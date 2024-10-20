You are here

  • Home
  • Oman’s credit balance reaches $81.6bn in August 

Oman’s credit balance reaches $81.6bn in August 

Oman’s credit balance reaches $81.6bn in August 
According to figures issued by the Central Bank of Oman, the private sector saw a 2.8 percent increase in credit, totaling 26.3 billion rials by the end of August. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/cbrfp

Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
Nadin Hassan 
Follow

Oman’s credit balance reaches $81.6bn in August 

Oman’s credit balance reaches $81.6bn in August 
Updated 2 min 12 sec ago
Nadin Hassan 
Follow

RIYADH: Oman’s total credit balance in the banking sector grew 3.3 percent in August, reaching 31.4 billion Omani rials ($81.6 billion), official data showed. 

According to figures issued by the Central Bank of Oman, the private sector saw a 2.8 percent increase in credit, totaling 26.3 billion rials by the end of August.  

The central bank’s data revealed that non-financial companies accounted for the largest share of credit at 44.9 percent, closely followed by individuals at 45.2 percent. Financial firms represented 6.4 percent, while other sectors made up the remaining 3.5 percent. 

The increase in credit figures indicates a robust and expanding economic environment in Oman, characterized by a greater flow of funds throughout the economy. 

Topics: oman central bank economy

Related

Saudi Arabia, Oman sign MoU to further strengthen economic ties
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Oman sign MoU to further strengthen economic ties
Oman’s public revenues see annual rise of 2.3%
Business & Economy
Oman’s public revenues see annual rise of 2.3%

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches new property developer to transform staff housing market

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches new property developer to transform staff housing market
Updated 5 min 5 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches new property developer to transform staff housing market

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches new property developer to transform staff housing market
Updated 5 min 5 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has established a new property developer focused on housing for staff involved in major construction projects.

The Smart Accommodation for Residential Complexes Co. will address the growing demand for housing solutions in both public and private sector projects as the Kingdom continues its extensive infrastructure expansion.

SARCC will transform the staff housing market by developing and managing complexes that meet international standards established by the International Finance Corp. and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

“The staff accommodation market presents a significant opportunity due to increasing local demand,” said Khalid Johar, co-head of the Local Real Estate Portfolio Department at PIF.

“SARCC will play an important role in meeting the increasing need for accommodation solutions in Saudi Arabia, creating new opportunities for companies in the private sector,” he added.  

PIF aims to transform key sectors through substantial investments in infrastructure, real estate, technology, and renewable energy, both domestically and internationally.

With a focus on fostering innovation and boosting the private sector, PIF has launched various initiatives to develop local industries, create jobs, and attract foreign investment.

The fund’s strategy centers on positioning Saudi Arabia as a global investment powerhouse while supporting national projects that drive long-term economic growth. The new company will cultivate long-term investments and partnerships across the value chain, involving sectors such as construction, catering, transportation, and retail.

By providing modern accommodations with suitable amenities and services, SARCC aims to attract talent and partners to the Kingdom’s major development initiatives.

This announcement is part of PIF’s broader efforts to enhance infrastructure and real estate services linked to key projects, including those under its ROSHN Group, Saudi Downtown Co., and New Murabba Development Co.

ROSHN Group focuses on building large-scale residential communities across the Kingdom, supporting Saudi Arabia’s housing sector and urban development goals. Saudi Downtown Co. aims to revitalize urban centers by developing mixed-use projects in 12 cities, promoting local economic activity and tourism. Meanwhile, New Murabba Development Co. is leading the creation of a vast, sustainable mixed-use district in Riyadh, anchored by the world’s largest modern downtown development.

These initiatives are central to PIF’s goal of expanding its assets under management to $2 trillion by 2030, positioning it among the largest sovereign wealth funds globally. Additionally, PIF plans to create 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs in the Kingdom while investing $40 billion annually in domestic projects by 2025 to drive economic growth.

Topics: main

Saudi Arabia, China forge tourism partnerships to boost investment, travel

Saudi Arabia, China forge tourism partnerships to boost investment, travel
Updated 49 min 21 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Saudi Arabia, China forge tourism partnerships to boost investment, travel

Saudi Arabia, China forge tourism partnerships to boost investment, travel
Updated 49 min 21 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Officials from Saudi Arabia and China have begun discussions to enhance tourism ties, boost investment, and expand travel opportunities.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the Kingdom’s tourism minister, met with representatives from the China Chamber of Tourism to promote cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations in the travel sector.

He also explored investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality industry with Chinese investors.

In a post on his X account, Al-Khateeb said: “During my visit to China, I met with Chinese investors and discussed the great potential and investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector and ways for collaboration to elevate the experience of tourists.”

In June, the Kingdom announced its official Approved Destination Status, effective July 1, following participation in the second China Roadshow and ITB China in Shanghai.

This designation marks a significant milestone for group travel to Saudi Arabia and underscores its commitment to becoming a strategic economic partner with this leading East Asian nation.

The status opens new opportunities in the tourism sector, fostering mutual understanding, friendship, and economic development for both countries, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

As Saudi Arabia aims to make China its third-largest source market for international arrivals, with a goal of attracting 5 million tourists by 2030, the Kingdom has proactively prepared to be “China-ready.”

Efforts include a substantial increase in direct flights since 2023, the introduction of tailored products, and the establishment of strategic partnerships to enhance group and flexible independent travel experiences.

During his visit to China, Al-Khateeb also met with Sun Yeli, minister of culture and tourism; Zhao Qi, chairman of Jin Jiang Group; and Peter Zheng, CEO of Maoyan Entertainment.

They discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries to build a sustainable future for the tourism sector.

In a separate statement, Al-Khateeb emphasized that Saudi and Chinese cultures are connected by shared values such as family, tradition, and hospitality.

“These similarities are at the heart of our relationship. As we continue to build bridges, we welcome friends from China and the world to experience our authentic Arab heritage,” he said.

The Kingdom’s tourism officials recently launched a global promotional campaign in Beijing with the inauguration of the Saudi Travel Expo at Tiantan Park, which will run until Oct. 26.

Al-Khateeb led a delegation of senior officials and key partners from the tourism sector to strengthen Saudi Arabia's position on the global map and showcase the Kingdom's readiness to welcome visitors from China. The delegation engaged in a series of meetings and signed several memoranda of understanding with leading Chinese companies.

The Saudi minister stated: “With this global campaign, we aim to enhance cooperation with China by forming strategic partnerships to grow the tourism sector in both our countries. We are excited to welcome Chinese tourists to experience our vibrant tourism offerings, especially now that the Kingdom has been recognized as a premier destination for travelers from China,” as quoted by SPA.

The Saudi Travel Expo featured interactive sections that highlighted the beauty of tourism destinations such as Diriyah, AlUla, and Al-Baha, allowing visitors to take personal photographs amid the Kingdom’s iconic landmarks.

Topics: China

Saudi restaurant and cafe sales boost August POS spending to $15.6bn

Saudi restaurant and cafe sales boost August POS spending to $15.6bn
Updated 20 October 2024
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Saudi restaurant and cafe sales boost August POS spending to $15.6bn

Saudi restaurant and cafe sales boost August POS spending to $15.6bn
Updated 20 October 2024
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s point-of-sale spending reached around SR58.51 billion ($15.6 billion) in August, marking a 9.67 percent rise compared to the same month last year, according to the latest data.

Figures from the Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, revealed that 36 percent of POS spending during this period — totaling SR16.55 billion — was spent on beverages, food, restaurants, and cafes, reflecting a 4.72 percent increase. This growth was primarily driven by higher spending in restaurants and cafes.

An additional 6.2 percent, amounting to SR3.63 billion, was allocated to clothing and footwear, while health and transportation each accounted for approximately 6 percent, or SR3.38 billion, of the total.

The strongest growth in POS spending during this period was in jewelry sales, which rose by 15 percent to SR982.15 million. Telecommunications also grew by 14 percent to SR493.5 million, although it represented only 1 percent of the total share. 

Expenditure on miscellaneous goods and services, including personal care, supplies, maintenance, and cleaning, saw a 12 percent increase, reaching SR6.56 billion in August.

The rise in POS spending across Saudi Arabia, particularly in the hospitality sector, is attributed to several interrelated factors that reflect the Kingdom’s ongoing economic transformation and digitalization initiatives. 

As technology adoption accelerates and consumers increasingly prefer cashless transactions, businesses are recognizing the need for robust POS systems to enhance operational efficiency and customer experiences.

The hospitality industry is at the forefront of this trend, driven by a flourishing tourism sector and government efforts to diversify the economy away from oil dependence. 

With Saudi Arabia hosting more international events and attracting tourists, hospitality operators are investing in advanced POS solutions to streamline service delivery, optimize inventory management, and leverage data analytics for valuable insights.

Additionally, the rise of digital payment options, driven by a young and tech-savvy demographic, is further accelerating this spending trend, as customers seek seamless and convenient payment experiences. 

In this dynamic landscape, TRAY, a leader in cloud-native POS systems, has expanded its partnership with Alraedah Finance, a prominent provider of financial and digital solutions in Saudi Arabia.

Alraedah’s significant financial investment will bolster TRAY’s development of its POS technology and support for enterprise customers. Alraedah Digital Solutions will also provide expertise in data analytics, product development, and system integration. This partnership, initiated in 2023 through a reseller agreement, aims to deliver cutting-edge POS solutions to both small and medium-sized enterprises and larger companies across the MENA region.   

Already, the collaboration has improved business operations for customers in the Kingdom and is set to enhance service offerings, including POS financing, while further supporting the development of the SME sector, particularly in the hospitality industry. 

Declining spending

Public utilities sales, however, saw a decline of 35 percent year on year, reaching SR324.7 million. Over the first eight months of 2024, spending in this sector decreased by 23 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

This drop can be attributed to privatization efforts in the Gulf’s utility sector.

With greater private sector participation, particularly in water desalination and power generation, companies like ACWA Power have implemented more efficient technologies and renewable energy solutions, driving down costs.

Innovations such as solar-powered desalination plants and tariff reforms have reduced utility bills, encouraging responsible consumption and promoting sustainability.

Spending on electronic and electric devices also dropped by 15 percent, reaching SR878.5 million. According to SAMA data, sales in this sector have fluctuated due to factors such as seasonal promotions, new product launches, and changing economic conditions. 

Figures also showed that Riyadh led in POS sales distribution in August with 34 percent, reaching about SR20 billion, followed by Jeddah, which accounted for 14 percent, totaling SR8.16 billion.

The capital’s vibrant hospitality scene, bolstered by a surge in both local and international tourism, has driven demand for advanced POS solutions in restaurants, cafes, and retail establishments. 

Furthermore, significant government initiatives aimed at diversifying the economy and promoting the tourism sector have led to increased consumer activity and spending.

Riyadh’s growing population, coupled with a young, tech-savvy demographic that favors cashless transactions, further contributes to its dominance in POS spending, positioning the city as a key player in the Kingdom’s evolving digital economy.   

Topics: point of sale PoS Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi POS transactions surge 2.6% to $3.6bn, driven by education sector growth graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi POS transactions surge 2.6% to $3.6bn, driven by education sector growth
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,907
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 11,907

Saudi Arabia and Spain discuss opportunities in drone and automotive industries 

Saudi Arabia and Spain discuss opportunities in drone and automotive industries 
Updated 20 October 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Spain discuss opportunities in drone and automotive industries 

Saudi Arabia and Spain discuss opportunities in drone and automotive industries 
  • Alkhorayef held discussions with Ana Maria Alonso-Zarza, director of the Spanish Geological and Mining Institute, to explore opportunities in geological research
  • Alkhorayef also met with Spain’s Industry and Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu and Economy, Trade, and Business Minister Carlos Cuerpo to discuss enhancing economic relations and increasing Spanish investment in the Kingdom
Updated 20 October 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is exploring partnerships with Spanish companies in drone technology, automotive components, and geological surveying, as the Kingdom’s industry minister held talks with business leaders in Madrid. 

During the meeting, Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef discussed localizing the production of heavy-duty drones, automotive parts, and shipbuilding supplies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

These efforts are part of Saudi Arabia’s broader strategy to bolster industrialization and diversify the economy away from crude oil dependence. The National Industrial Strategy aims to attract investment, encourage economic expansion, and enhance the gross domestic product and non-oil exports. 

In Madrid, Alkhorayef met with officials from several companies including Drone Hopper, a Spanish start-up known for developing multi-rotor unmanned drones; Ferroglobe, a silicon metal supplier; and Reinosa Forgings & Castings, which manufactures large forgings and moldings. 

He also engaged with representatives from IDIADA, a firm specializing in design, engineering, testing, and homologation services for the automotive industry, and Xcalibur, which provides airborne geophysical surveys. 

Alkhorayef held discussions with Ana Maria Alonso-Zarza, director of the Spanish Geological and Mining Institute, to explore opportunities in geological research and the acquisition of high-resolution technical data for various scientific and industrial applications. 

Alkhorayef also met with Spain’s Industry and Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu and Economy, Trade, and Business Minister Carlos Cuerpo to discuss enhancing economic relations and increasing Spanish investment in the Kingdom. 

He outlined Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals aimed at economic diversification and noted that the Kingdom is providing funding to attract foreign investment in the industrial and mining sectors. 

Additionally, Alkhorayef met with Spanish Minister of State for Energy Sara Aagesen Munoz to discuss strengthening mining cooperation between the two nations. He emphasized that sectors such as industry, mining, energy, and logistics are critical to achieving Vision 2030 objectives, with mining playing a vital role in the Kingdom’s economic transformation. 

Last week, Alkhorayef met with Italy’s Minister of Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin to discuss the significance of collaborative development and strategic partnerships across various sectors, primarily mining. 

Alkhorayef also met with members of the Saudi-Spanish Business Council to discuss ways to support and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

These discussions highlight Saudi Arabia’s commitment to fostering international collaborations that align with its economic goals, further solidifying its position as a key player in the global industrial landscape.

Topics: main Saudi Spain technology

Related

Saudi Arabia exploring lithium investment opportunities in Chile: Alkhorayef
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia exploring lithium investment opportunities in Chile: Alkhorayef
Saudi manufacturing sector fast adopting new technologies, says Alkhorayef 
Business & Economy
Saudi manufacturing sector fast adopting new technologies, says Alkhorayef 

Corporate activities drive Saudi bank loans to highest growth rate in 18 months

Corporate activities drive Saudi bank loans to highest growth rate in 18 months
Updated 20 October 2024
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Corporate activities drive Saudi bank loans to highest growth rate in 18 months

Corporate activities drive Saudi bank loans to highest growth rate in 18 months
  • Corporate lending dominated the sector, making up around 54 percent
Updated 20 October 2024
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi bank loans reached SR2.82 trillion ($753.27 billion) in August, representing an annual growth rate of 12.11 percent — the highest in 18 months, according to recent data.

Figures from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, showed that corporate lending dominated the sector, making up around 54 percent, with individual loans comprising the remaining figure.

The former category grew by 16 percent, outpacing the 7.56 percent growth in personal loans, underscoring the increasing demand for business financing across key sectors.

Real estate activities led corporate lending, accounting for 20.1 percent of all business loans and growing by 26.37 percent to reach SR303.48 billion.

The wholesale and retail trade sector followed, constituting 13.3 percent of these loans, with SR201.3 billion in financing. Lending to manufacturing came third, making up 11.8 percent, totaling SR179.1 billion.

Loans to the electricity, gas, and water supply sectors accounted for 11.1 percent of total lending, amounting to SR167.66 billion. This category experienced a growth rate of 26.2 percent, nearly matching that of the real estate sector.

While professional, scientific, and technical activities represented a small portion of total corporate loans at just 0.6 percent, they posted the highest annual growth rate of 58.83 percent, amounting to SR8.45 billion.

Corporate lending in Saudi Arabia, particularly in the real estate sector, has seen significant growth, driven by the Kingdom’s focus on large-scale projects aligned with Vision 2030.

The government’s ongoing commitment to giga-projects such as NEOM, Qiddiya, and the Red Sea Development, alongside sustained public investment in infrastructure, has created heightened demand for financing.

This surge in real estate activities, coupled with solid non-oil GDP growth, reflects a vibrant operating environment for banks, as businesses increasingly seek funding to participate in these transformative developments.

In a July report, Fitch Ratings projected that Saudi banks will continue to grow at nearly twice the rate of the GCC average, with financing growth for 2024 expected around 12 percent.

The report also indicated that banks are likely to increase their focus on corporate financing, which is anticipated to account for approximately 60 percent of new loan originations in 2024.

Lending growth in Saudi Arabia’s electricity, gas, and water supply sector is fueled by several key factors, with one significant driver being government investment.

The Kingdom prioritizes infrastructure development through its Vision 2030 strategy, resulting in substantial financing for renewable energy projects and utility enhancements.

Furthermore, a strong focus on sustainability initiatives encourages funding for projects centered on renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, facilitating the transition to a more sustainable landscape.

Population growth and urbanization further fuel demand for expanded utility services. The increasing need for electricity, gas, and water in urban areas necessitates substantial investments, prompting utilities to seek financing for infrastructure upgrades.

Moreover, regulatory support from the government enhances the lending environment through policies that encourage efficiency and reliability in utilities, making banks more inclined to finance projects in this sector.

As the Saudi economy diversifies away from oil dependency, investments in utility infrastructure are essential to support industrial and commercial activities, creating additional demand for financing.

Additionally, technological advancements in energy production, distribution, and water management encourage utilities to invest in innovative solutions, prompting financial institutions to fund projects that incorporate cutting-edge technologies.

Saudi banks robust financing growth has intensified competition for liquidity, particularly in the context of a high-interest-rate environment that has mirrored increases set by the US Federal Reserve over the past 2 years.

As interest rates rise, there has been a notable influx of savings deposits, particularly from government-related entities. While this trend underscores the growing financial strength of these entities, it also poses challenges for banks, as GRE deposits are often more expensive compared to traditional savings and current accounts.

In this competitive landscape, the reliance on these higher-cost deposits can squeeze profit margins. However, despite these challenges, Fitch Ratings estimates that Saudi banks will maintain a stable average net financing margin of approximately 3.2 percent, as seen from 2022 to the first quarter of 2024.

This resilience reflects the banks’ effective management of funding costs, allowing them to navigate the shifting deposit landscape while still capitalizing on the opportunities presented by the strong financing growth within the kingdom.

In September, Saudi Arabia reduced its benchmark interest rate from 6 percent to 5.5 percent, following a 50-basis-point cut by the central bank, aligning with a similar move by the Federal Reserve.

The decrease is expected to further stimulate Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sectors, particularly construction and services, by making credit cheaper and enhancing domestic spending.

Analysts believe this monetary easing could support Vision 2030, driving investment in infrastructure and innovation while potentially benefiting the real estate market.

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Saudi hotel spending rises 2.4% amid broader POS decline: SAMA graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi hotel spending rises 2.4% amid broader POS decline: SAMA
Saudi banking sector shows resilience despite global turbulence: SAMA report
Business & Economy
Saudi banking sector shows resilience despite global turbulence: SAMA report

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches new property developer to transform staff housing market
Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches new property developer to transform staff housing market
Initiative boosts skills for rural women in small, medium enterprises
Initiative boosts skills for rural women in small, medium enterprises
Saudi Arabia, China forge tourism partnerships to boost investment, travel
Saudi Arabia, China forge tourism partnerships to boost investment, travel
Fashion Trust Arabia Award finalist Tara Babylon reimagines eveningwear through whimsical lens
Fashion Trust Arabia Award finalist Tara Babylon reimagines eveningwear through whimsical lens
Oman’s credit balance reaches $81.6bn in August 
Oman’s credit balance reaches $81.6bn in August 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.