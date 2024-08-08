You are here

Insurance policies for cultural assets to be launched in Saudi Arabia

Insurance policies for cultural assets to be launched in Saudi Arabia
The matter will be discussed at a conference, in collaboration with the Insurance Authority, at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter next Tuesday. (MOC)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture will be introducing a financial product that will allow the owners of artworks and other cultural assets to insure their belongings for loss or damage.

The matter will be discussed at a conference, in collaboration with the Insurance Authority, at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter next Tuesday.

The conference will bring together government officials and representatives of the insurance industry for discussions on the issue, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

RIYADH: A record number of Saudi farms are showcasing their elite birds at this year’s International Falcon Breeders Auction.

Of the 35 farms taking part, 13 are from the Kingdom, which highlights the country’s commitment and dedication not only to the event itself but also to falconry as a culture and sport.

Naif Abdulmohsen Al-Masoud, from the Al-Nader Center for Falcons in Jeddah, is among the local breeders taking part in the event, which opened on Monday and runs until Aug. 24.

He said he was grateful to the Saudi Falcons Club, which organizes the event, for its support for local farms.

The facilities provided by the club to breeders had made a significant contribution to their work, he said.

The auction, held in Malham, north of Riyadh, is the largest of its kind anywhere in the world and provides a platform for falconers and falcon producers to meet and share their knowledge and expertise.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is undergoing an ambitious transformation, thanks to Saudi Vision 2030. The initiative has boosted the growth of the consulting industry, creating new opportunities in areas such as digital transformation, sustainability, infrastructure development, and economic diversification.

As a result, consulting has become an increasingly attractive career for young Saudi graduates, who recognize the opportunities in this field.

Mohammed Al-Abdullah, a young consultant at Jacobs, is advising fresh graduates to consider the route for their careers. “Working as a consultant in Saudi Arabia offers a unique set of experiences and opportunities compared to other countries or regions,” he said.

“In Saudi Arabia, the business environment is highly relationship-oriented, and building trust and strong personal relationships with clients is critical.”

Al-Abdullah, who previously worked in the US, returned to Saudi Arabia in 2021 to contribute to the ongoing transformation. During his time as a process manufacturing manager at a steel company in Riyadh, he collaborated with consulting giants McKinsey to oversee an Industry 4.0 transition, which sparked his excitement about consulting and digital transformation.

He subsequently joined Jacobs’ strategic consulting advisory team and the smart city team, while also taking on the role of Riyadh office lead. “The consulting industry in Saudi Arabia has seen significant evolution in recent years, creating numerous opportunities for young professionals,” Al Abdullah said.

Jacobs, for example, has a graduate development program that helps young Saudis interested in consulting to develop the essential skills and knowledge they need. It provides them with practical experience, exposure to the industry, and guidance from experienced consultants.

According to Al-Abdullah, success as an engineering consultant requires a blend of technical expertise and soft skills such as engineering knowledge, project management, analytical skills, technical writing, effective communication, client management and teamwork. These can be developed through education, training, internships, graduate programs, networking and mentorship.

With the rapid growth of the consulting industry in Saudi Arabia and the opportunities presented by Saudi Vision 2030, young Saudi graduates would do well to consider a career there.

Hashim Jambi, a 26-year-old technology consultant at PwC, is an expert in organizational technology, including digital transformation, cybersecurity and IT.

“What I enjoy most is staying current with emerging technologies that can enhance an organization’s daily workflow. Additionally, the opportunity to interact with experts in the field provides valuable insights into best practices and market improvements,” said Jambi.

“The initial learning curve is particularly steep, allowing for fast knowledge acquisition and significant professional growth. Moreover, you develop strong networking skills by meeting diverse professionals who can have a substantial impact on your career.”  

Jambi believes a career in consulting offers young Saudis valuable developmental experiences at the start of their professional journeys.

“As a consultant, you'll have the opportunity to interact with high-level executives and experts across various fields, learning from them in a way that provides an excellent foundation for your career,” he explained.

Jambi said other benefits included exposure to diverse industries, networking opportunities, early responsibility and continuous learning experiences. These helped young consultants to “develop critical adaptability and strategic thinking skills, equipping them to become successful leaders at a young age.”

The variety of experiences and challenges also “builds resilience and innovation, further preparing them for future leadership roles and a successful career path,” he said.

Another successful Saudi consultant is Mala Alahmadi, who leads Jacobs’ strategic consulting social value advisory group in the Middle East region. Alahmadi started her career as a civil and environmental engineer on projects with nonprofit organizations, then transitioned to roles with government and international organizations.

Throughout her diverse experience, Alahmadi has led transformational initiatives and projects to achieve sustainable outcomes, solved critical natural resources issues, and developed strategies, policies and action plans in several countries.

She has also delivered sustainable and climate-resilient solutions for development projects, organizations, businesses and developing countries, using her skills to improve communities’ quality of life and help mitigate climate change.

Alahmadi holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree from Stanford University. At Jacobs, she leads a team focused on “enhancing social value across our work in the built environment, planning and economics, and sectors such as the health, housing, education, transportation, and infrastructure.”

When asked what advice she would give young Saudis considering a career in consulting, she said: “Be your authentic self, connect with others, ask questions, and stay focused on your vision and the higher purpose. Always push your boundaries to learn and grow.”  

Sadeem Safar Al-Sofyani also shared her experience in the consulting field. “In 2019, I joined Boston Consulting Group as a business analyst, a decision that has paved the way for my success,” said the 27-year-old. “The experience was challenging but rewarding, as I quickly learned key consulting skills like problem-solving, communication, and delivering solutions.”

She found the networking opportunities invaluable, boosting her professional reputation and opening doors: “Consulting firms are recognized for preparing graduates for any situation, as the work focuses on problem-solving and analysis across diverse fields.”

Al-Sofyani added: “I encourage young Saudi students to consider starting their careers in consulting as it provides unparalleled experience, even if it’s not a lifelong commitment.”

The exposure to diverse industries and the opportunity to work with high-level executives and subject matter experts were among the significant benefits, she said: “The steep learning curve allows for rapid skill development and professional growth, which can set young professionals up for success, whether they choose to remain in consulting or pursue other paths.”

Al-Sofyani’s experience highlights the value that a consulting role can provide. The transferable skills, networking opportunities, and exposure to a wide range of industries make it an attractive option, even if it is not a long-term career choice.

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matar welcomed in Cairo on Thursday the Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi.

The parties looked at existing cooperation between the Kingdom and the Arab Parliament, discussing collaborative efforts in the parliamentary field while exploring a range of additional topics.

Al-Asoumi met Abdulaziz Al-Mulla, the executive director of the World Bank, last month, along with representatives of several Arab countries. The meeting focused on the mechanism of the World Bank’s operations.

RIYADH: The Heritage Commission’s cultural events were launched on Thursday at Bin Raqoush Palace, a historic monument in Al-Baha.

The seven-day program is part of the heritage and cultural series of events organized by the commission.  

The events are designed to raise awareness of the history, culture and heritage of the Kingdom.

The program, which starts at 4:00 p.m. and ends at 11:30 p.m., is open to all.

The venue comprises a reception area and a welcome area, the heritage council, the deer pavilion, the camel products pavilion, 3D displays, cultural heritage displays and the World Heritage sites exhibition.

Many visitors attended the event to view the heritage displays, which included crafts such as textiles, Arabic calligraphy, collectibles, decoration and heritage design patterns made by Al-Baha residents.

Craftspeople also enjoyed interacting with visitors.

The heritage villages across the governorates of Al-Baha province are a window into cultural, historical and archaeological tourism, as well as providing an economic benefit, as they attract small business families specializing in preparing popular dishes.

The streets of these heritage villages saw visitors performing folk dances and recording these events.

The alleys of these villages are witness to the past and to ancient history, reflecting the rich cultural and historical identity of the region.

 

RIYADH: The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve Development Authority launched the reserve’s Integrated Development Management Plan, or IDMP, on Thursday.
The board of directors of the reserve is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
IDMP is a comprehensive roadmap covering the environmental, economic, social, tourism and cultural aspects of the 24,500 sq km reserve. It includes 15 distinct ecosystems, ranging from mountain ridges to coral reefs in the northwest of the Kingdom.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that the IDMP enables the efficient and effective management of the reserve. It establishes key guidelines for restoring and conserving wildlife in line with the latest global standards, including guiding species reintroduction plans through modern technologies, and setting a framework for developing and enhancing the ecotourism ecosystem.

This includes Red Sea Global’s AMAALA tourism development, which is located within the reserve. It also features in four sites on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List for the Kingdom and aims to become the world’s most famous heritage tourism destination for environmental conservation, while achieving a balance with the needs of local communities.
The reserve’s CEO, Andrew Zaloumis, said: “The building blocks are in place to deliver the promise of the IDMP by 2030 — a reserve of global conservation significance rooted in community.
“We have reintroduced animal species, discovered several species new to science, and trained and deployed an effective ranger team of 150 local men and women who play a pivotal role in our mission.”
The authority looked forward to sharing the results of its work with the wider conservation and scientific community, Zaloumis said.
“Thanks to the passion of the Saudi Arabian leadership and the investment and commitment of the government, we are pioneering new techniques and technologies to complement tried and tested management and conservation practices,” he said.

The management plan follows the completion of intensive studies to determine the historical and current state of the reserve’s environment, and the steps needed to restore the ecosystems, flora and fauna to the state it was in a century ago.
The reserve is home to 15 distinct ecosystems, ranging from mountain ridges to life-giving wadis to the coral reefs of the Red Sea, creating an exceptional level of biodiversity.
Twenty-three historically occurring species have been selected for reintroduction, 16 of which are extinct within the reserve’s borders, four of which are critically endangered, and three of which are vulnerable according to IUCN listings, including the iconic Arabian oryx, Arabian leopard and cheetah.
The reserve aims to become a tourism destination that offers visitors a diverse terrestrial and marine experience while ensuring the protection of its ecosystems and biodiversity.
The Kingdom is committed to working with the international community to address the world’s environmental challenges. Key activities such as reducing carbon emissions with the aim of reaching net-zero by 2060, continuing to build the Kingdom’s renewable energy infrastructure, increasing reforestation and enhancing biodiversity, including wildlife and species reintroductions, are underway.
The launch of the IDMP contributes to the Kingdom’s leading position in wildlife reintroduction and conservation, as well as the strategic objectives of the Royal Reserves Council, which focus on protecting wildlife, afforestation, enhancing ecotourism and providing job opportunities.
The objectives of the royal reserves support the Kingdom’s efforts in sustainability and environmental conservation, contributing to the Saudi Green Initiative’s goal of protecting 30 percent of the Kingdom’s terrestrial and marine areas by 2030.
The authority includes local and international experts who lead research and development efforts, enhancing international and local partnerships, and promoting cooperation frameworks to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and the application of best environmental practices.
Their research efforts have contributed to the identification of new species of animals and plants across the reserve’s diverse terrestrial and marine ecosystems.
Given the reserve’s range of ecosystems and its strategic location connecting the major projects of NEOM, AMAALA, Red Sea Global and AlUla, and its partnerships with many specialized local and global entities, it is planned that by 2025 animals will be able to roam freely through a 70,000 sq km environmental corridor.
This will contribute to wider regional environmental restoration efforts, as well as creating rich experiences for ecotourism, balance the needs of local communities and create about 5,400 jobs.

Related

Saudi royal reserve celebrates ranger contributions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi royal reserve celebrates ranger contributions
The authority aims to engage the local community in beekeeping and create job opportunities. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Over 25,000 beehives spread across Saudi royal reserve for honey production season

