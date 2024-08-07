118 colleges added to Saudi Cultural Scholarship Program

You are here

The program offers students the chance to obtain scholarships in 13 cultural and artistic fields. (MOC)
RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture has expanded its Cultural Scholarship Program, adding 118 colleges to its list of accredited educational institutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The move aims to support national cadres, respond to the growing needs of the labor market and achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in relation to culture, the ministry said.

The additions take the number of institutions involved in the program to 278 in 15 countries, of which 58 are in the US, 40 in the UK and one in Russia.

Among the newcomers are the University of San Francisco, Arizona State University, University of Colorado Boulder, Royal Holloway, University of London, the University of Liverpool, Padova University in Italy and Lund University in Sweden.

The program offers students the chance to obtain scholarships in 13 cultural and artistic fields. The awards cover the cost of their tuition fees, living expenses, medical insurance and travel. Their academic development is also monitored and evaluated.

Who’s Who: Edward Byrne, new president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology 

Who’s Who: Edward Byrne, new president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology 
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Who’s Who: Edward Byrne, new president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology 

Who’s Who: Edward Byrne, new president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology 
  • Byrne succeeds Tony Chan, who joined KAUST as president in 2018
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Edward Byrne was appointed as the new president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology on Wednesday, with the appointment effective from Sept. 1.

Byrne’s appointment marks a significant milestone for the university as it continues its transformative journey through the implementation of its Accelerating Impact Strategy.

Byrne succeeds Tony Chan who joined KAUST as president in 2018. Chan significantly enhanced KAUST’s alignment with Vision 2030, expanding its global research and academic influence.

Byrne said: “It is an honor to join an academic community at the forefront of translating research into economically productive innovations for the benefit of society across the Kingdom and the world.

“Drawing on my extensive career leading top-ranked global universities and visionary approaches to scientific discovery, I welcome the opportunity to lead an institution that is paving the way for future progress and is committed to making the discoveries that will power tomorrow.”

Byrne has been serving as the global chief medical officer of Ramsay Health Care Group since 2021, where he extended his leadership beyond academia into global healthcare governance and strategic advisory roles.

He is also vice chancellor’s distinguished fellow at The Australian National University and chairs various boards and think tanks.

He was the president and principal of King’s College London from 2014 to 2021, chairing King’s Health Partners and spearheading the university’s Vision 2029.

His efforts made significant contributions to society and positioned KCL at the forefront of the national agenda.

Byrne was the president and vice chancellor of Monash University in Melbourne from 2009 to 2014, where he demonstrated his capacity for innovation and impact by establishing a new campus in Suzhou, China, and fostering a major alliance with the University of Warwick.

He had previously left Australia for London in 2007 and held the positions of executive dean of the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences, head of the Medical School, and vice provost at University College London until 2009.

Madinah governor cites King Salman Medical City’s for obtaining accreditation

Madinah governor cites King Salman Medical City’s for obtaining accreditation
Updated 7 min 29 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Madinah governor cites King Salman Medical City’s for obtaining accreditation

Madinah governor cites King Salman Medical City’s for obtaining accreditation
Updated 7 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Salman bin Sultan received King Salman Medical City CEO Abdulrahman Al-Harbi in Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
Prince Salman congratulated the staff of the medical institute for obtaining accreditation from the Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions.
He hailed recent advances in the health sector and encouraged staff to continue improving integrated health services.

Saudi deputy FM meets with Palestine’s representative to UN on sidelines of OIC meeting

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji meets with the Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations.
Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji meets with the Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations.
Updated 15 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi deputy FM meets with Palestine’s representative to UN on sidelines of OIC meeting

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji meets with the Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations.
  • Al-Khuraiji condemned the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh at OIC meeting, saying it was a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty” of Iran
Updated 15 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khuraiji met with the Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations Riyad Mansour on Wednesday.

During the meeting on the sidelines of an Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit in Jeddah, the two officials discussed the latest developments in the Palestinian crisis.

They also reviewed regional developments, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Al-Khuraiji also met with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, and Abu Bakr Mohamed Hanafi.

At the OIC meeting, Al-Khuraiji condemned the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, saying it was a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, its territorial integrity and national security, international law and the Charter of the United Nations and constitutes a threat to regional peace and security.”

Saudi engineer teaches Arabic to children, refugees in Europe

Saudi engineer teaches Arabic to children, refugees in Europe
Updated 24 min 59 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Follow

Saudi engineer teaches Arabic to children, refugees in Europe

Saudi engineer teaches Arabic to children, refugees in Europe
Updated 24 min 59 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A Saudi engineer is helping Arab children and refugees in the West connect with their culture and roots through Arabic language lessons.

Mohammed Al-Taweelie, who has work experience in Germany, said that he observed a lack of Arabic language content and fluency among the Arab community and refugee children in the West.

It led him to launch Daad with personal funding. The initiative provides storytelling and learning activities for children through their online database. “This project has produced over 140 high-quality Arabic stories with audio and video available for free,” he told Arab News.

The Arabic stories are written in various categories for age groups 6-8 years and 9-12 years.

Dadd has officially been registered as a voluntary, nonprofit organization in Germany, he said.

Al-Taweelie said that the initiative’s purpose was “to enhance Arabic electronic content in Europe, aiming to enrich Arabic content and address its deficiencies in various fields of knowledge. The initiative included programs and competitions for students, resulting in over 50 million visits to scientific articles.”

Saudi students have done remarkably well abroad, he said. Speaking about activities he had been involved in, he said: “I founded several student clubs to support foreign and German students. I gained the trust of students at the Technical University of Dortmund, where I was elected by the university’s students in many associations.”

Al-Taweelie also served as a spokesperson for foreign students and students of the faculty of electrical engineering and communication at the university, as well as for the Student Relief and Support Fund at the Technical University of Dortmund.

He was honored by the Saudi Embassy in Berlin and twice received a distinction award from the Saudi Cultural Mission in Germany because, beyond his contributions at university, he also volunteered to work with the city of Dortmund through volunteer and social responsibility programs, especially refugee support programs.

Al-Taweelie, who studied at Al-Jazeera High School in Tabuk, has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in electrical and communications engineering, specializing in robotics and automotive technology. His research at the Technical University of Dortmund focused on artificial intelligence.

Swedish tourist hails locals’ ‘pure kindness’ after motorcycle journey through Saudi Arabia

Swedish tourist hails locals’ ‘pure kindness’ after motorcycle journey through Saudi Arabia
Updated 35 min 13 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari
Follow

Swedish tourist hails locals’ ‘pure kindness’ after motorcycle journey through Saudi Arabia

Swedish tourist hails locals’ ‘pure kindness’ after motorcycle journey through Saudi Arabia
  • Mountains surrounding Baha and Abha are ‘my paradise,’ says Kristina Lindstrom
Updated 35 min 13 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: A Swedish woman has discovered the ‘pure kindness’ of Saudis after traveling across the Kingdom solo on a motorcycle.

Kristina Lindstrom told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia seemed uncharted and undefined to me, especially with its recent openness to tourism.

“I’m endlessly curious about different cultures, people and landscapes.”

During her trip through Saudi Arabia, she has explored Buraidah, Hail, Wadi Al-Disah in the southwest province of Tabuk, Yanbu, Jeddah, Taif, Baha and Abha.

Before she crosses into the UAE, Lindstrom plans to visit Riyadh and Al-Hofuf. After the Emirates, she will travel by boat to Bandar Abbas, a coastal city in southern Iran, then to Pakistan, India and Nepal.

Lindstrom rides a 2005 Honda 650 Transalp: “It’s a great bike to travel around the world, with a very reliable engine, and you can find spare parts anywhere in the world.”

She has ridden on two wheels since she was young. “I love the feeling of freedom,” she said. “The adrenaline rush and the ability to fully engage all my senses while on the bike are truly exhilarating. Riding allows me to attain mental clarity, pushing problems and worries far from my thoughts.”

During a visit to Vietnam in 2016, Lindstrom decided to buy a secondhand bike to travel around Vietnam and Cambodia. At that moment, the Swedish national realized she wanted to go on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure away from home. “I worked hard for five years and saved every penny to be able to do this trip,” she added.

Her big adventure has included stops in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkiye, Iraq and now Saudi Arabia.

Lindstrom said that the Kingdom’s natural landmarks attracted her to the country. “Saudi Arabia’s landscape is incredibly diverse. As a motorcycle and camping enthusiast, the mountains surrounding Baha and Abha are my paradise.”

She also highlighted the Kingdom’s landscapes, winding roads and campsites, as well as the captivating beauty of Wadi Al-Disaha and AlUla.

Lindstrom said that she enjoys interacting with cultures that are different to her own. “Kindness always touches me deeply. Once, I was lost in the desert, and two young Saudi men appeared out of nowhere, offering me sweets with warm smiles before disappearing. It was a simple act, but it touched me deeply.

“I have also received assistance countless times, and I am very grateful for the warmth I have received.”

Camel-milking was another memorable experience for Lindstrom. “My host invited me to their farm, and it was a pleasure to try to milk a camel. I adore animals, especially camels with their gentle intelligence.”

Lindstrom expressed her gratitude for the hospitality of the Saudi people: “My motorcycle fell in Wadi Al-Kamar (north of Jeddah) during a thunderstorm, and two Saudi young men immediately stopped to help me without hesitation.”

In another instance, an unknown benefactor paid for Lindstrom’s meal at a restaurant, offering her a glimpse into Saudi generosity.

“He simply paid with his credit card before I could even access my card. What an indescribable hospitality,” she said.

Lindstrom told Arab News that Saudi Arabia is one of the safest countries she has ever traveled to, especially as a solo female visitor. “While relaxing in the wild, a car passed and its driver stopped, offering me water, biscuits and an invitation to lunch. It may sound scary to some, but in Saudi Arabia, it’s quite natural and safe. It’s pure kindness without any restrictions,” she said.

For any tourist in the Kingdom, experiencing the Red Sea is a must. Lindstrom also went diving in Yanbu. “The Red Sea was full of colorful corals and all kinds of fish. Some fish were curious and came a little closer to me, but watching them was fun.

“I love exploring the underwater world, and this experience motivated me for more. I can’t wait to dive again and discover more beauty under the waves.”

Throughout her stay in Saudi Arabia, Lindstrom said that she did not experience any negative or uncomfortable reactions from anyone. The Saudis she encountered always treated her with respect and kindness, which made her feel welcome and comfortable, she added.

“One of the really striking things is the deep sense of security when camping alone. I was almost setting up my tent anywhere without fear; the locals respected my privacy, and I never felt that I was in danger.”

