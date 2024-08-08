You are here

US urges Kosovo to cooperate as Serb tensions rise

US urges Kosovo to cooperate as Serb tensions rise
Kosovo Serbs take part in a protest against the opening of Mitrovica bridge, that has long separated Serbs and ethnic Albanians in the restive northern area of Kosovo, in the divided city of Mitrovica on August 7, 2024. (AFP)
AFP
WASHINGTON: : The United States on Wednesday urged Kosovo to heed the advice of its longstanding Western supporters to ease tensions that have again risen with Serbs.

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti has called for the opening of a flashpoint bridge, prompting protests, and authorities this week raided post offices long used by residents who maintain funds in Serbia.

“We are concerned by continuing uncoordinated decisions by the leadership of Kosovo,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

Noting longstanding US support for Kosovo’s integration into the international community, Miller told reporters: “We believe they put at risk the opportunities that we have helped Kosovo create.”

“What we would encourage the government of Kosovo to do is to return to close and constructive engagement with the United States, with the EU, with NATO.”

The United States led a NATO bombing campaign in 1999 that brought self-rule to Albanian-majority Kosovo from Serbia after a war that left 13,000 dead.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, a move never acknowledged by Serbia but recognized by most, although not all, Western nations including the United States.

A series of recent steps by Kurti’s government have increased tensions, including making the euro the only legal currency in Kosovo, effectively outlawing use of the Serbian dinar.

The NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR warned Tuesday it would intervene if Kosovo sought to reopen the bridge separating communities in divided Mitrovica, the scene of frequent clashes.

Macron tells Netanyahu to ‘avoid cycle of reprisals’

Macron tells Netanyahu to ‘avoid cycle of reprisals’
Macron tells Netanyahu to 'avoid cycle of reprisals'
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to “avoid a cycle of reprisals” in the Middle East, his office said, as fears of a regional war soar.

After earlier telling his Iranian counterpart to “avoid a cycle of reprisals that would put the populations and stability of the region at risk,” Macron urged Netanyahu in a telephone call to adopt the same reasoning, the French presidency said in a statement.

Already high amid the war in Gaza, tensions in the Middle East have soared following the assassinations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last week.

The former has been blamed on Israel, which claimed responsibility for the latter.

Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran have vowed reprisals, raising fears of wider conflict in a region already on tenterhooks since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

The French presidency said it was imperative to prevent all-out war between Israel and the powerful Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which have been trading near-daily cross-border fire since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.

“Faced with rising tensions on the border between Israel and Lebanon, every effort must be made... to avoid a regional conflagration,” said the French presidency, stressing that “a war between Israel and Lebanon would have destructive consequences for the entire region.”

Macron also reminded Netanyahu that “the absolute priority” for France remained “the immediate achievement of a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages... and the massive and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the people there.”

Biden says ‘not confident’ of peaceful transfer if Trump loses

Biden says 'not confident' of peaceful transfer if Trump loses
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said an interview with CBS he is “not confident at all” there will be a peaceful transfer of power to Kamala Harris if Donald Trump loses November’s election, according to an extract broadcast Wednesday.

“If Trump loses, I’m not confident at all,” Biden told the US network in the interview, which was due to air fully on Sunday. “He means what he says. We don’t take him seriously. He means it — all the stuff about ‘if we lose there’ll be a bloodbath.’“

What is behind the UK’s summer of discontent and riots?

What is behind the UK's summer of discontent and riots?
What is behind the UK’s summer of discontent and riots?
LONDON: Riots have gripped England and Northern Ireland over the past week amid a cloud of misinformation and perceived government failings. Commentators are divided, however, over the root causes beyond assertions of “far-right thuggery.”

Not since 2011, when the police shooting of a black man sparked days of nationwide riots, has the UK witnessed scenes of such violence, with crowds of people tearing through shops, torching cars, targeting mosques, and even setting fire to hotels hosting asylum seekers.

Everyone from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to the world’s second richest man, Elon Musk — who likened the scenes unfolding in the UK to a civil war — has weighed in on what caused the riots and what they might mean for the country.

Responding to the attempted arson on Sunday of a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, where asylum seekers were being housed pending a decision on their status, Starmer said the rioters would face the “full force of the law.”

“I guarantee you’ll regret taking part in this disorder, whether directly or those whipping up this action online and then running away themselves,” he said at a press briefing. “This is not a protest, it is organized, violent thuggery and it has no place on our streets or online.”

Such has been the severity of the damage caused to communities and the number of injuries to police officers that the director of public prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson, has said some of those arrested could face charges of terrorism.

Speaking to the BBC, Parkinson said: “Where you have organized groups planning activity for the purposes of advancing an ideology and planning really, really serious disruption, then yes, we will consider terrorism offenses.

“Yes, we are willing to look at terrorism offenses, and I am aware of at least one instance where that is happening.”

Sources who spoke to Arab News did not disagree with assertions that the violence was anything more than “violent thuggery.” However, they warned against dismissing the need to examine underlying societal issues.

One source, who works in education and asked not to be identified, said the disorder has come on the back of an election campaign that tapped into legitimate concerns by seeking to blame the country’s ills on the purported negative effects of mass immigration.

“Mix this with misinformation surrounding the identity of the murderer of girls which served as the riots’ catalyst, and what you are seeing is chickens coming home to roost,” the source said.

An attack on a children’s dance and yoga workshop at a community center in Southport, north of Liverpool, on July 29, saw three girls killed and 10 other people — eight of whom are children — injured, allegedly by a 17-year-old.

Because of the suspect’s age, police were legally obliged to withhold his identity, inadvertently creating a vacuum that was quickly filled by false information circulated on social media that claimed the suspect was a Muslim who had arrived in the country illegally.

The spread of false information was not helped by the chiming in of online influencers who themselves regularly post anti-immigration, anti-Muslim sentiment to boost a political agenda.

Zouhir Al-Shimale, head of research at Valent Projects, a UK-based firm that uses artificial intelligence to combat disinformation, said identifying the root causes of the riots may prove difficult, as there has been a blend of deliberate manipulation by those pushing an anti-immigrant agenda and widespread bot activity.

“Since Aug. 3, accounts and networks linked to Reform UK have been massively active on X and Facebook with claims of two-tier policing,” Al-Shimale told Arab News, referring to a right-wing political party that made gains in the recent general election.

“They are pouring a lot of resources into this to test certain lines and narratives and see what sticks, but essentially suggesting that the police are allowing Muslim thugs to run riot while they target ‘white patriots’ who are simply angry about the ‘state of their nation.’”

Suggestions of two-tier policing have focused on purported “soft handling” by police over “left-wing, pro-Palestine” marches that have occurred weekly in London since Oct. 7, and earlier Black Lives Matter rallies.

Based on the scale of disorder alone, the comparison is a poor one. A recent pro-Palestine march of up to 10,000 people led to three police officers being injured. By contrast, the roughly 750 people who rioted in Rotherham on Sunday left at least 12 officers injured.

Opposition to the riots is near-universal across every section of the public, according to poll data from YouGov, with Reform UK voters being the only group showing any substantive levels of support, at 21 percent.

Even this is a clear minority, with three-quarters of Reform voters (76 percent) opposed to the riots. Support among other voters is far lower — only 9 percent of Conservatives, 3 percent of Labour voters and 1 percent of Liberal Democrats favor the disorder.

• 400 People arrested after six days of riots in parts of England and Northern Ireland.

• 6,000 Police officers mobilized nationwide to deal with further expected unrest.

Nevertheless, there are sympathies with the ideas that are fueling the riots and the far-right groups, like the English Defence League, which are thought to be orchestrating the violence.

Indeed, legal immigration to the UK has risen dramatically over the past 30 years, while illegal arrivals across the English Channel have continued despite the previous government’s pledge to “stop the boats.”

The latest estimates on migration from the Office for National Statistics suggest that in 2023, some 1.2 million people migrated into the UK while 532,000 people emigrated, leaving a net migration figure of 685,000.

Around 29,000 people were detected crossing the English Channel in small boats in 2023, down from 46,000 in 2022, although the overall number of small boat arrivals has increased substantially since 2018.

According to the University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory, the share of workers employed in the UK who were born abroad has steadily increased over the past two decades, rising from 9 percent of the employed workforce in the first quarter of 2004 (2.6 million) to 21 percent in the first quarter of 2024 (6.8 million).

It found that migrant men were more likely to be employed than UK-born men, but among women, migrants were less likely to be in employment.

Although asylum seekers are not allowed to work, nor do they receive a house or substantial welfare payments while their applications are reviewed, a section of the public in the UK fears the needs of new arrivals are being placed ahead of their own, while the racial composition of their communities changes around them.

Despite this, voter behavior in the UK’s recent general election suggests immigration is not a priority issue for most. “A much better (though still imperfect) indicator is a national election,” Noah Carl, a sociologist and right-wing commentator, wrote in a recent piece for Aporia Magazine.

“Britain held one just a few weeks ago, and the results provide little basis for saying ‘the English’ have ‘had enough’ of mass immigration. Fifty-six percent of white people voted for left-wing or progressive parties, and another 26 percent voted for the Conservatives (a de-facto pro-migration party). Only 16 percent supported Reform.

“In fact, the share of white people supporting left-wing or progressive parties increased from 2019. I say this as someone with broadly restrictionist views.

“Now, you might claim the situation has changed since the election, owing to the rioting in Leeds, the stabbing in Southport and other incidents. But it hasn’t really changed.

“Before the most recent election, white British people had already been subjected to Islamist terrorism, grooming gangs, BLM riots, the ‘decolonization’ movement, accusations of ‘white privilege,’ etc. Yet they still chose to vote overwhelmingly for pro-migration parties.

“Although polling suggests most Britons do want immigration reduced, they apparently care more about issues like the cost of living, housing and the NHS.”

Many commentators have therefore placed much of the blame on social media platforms for acting as an accelerant for the violence, while rioters whipped up by misinformation seek to emulate the disorder seen elsewhere in the country and fed to their smartphones.

Some of the blame, however, may also rest with the pervading political discourse in the UK today.

Paul Reilly, senior lecturer in communications, media and democracy at the University of Glasgow, said one underlying cause may be the absence of accountability for social media platforms in allowing misinformation to spread. But he also pointed to another group.

“I would argue political commentators, influencers and politicians have played a key role in this by creating toxic political discourse around migration,” Reilly told Arab News.

“Social media platforms could do better on removing hate speech and misinformation. But they aren’t treated as publishers and held accountable for content they host. I would expect debate over temporary shutdowns of online platforms during civil unrest as a viable policy.”

Nonetheless, Reilly has also challenged the assertion of Southport MP Patrick Hurley that the violence playing out was solely down to “lies and propaganda” spread on social media.

Instead, citing his research into social media’s role in political unrest in Northern Ireland, he says that while online platforms have been used to share rumors and misinformation, that have inflamed tensions, such online activity has tended to “follow rather than precede riots.”

Writing in The Conversation, he said: “If political leaders are serious about avoiding further violence, they should start by moderating their own language.”

However, he added: “It is expedient for politicians to blame online platforms rather than acknowledge their role in producing a toxic political discourse in relation to asylum seekers and immigration.”

One legal researcher, who asked not to be named, told Arab News the riots were a symptom of failures to address widening wealth inequalities, which had created a space for misinformation to spread.

“It is simply a replication of what we have seen time and time again with the cutting of public services. Amid an absence of government accountability, the population will look for someone to blame,” the person said.

“If there’s one bright spark, those coming out to clean up after the rioters seem to represent a far higher portion of the affected communities, indicating that for a government who cares, there is still buy-in for a better tomorrow.”
 

 

Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna canceled over Islamist attack plot, say organizers

Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna canceled over Islamist attack plot, say organizers
Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna canceled over Islamist attack plot, say organizers
VIENNA: Organizers of three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna this week called them off on Wednesday after officials announced arrests over an apparent plot to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area such as the concerts.

Swift was scheduled to play at the Austrian capital’s Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Event organizer Barracuda Music said in a post on its Instagram channel late Wednesday that “we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

A 19-year-old main suspect was arrested in Ternitz, south of Vienna, and the second person in the Austrian capital.

Franz Ruf, the public security director at Austria’s interior ministry, said that authorities were aware of “preparatory actions” for a possible attack “and also that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna,” the Austria Press Agency reported.

Ruf said the 19-year-old had pledged an oath of allegiance to Daesh.

The Austrian citizen is believed to have become radicalized on the internet. Ruf said that chemical substances were secured and were being evaluated. He didn't give more details.

Swift had concerts scheduled at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as part of her Eras Tour.

Security measures for the concerts will be stepped up. Ruf said that there would be a special focus among other things on entry checks and concertgoers should plan a bit more time.

Vienna police chief Gerhard Pürstl said that, while any concrete danger had been minimized, an abstract risk justified raising security.

More to follow...

Humza Yousaf unsure of future in UK after violent rioting

Humza Yousaf unsure of future in UK after violent rioting
Humza Yousaf unsure of future in UK after violent rioting
LONDON: Scotland’s former first minister, a Muslim, has spoken of his family’s uncertain future in the UK following a week of rioting across the border in England by far-right groups.

Humza Yousaf, who resigned as first minister in May, was the first member of a minority group to lead a devolved government in the UK, Sky News reported.

He was also the first Muslim to lead a major UK political party.

Amid violent disorder across towns and cities in England, Yousaf said that rising Islamophobia had left him debating his family’s future in “Scotland or the UK, or indeed in Europe and the West.”

He told “The News Agents” podcast: “Born in Scotland, raised in Scotland, educated in Scotland, just welcomed my third child here in Scotland, was the leader of the Scottish government for just over a year, leader of the Scottish National Party. You cut me open, I’m about as Scottish as you come.

“But the truth of the matter is, I don’t know whether the future for me and my wife and my three children is going to be here in Scotland or the UK, or indeed in Europe and the West, because I have, for some time, really worried about the rise of Islamophobia.”

Yousaf added that Islamophobia was driving the rise of far-right groups, whose members in the UK are targeting “people who are black, who are Asian, who are Muslim.”

The MSP for Glasgow Pollok added: “That, again, comes back to some of the language that’s been used far too often in our politics about people not adopting our values.

“Scotland is the country I love. I don’t want to go — let me just make that abundantly clear.”

Despite the rioting taking place across the border in England, Scotland is “not immune from racism or Islamophobia,” Yousaf said.

He also referred to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a Hindu, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Muslim, as minority success stories.

However, that “strong history and heritage of multiculturalism” is “quite literally … going up in flames,” Yousaf added.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney this week vowed to prevent rioting in Scotland.

He also met representatives from Scotland’s Muslim community at Edinburgh Central Mosque.

He said: “There is no place in Scotland for hatred of any kind, and each of us has a responsibility to confront racism and religious prejudice wherever and whenever it appears.

“People will always try to divide us — and it is imperative in these moments that we come together even stronger to stand defiant.”

