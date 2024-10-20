Fashion Trust Arabia Award finalist Tara Babylon reimagines eveningwear through whimsical lens

DUBAI: British-Iraqi designer Tara Babylon, founder of her eponymous fashion label, is redefining evening wear with her avant-garde aesthetic, drawing inspiration from her rich cultural heritage and personal experiences. As a finalist for the Fashion Trust Arabia Award in the evening wear category, her designs are a contemporary interpretation of the ancient city of Babylon.

“I’m very drawn to the Hanging Gardens of Babylon. The fact that it could have been the eighth Wonder of the World is something I take and run with. It’s like this wondrous, magical utopian place,” Babylon said in an interview with Arab News.

Launched in Sept. 2019, her brand fuses vibrant textures, bold colors, and innovative materials. Case in point: her colorful plaid made from elastic weaves, a linen blend dress with hand-woven cuffs, and a hand-made cotton scarf featuring oversized sculptural roses.

Babylon’s unconventional approach to fashion sees her taking common elements such as safety pins and elastic weaves and elevating them to couture status.

“I love the challenge of starting with something simple and transforming it into something luxurious,” she explained.

Her use of safety pins, a nod to her childhood as an emo kid, has become a signature element in her collections.

Babylon’s foray into fashion was a natural progression, she said. Growing up in Sheffield, England, she was always drawn to style, clothes, and texture. She learned how to make clothing in Manchester and moved to London to refine her skills at Central Saint Martins before earning a full scholarship for her master’s degree at Parsons in New York.

Her experiences, particularly with designer Gareth Pugh, solidified her desire to create a visually striking brand.

“Interning at Gareth Pugh was a monumental experience for me, and it changed my entire world,” she said.

Collaborating with artisans in Nepal, Babylon creates intricate coats, gowns, and other unique pieces. Her “carpet coat,” famously worn by Doja Cat, catapulted her brand to cult status on social media.

“When I graduated from Parsons, her stylist saw my piece and reached out to me. Once she wore it, I had a viral moment,” Babylon said.

She has also taught a factory in China some of her techniques — they work on hand weaving and safety pin elements. For Babylon, being a finalist for the Fashion Trust Arabia Award is a game-changer.

“This platform shines a light on designers from the region, educating the world and giving us the recognition we deserve,” she said.