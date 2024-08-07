118 colleges added to Saudi Cultural Scholarship Program

Swedish tourist hails locals’ ‘pure kindness’ after motorcycle journey through Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: A Swedish woman has discovered the ‘pure kindness’ of Saudis after traveling across the Kingdom solo on a motorcycle.

Kristina Lindstrom told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia seemed uncharted and undefined to me, especially with its recent openness to tourism.

“I’m endlessly curious about different cultures, people and landscapes.”

During her trip through Saudi Arabia, she has explored Buraidah, Hail, Wadi Al-Disah in the southwest province of Tabuk, Yanbu, Jeddah, Taif, Baha and Abha.

Before she crosses into the UAE, Lindstrom plans to visit Riyadh and Al-Hofuf. After the Emirates, she will travel by boat to Bandar Abbas, a coastal city in southern Iran, then to Pakistan, India and Nepal.

Lindstrom rides a 2005 Honda 650 Transalp: “It’s a great bike to travel around the world, with a very reliable engine, and you can find spare parts anywhere in the world.”

She has ridden on two wheels since she was young. “I love the feeling of freedom,” she said. “The adrenaline rush and the ability to fully engage all my senses while on the bike are truly exhilarating. Riding allows me to attain mental clarity, pushing problems and worries far from my thoughts.”

During a visit to Vietnam in 2016, Lindstrom decided to buy a secondhand bike to travel around Vietnam and Cambodia. At that moment, the Swedish national realized she wanted to go on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure away from home. “I worked hard for five years and saved every penny to be able to do this trip,” she added.

Her big adventure has included stops in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkiye, Iraq and now Saudi Arabia.

Lindstrom said that the Kingdom’s natural landmarks attracted her to the country. “Saudi Arabia’s landscape is incredibly diverse. As a motorcycle and camping enthusiast, the mountains surrounding Baha and Abha are my paradise.”

She also highlighted the Kingdom’s landscapes, winding roads and campsites, as well as the captivating beauty of Wadi Al-Disaha and AlUla.

Lindstrom said that she enjoys interacting with cultures that are different to her own. “Kindness always touches me deeply. Once, I was lost in the desert, and two young Saudi men appeared out of nowhere, offering me sweets with warm smiles before disappearing. It was a simple act, but it touched me deeply.

“I have also received assistance countless times, and I am very grateful for the warmth I have received.”

Camel-milking was another memorable experience for Lindstrom. “My host invited me to their farm, and it was a pleasure to try to milk a camel. I adore animals, especially camels with their gentle intelligence.”

Lindstrom expressed her gratitude for the hospitality of the Saudi people: “My motorcycle fell in Wadi Al-Kamar (north of Jeddah) during a thunderstorm, and two Saudi young men immediately stopped to help me without hesitation.”

In another instance, an unknown benefactor paid for Lindstrom’s meal at a restaurant, offering her a glimpse into Saudi generosity.

“He simply paid with his credit card before I could even access my card. What an indescribable hospitality,” she said.

Lindstrom told Arab News that Saudi Arabia is one of the safest countries she has ever traveled to, especially as a solo female visitor. “While relaxing in the wild, a car passed and its driver stopped, offering me water, biscuits and an invitation to lunch. It may sound scary to some, but in Saudi Arabia, it’s quite natural and safe. It’s pure kindness without any restrictions,” she said.

For any tourist in the Kingdom, experiencing the Red Sea is a must. Lindstrom also went diving in Yanbu. “The Red Sea was full of colorful corals and all kinds of fish. Some fish were curious and came a little closer to me, but watching them was fun.

“I love exploring the underwater world, and this experience motivated me for more. I can’t wait to dive again and discover more beauty under the waves.”

Throughout her stay in Saudi Arabia, Lindstrom said that she did not experience any negative or uncomfortable reactions from anyone. The Saudis she encountered always treated her with respect and kindness, which made her feel welcome and comfortable, she added.

“One of the really striking things is the deep sense of security when camping alone. I was almost setting up my tent anywhere without fear; the locals respected my privacy, and I never felt that I was in danger.”