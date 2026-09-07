RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Monday, losing 43.92 points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 11,024.73.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.42 billion ($908.6 million), as 72 of the listed stocks advanced, while 189 retreated.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 2.06 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 21,741.30. This comes as 36 of the listed stocks advanced, while 34 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also decreased, down 7.72 points, or 0.52 percent, to close at 1,480.34.

Market movers

The best-performing stocks were Banan Real Estate Co., up 8 percent to SR3.24, and Armah Sports Co., up 7.81 percent to SR55.20.

Other top performers included Al Etihad Cooperative Insurance Co., which saw its share price rise by 5.21 percent to SR8.48, and Naqi Water Co., up 5 percent to SR59.80.

Saudi Ground Services Co. led the day’s declines, with its shares falling 6.95 percent to close at SR24.62.

Knowledge Economic City fell 4.60 percent to SR19.50, while Yanbu National Petrochemical Co. declined 4.07 percent to SR32.50.

Corporate announcements

Al Kathiri Holding Co. disclosed its interim financial results for the six-month period ending June 30, reporting a net loss attributable to shareholders of SR33.28 million, compared with a loss of SR13.08 million in the same period last year, marking a 154.42 percent increase in losses.

Revenue for the period stood at SR53.15 million, down 54.34 percent year on year, while accumulated losses reached SR103.37 million, representing 91.46 percent of the company’s share capital as of the reporting date.

The company attributed the deterioration to a decline in sales volume and execution pace across several contracting projects, alongside the recognition of expected credit losses and additional impairment provisions.

The company’s share price recorded no change.