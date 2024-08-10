Saudi women in Najran weave success in wicker revival

NAJRAN: A group of 15 Saudi women in the Kingdom's southwest is mastering the art of wicker weaving, thanks to a training program organized by the Herfa institute of handicrafts. The month-long course, which runs until August 27, aims to preserve and promote this traditional craft.
Trainees have honed their skills in creating a variety of wicker products, including baskets, bags, and decorative items.
Instructor Masouma Al-Hamdan emphasized the importance of preserving this cultural heritage and the economic potential of the wicker industry.
“We are teaching women the entire process, from harvesting palm fibers to weaving intricate designs,” said Al-Hamdan. She added that the goal is to empower these women as entrepreneurs and to revitalize this ancient craft.
Wicker weaving has deep roots in Najran, with locals utilizing the region’s abundant palm trees for centuries. The craft has experienced a resurgence in recent years, thanks to government support and growing interest in sustainable and handmade products.
Saudi Arabia offers condolences after tragic Brazil plane crash
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday extended condolences to Brazil after a passenger plane crashed in Sao Paulo region, killing all 61 people on board.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing sympathy to the relatives of the deceased, and to the federal republic over the tragic incident.
The aircraft, operated by Voepass airline, was traveling from Cascavel to Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos international airport.
Media images showed the plane spiralling out of control before plummeting.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva confirmed that there were no survivors.
The airline said it was cooperating with authorities to investigate what happened and is assisting the relatives of those who died.
How the sustainable use of water is helping Saudi rose farms bloom into a global industry
With government support, rose farmers in Taif and Madinah see their yields blossom while preserving precious water
Generations have cared for the Kingdom’s prized roses, passing down the tradition of harvesting and extracting rose oil
Updated 10 August 2024
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Saudi-grown pink roses are loved throughout the Arabian Peninsula for their expert cultivation, vivid color, alluring fragrance and the many luxurious products derived from their petals, which constitute a multimillion-dollar industry.
Two kinds of pink rose are cultivated in the Kingdom — the Madinah rose, which has a light pink blush and grows year round, thriving in warm and cool climates, and the Taif rose, also known as the Jory or Damascus rose, which grows only in the spring.
Taif produces more than 550 million flowers each harvest season, which lasts for between 45 and 60 days. The rose-picking season typically begins late in March or early April.
Spanning 270 hectares, 910 rose farms nurture about 1.14 million bushes across areas such as Al-Hada, Al-Shifa, Wadi Muharram, Al-Wahat and Al-Wahit, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The products derived from these flowers enjoy widespread popularity, with a domestic market value of SR64 million ($17 million).
Considered a hallmark of the region’s natural beauty, Taif roses are known for their exquisite, sweet fragrance, vibrant pink hues, and delicate petals. Cultivated at high altitudes, these roses thrive in the region’s cool temperatures and fertile soil.
More than 60 farms and the families who run them participate in the region’s annual Rose Festival, which typically falls in April and May, where they display their products over five days of festivities.
These fragrant crops have elevated the mountainous governorate into a global rose capital, which earned a place in the Guinness World Records in 2022 for the largest basket of roses, containing 84,450 flowers.
To grow the industry, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched several projects, including the rehabilitation of agricultural terraces, the application of rainwater harvesting technologies, and the Sustainable Rural Agricultural Development Program.
The ministry also supports specialized agricultural cooperatives, including the recently established Rose and Aromatic Plants Association. This support allows them to invest in ministry lands, produce aromatic oils, and benefit from the Agricultural Development Fund.
“The ministry is working on several initiatives and plans to achieve global leadership in Taif rose industries and increase its production to 2 billion roses by 2026,” Saleh Bindakhil, spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, told Arab News.
A group of horticulturalists from the Agricultural Guidance Department were recently sent to Bulgaria, the Philippines and Thailand to learn about the latest technologies in rose-oil production and environmentally friendly farming practices.
Farmers receive expert guidance on best agricultural practices, with dedicated pest control teams responding promptly to requests for pesticide spraying to safeguard crops from potential threats.
The ministry also leads the construction of essential water infrastructure, including tanks and barriers, while also facilitating the establishment of irrigation networks to boost agricultural activities.
Emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices, the ministry encourages small-scale rose farmers to embrace and implement best agricultural methods, providing them with valuable insights into the use of advanced technologies and optimal rose production techniques, including essential oil extraction as part of a value chain development approach.
“Taif governorate has long been recognized as the ideal and original environment for Taif rose bushes,” Bindakhil said.
“Generations have cared for these roses, passing down the tradition of harvesting, distilling and extracting rose oil and water. They have enjoyed the fragrant history of these roses in the mild, cool climate and mountainous nature at the summit of the renowned Jabal Ghazwan.”
One use for the rose water extracted from Taif roses is for washing the Kaaba in Makkah each year — a traditional practice upheld by the Saudi government.
The Kingdom has many factories and workshops dedicated to extracting and manufacturing more than 80 products from rose derivatives, producing various aromatic products and body care items.
The rose industry plays a significant role in regional development and the local economy, providing numerous job and marketing opportunities, and encouraging more women to enter the workforce.
To extract the rose oil, sacks containing thousands of rose petals are poured into 90-liter copper pots, which are then sealed tightly for a distillation process that lasts nine to 12 hours.
It takes 45,000 roses to produce the oil extract, which is then poured into 12 milliliter vials, the price of which starts at $400, depending on the season.
Al-Kamal, established in 1831, is the oldest factory manufacturing rose-derived cosmetics and cleaning products in the Kingdom. Located in Madinah’s Al-Hada, it is managed by Khalid Al-Kamal, whose family has worked at the firm for generations.
“It is an inherited career from father to son — from one generation to another — and I am very proud to tell you that I am the seventh generation to inherit this legacy,” Al-Kamal told Arab News in a 2021 interview.
“Working in the field of farming roses requires a lot of delicacy, as the quality of the roses is affected by the soil and weather as well as the method of cultivation. I learned from my forefathers, and now my three sons manage the factory along with several workers.”
With many new government investments in the pipeline promoting the sustainable use of water resources, Saudi Arabia’s rose industry will no doubt continue to blossom in years to come.
Saudi Arabia welcomes mediators inviting Hamas and Israel to resume ceasefire talks
The Kingdom confirmed its complete support for the continued efforts of leaders of the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a ceasefire in Gaza
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed the US, Egypt and Qatar inviting Israel and Hamas to resume Gaza ceasefire negotiations on Aug. 15, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Friday.
The Kingdom confirmed its complete support for the continued efforts of President Joe Biden, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the territory.
The Kingdom stresses the need to stop the bloodshed, end the suffering, protect civilians, and move forward to end the Israeli occupation, achieve peace and security, and give the Palestinian people their full legitimate rights.
The following is the statement issued by the leaders of the US, Egypt, and Qatar on Thursday:
“It is time to bring immediate relief both to the long-suffering people of Gaza as well as the long-suffering hostages and their families. The time has come to conclude the ceasefire and hostages and detainees release deal.
The three of us and our teams have worked tirelessly over many months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude. This agreement is based on the principles as outlined by President Biden on May 31, 2024, and endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2735.
There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement.
As mediators, if necessary, we are prepared to present a final bridging proposal that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties.
We have called on both sides to resume urgent discussion on Thursday, August 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay.”
The auction, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, is being held at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, and will continue until Aug. 24
RIYADH: Participating for the first time at the International Falcon Breeders Auction, English farm Falcon Mews LTD showcased 45 falcons of distinguished breeds, including gyrfalcons and purebred falcons.
The auction, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, is being held at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, and will continue until Aug. 24.
Falcon Mews LTD representative Badr Mohareb Al-Deiri, a Kuwaiti national, described the auction as a reliable international platform where falconers and falcon breeders from across the world meet annually.
Al-Deiri expressed hope that all of his displayed falcons would be sold during the auction.
KSRelief distributed 1,200 shelter kits in Blue Nile State, Sudan
The distribution benefited 1,403 individuals, as part of the project to provide urgent shelter assistance to Sudan for 2024
BLUE NILE STATE, Sudan: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has distributed 600 shelter kits to 3,450 individuals in Al-Damazin city of the Blue Nile State, Sudan.
Also, 600 personal care kits were provided to 3,450 people from the city’s most needy and displaced families.
The agency also distributed 244 shelter kits and 244 personal care kits for the vulnerable and displaced families in the city of Port Sudan.
The distribution benefited 1,403 individuals, as part of the project to provide urgent shelter assistance to Sudan for 2024.
This latest distribution is part of the project to provide urgent shelter assistance to Sudan for the year 2024.
On Friday, the UN refugee agency said that flood conditions in Sudan have hindered the delivery of aid to areas where many are already facing hunger and famine, including to a camp in North Darfur for those who have fled ongoing fighting.