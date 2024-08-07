You are here

  • Home
  • WHO says sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza
War on Gaza

WHO says sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza

WHO says sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza
The World Health Organization will send more than one million polio vaccines to war-torn Gaza after the virus was detected in wastewater there, the UN agency's chief said Wednesday. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ydz32

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

WHO says sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza

WHO says sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza
  • Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference that health workers need freedom of movement in Gaza to administer the vaccines
  • “WHO is sending more than 1 million polio vaccines which will be administered in the coming weeks,”
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

GENEVA: The World Health Organization will send more than one million polio vaccines to war-torn Gaza after the virus was detected in wastewater there, the UN agency’s chief said Wednesday.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference that health workers need freedom of movement in Gaza to administer the vaccines, saying that a ceasefire or at least a few days of calm, was essential to protect Gaza’s children.
“WHO is sending more than 1 million polio vaccines which will be administered in the coming weeks,” he said.
On July 30, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza declared the Palestinian territory to be a “polio epidemic zone,” blaming the reappearance of the virus on Israel’s military offensive since the October 7 Hamas attacks and the resulting destruction of health facilities.
The ministry said the CPV2 strain of the virus was detected in wastewater samples taken in the Khan Yunis region in the south of the strip, as well as in areas of central Gaza.
The war was triggered by Hamas’ unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,677 people, according to the health ministry, which does not break out civilian and militant deaths.

Topics: War on Gaza WHO Polio Vaccines Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Israel

Related

US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
Middle-East
US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after rocket fire
Middle-East
Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after rocket fire

US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions

Updated 4 sec ago
Follow

US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions

US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
Updated 4 sec ago
Washington is still engaged in “intense diplomacy” to prevent further escalation
“We are as close as we think we have ever been” to a deal for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters

WASHINGTON: Israel and Hamas are still close to a ceasefire deal, the White House insisted Wednesday, despite growing fears of a regional war following the assassination of a key Hamas leader.
Washington is still engaged in “intense diplomacy” to prevent further escalation after Iran threatened revenge for the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Hamas has named Yahya Sinwar — the alleged mastermind of the October 7 attack on Israel — as its new leader, sparking fears the torturous negotiations have become even more difficult.
“We are as close as we think we have ever been” to a deal for a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
US officials have said on several occasions in recent weeks that a deal is close, while urging both Israel and Hamas to accept the current proposal which would lead to an initial six-week truce.
On Tuesday the White House said negotiations had “reached a final stage,” in a readout of calls between President Joe Biden and the leaders of Qatar and Egypt, but did not elaborate.
The United States is now working to prevent an all-out war in the region, and has moved planes and warships into the area to help defend Israel if necessary.
“We’re involved in some pretty intense diplomacy here across the region,” Kirby said.
He added that he was “not going to talk about intelligence assessments” of when, or whether, Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah might attack.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that he had told both Iran and US ally Israel to avoid escalating conflict.

Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after rocket fire

Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after rocket fire
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after rocket fire

Israeli army issues new evacuation orders in north Gaza after rocket fire
  • Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted the evacuation orders for several districts in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya
  • “Hamas and terrorist organizations are firing rockets from your area toward the State of Israel. The IDF will act forcefully and immediately against them,” Adraee said
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters

CAIRO: Israeli forces on Wednesday issued new evacuation orders to Palestinians in areas of north Gaza that were among the first to be hit at the start of the war with Hamas in October, after militants fired a fresh volley of rockets into Israel.
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted the evacuation orders for several districts in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya, two now largely destroyed towns into which Israeli tanks swept at the outset of Israel’s ground invasion.
“Hamas and terrorist organizations are firing rockets from your area toward the State of Israel. The IDF will act forcefully and immediately against them,” Adraee said in the message sent by text and social media to Palestinian residents.
“For your own safety, evacuate immediately to the known shelters in the center of Gaza City,” the army spokesman said.
In a nearby Gaza City neighborhood, Al-Tuffah, an Israeli airstrike on a house killed three Palestinians, medics said.
Later on Wednesday, 10 Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Medics said one strike killed three people on a motorcycle west of Khan Younis, while seven others were killed in tank shelling that hit a tent encampment in Abassan town, east of the city.

MULTIPLE FRONTS
Fighting has continued in the Gaza Strip even as Israel braces for an expected assault in its north from Iran and its close Lebanese ally Hezbollah after the July 31 assassination in the Iranian capital Tehran of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
The Israeli military says it has killed dozens of Gaza militants in recent days and on Wednesday said troops had hit weapons-making facilities in the teeming district of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians displaced by the fighting have taken shelter.
In other central areas, Israeli tanks shelled Nuseirat and Bureij, two of Gaza Strip’s eight historic refugee camps. Israel says Hamas militants use civilian infrastructure for cover and to conceal operations posts and arms caches; Hamas denies this.
Militants say they continue to carry out ambush attacks on Israeli troops and armored vehicles with explosive devices, and are still able to launch limited rocket salvoes into Israel.
On Tuesday, Islamic Jihad, a close Hamas ally, said it fired rockets into Israel in response to what it called Israeli “massacres of civilians.”
The Israeli military said that over the past week Hamas had fired rockets from launchers embedded near two international humanitarian aid and distribution warehouses, including the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA. Israeli forces struck those sites, it added.
Hamas-led militants set off the Gaza war on Oct. 7 with a cross-border rampage into Israeli communities, killing 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and seizing some 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
In response, Israel has pursued a relentless assault on Gaza that has reduced much of the heavily populated coastal strip to ruins, killed more than 39,600 Palestinians and wounded over 91,500, according to Gaza health ministry figures.
The Hamas-led ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its death lists.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel Hamas Rockets

Related

Jordan’s King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza
Middle-East
Jordan’s King Abdullah speaks with European, Canadian and Egyptian leaders on Gaza
Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency
Middle-East
Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza conflict, Abbas tells RIA news agency

Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression, president says

Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression, president says
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression, president says

Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression, president says
  • Tehran considers avoidance of war and the effort to establish global peace and security as fundamental principles
Updated 07 August 2024
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will never remain silent in the face of aggression against its interests and security, President Masoud Pezeshkian told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, state media reported on Wednesday, amid an increase in regional tensions following the killing in Tehran last week of Hammas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Pezeshkian also told Macron that Tehran considers avoidance of war and the effort to establish global peace and security as fundamental principles.

Topics: War on Gaza France Iran President Emmanuel Macron President Masoud Pezeshkian

Related

US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel, says Blinken
Middle-East
US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel, says Blinken
US charges man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot
World
US charges man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot

Pro-government fighters attack areas of US-backed fighters in east Syria; 2 killed

Pro-government fighters attack areas of US-backed fighters in east Syria; 2 killed
Updated 07 August 2024
AP
Follow

Pro-government fighters attack areas of US-backed fighters in east Syria; 2 killed

Pro-government fighters attack areas of US-backed fighters in east Syria; 2 killed
  • The SDF said in a statement that “Syrian regime-backed mercenaries” attacked the villages of Dhiban, Latwa and Abu Hamam starting late Tuesday
  • It added that fighting was ongoing Wednesday as the SDF tries to bring the situation under control
Updated 07 August 2024
AP

QAMISHLI, Syria: Fighters backed by Iran and the Syrian government have attacked areas controlled by US-backed fighters in eastern Syria, killing at least two people and wounding others, the main US-backed force in the war-torn country and an opposition war monitor said Wednesday.
The clashes in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor, which borders Iraq, came amid high tension in the region following last week’s killings of a top military commander of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group in Beirut and the leader of the Palestinian Hamas group Ismail Haniyeh in Iran. Israel was blamed for both attacks, and Iran and Hezbollah have vowed to retaliate.
The clashes in eastern Syria are the most intense in nearly a year in areas where hundreds of US troops have been deployed since 2015 to help in the fight against the Daesh group.
Syrian government forces and Iran-backed fighters are deployed on the west bank of the Euphrates River in Deir Ezzor, while members of the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces control the east banks of the river.
The SDF said in a statement that “Syrian regime-backed mercenaries” attacked the villages of Dhiban, Latwa and Abu Hamam starting late Tuesday. It added that fighting was ongoing Wednesday as the SDF tries to bring the situation under control.
Dhiban is few kilometers from Al-Omar oil field that houses a base housing SDF fighters and US troops.
Kurdish-led authorities imposed an open-ended curfew in areas they control on the east bank of the river, saying that anyone that violates the order will be referred to judicial authorities.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said that the SDF brought reinforcements to the area as the fighting continues.
The SDF and the Observatory said the clashes and shelling left two people dead and five others wounded.
Pro-government media outlets said that the attacks were carried by local Arab tribesmen against the SDF, saying that several people were wounded in government-held areas.
On Monday, a rocket attack on a base housing US troops in western Iraq left several American personnel wounded.
The rocket attack came days after a strike near a base of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia southwest of Baghdad killed at least one militant and wounded two others.
The attack comes days after an umbrella group of Iran-backed Iraqi militias dubbed “the Islamic Resistance” resumed rocket attacks on US military bases in the country and in eastern Syria.

Topics: Syria Iran Iraq Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) US-backed fighters

Related

US-backed SDF warn against new Turkish offensive in Syria
Middle-East
US-backed SDF warn against new Turkish offensive in Syria
Special Russia, SDF to set up joint military posts in strategic Syrian town
Middle-East
Russia, SDF to set up joint military posts in strategic Syrian town

Germany appeals to citizens: don’t wait for evacuation from Lebanon

Germany appeals to citizens: don’t wait for evacuation from Lebanon
Updated 07 August 2024
Follow

Germany appeals to citizens: don’t wait for evacuation from Lebanon

Germany appeals to citizens: don’t wait for evacuation from Lebanon
  • “The time now has come to leave Lebanon,” the spokesperson said
Updated 07 August 2024

BERLIN: Rumours of a possible evacuation operation from Lebanon have given German citizens there a false sense of security, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, urging them to leave the country immediately.
“The time now has come to leave Lebanon,” the spokesperson said, calling on citizens to organize their own exit even if this means traveling via Türkiye or paying high prices for flights.
A spokesperson for the defense ministry declined to give details on preparations for possible evacuations in the event of an escalation in the Middle East conflict.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon German German Foreign Ministry

Related

Pakistan urges citizens to leave Lebanon amid escalating tensions in Middle East
Pakistan
Pakistan urges citizens to leave Lebanon amid escalating tensions in Middle East
UN peacekeepers on Israel-Lebanon border ‘fundamental’, says chief
Middle-East
UN peacekeepers on Israel-Lebanon border ‘fundamental’, says chief

Latest updates

Egypt asks its airlines to avoid Tehran airspace for three hours on Thursday
An EgyptAir Boeing 737-800 aircraft is pictured on the tarmac at Cairo International Airport in Cairo. (File/AFP)
WHO says sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza
WHO says sending over 1 million polio vaccines to Gaza
US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
US says Gaza ceasefire still ‘close’ despite tensions
Family stunned as police officer who killed son appears in Olympics opening ceremony
Family stunned as police officer who killed son appears in Olympics opening ceremony
Sweden charges activist with hate crime over 2022 Qur'an burning
Far-right politician Rasmus Paludan holds up a copy of the Qur’an as he speaks in front of a mosque in Copenhagen. (File/AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.