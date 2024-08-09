You are here

Saudi Embassy extends weather warning as Debby hits US

Midtown Manhattan sits under a layer of heavy clouds on August 09, 2024, in New York City. (AFP)
Midtown Manhattan sits under a layer of heavy clouds on August 09, 2024, in New York City. (AFP)
Saudi Embassy extends weather warning as Debby hits US

Midtown Manhattan sits under a layer of heavy clouds on August 09, 2024, in New York City. (AFP)
RIYADH: The Saudi Embassy in the US called on its citizens to remain cautious against the aftermath of Hurricane Debby, which was downgraded to a tropical depression on Thursday. 

In a statement, the embassy said: “In light of the declaration of a state of emergency in a number of states expected to be affected in the coming hours as a result of the aftermath of Hurricane Debby, the embassy calls on its citizens in the states of South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. to take precaution and abide by the local authorities’ instructions.”

The remnants of Debby churned through the US mid-Atlantic toward New England on Friday, bringing heavy rains that could trigger flash flooding from Maryland to Vermont before the onetime hurricane blows out to sea this weekend.
The US National Weather Service issued flood warnings and tornado watches for parts of an area stretching from coastal Georgia to Vermont, as the storm moved northeast at 56 km an hour, considerably faster than earlier in the week.
The storm, which was downgraded to a post-tropical depression, was centered near the border of central Pennsylvania and New York state late on Friday morning.
Debby, a slow-moving storm for most of the week, has dropped as much as 63cm of rain on its march north and killed at least eight people.

Saudi animation director is making his art imitate life

Saudi Film Festival animated intro (2023) by animation director Mahmoud Zaini. (Supplied)
Saudi Film Festival animated intro (2023) by animation director Mahmoud Zaini. (Supplied)
Saudi animation director is making his art imitate life

RIYADH: Many people wish they could turn their dreams into reality — and animation director Mahmoud Zaini is doing just that, illustrating his own imaginary world inspired by childhood films and an admiration for Saudi culture.

As a child, his appreciation for caricatures and comic strips was nurtured by newspapers, Japanese anime series, and films such as “Finding Nemo,” “Toy Story” and “Monsters, Inc.”

“Every Saudi newspaper had a last-page comic that had some kind of social message,” he recalled in an interview with Arab News. “These comics grew into the well-known Saudi YouTube animation series ‘Masameer’ in 2011.

“As Saudis, we grew up watching foreign cartoons that were dubbed into Arabic. These shows were mostly Japanese with mixed moral messages and cultural themes. Animation must be localized to tell younger generations stories that inspire them to become better human beings with a unique Saudi identity.”

Zaini would also watch Pixar’s behind-the-scenes clips from its movies, learning as much as he could about the art of animation. By the age of 10, he was creating his own animated shorts.

“As a little kid I always dreamt of making my own stories come to life,” he said.

Zaini believes the great thing about animation is that it is universal and can reach both adults and children.

“It can also cross-communicate with other cultures and peoples from around the world due to its abstract stylistic nature. It’s the preferred medium for children for it excites their senses and expands their imagination,” he said.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree in fine a­­­­rts and animation from California College of Arts in San Franciso, US, Zaini kickstarted his career in the Kingdom in 2017, creating commercials. In 2018 he launched Zaini Studios, which has grown thanks to investment and lots of hard work.

Between 2021 and the present day, Zaini Studios created two Red Sea Film Festival intros and two Saudi Film Festival intros, which involved both local and international talent.

“A breakthrough moment in my career as an animation director was when I worked on the Red Sea Film Festival intro in 2021,” he told Arab News. “I had to — with the help of Faris Godus and Sohayb Godus — pitch to the Red Sea Film Festival the idea of having a high quality animated promo.”

Once the idea was accepted, Zaini contacted artists from across the region to work on the project, including Raghad Baidas, Husam Hamed, Riyad Al-Dossari, Yousef Albagshi, and Ahmad Shawli for the music.

“These artists are the best in their respective fields, and with their dedication we produced this festival intro from scratch in three months. The intro had to represent a feeling related to artistic inspiration and following your passion,” he said.

Zaini’s work reflects on his experiences growing up in the Kingdom and he takes pride in creating animations that celebrate Saudi culture, heritage and lifestyle.

“I love reflecting all these authentic Saudi details in my stories and in the environments I place the characters I create in,” he said. “I despise seeing Saudi artists creating characters in foreign environments copied from well-known Japanese or American animations.”

He added that art must reflect something genuine in order to be unique, which can only happen when it involves your own stories and memories.

“This does not (mean) you always include a Saudi symbol like a palm tree in your work, but you must always build upon what resonates with you and reflects your own experiences without copying what resonates with others,” he told Arab News.

“I like to have my stories reflect something authentic in me. I had a very happy and positive upbringing. With many uncles, aunts, and cousins that I shared many great stories with.”

Zaini advises animators to cultivate a real passion for the craft and “the feeling it excites in you while aspiring for the final result.”

He said: “If this flame remains lit with constant exercise and a commitment for improvement it will bear beautiful fruits eventually.”

He added it was paramount for an animator to have stories they wished to tell and highlighted the importance of new ideas and stories.

“Animation is not only about making lines and shapes move, it also is about imitating life, giving characters personality, and building new worlds. As an aspiring animator you must love life and have a real thirst for originality to cultivate your artistic sense.”

The Yazidi nightmare
Ten years after the genocide, their torment continues
Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Sudan Sovereign Council head after death of sister

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (File/SPA)
Saudi king, crown prince offer condolences to Sudan Sovereign Council head after death of sister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince offered their condolences to the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Friday after the passing of his sister Aamina. 

In separate cables of condolences, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prayed that God forgive the deceased and have mercy on her, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Women in Saudi Arabia’s Najran region master the production of wicker goods

Women in Najran region are mastering the crafting of wicker products as part of a program.
Women in Najran region are mastering the crafting of wicker products as part of a program.
Women in Saudi Arabia's Najran region master the production of wicker goods

RIYADH: Women in the Kingdom’s Najran region are mastering the crafting of wicker products as part of a program organized by the Herfah Institute and the Lar Association for Productive Families, which takes place until Aug. 27.

The Herfah Institute specializes in teaching handicrafts and the program has helped 15 women from the comprehensive rehabilitation center, beneficiaries of the association, and several others interested in design and embroidery.

The initiative helps to contribute to preserving the wicker industry as part of the Kingdom’s national heritage, and looks to develop it to be a vital part of the local culture and economy.

Teacher Masouma Al-Hamdan said the program seeks to train craftswomen in all aspects of the wicker industry. It aims to teach them how to collect the basic materials, the methods of cleaning and drying them to remove impurities, and then dyeing them in different colors.

It also teaches them the weaving process which arranges the fibers in a certain way to produce the required shapes, forming various products such as baskets, bags and other household items and decorative tools.

Al-Hamdan said the wicker industry was one of the traditional professions in the Kingdom and played an important role in the local culture and economy.

The aim is to preserve, document and transfer this legacy from generation to generation, by supporting the industry and training more craftsmen and women in the various handicrafts that make up a big part of the Kingdom’s culture.

Advice and guidance is provided to craftswomen and designers in the wicker industry to help to implement production and craft projects, as well as identifying funding bodies to support production.

The wicker industry in the Najran region is a heritage craft practiced by residents since ancient times. It uses the fronds of palm trees that proliferate in the area and wicker fibers to produce various traditional products.

These include high-quality and durable goods such as carpets, baskets, furniture, bags and clothing.

In recent years handicrafts have garnered attention from the leadership, which has supported their development. The wicker industry is now advancing at technical and marketing levels as it embodies the tradition, culture and creativity of the Kingdom’s artisans.

Pakistan Embassy hosts Saudi premiere of film ‘Gunjal Entangled’

Pakistan’s Embassy to the Kingdom hosted the Saudi premiere of the Pakistani film “Gunjal Entangled” on Thursday.
Pakistan’s Embassy to the Kingdom hosted the Saudi premiere of the Pakistani film “Gunjal Entangled” on Thursday.
Pakistan Embassy hosts Saudi premiere of film 'Gunjal Entangled'

RIYADH: The Pakistan Embassy hosted the Saudi premiere of the Pakistani film “Gunjal Entangled,” welcoming the cast and crew to showcase the film on Thursday at the Cultural Palace in Riyadh.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia ties are more than bilateral relations, they are brotherhood, and there are a lot of overlapping sectors where the interests of both Saudi Arabia and Pakistan (align). Culture, I believe, is one such area,” Muazam Ali, deputy head of mission at the Pakistan Embassy, told Arab News.

“We want to show that in Pakistan, there is a vibrant film industry,” Ali explained.

“We want to show to Saudi Arabia, our brothers and sisters, that the work of their Pakistani counterparts is worth watching,” he said.

“Gunjal Entangled” is based on the life and murder of Pakistani child labor activist, Iqbal Masih.

“Such an event has never happened here in Saudi Arabia where the cast and crew and team came to Saudi Arabia to screen the movie along with the audience,” Shoaib Sultan, director of the film, told Arab News.

“This film is based on true events, and we are celebrating a hero. His name was Iqbal Masih, and he talked about labor and human rights. This is a very important topic,” the director explained.

“We are excited to have this film screened in Saudi Arabia. We think it’s a global film in a way; we have already been to so many festivals. We wanted to (showcase) the film in Saudi Arabia, which is an emerging film market. We see a lot of opportunities, and people are excited to collaborate,” he expressed.

During her interview, lead actress Amna Ilyas highlighted that events such as the one hosted by the embassy create a “positive and more real image of Pakistan and its people.”

As a part of the event to showcase Pakistani culture and cuisine, mangoes from Pakistan and over 40 pieces of artwork from different artists were featured in the exhibition on the sidelines of the film premiere.

“I’m over the moon and really happy, and I love that the Pakistan Embassy has given us this opportunity to exhibit in Saudi Arabia, which we love a lot,” Fatima Muzahir, a Pakistani artist exhibiting her work in the film premier, told Arab News.

Farheen Kanwal, another Pakistani artist and exhibitor, gathered the works of multiple Pakistani artists worldwide in an art gallery titled, “Pakistan Legacy,” displayed at the film premiere.

Riyadh Hackathon: Fourth Industrial Revolution hackathon draws over 400 innovators, creators

Riyadh Hackathon: Fourth Industrial Revolution hackathon draws over 400 innovators, creators
Riyadh Hackathon: Fourth Industrial Revolution hackathon draws over 400 innovators, creators

RIYADH: More than 400 innovators and creators participated in workshops and discussions on innovative ways to grow the Kingdom’s economy at the launch of the “Fourth Industrial Revolution Applications Hackathon” in Riyadh on Thursday.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, in partnership with the National Industry Development and Logistics Program, organized the three-day event.

The aim of the gathering is to find innovative technical solutions for industry, energy, mining and logistics services, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

More than 50 experts and specialists are also participating as resource persons, facilitators and mentors in a number of workshops organized for the event.

In his speech during the opening ceremony, Ibrahim Al-Nasser, the MICT’s deputy minister for future capabilities and jobs, said the goal is to provide a stimulating environment for learning, cooperation and the exchange of ideas.

Al-Nasser added that he was confident the participants’ contributions would assist in “transforming the Kingdom into a leading industrial power and a global platform for innovation and development.”

