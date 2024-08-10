Saudi ambassador pays tribute to Hiroshima and Nagasaki ‘epic story’

NAGASAKI: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan Dr. Ghazi Faisal Binzagr said that he was honored to represent the Kingdom for the first time at the peace memorial ceremonies this week in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in memory of the atomic bombs dropped on both cities 79 years ago.
“It was both a privilege and an honor to attend the ceremonies. I admire how both cities have turned a tragic historical event in which two cities were destroyed, and many human souls perished, into a profound message of peace and hope to the world and humanity,” Binzagr told Arab News Japan.
Binzagr stressed the need for global responsibility in eliminating weapons of mass destruction. “We must not forget the horrors of these weapons,” he said, “and we must all unite in our efforts to rid the world of them without any exceptions or excuses.”
During his visit to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Saudi Ambassador Binzagr was deeply moved by the survivors’ stories of loss and tragedy. Their resilience, he said, is a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit and the importance of learning from our past.
“At a time when many conflicts are escalating in many regions around the world, we must all stand for fundamental resolutions that honor human dignity, ensure justice for all, and support ecosystems that bring opportunity and growth,” the Saudi ambassador said.
Binzagr said that humanity must use wisdom in ensuring dialogue and bridge-building, not destruction and extension.
“I deeply respect what I saw as a message of forgiveness and reconciliation from Japan’s Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Wisdom rests in remembering our painful memories, not to preserve them but to transcend them into something better. In particular, the children’s message was impressive. It reflected that the Hibakusha memories inspired the new generations of children to be part of building a better world.”
He thanked the Japanese organizers in both cities and “the many volunteers who made the experience profound and enriching. Their dedication and hard work were instrumental in making this experience so meaningful and impactful, and for that, we are truly grateful.”
RIYADH: Saudi aid agency, KSrelief, secured food aid for vulnerable individuals and families in crisis-stricken Yemen, Sudan, and Lebanon, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.
In Yemen, KSrelief distributed 1,795 food parcels to 1,795 individuals of the neediest families across several governorates, as part of the 2024 Yemen Food Assistance Distribution Project, which benefited 12,565 individuals so far.
Beneficiaries in Yemen’s Al-Jawf governorate received 2,539 food baskets.
The nationwide efforts were part of Saudi Arabia’s objectives to distribute food aid to 253,659 people in need in nine Yemeni governorates this year.
KSrelief continued implementing the Al-Amal Charitable Bakery project in Akkar Governorate and Al-Minieh District, North of Lebanon.
In its fifth phase, the project distributed between July 25 and 31, some 25,000 bags of bread to needy Syrians, Palestinians and Lebanese, benefiting 12,500 families.
In Sudan, the agency handed out 1,256 shelter and personal care kits to displaced families, benefiting 3,611 individuals as part of the Emergency Shelter Assistance Project for the Republic of Sudan.
RIYADH: Saudi aid agency KSrelief continued its medical aid projects in Indonesia, Lebanon and Cambodia, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.
The initiative in Indonesia provided patients in need with open heart surgery and catheterization procedures.
Meanwhile in Lebanon KSrelief provided 5,817 medical services to 2,396 Syrian refugees living in a host community in Akkar.
In Cambodia, the Saudi aid agency concluded its medical project for facial and jaw surgeries and head and neck tumors in Phnom Penh.
KSrelief’s medical team conducted 69 specialized surgical operations during the campaign, including the removal of benign and cancerous tumors in the mouth, face, and jaw areas. Facial and jaw reconstruction surgeries were successful.
Saudi women in Najran weave success in wicker revival
Updated 10 August 2024
SPA
NAJRAN: A group of 15 Saudi women in the Kingdom's southwest is mastering the art of wicker weaving, thanks to a training program organized by the Herfa institute of handicrafts. The month-long course, which runs until August 27, aims to preserve and promote this traditional craft.
Trainees have honed their skills in creating a variety of wicker products, including baskets, bags, and decorative items.
Instructor Masouma Al-Hamdan emphasized the importance of preserving this cultural heritage and the economic potential of the wicker industry.
“We are teaching women the entire process, from harvesting palm fibers to weaving intricate designs,” said Al-Hamdan. She added that the goal is to empower these women as entrepreneurs and to revitalize this ancient craft.
Wicker weaving has deep roots in Najran, with locals utilizing the region’s abundant palm trees for centuries. The craft has experienced a resurgence in recent years, thanks to government support and growing interest in sustainable and handmade products.
Saudi Arabia offers condolences after tragic Brazil plane crash
Updated 10 August 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Friday extended condolences to Brazil after a passenger plane crashed in Sao Paulo region, killing all 61 people on board.
The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing sympathy to the relatives of the deceased, and to the federal republic over the tragic incident.
The aircraft, operated by Voepass airline, was traveling from Cascavel to Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos international airport.
Media images showed the plane spiralling out of control before plummeting.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva confirmed that there were no survivors.
The airline said it was cooperating with authorities to investigate what happened and is assisting the relatives of those who died.
How the sustainable use of water is helping Saudi rose farms bloom into a global industry
With government support, rose farmers in Taif and Madinah see their yields blossom while preserving precious water
Generations have cared for the Kingdom’s prized roses, passing down the tradition of harvesting and extracting rose oil
Updated 10 August 2024
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Saudi-grown pink roses are loved throughout the Arabian Peninsula for their expert cultivation, vivid color, alluring fragrance and the many luxurious products derived from their petals, which constitute a multimillion-dollar industry.
Two kinds of pink rose are cultivated in the Kingdom — the Madinah rose, which has a light pink blush and grows year round, thriving in warm and cool climates, and the Taif rose, also known as the Jory or Damascus rose, which grows only in the spring.
Taif produces more than 550 million flowers each harvest season, which lasts for between 45 and 60 days. The rose-picking season typically begins late in March or early April.
Spanning 270 hectares, 910 rose farms nurture about 1.14 million bushes across areas such as Al-Hada, Al-Shifa, Wadi Muharram, Al-Wahat and Al-Wahit, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The products derived from these flowers enjoy widespread popularity, with a domestic market value of SR64 million ($17 million).
Considered a hallmark of the region’s natural beauty, Taif roses are known for their exquisite, sweet fragrance, vibrant pink hues, and delicate petals. Cultivated at high altitudes, these roses thrive in the region’s cool temperatures and fertile soil.
More than 60 farms and the families who run them participate in the region’s annual Rose Festival, which typically falls in April and May, where they display their products over five days of festivities.
These fragrant crops have elevated the mountainous governorate into a global rose capital, which earned a place in the Guinness World Records in 2022 for the largest basket of roses, containing 84,450 flowers.
To grow the industry, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has launched several projects, including the rehabilitation of agricultural terraces, the application of rainwater harvesting technologies, and the Sustainable Rural Agricultural Development Program.
The ministry also supports specialized agricultural cooperatives, including the recently established Rose and Aromatic Plants Association. This support allows them to invest in ministry lands, produce aromatic oils, and benefit from the Agricultural Development Fund.
“The ministry is working on several initiatives and plans to achieve global leadership in Taif rose industries and increase its production to 2 billion roses by 2026,” Saleh Bindakhil, spokesperson for the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, told Arab News.
A group of horticulturalists from the Agricultural Guidance Department were recently sent to Bulgaria, the Philippines and Thailand to learn about the latest technologies in rose-oil production and environmentally friendly farming practices.
Farmers receive expert guidance on best agricultural practices, with dedicated pest control teams responding promptly to requests for pesticide spraying to safeguard crops from potential threats.
The ministry also leads the construction of essential water infrastructure, including tanks and barriers, while also facilitating the establishment of irrigation networks to boost agricultural activities.
Emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices, the ministry encourages small-scale rose farmers to embrace and implement best agricultural methods, providing them with valuable insights into the use of advanced technologies and optimal rose production techniques, including essential oil extraction as part of a value chain development approach.
“Taif governorate has long been recognized as the ideal and original environment for Taif rose bushes,” Bindakhil said.
“Generations have cared for these roses, passing down the tradition of harvesting, distilling and extracting rose oil and water. They have enjoyed the fragrant history of these roses in the mild, cool climate and mountainous nature at the summit of the renowned Jabal Ghazwan.”
One use for the rose water extracted from Taif roses is for washing the Kaaba in Makkah each year — a traditional practice upheld by the Saudi government.
The Kingdom has many factories and workshops dedicated to extracting and manufacturing more than 80 products from rose derivatives, producing various aromatic products and body care items.
The rose industry plays a significant role in regional development and the local economy, providing numerous job and marketing opportunities, and encouraging more women to enter the workforce.
To extract the rose oil, sacks containing thousands of rose petals are poured into 90-liter copper pots, which are then sealed tightly for a distillation process that lasts nine to 12 hours.
It takes 45,000 roses to produce the oil extract, which is then poured into 12 milliliter vials, the price of which starts at $400, depending on the season.
Al-Kamal, established in 1831, is the oldest factory manufacturing rose-derived cosmetics and cleaning products in the Kingdom. Located in Madinah’s Al-Hada, it is managed by Khalid Al-Kamal, whose family has worked at the firm for generations.
“It is an inherited career from father to son — from one generation to another — and I am very proud to tell you that I am the seventh generation to inherit this legacy,” Al-Kamal told Arab News in a 2021 interview.
“Working in the field of farming roses requires a lot of delicacy, as the quality of the roses is affected by the soil and weather as well as the method of cultivation. I learned from my forefathers, and now my three sons manage the factory along with several workers.”
With many new government investments in the pipeline promoting the sustainable use of water resources, Saudi Arabia’s rose industry will no doubt continue to blossom in years to come.