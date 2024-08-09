You are here

  • Home
  • Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in south Lebanon
War on Gaza

Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in south Lebanon

Civil defense members hose down a car after an Israeli airstrike targeted a car on the edge of Lebanon’s port city of Sidon on Aug. 9, 2024. (Reuters)
Civil defense members hose down a car after an Israeli airstrike targeted a car on the edge of Lebanon’s port city of Sidon on Aug. 9, 2024. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5gwf3

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in south Lebanon

Civil defense members hose down a car after an Israeli airstrike targeted a car on the edge of Lebanon’s port city of Sidon.
  • The strike, on the southern edges of Sidon some 60 kilometers from the frontier, killed Samer Al-Hajj, a Hamas security official who worked in Ain Al-Hilweh
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

BEIRUT: An Israeli airstrike on a car deep inside Lebanon killed a senior figure from Palestinian armed group Hamas on Friday evening, a Hamas source and two other security sources told Reuters.
The strike, on the southern edges of the Lebanese port city of Sidon some 60 kilometers (nearly 40 miles) from the frontier, killed Samer Al-Hajj, a Hamas security official who works in the nearby refugee camp for Palestinians, Ain Al-Hilweh. His bodyguard was critically wounded, the three sources said.
The Israeli military has been carrying out strikes against members of Hamas, allied Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and other factions in Lebanon over the last 10 months, in parallel with the Gaza war.
Those armed groups have launched rockets, drones and artillery attacks across the border into northern Israel.
While most of the hostilities have been limited to the strip of border between Israel and Lebanon, Israeli strikes targeting senior figures in Hezbollah, Hamas and other groups have taken place further north.
An Israeli strike on the outskirts of Beirut in January killed Hamas’s deputy chief Saleh Arouri. Another Israeli strike on the same area last week killed Hezbollah’s top military commander Fuad Shukr.
Hours after Shukr was killed, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran. Iran and its allies in the region, including Hezbollah and Hamas, have blamed Israel and vowed retaliation.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Hamas Israel Ain Al-Helweh camp

Related

Qatari, Egyptian, US leaders invite Israel and Hamas to resume talks
Middle-East
Qatari, Egyptian, US leaders invite Israel and Hamas to resume talks
Iran says Hamas leader’s killing a costly ‘strategic mistake’ by Israel
Middle-East
Iran says Hamas leader’s killing a costly ‘strategic mistake’ by Israel

Iran Nobel winner hurt in prison clashes with guards: family

Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Follow

Iran Nobel winner hurt in prison clashes with guards: family

Iran Nobel winner hurt in prison clashes with guards: family
Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
“The protest by prisoners against the execution of Reza Rasaei led to a violent crackdown by prison guards and security agents,” Mohammadi’s family said
The family said that after being punched in the chest, Mohammadi suffered a respiratory attack and intense chest pain, causing her to collapse and faint

PARIS: Jailed Iranian Nobel peace prize winner Narges Mohammadi and other female inmates were hurt in clashes that erupted at Tehran’s Evin prison following a spate of executions, her family said, raising new concerns for her health.
Iranian authorities acknowledged a confrontation had taken place on Tuesday but blamed Mohammadi for a “provocation” and denied any of the prisoners had been beaten.
Human rights activist Mohammadi, 52, who won the 2023 prize for her campaigning including against the death penalty, has been jailed since November 2021, and has spent much of the past decade in and out of prison.
The Paris-based family of Mohammadi emphasized it had had no direct contact with her since her right to make phone calls was revoked in November.
But it said it had learnt from several other families of detainees held in Evin that clashes erupted on Tuesday as the female prisoners launched a protest in the yard against the executions.
According to rights groups, around 30 convicts were hanged this week, including Gholamreza (Reza) Rasaei, who the Iranian judiciary said was executed on Tuesday in connection with 2022 protests.
“The protest by prisoners against the execution of Reza Rasaei led to a violent crackdown by prison guards and security agents,” Mohammadi’s family said in a statement late Thursday, citing the reports.
“Several women who stood in front of the security forces were severely beaten. The confrontation escalated, resulting in physical injuries for some prisoners.”
The family said that after being punched in the chest, Mohammadi suffered a respiratory attack and intense chest pain, causing her to collapse and faint on the ground in the prison yard.
She was bruised and treated in the prison infirmary but not transferred to a hospital outside, it said.
“We are deeply worried about her health and well-being under these circumstances,” the family said.
Relatives and supporters had earlier this month raised concern about Mohammadi’s condition, saying they had been informed of the results of medical tests carried out in July “which showed a worrying deterioration of her health.”
In the past eight months, Mohammadi has been suffering from acute back and knee pain, including a slipped disc. In 2021, a stent was placed on one of her main coronary arteries due to a blockage.
Iran’s prison authority denied that prisoners were beaten and blamed the confrontation on Mohammadi and other inmates who it said had broken the lock of an outer door.
Two prisoners “had heart palpitations due to the stress,” but medical examinations determined that their general condition “is favorable,” it said in a statement, according to the Tasnim news agency.
Reports have suggested increasing tensions in the women’s wing of Evin prison after two Kurdish female activists, Sharifeh Mohammadi and Pakhshan Azizi, were sentenced to death on charges of membership of an outlawed group.
Rights groups say that Iran has intensified the use of capital punishment after a brief lull in the run-up to the June-July election that brought reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian to power.
Authorities executed 29 people at two prisons in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj on Wednesday alone, according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights.
Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, “is extremely concerned” by the reports, spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told journalists in Geneva. “This represents an alarmingly high number of executions in such a short period of time.”
Mohammadi has kept campaigning even behind bars and strongly supported the protests that erupted across Iran following the September 2022 death in custody of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd had been arrested for an alleged breach of Iran’s strict dress rules for women.
She received a new one-year prison term in June for “propaganda against the state,” adding to sentences that already amounted to 12 years and three months of imprisonment, 154 lashes, two years of exile and various social and political restrictions.

UN urges restraint as Libya government braces for attack

UN urges restraint as Libya government braces for attack
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Follow

UN urges restraint as Libya government braces for attack

UN urges restraint as Libya government braces for attack
  • The UN Support Mission in Libya called on “all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any provocative military actions“
  • The general staff of the Tripoli-based government said on Thursday it had put its forces on “high alert“
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

TRIPOLI: The United Nations urged restraint on Friday after Libya’s Tripoli-based government put its forces on high alert for an assault by fighters loyal to an eastern-based strongman in the remote southern desert.
Energy-rich Libya has been wracked by unrest since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.
It is split between the UN-recognized government in the capital Tripoli in the west and a rival administration backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar that rules from Benghazi and Tobruk in the east.
A 2020 ceasefire agreed after government forces repelled an assault by Haftar’s forces on the capital has largely held until now.
The UN Support Mission in Libya called on “all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any provocative military actions that could be perceived as offensive and might jeopardize Libya’s fragile stability.”
The general staff of the Tripoli-based government said on Thursday it had put its forces on “high alert,” ordering them to be “ready to repel any possible attack.”
Libyan media said that Haftar’s goal was to take the small but strategic government-held oasis town of Ghadames on Libya’s western border, along with its airport, an operation that analyst warned would torpedo the 2020 ceasefire.
Emad Badi, a Libya specialist at the Atlantic Council, said government-held areas of western Libya had been “thrown into a frenzy” by the mobilization of Hafar’s Libyan Arab Armed Forces, “perceived by some to be the prelude to an eventual offensive on Tripoli.”
“More importantly, the LAAF seizing Ghadames would officially mark the collapse of the 2020 ceasefire,” he added.
The LAAF, led by Saddam Haftar, the son of Khalifa Haftar, announced on Tuesday that it was launching an operation to “secure the country’s southern borders and strengthen stability in these strategic areas.”
The Tripoli-based High State Council (HSC), which functions as an upper house of parliament, said on Thursday that it was “following with great concern the military mobilizations of Haftar’s forces in the southwest.”
It said they were “clearly aimed at strengthening his influence and extending his control” over these “strategic areas” on Libya’s western border with Tunisia and Algeria.
“These movements are likely to lead us back to armed clashes and are a direct threat to the ceasefire,” the HSC said in a statement.
In a video posted Friday on their Facebook page, pro-Haftar forces did not mention Ghadames specifically, saying only that they intended “to secure” several remote oasis towns already under the control of the eastern-based administration.

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Enter
keywords
Topics: Libya UN Tripoli

Related

Libya government forces brace for ‘possible attack’ by rivals: local media
Middle-East
Libya government forces brace for ‘possible attack’ by rivals: local media
Libya repatriates 369 Nigeria and Mali migrants
Middle-East
Libya repatriates 369 Nigeria and Mali migrants

Lebanese on edge amid fears of all-out Israel-Hezbollah war

Lebanese on edge amid fears of all-out Israel-Hezbollah war
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Lebanese on edge amid fears of all-out Israel-Hezbollah war

Lebanese on edge amid fears of all-out Israel-Hezbollah war
  • “I feel the house will fall down on top of me... Sometimes I freeze... or start crying,” said the woman
  • Iran and Hezbollah have vowed revenge, amid fears that retaliatory attacks could spiral into all-out war
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

BEIRUT: Fears of a major escalation between Israel and Hezbollah have left many Lebanese on edge, exacerbating mental health problems and reviving traumas of past conflicts in the war-weary country.
One 29-year-old woman, who lives near the southern city of Sidon, said she dreaded the thunderous, explosive boom of Israeli jets regularly breaking the sound barrier.
“I feel the house will fall down on top of me... Sometimes I freeze... or start crying,” said the woman, a contract worker for a non-governmental organization.
She was 11 years old when Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah went to war in the summer of 2006, and said bombs fell near her house.
“Sometimes, unconsciously, you remember it,” said the woman, requesting anonymity in a country where mental health issues are often stigmatized.
“These sounds give you flashbacks — sometimes you feel you’re back at that time,” she said.
Since Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel sparked the Gaza war, Hezbollah has traded near daily cross-border fire with the Israeli army in support the Palestinian militant group, sending tensions soaring.
Lebanon has been on a knife’s edge since a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs last week killed Hezbollah’s top military commander, just hours before the assassination, blamed on Israel, of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Iran and Hezbollah have vowed revenge, amid fears that retaliatory attacks could spiral into all-out war, with airlines suspending flights to Lebanon and countries imploring foreign nationals to leave.
“I already had been suffering from anxiety and depression... but my mental health has deteriorated” since October, said the woman, who can no longer afford therapy because her work has slowed due to the hostilities.
“You feel afraid for the future,” she said.
Before the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, Lebanon endured a gruelling 1975-1990 civil conflict in which Israel invaded the south and in 1982 besieged Beirut.
The current cross-border violence has killed more than 560 people in Lebanon, most of them fighters but also including at least 116 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, 22 soldiers and 26 civilians have been killed, according to army figures.
Laila Farhood, professor of psychiatry and mental health at the American University of Beirut, said “cumulative trauma” has left many Lebanese with stress, anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Individuals transmit their anxieties to their children as cross-generational trauma,” she told AFP.
“What is happening now triggers previous traumas,” causing some people to have panic attacks, said Farhood, who specializes in war trauma and its impact on Lebanese civilians.
On Tuesday, Israeli jets broke the sound barrier over central Beirut, causing intense sonic booms that rattled windows and nerves, just two days after the anniversary of a catastrophic blast at Beirut’s port in 2020.
“I had my first panic attack,” said Charbel Chaaya, 23, who studies law in France and is living with his family near Beirut.
“I couldn’t breathe, my legs felt numb... in that very first moment, you don’t know what the sound is — just like what happened on August 4,” he said.
Layal Hamze from Embrace, a non-profit organization that runs a mental health center and suicide prevention hotline, said people in Lebanon now are “more susceptible to any sound.”
“Baseline, the adrenaline is already high. It’s a stressful situation,” said Hamze, a clinical psychologist.
“It’s not only the Beirut blast,” Hamze added.
“The natural or automatic response” is to be frightened, she said, and while “maybe the older generation... are a bit more used to” such sounds, they could trigger “the collective trauma.”
Some on social media have urged people to stop letting off fireworks — a ubiquitous practice for celebrations — while humorous skits making light of difficulties like flight cancelations have also circulated.
With coping mechanisms varying greatly, some people are “going partying,” while others “are reaching out to the community more,” which helps them feel they are not alone, Hamze said.
Dancer Andrea Fahed, 28, whose flat was damaged in the port blast, said she panicked when she heard this week’s sonic booms.
She said she felt “lucky” to be a dancer, because with her community “we laugh together, we move together... you let go of a lot of things.”
But she said the “uncertainty” was a constant struggle, and now leaves her windows open, fearing another blast could shatter everything.
“Anything can happen,” Fahed said.
“If it’s happening with that intensity in Gaza, why wouldn’t it come here?“

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Hezbollah Israel Lebanese mental health trauma

Related

Update Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier three times over Beirut in less than 30 minutes on Tuesday. (@Rulaelhalabi)
Middle-East
Israeli sonic booms rattle Lebanese capital after Hezbollah launches drones
UK welcomes Lebanese government’s call for cessation of violence
Middle-East
UK welcomes Lebanese government’s call for cessation of violence

Two Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon

Two Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP
Follow

Two Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon

Two Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli strike in Lebanon
  • Hezbollah in separate statements Friday said two of its fighters were “martyred on the road to Jerusalem“
  • The pair were killed “in an Israeli strike in Naqura“
Updated 09 August 2024
AFP

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike Friday killed two Hezbollah fighters near the border, a source close to the Lebanese group and Israel’s military said, while drones broadcast anti-Hezbollah messages over south Lebanon.
Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza.
But fears of all-out war have skyrocketed after an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs last week killed Hezbollah’s top military commander, just hours before the killing, blamed on Israel, of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Iran and Hezbollah have vowed revenge.
Hezbollah in separate statements Friday said two of its fighters were “martyred on the road to Jerusalem,” the phrase it uses to refer to fighters killed by Israeli fire.
A source close to the Iran-backed group, requesting anonymity, said the pair were killed “in an Israeli strike in Naqura.”
The Israeli army said in a statement that “two Hezbollah terrorists were identified exiting a military structure belonging” to the group in the Naqura area, adding that air forces “eliminated” the operatives.
Elsewhere in south Lebanon, residents and local journalists circulated footage they said showed an Israeli drone flying over the village of Kunin, broadcasting the message in Arabic that the cross-border violence “is thanks to Hezbollah and Hassan Nasrallah,” the group’s chief.
On Thursday evening, residents of the southern town of Bint Jbeil circulated similar videos in which the same message could be heard.
The source close to Hezbollah told AFP the videos were authentic, calling the messages “incitement” against the group.
Hezbollah said it launched a series of attacks on Israeli troops and positions on Friday, including “a volley of Katyusha rockets” and “Falaq rockets” targeting forces stationed in the border town of Kiryat Shmona, and “explosive-laden drones” at another base.
Some of the attacks came “in response to the assassinations and attacks that the Israeli enemy carried out,” Hezbollah said, also mentioning Naqura.
Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported Israeli strikes on several locations in south Lebanon on Friday.
Ten months of cross-border violence has killed some 561 people in Lebanon, most of them fighters but also including at least 116 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, 22 soldiers and 26 civilians have been killed, according to army figures.
The violence has displaced more than 102,000 people in Lebanon, the International Organization for Migration said on Thursday, with tens of thousands also displaced across the border in Israel’s north.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Israel Hezbollah

Related

Israel vows to fight ‘aggression’ from Hezbollah ‘with all its might’
Middle-East
Israel vows to fight ‘aggression’ from Hezbollah ‘with all its might’
Fatalities in Israeli attack include head of Hezbollah’s anti-tank rocket unit
Middle-East
Fatalities in Israeli attack include head of Hezbollah’s anti-tank rocket unit

Sudan government delegation will consult with US on ceasefire talks

Sudan government delegation will consult with US on ceasefire talks
Updated 09 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Sudan government delegation will consult with US on ceasefire talks

Sudan government delegation will consult with US on ceasefire talks
  • The talks aim to end a 15-month-old war between the Sudanese army and RSF paramilitary
Updated 09 August 2024
Reuters

KHARTOUM: The Sudanese government said on Friday it will send a delegation to Jeddah to consult with the United States regarding an invitation to ceasefire talks in Geneva to be held on August 14.
The talks aim to end a 15-month-old war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.
The Geneva talks, which the RSF has agreed to attend, would be the first major attempt in months to mediate between the two warring sides in Sudan.

Topics: Sudan Unrest US rapid support forces (RSF)

Related

Update Famine in Sudan amid rising violence, blocking of aid and world’s silence, UN says
Middle-East
Famine in Sudan amid rising violence, blocking of aid and world’s silence, UN says
Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan
Middle-East
Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan

Latest updates

Saudi Embassy extends weather warning as Debby hits US
Midtown Manhattan sits under a layer of heavy clouds on August 09, 2024, in New York City. (AFP)
UN refugee agency accuses Cyprus government of pushing asylum seekers into a UN buffer zone
UN refugee agency accuses Cyprus government of pushing asylum seekers into a UN buffer zone
Britain takes steps to prevent racist riots resuming at weekend
Police officers stand guard outside the East London Mosque after Friday prayers in Tower Hamlets in London on August 9, 2024.
Lebanon security source says Israel strike kills Hamas camp official
Lebanon security source says Israel strike kills Hamas camp official
Berger saves Putellas penalty to clinch women’s soccer bronze for Germany in 1-0 win over Spain
Berger saves Putellas penalty to clinch women’s soccer bronze for Germany in 1-0 win over Spain

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.