

The assassination will also “put on ice any hostage deal, as both leaders, Netanyahu and Sinwar, are not interested in such a deal at the moment.

“For Netanyahu, a deal could spell the end of his coalition government. As for Sinwar, he will wait to see if the assassination at the heart of Tehran, which humiliated Iran, could lead to a regional war.”




Yahia Sinwar addresses supporters during a rally in Gaza City, on April 14, 2023. (AFP)

It is true, Bregman added, that “in recent months, Israel has managed to assassinate many of the Hamas leaders. Sinwar is quite on his own now, and I’m sure he’s got very few of the old guard to consult with.

“But Hamas is bigger and larger than any leader or leaders. When this war is over, there will still be Hamas — battered, leaner, but still standing and able to send rockets into Israel.

“The assassinations are tactical victories for Israel, but there is nothing strategic in it, not even in the possible killing of Sinwar himself.”




Members of the Palestinian Joint Action Committee sit during a symbolic funeral for Ismail Haniyeh, in Beirut, on August 2, 2024. (AFP)

Ultimately, the cost of Israel’s campaign of assassinations could be borne by Israelis and Palestinians alike.

The details of the operation to kill Al-Mabhouh in Dubai in 2010 emerged in the book “Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations,” published by Israeli historian and investigative journalist Ronen Bergman in 2018.

Bergman concluded that, because Israel’s intelligence community had always “provided Israel’s leaders sooner or later with operational responses to every focused problem they were asked to solve,” that very success had “fostered the illusion among most of the nation’s leaders that covert operations could be a strategic and not just a tactical tool — that they could be used in place of real diplomacy to end the geographic, ethnic, religious, and national disputes in which Israel is mired.”

As a result, Israel’s leaders “have elevated and sanctified the tactical method of combating terror and existential threats at the expense of the true vision, statesmanship, and genuine desire to reach a political solution that is necessary for peace to be attained.”

 

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Iran Editor's Choice

Israel FM calls to 'swiftly eliminate' new Hamas chief Sinwar

Updated 3 sec ago
Israel FM calls to ‘swiftly eliminate’ new Hamas chief Sinwar

Israel FM calls to ‘swiftly eliminate’ new Hamas chief Sinwar
Updated 3 sec ago
The appointment of arch-terrorist Sinwar, is yet another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him, said Katz

JERUSALEM: Israel’s foreign minister called on Tuesday to “swiftly eliminate” Yahya Sinwar, who was appointed by Hamas as the group’s new political leader replacing Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Tehran last week.
“The appointment of arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of Hamas, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, is yet another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him and wipe this vile organization off the face of the Earth,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on social media site X.

US destroys Houthi missiles, drones, drone boats in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

US destroys Houthi missiles, drones, drone boats in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
Updated 41 min 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

US destroys Houthi missiles, drones, drone boats in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

US destroys Houthi missiles, drones, drone boats in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden
Updated 41 min 9 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The US military has destroyed a number of Houthi drones, remotely operated boats and ballistic missiles aimed at ships in international commercial channels.

The US Central Command said in a statement on Tuesday morning Yemen time that its forces had destroyed three drones fired by the Houthis from Yemen over the Gulf of Aden, as well as another drone destroyed in a Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory. The US military also destroyed one drone boat, a drone, and an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by the Houthis in the Red Sea before they could reach their intended targets along the critical maritime route.

“These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. This reckless and dangerous behavior by Iranian-backed Houthis continues to threaten regional stability and security,” the US Central Command said in the statement. 

In Sanaa, the Houthis did not claim credit for fresh assaults on ships in the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, as they regularly do hours or days after they strike ships. On Saturday, the Houthis restarted a two-week hiatus in their anti-ship campaign by shooting missiles at a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden. According to the Joint Maritime Information Center, the Liberian-flagged cargo freighter Groton came under two missile attacks on Saturday afternoon while traveling east of Aden, Yemen’s southern port city.

In a statement issued by the militia’s military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, the Houthis claimed that the Groton was targeted because the ship’s parent company violated their ban on going to Israeli ports.

Houthi attacks on ships have been halted since July 20, when Israeli jets targeted oil storage facilities and other targets in Hodeidah, a Houthi-held city in western Yemen. Despite their frequent threats to retaliate for the Israeli bombings, the Houthis have not claimed any further assaults on Israel or its ships in the past two weeks.

Since November, the Houthis have seized a commercial ship, sunk two others, and launched dozens of missile, drone and drone boat attacks on commercial and naval ships in international shipping lanes off Yemen, claiming to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinian people against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Rashad Al-Alimi, the chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said on Monday that his government reversed its harsh economic actions against Sanaa banks to promote “people’s interests.”

In a surprise move that sparked outrage in Yemen, the Yemeni government agreed to a UN-brokered agreement with the Houthis to lift sanctions on banks in Sanaa and allow Yemenia Airways, the country’s national airline, to increase flights from the Houthi-held Sanaa airport to Jordan, Egypt and India, reversing previous strong pledges to punish banks in Sanaa that refuse to relocate their headquarters to the government-controlled Aden, the interim capital.

“We are in an economic fight, and the Presidential Leadership Council has decided with full conviction that these choices may need to be reversed in order to prioritize the interests of the Yemeni people above all other interests,” Al-Alimi said in an interview with state-run Hadhramaut.

The Yemeni leader also said that his government had accepted the UN-brokered peace plan, known as the roadmap, to end the war in Yemen, and praised the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen for assisting the Yemeni government and ally troops in liberating Yemeni regions from the Houthis.

“We agreed to the roadmap and now the ball is in the Houthis’ court, who continue to resist peace,” he said, adding: “If it hadn’t been for Operation Decisive Storm and the Yemenis’ resistance and sacrifices, the militia would already dominate all of Yemen.”

Topics: US Houthis Red Sea Yemen

Egyptian FM holds phone call with US secretary of state

Egyptian FM holds phone call with US secretary of state
Updated 51 min 55 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
Egyptian FM holds phone call with US secretary of state

Egyptian FM holds phone call with US secretary of state
Updated 51 min 55 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty held a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the ongoing escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Abdelatty briefed his US counterpart on the discussions he held with the foreign ministers of Iran and Lebanon, as well as those of several European states, regarding the regional escalation, the recent Israeli assassinations, and the fallout, which threatens to expand the scope of the conflict in an unprecedented manner.

The foreign minister stressed the necessity of all parties exercising self-restraint, sparing the region from the dangers of instability, and called on his US counterpart to pressure Israel into ceasing its aggression and engaging seriously in the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

The two parties discussed the ceasefire negotiations and the Egyptian-Qatari-US efforts in this regard, agreeing to continue coordinating in order to reach a ceasefire agreement as soon as possible and defuse the crisis.

Topics: Egypt US

Five Hezbollah members dead in ‘vacuum bomb’ attacks; 17 Israelis injured in drone attack

Five Hezbollah members dead in 'vacuum bomb' attacks; 17 Israelis injured in drone attack
Updated 36 min 3 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Five Hezbollah members dead in ‘vacuum bomb’ attacks; 17 Israelis injured in drone attack

Five Hezbollah members dead in ‘vacuum bomb’ attacks; 17 Israelis injured in drone attack
  • Fears of all-out war rise as fighting intensifies; PM Najib Mikati calls on international community to ‘stop the Israeli attacks’
Updated 36 min 3 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli army continued to escalate and grow in intensity on on Tuesday.

Five members of Hezbollah were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a three-story building in the village of Mayfadoun in Nabatieh district, which was carried out with the involvement of the Israeli Security Agency, commonly known as the Shin Bet. Three of the dead were said to have “responsibilities” within the party.

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, called on “the international community to stop the Israeli attacks and threats against Lebanon,” warning that “the Israeli aggression in Beirut’s southern suburbs has heightened fears of confrontations that could lead to a full-scale war.”

In a message posted on social media platform X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed that “air force warplanes, guided by intelligence from Shin Bet and military intelligence” attacked a military building in the Nabatieh area used by Hezbollah forces on the southern front.

Smoke could be seen rising from the target of the Mayfadoun strike, which was said to have been reduced to a concrete skeleton. Security reports indicated that the Israeli army used “highly destructive vacuum bombs,” more formally known as thermobaric weapons, which are particularly lethal to anyone caught in the blast zone.

In another post, Adraee said Israeli warplanes also carried out an airstrike “on a Hezbollah military building” in the town of Khiam.

In response, Hezbollah launched a series of operations that caused emergency sirens to sound in Western and Upper Galilee, Acre and Haifa, where explosions were heard for the first time in this conflict.

Israeli media reported that armed drones hit a vehicle and military base in Nahariya, causing injuries. Israeli Army Radio said “17 people were injured in a Hezbollah drone attack” on Nahariya and the outskirts of Acre.

Hezbollah said the attack was “a response to a specific aggression,” which seemed to confirm that there would be further retaliation to the targeting of Mayfadoun and Khiam, and that this was separate from its response to the assassination of senior Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in a southern suburb of Beirut last week.

The Lebanese people continue to fear that the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel will continue to escalate into a full-blown war.

Their concerns were articulated by Mikati, who said: “The recent Israeli aggression in the southern suburbs of Beirut has exacerbated the complexities of the current circumstances and heightened concerns about possible confrontations that could lead to a comprehensive war.

“The threats posed by Israel towards Lebanon are part of a psychological warfare strategy aimed at the Lebanese populace. Regrettably, some people are exacerbating this situation by discussing potential dates for attacks and justifying their objectives.

“It is widely acknowledged that the fundamental solution lies in halting Israeli aggression and assaults, as well as stopping the aggression against the Palestinian people and giving them their legitimate rights.”

He added: “We will spare no effort to halt the Israeli aggression and threats, and restore stability to Lebanon. Additionally, the relevant government agencies are actively engaged in various fields to keep pace with all developments.”

Hezbollah said several members were killed in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, including Hassan Mansour from Jebchit; Ali Mustafa Shams Al-Din, said to have been born in 2003, from Majdal Selm; and Hussein Ali Yassin, born in 1993, from Sultaniyah.

Topics: War on Gaza Hezbollah Lebanon Israel

Related

Lebanon aims to ensure Hezbollah response to Israeli attack does not cause wider war
Middle-East
Lebanon aims to ensure Hezbollah response to Israeli attack does not cause wider war
Threat of expanding hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli army
Middle-East
Threat of expanding hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli army

Jordan’s King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza

Jordan's King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza
Updated 06 August 2024
Arab News
Jordan’s King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza
  • King Abdullah warned against a regional expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict
Updated 06 August 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II, in separate phone calls on Tuesday, spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The king discussed international efforts towards regional deescalation, according to Jordan News Agency.

King Abdullah warned against a regional expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict, stressing the need to safeguard security and stability in the region.

He also highlighted the importance of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, as well as protecting civilians and preventing a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

King Abdullah also discussed the same issues with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday, Jordan News Agency said.

The Jordanian and Egyptian leaders both agreed on the need to achieve peace in the Palestinian territories on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Jordan Canada Italy France Egypt Gaza Hamas

