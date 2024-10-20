You are here

Fashion Trust Arabia Award finalist Tara Babylon reimagines eveningwear through whimsical lens

Fashion Trust Arabia Award finalist Tara Babylon reimagines eveningwear through whimsical lens
British-Iraqi designer Tara Babylon, founder of her eponymous fashion label, is redefining evening wear with her avant-garde aesthetic, drawing inspiration from her rich cultural heritage and personal experiences. (Instagram)
Updated 2 min 3 sec ago
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
Fashion Trust Arabia Award finalist Tara Babylon reimagines eveningwear through whimsical lens

Fashion Trust Arabia Award finalist Tara Babylon reimagines eveningwear through whimsical lens
Updated 2 min 3 sec ago
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
DUBAI: British-Iraqi designer Tara Babylon, founder of her eponymous fashion label, is redefining evening wear with her avant-garde aesthetic, drawing inspiration from her rich cultural heritage and personal experiences. As a finalist for the Fashion Trust Arabia Award in the evening wear category, her designs are a contemporary interpretation of the ancient city of Babylon.

“I’m very drawn to the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. The fact that it could have been the eighth Wonder of the World is something I take and run with. It’s like this wondrous, magical utopian place,” Babylon said in an interview with Arab News.

Launched in Sept. 2019, her brand fuses vibrant textures, bold colors, and innovative materials. Case in point: her colorful plaid made from elastic weaves, a linen blend dress with hand-woven cuffs, and a hand-made cotton scarf featuring oversized sculptural roses.

Babylon’s unconventional approach to fashion sees her taking common elements such as safety pins and elastic weaves and elevating them to couture status.

“I love the challenge of starting with something simple and transforming it into something luxurious,” she explained.

Her use of safety pins, a nod to her childhood as an emo kid, has become a signature element in her collections.

Babylon’s foray into fashion was a natural progression, she said. Growing up in Sheffield, England, she was always drawn to style, clothes, and texture. She learned how to make clothing in Manchester and moved to London to refine her skills at Central Saint Martins before earning a full scholarship for her master’s degree at Parsons in New York.

Her experiences, particularly with designer Gareth Pugh, solidified her desire to create a visually striking brand.

“Interning at Gareth Pugh was a monumental experience for me, and it changed my entire world,” she said.

Collaborating with artisans in Nepal, Babylon creates intricate coats, gowns, and other unique pieces. Her “carpet coat,” famously worn by Doja Cat, catapulted her brand to cult status on social media.

“When I graduated from Parsons, her stylist saw my piece and reached out to me. Once she wore it, I had a viral moment,” Babylon said.

She has also taught a factory in China some of her techniques — they work on hand weaving and safety pin elements. For Babylon, being a finalist for the Fashion Trust Arabia Award is a game-changer.

“This platform shines a light on designers from the region, educating the world and giving us the recognition we deserve,” she said.

Designers inspired by wildlife and technology at Riyadh Fashion Week

Designers inspired by wildlife and technology at Riyadh Fashion Week
ArAm by Arwa Al-Ammari celebrated Saudi Arabia's wildlife. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 20 October 2024
Rahaf Jambi
Designers inspired by wildlife and technology at Riyadh Fashion Week

Designers inspired by wildlife and technology at Riyadh Fashion Week
Updated 20 October 2024
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The third day of Riyadh Fashion Week (RFW) saw Saudi labels Mona Alshebil, Abadia, Razan Alazzouni, ArAm, and Kaf by Kaf present their latest collections, with designers exploring such themes as Saudi Arabia’s wildlife and the influence of technology on fashion.

A particular highlight was ArAm by Arwa Al-Ammari, whose fashion show was a celebration of Saudi Arabia's wildlife. The collection was inspired by the country’s rich natural heritage, focusing on animals that are seldom seen, such as the oryx, the Arabian leopard, the Arabian wolf, and the Arabian bustard. In addition to these creatures, the collection drew aesthetic influences from indigenous plants like sider (Ziziphus spina), arar (Juniper), arak (Salvadora Persica), sheh (Artemisia), sant (Acacia), gada (Haloxylon Persicum), and athoba (Senegalia Mellifera). 

ArAm by Arwa Al-Ammari celebrated Saudi Arabia's wildlife. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)

These animals and plants hold significant cultural importance, often featuring in Arab poetry and idioms, serving as symbols of beauty and resilience deeply rooted in Saudi heritage. 

A model shows off a look by ArAm by Arwa Al-Ammari. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)

 Abdullah Al-Shehri, the only Saudi model on the runway at ArAm’s show, shared his experience, stating, “I represented the work of Arwa Al-Ammari today, and honestly, the show was spectacular. The collection was so creative, and I am really glad to be a part of this show at RFW for the second year in a row.”

A model shows off a look by ArAm by Arwa Al-Ammari. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)

Following the show, Kaf by Kaf took to the stage with a striking presentation of designer Kawthar Alhoraish’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, aptly titled "Artificial Beauty." The collection explored the tension between technology and nature, delving into the contradictions that arise when organic forms collide with artificial constructs.

Kaf by Kaf took to the stage with a striking presentation of designer Kawthar Alhoraish’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)

The collection was not only a showcase of fashion but also a commentary on the interplay between the organic and the synthetic. 

Shouq, a prominent influencer who donned pieces from Kaf by Kaf, expressed her admiration for the collection. “When I first read the title 'Artificial Beauty,' I was intrigued. But when I saw the robot model strutting down the runway, everything clicked. The reflective skirts and the overall theme were executed brilliantly. I was truly wowed and found myself wanting every piece in the collection,” she told Arab News.

A robot model on the runway. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)

The use of a robot model was a bold choice, symbolizing the fusion of fashion and technology. It reinforced the theme of the collection, making a strong statement about the future of fashion. Kaf by Kaf’s exploration of artificial beauty challenges traditional notions and invites a conversation about the role of technology in our lives and how it shapes our understanding of aesthetics. 

The collection featured dresses and co-ords. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)

As Riyadh Fashion Week continues to unfold, the diverse and thought-provoking presentations from designers like Aram and Kaf by Kaf highlight the vibrant creativity within Saudi fashion.

Djokovic shows off 'Kingdom style' in photos at Diriyah after Six Kings Slam event

Djokovic shows off ‘Kingdom style’ in photos at Diriyah after Six Kings Slam event
Updated 19 October 2024
Arab News
Djokovic shows off ‘Kingdom style’ in photos at Diriyah after Six Kings Slam event

Djokovic shows off ‘Kingdom style’ in photos at Diriyah after Six Kings Slam event
Updated 19 October 2024
Arab News

DIRIYAH: Novak Djokovic, one of the greatest tennis players of all-time, took a break from the competitive action at the Six Kings Slam in the Saudi capital this weekend to capture some iconic photos in Diriyah. 

Djokovic, a long-time Lacoste collaborator and ambassador, posted a series of shots with some Saudis and solo photos on his Instagram in a striking jacket from the French brand against the historic backdrop of Diriyah, with the caption “Kingdom Style.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

On Saturday, General Entertainment Authority supremo Turki Alalshikh posted a photo of himself with Djokovic and the five other players taking part in the Riyadh Season marquee tennis event — Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune and Daniil Medvedev.

A video posted to TikTok on Saturday showed Djokovic and his Six Kings Slam rivals being taught and taking part in a traditional Saudi dance in Diriyah.

World No. 1 Sinner secured a significant victory over Djokovic on Friday of the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, triumphing 6-2, 6-7, 6-4.

As the Six Kings Slam continues, Sinner remains the man to beat as he looks to build on this momentum, while Djokovic’s future remains a question as he navigates the ever-growing physical demands of an increasingly younger field.

The Serbian faced old rival Nadal in a third-place match on Saturday, ahead of the final between Sinner and Alcaraz, and came out on top 6-2, 7-6.

Riyadh Fashion Week celebrates Saudi creativity and heritage

Riyadh Fashion Week celebrates Saudi creativity and heritage
Updated 19 October 2024
Rahaf Jambi
Riyadh Fashion Week celebrates Saudi creativity and heritage

Riyadh Fashion Week celebrates Saudi creativity and heritage
Updated 19 October 2024
Rahaf Jambi

DUBAI: The second day of Riyadh Fashion Week unfolded with a vibrant celebration of Saudi fashion, featuring an impressive lineup of six runway shows. Notable designers included Waad Aloqaili, Fatima Abdulqader, Khawla Alaiban, Ashwaq Al-Marshad, Atelier Hekayat and a grand finale by Yahya Albishri. Each designer brought their unique vision and cultural influence to the fore, illustrating the dynamic evolution of Saudi fashion.

One of the standout presentations came from Ashwaq Al-Marshad, who debuted her “Fahdah” collection. Drawing inspiration from the influential women in her life, Al-Marshad’s collection encapsulates a sense of nostalgia and elegance. The fabrics used — opulent lace, flowing chiffon and luxurious silks — reflect a timeless aesthetic that is both sophisticated and feminine. A particularly striking feature of her collection is a light pink hue reminiscent of her mother’s engagement dress, symbolizing grace and femininity.

Ashwaq Al-Marshad. (AN/ Huda Bashatah)

Al-Marshad also paid tribute to her grandmother, showcasing a stunning burgundy dress paired with a delicate sheer headscarf. The intricate hand-embroidery of flowers creates a captivating 3D effect, adding depth and artistry to each piece. The haute couture collection not only highlights Al-Marshad’s craftsmanship, but also celebrates the legacy of strong women, with an emotional nod to her daughter, Fahdah.

Reem Al-Suwaidi, a prominent fashion blogger, expressed her admiration for Al-Marshad’s collection, saying: “I’m in love with the designs. I’m so proud of Ashwaq; I’m actually wearing Ashwaq couture today.” She added: “The craftsmanship is exquisite. Each piece tells a story, and you can feel the emotions behind them.” Al-Suwaidi also highlighted the launch of Al-Marshad’s new heels, crafted in Milan, which complemented the exquisite pieces showcased on the runway. She praised the color palette and intricate embroidery, noting her enthusiasm for the burgundy elements: “The richness of the burgundy pieces just captivates you. Ashwaq has truly outdone herself.”

 (AN/ Huda Bashatah)

Following Al-Marshad’s emotionally charged presentation, Atelier Hekayat took to the runway with its show “Hotel De Hekayat.” The designers aimed to capture the essence of love through their collection, presenting 30 unique designs representing 30 different hotel rooms. Each design tells a story, with the audience left to interpret which room holds the most significance. The interactive concept was a creative twist that engaged viewers on a deep level.

“We are always on a journey to find love, and our show reflects that,” said Alia Oraif, a designer with Atelier Hekayat. “Each piece is inspired by a different room, each with its own narrative. It’s up to the viewer to decide which story resonates the most.” The label also introduced its signature “etoile de Jeddah” print, reimagined this year in vibrant colors. “We wanted to infuse more life and energy into our designs while staying true to our roots,” the designers added. The incorporation of the popular Arabian leopard print highlighted a significant cultural element of Saudi heritage.

Atelier Hekayat. (AN/ Huda Bashatah)

As Riyadh Fashion Week continues to showcase the talent of local designers, it is clear that the event is not just about fashion; it is a celebration of culture, legacy and creativity. Each designer brings their own narrative to the runway, contributing to a rich tapestry of stories that reflects the diverse influences shaping Saudi fashion today.

The success of the second day of RFW is indicative of the growing impact of Saudi designers on both the local and international fashion scenes. With each collection, they challenge conventions, push boundaries and elevate the art of fashion, establishing a unique identity that resonates with audiences around the world.

Georgina Rodriguez turns heads at Riyadh Fashion Week 

Georgina Rodriguez turns heads at Riyadh Fashion Week 
Updated 19 October 2024
Arab News
Georgina Rodriguez turns heads at Riyadh Fashion Week 

Georgina Rodriguez turns heads at Riyadh Fashion Week 
Updated 19 October 2024
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi-based Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez made a striking appearance at the second day of Riyadh Fashion Week on Friday. 

She wore a sleeveless, fitted beige midi dress featuring a ruched, textured design and a high neckline. She paired the outfit with nude pointed-toe heels. Her hair was styled in a sleek updo, with loose strands framing her face, and her makeup complemented the neutral tones of her look.

Rodriguez accessorized with Messika jewelry, including statement hoop earrings and a ring.

She attended two shows, one by designer Fatima Alabdulqader and the other by Khawla Alaiban. 

The Saudi Fashion Commission-organized event will run until Oct. 21 and is taking place across three venues — Tuwaiq Palace, Digital City, and JAX District. It features a series of runway shows, brand presentations and a designer showroom.

Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, previously stated: “Riyadh Fashion Week stands at the forefront of positioning Saudi Arabia as a dynamic center for fashion and creativity. This event is a gateway for fostering homegrown talent, igniting new opportunities in fashion and retail, and driving both local and international engagement.”

Riyadh Fashion Week celebrates style and empowerment

Riyadh Fashion Week celebrates style and empowerment
Updated 18 October 2024
Rahaf Jambi
Riyadh Fashion Week celebrates style and empowerment

Riyadh Fashion Week celebrates style and empowerment
  • Top labels include Adnan Akbar, Dar Al-Hanouf, Tima Abid, Honayda
  • Creatives explore nature, music and culture at the second Riyadh show
Updated 18 October 2024
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The second Riyadh Fashion Week began here on Thursday night showcasing the creativity and talent of four distinguished Saudi Arabia labels: Adnan Akbar, Dar Al-Hanouf, Tima Abid and Honayda.

This year’s event, which ends on Oct. 21, highlights emerging trends and is a platform for cultural expression and empowerment through fashion.

(AN/ Huda Bashatah)

One of the standout presentations was by Abid, whose collection was inspired by her private garden.

The show featured a striking palette of black, white and red, reflecting her surroundings. “These pieces today were inspired by the Tima Garden.

“People might think it’s a poor garden, lacking in color, but I see it as very rich because of the care and attention I give it,” she told Arab News.

(AN/ Huda Bashatah)

Abid’s designs are characterized by strong lines and bold shapes, mirroring her admiration for confident women.

She explained her approach to incorporating floral elements into her work: “I entered the world of flowers very shyly because it’s not my usual design aesthetic. I love strong designs and wanted to create something that suits my vision while paying homage to nature.”

Looking ahead, she hinted at the possibility of green grass in her garden next year, and with it, new inspiration.

(AN/ Huda Bashatah)

Another highlight of the evening was Honayda’s show, which focused on women’s empowerment, intertwining elements of Saudi Arabia’s culture with the influence of iconic female musicians from the Arab world.

Titled “Divas in Harmony,” this collection pays tribute to legendary singers including Umm Kulthum and Fairuz, showcasing how music and fashion can create a powerful narrative.

Honayda said: “This time, I wanted to empower women through fashion by shedding light on the divas of music.”

(AN/ Huda Bashatah)

Her collection also reflects on the burgeoning Saudi Arabia music scene. “With the renaissance happening here in Saudi Arabia, with all the up-and-coming Saudi singers, it just makes my heart happy.

“We’re doing what we should do, and I’m thrilled with the success of this fashion show.”

Her designs encapsulate a blend of traditional and contemporary styles, making a bold statement about the role of women in both fashion and society.

(AN/ Huda Bashatah)

The designer featured some remarkable faces in her fashion show, including Egyptian actress Nelly Kareem, and Jasmin “Golden Barbie” Sanders, who shared her excitement about performing in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

The designer featured some remarkable faces in her fashion show, including Egyptian actress Nelly Kareem. (AN/ Huda Bashatah)

“It’s my first time here in Saudi Arabia, and it has been absolutely magical. I’ve had an incredible experience in the 24 hours I’ve been here. Honestly, I wish I could stay longer; this show was truly beautiful,” said Sanders.

“Being an empowering woman and uplifting other women by participating in this show has been a blessing. Walking alongside all these amazing women is an honor.”

