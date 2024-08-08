You are here

635 unlicensed drivers apprehended at Saudi airports

635 unlicensed drivers apprehended at Saudi airports
The crackdown was part of a wider campaign in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and other authorities. (SPA/File)
Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News
635 unlicensed drivers apprehended at Saudi airports

635 unlicensed drivers apprehended at Saudi airports
Updated 50 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Transport General Authority identified 635 people for providing unlicensed transport services to passengers at the Kingdom’s airports in July.

The crackdown was part of a wider campaign in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and other authorities. The aim is to improve the safety and quality of services provided to travelers, reduce illegal activity, and promote the use of licensed transport services.

The authority stressed that those found guilty of providing transport services without a license to do so at an airport face a fine of up to SR5,000 ($1,333) and having their vehicle seized.

Over 20 spiny-tailed lizards released in royal reserve

Over 20 spiny-tailed lizards released in royal reserve
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Over 20 spiny-tailed lizards released in royal reserve

Over 20 spiny-tailed lizards released in royal reserve
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 20 spiny-tailed lizards have been released into the King Khalid Royal Reserve, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The move is part of a joint program between the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority and the National Center for Wildlife. The authority said it would boost the reptile’s population, amid warnings from the International Union for Conservation of Nature that it was classified as an endangered species.

The release is part of wider efforts to increase the numbers of those species identified as being endangered in line with the national environment conservation strategy and the Saudi Vision 2030.

In cooperation with the NCW, the authority has released several endangered species including the Arabian sand gazelle, mountain gazelle, Arabian oryx and Nubian ibex, in a bid to reintroduce them to their natural habitats.

Insurance policies for cultural assets to be launched in Saudi Arabia

Insurance policies for cultural assets to be launched in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
Insurance policies for cultural assets to be launched in Saudi Arabia

Insurance policies for cultural assets to be launched in Saudi Arabia
Updated 12 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture will be introducing a financial product that will allow the owners of artworks and other cultural assets to insure their belongings for loss or damage.

The matter will be discussed at a conference, in collaboration with the Insurance Authority, at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter next Tuesday.

The conference will bring together government officials and representatives of the insurance industry for discussions on the issue, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Record 13 Saudi farms join International Falcon Breeders Auction

Record 13 Saudi farms join International Falcon Breeders Auction
Updated 19 min 19 sec ago
SPA
Record 13 Saudi farms join International Falcon Breeders Auction

Record 13 Saudi farms join International Falcon Breeders Auction
  Annual event in Malham is world's biggest platform for breeders, falconers
Updated 19 min 19 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: A record number of Saudi farms are showcasing their elite birds at this year’s International Falcon Breeders Auction.

Of the 35 farms taking part, 13 are from the Kingdom, which highlights the country’s commitment and dedication not only to the event itself but also to falconry as a culture and sport.

Naif Abdulmohsen Al-Masoud, from the Al-Nader Center for Falcons in Jeddah, is among the local breeders taking part in the event, which opened on Monday and runs until Aug. 24.

He said he was grateful to the Saudi Falcons Club, which organizes the event, for its support for local farms.

The facilities provided by the club to breeders had made a significant contribution to their work, he said.

The auction, held in Malham, north of Riyadh, is the largest of its kind anywhere in the world and provides a platform for falconers and falcon producers to meet and share their knowledge and expertise.

Why young Saudis should consider a career in consulting

Why young Saudis should consider a career in consulting
Updated 29 min 3 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
Why young Saudis should consider a career in consulting

Why young Saudis should consider a career in consulting
  Consulting offers valuable experiences, develops problem-solving skills, brings networking opportunities
Updated 29 min 3 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is undergoing an ambitious transformation, thanks to Saudi Vision 2030. The initiative has boosted the growth of the consulting industry, creating new opportunities in areas such as digital transformation, sustainability, infrastructure development, and economic diversification.

As a result, consulting has become an increasingly attractive career for young Saudi graduates, who recognize the opportunities in this field.

Mohammed Al-Abdullah, a young consultant at Jacobs, is advising fresh graduates to consider the route for their careers. “Working as a consultant in Saudi Arabia offers a unique set of experiences and opportunities compared to other countries or regions,” he said.

“In Saudi Arabia, the business environment is highly relationship-oriented, and building trust and strong personal relationships with clients is critical.”

Al-Abdullah, who previously worked in the US, returned to Saudi Arabia in 2021 to contribute to the ongoing transformation. During his time as a process manufacturing manager at a steel company in Riyadh, he collaborated with consulting giants McKinsey to oversee an Industry 4.0 transition, which sparked his excitement about consulting and digital transformation.

He subsequently joined Jacobs’ strategic consulting advisory team and the smart city team, while also taking on the role of Riyadh office lead. “The consulting industry in Saudi Arabia has seen significant evolution in recent years, creating numerous opportunities for young professionals,” Al Abdullah said.

Jacobs, for example, has a graduate development program that helps young Saudis interested in consulting to develop the essential skills and knowledge they need. It provides them with practical experience, exposure to the industry, and guidance from experienced consultants.

According to Al-Abdullah, success as an engineering consultant requires a blend of technical expertise and soft skills such as engineering knowledge, project management, analytical skills, technical writing, effective communication, client management and teamwork. These can be developed through education, training, internships, graduate programs, networking and mentorship.

With the rapid growth of the consulting industry in Saudi Arabia and the opportunities presented by Saudi Vision 2030, young Saudi graduates would do well to consider a career there.

Hashim Jambi, a 26-year-old technology consultant at PwC, is an expert in organizational technology, including digital transformation, cybersecurity and IT.

“What I enjoy most is staying current with emerging technologies that can enhance an organization’s daily workflow. Additionally, the opportunity to interact with experts in the field provides valuable insights into best practices and market improvements,” said Jambi.

“The initial learning curve is particularly steep, allowing for fast knowledge acquisition and significant professional growth. Moreover, you develop strong networking skills by meeting diverse professionals who can have a substantial impact on your career.”  

Jambi believes a career in consulting offers young Saudis valuable developmental experiences at the start of their professional journeys.

“As a consultant, you'll have the opportunity to interact with high-level executives and experts across various fields, learning from them in a way that provides an excellent foundation for your career,” he explained.

Jambi said other benefits included exposure to diverse industries, networking opportunities, early responsibility and continuous learning experiences. These helped young consultants to “develop critical adaptability and strategic thinking skills, equipping them to become successful leaders at a young age.”

The variety of experiences and challenges also “builds resilience and innovation, further preparing them for future leadership roles and a successful career path,” he said.

Another successful Saudi consultant is Mala Alahmadi, who leads Jacobs’ strategic consulting social value advisory group in the Middle East region. Alahmadi started her career as a civil and environmental engineer on projects with nonprofit organizations, then transitioned to roles with government and international organizations.

Throughout her diverse experience, Alahmadi has led transformational initiatives and projects to achieve sustainable outcomes, solved critical natural resources issues, and developed strategies, policies and action plans in several countries.

She has also delivered sustainable and climate-resilient solutions for development projects, organizations, businesses and developing countries, using her skills to improve communities’ quality of life and help mitigate climate change.

Alahmadi holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree from Stanford University. At Jacobs, she leads a team focused on “enhancing social value across our work in the built environment, planning and economics, and sectors such as the health, housing, education, transportation, and infrastructure.”

When asked what advice she would give young Saudis considering a career in consulting, she said: “Be your authentic self, connect with others, ask questions, and stay focused on your vision and the higher purpose. Always push your boundaries to learn and grow.”  

Sadeem Safar Al-Sofyani also shared her experience in the consulting field. “In 2019, I joined Boston Consulting Group as a business analyst, a decision that has paved the way for my success,” said the 27-year-old. “The experience was challenging but rewarding, as I quickly learned key consulting skills like problem-solving, communication, and delivering solutions.”

She found the networking opportunities invaluable, boosting her professional reputation and opening doors: “Consulting firms are recognized for preparing graduates for any situation, as the work focuses on problem-solving and analysis across diverse fields.”

Al-Sofyani added: “I encourage young Saudi students to consider starting their careers in consulting as it provides unparalleled experience, even if it’s not a lifelong commitment.”

The exposure to diverse industries and the opportunity to work with high-level executives and subject matter experts were among the significant benefits, she said: “The steep learning curve allows for rapid skill development and professional growth, which can set young professionals up for success, whether they choose to remain in consulting or pursue other paths.”

Al-Sofyani’s experience highlights the value that a consulting role can provide. The transferable skills, networking opportunities, and exposure to a wide range of industries make it an attractive option, even if it is not a long-term career choice.

Saudi Arabia's representative to Arab League receives Arab Parliament speaker

Saudi Arabia’s representative to Arab League receives Arab Parliament speaker
Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
SPA
Saudi Arabia’s representative to Arab League receives Arab Parliament speaker

Saudi Arabia’s representative to Arab League receives Arab Parliament speaker
  Focus on existing cooperation, collaborative efforts 
Updated 32 min 6 sec ago
SPA

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League Ambassador Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matar welcomed in Cairo on Thursday the Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi.

The parties looked at existing cooperation between the Kingdom and the Arab Parliament, discussing collaborative efforts in the parliamentary field while exploring a range of additional topics.

Al-Asoumi met Abdulaziz Al-Mulla, the executive director of the World Bank, last month, along with representatives of several Arab countries. The meeting focused on the mechanism of the World Bank’s operations.

