You are here

  • Home
  • Israel signs $5.2 billion deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing
Battlefield Lebanon
Battlefield Lebanon

Israel signs $5.2 billion deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing

Israel signs $5.2 billion deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing
FILE PHOTO: A F-15 fighter jet takes off during a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at Hatzerim Airbase, in southern Israel, June 29, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo
Short Url

https://arab.news/vtu5a

Updated 50 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Israel signs $5.2 billion deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing

Israel signs $5.2 billion deal to acquire 25 F-15 fighter jets from Boeing
  • The $5.2 billion agreement was part of a broader package of US aid
  • Delivery of the new F-15IA aircraft will begin in 2031
Updated 50 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

JERUSALEM: The Israeli defense ministry said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to acquire 25 next generation F-15 fighter jets from Boeing Co.
It said the $5.2 billion agreement was part of a broader package of US aid approved by the US administration and Congress earlier this year and included an option for 25 additional aircraft.
Delivery of the new F-15IA aircraft will begin in 2031, with 4-6 aircraft to be supplied annually, it said.
The aircraft will be equipped with weapons systems integrated with existing Israeli weapons as well as having increased range and payloads.
“These advantages will enable the Israeli Air Force to maintain its strategic superiority in addressing current and future challenges in the Middle East,” the ministry said in a statement.
“This F-15 squadron, alongside the third F-35 squadron procured earlier this year, represents a historic enhancement of our air power and strategic reach — capabilities that proved crucial during the current war,” the director general of the defense ministry, Eyal Zamir, said in the statement.
Zamir said that the government has secured procurement agreements worth nearly $40 billion since the onset of the war in Gaza that began Oct. 7, 2023.
“While focusing on immediate needs for advanced weaponry and ammunition at unprecedented levels, we’re simultaneously investing in long-term strategic capabilities,” he said.
For Boeing, the F-15 agreement is the second major deal this year. In August, flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines, signed a deal with Boeing for the purchase of up to 31 737 MAX aircraft worth as much as $2.5 billion, beating out rival Airbus.
Ido Nehushtan, president of Boeing Israel, said the company’s relationship dates back to Israel’s establishment and “will continue working with the US and Israeli governments to deliver the advanced F-15IA aircraft through standard military procurement channels.”

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon

Related

Israel passes law that would allow it to deport the families of Palestinian attackers
Middle-East
Israel passes law that would allow it to deport the families of Palestinian attackers
Update Israeli strike hits area near Beirut airport
Middle-East
Israeli strike hits area near Beirut airport

Erdogan phones Trump to discuss cooperation

Erdogan phones Trump to discuss cooperation
Updated 07 November 2024
AFP
Follow

Erdogan phones Trump to discuss cooperation

Erdogan phones Trump to discuss cooperation
Updated 07 November 2024
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken by phone with US president-elect Donald Trump to discuss cooperation between the two countries, the presidency said on Thursday.
Erdogan “congratulated Trump on his election victory” and “expressed his desire to develop cooperation between Turkiye and the United States in the period ahead,” it said in a statement.
Erdogan was twice hosted at the White House by Trump during his first term, but has never been received there by current President Joe Biden.

Topics: US Election 2024

Related

Update Israeli strike hits area near Beirut airport
Middle-East
Israeli strike hits area near Beirut airport
Japan PM to boost defense alliance with ‘very friendly’ Trump
World
Japan PM to boost defense alliance with ‘very friendly’ Trump

Israel passes law that would allow it to deport the families of Palestinian attackers

Israel passes law that would allow it to deport the families of Palestinian attackers
Updated 07 November 2024
AP
Follow

Israel passes law that would allow it to deport the families of Palestinian attackers

Israel passes law that would allow it to deport the families of Palestinian attackers
  • They would be deported, either to the Gaza Strip or another location, for a period of 7 to 20 years
Updated 07 November 2024
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament passed a law early Thursday that would allow it to deport family members of Palestinian attackers, including the country’s own citizens, to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip or other locations.
The law, which was championed by members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and his far-right allies, passed with a 61-41 vote but is likely to be challenged in court.
It would apply to Palestinian citizens of Israel and residents of annexed east Jerusalem who knew about their family members’ attacks beforehand or who “express support or identification with the act of terrorism.”
They would be deported, either to the Gaza Strip or another location, for a period of 7 to 20 years. The Israel-Hamas war is still raging in Gaza, where tens of thousands have been killed and most of the population has been internally displaced, often multiple times.
It was unclear if it would apply in the occupied West Bank, where Israel already has a longstanding policy of demolishing the family homes of attackers. Palestinians have carried out scores of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks against Israelis in recent years.
Dr. Eran Shamir-Borer, a senior researcher at the Israel Democracy Institute and a former international law expert for the Israeli military, said that if the law comes before the Supreme Court, it is likely to be struck down based on previous Israeli cases regarding deportation.
“The bottom line is this is completely non-constitutional and a clear conflict to Israel’s core values,” said Shamir-Borer.
Israel captured Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. It withdrew settlers and soldiers from Gaza in 2005 but has reoccupied parts of the territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack triggered the war.
Israel annexed east Jerusalem in a move not recognized by most of the international community. Palestinians there have permanent residency and are allowed to apply for citizenship, but most choose not to, and those who do face a series of obstacles.
Palestinians living in Israel make up around 20 percent of the country’s population. They have citizenship and the right to vote but face widespread discrimination. Many also have close family ties to those in the territories and most sympathize with the Palestinian cause.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Israel

Israeli strike hits area near Beirut airport

Israeli strike hits area near Beirut airport
Updated 07 November 2024
AFP
Follow

Israeli strike hits area near Beirut airport

Israeli strike hits area near Beirut airport
  • The Israeli army had issued evacuation orders ahead of the strikes
  • Hezbollah had pledged the result of the US election would have no bearing on the war
Updated 07 November 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Lebanon's transport minister said Thursday the country's only international airport was operating normally, after Israeli strikes on the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, including one on an area near the hub.
Minister Ali Hamie told AFP that planes were taking off and landing without any issue.
A heater factory next to the airport's perimeter wall had been badly damaged in a strike, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.
Israel has been at war with Lebanon's Hezbollah since late September when it broadened its focus from fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip to securing its northern border.
The strike near the airport came after Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that it had targeted a military base close Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's main international transport hub.
The overnight strike in Beirut caused "minor damage" to some buildings but "not inside the terminal building", an airport official told AFP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media.
He said the strike had affected a maintenance building belonging to a subsidiary of Middle East Airlines, Lebanon's national carrier and practically the only airline still operating flights there.
Abu Elie, a taxi driver, was at the airport when the strikes hit.
"The entire car park shook. People were carrying their luggage on their shoulders and running," he said.
"When I made it to the street there was so much smoke I had to turn the headlights on."
The Israeli army had earlier issued an evacuation order for four neighbourhoods in southern Beirut, including a site near the airport.
"Once they sent warnings, we got in the car and fled," Beirut resident Malak Okail told AFP.
"It has become repetitive," said Ramzi Zaitar, another resident.
"We've had to flee our homes several times. Sometimes we sleep in the car," he added.
"Death has become a matter of luck. We can either die or survive."
Since September 23, more than 2,600 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, according to Health Minister Firass Abiad.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon

Related

Lebanon files complaint against Israel at UN labor body over deadly pager explosions, minister says
Middle-East
Lebanon files complaint against Israel at UN labor body over deadly pager explosions, minister says
Red Cross launches international emergency appeal urging donors to provide resources for Lebanon
Middle-East
Red Cross launches international emergency appeal urging donors to provide resources for Lebanon

Israel, WHO say evacuated dozens of Gazans for medical care

Israel, WHO say evacuated dozens of Gazans for medical care
Updated 07 November 2024
AFP
Follow

Israel, WHO say evacuated dozens of Gazans for medical care

Israel, WHO say evacuated dozens of Gazans for medical care
  • The WHO said the “patients included those with autoimmune diseases, blood diseases, cancer, kidney conditions and trauma injuries”
Updated 07 November 2024
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel and the World Health Organization said more than 200 Gazans, both patients and their carers, were evacuated to the United Arab Emirates or Romania Wednesday for medical treatment.
In total, the group numbered some 230 people, according to the WHO and COGAT, the Israeli defense ministry body responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories.
“This is the largest number of patients and caregivers who have left through the Kerem Shalom crossing in recent months,” COGAT said in a statement.
The operation was carried out in cooperation with the UAE, the European Union and the WHO, it added.
The WHO said the “patients included those with autoimmune diseases, blood diseases, cancer, kidney conditions and trauma injuries.”
The patients were transferred from Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing into Israel, and then to Ramon Airport near Eilat in southern Israel.
The WHO’s representative in the Palestinian territories, Rik Peeperkorn, had said Tuesday that those on the evacuation list were among up to 14,000 people currently waiting in Gaza to be evacuated for medical reasons.
Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed 43,391 people in Gaza, a majority of them civilians, according to Gaza health ministry figures which the United Nations considers to be reliable.
The ministry also lists 102,347 people as having been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began.
Peeperkorn said Tuesday that fewer than 5,000 people had been granted medical evacuations out of the territory since the war began.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel WHO Gazans

Related

Gazans want Donald Trump to end war
Middle-East
Gazans want Donald Trump to end war
UN says Gaza polio vaccination campaign complete
Middle-East
UN says Gaza polio vaccination campaign complete

Gazans want Donald Trump to end war

Gazans want Donald Trump to end war
Updated 07 November 2024
AFP
Follow

Gazans want Donald Trump to end war

Gazans want Donald Trump to end war
  • Israel demolishes seven Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem, declaring them ‘illegal’
Updated 07 November 2024
AFP

GAZA, JERUSALEM: Palestinians in Gaza want Donald Trump, who won the US election, to end the war between Israel and Hamas that has devastated their territory.

“We were displaced, killed ... there’s nothing left for us, we want peace,” Mamdouh Al-Jadba, who was displaced to Gaza City from Jabalia, said.

“I hope Trump finds a solution, we need someone strong like Trump to end the war and save us, enough, God, this is enough,” said the 60-year-old. “I was displaced three times, my house was destroyed, my children are homeless in the south ... There’s nothing left, Gaza is finished.”

Umm Ahmed Harb, from the Al-Shaaf area east of Gaza City, was also counting on Trump to “stand by our side” and end the territory’s suffering.

“God willing the war will end, not for our sake but for the sake of our young children who are innocent, they were martyred and are dying of hunger,” she said.

“We cannot buy anything with the high prices (of food). We are here in fear, terror and death.”

For Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, where violence has also surged since October last year, Trump’s victory was reason to fear for the future.

“Trump is firm in some decisions, but these decisions could serve Israel’s interests politically more than they serve the Palestinian cause,” said Samir Abu Jundi, a 60-year-old in the city of Ramallah.

Another man who identified himself only by his nickname, Abu Mohammed, said he also saw no reason to believe Trump’s victory would be in favor of the Palestinians, saying “nothing will change except more decline.”

Imad Fakhida, a school principal in the main West Bank city of Ramallah, said “Trump’s return to power ... will lead us to hell and there will be a greater and more difficult escalation.”

He added: “He is known for his complete and greatest support for Israel.”

During his campaign for a return to the White House, Trump said Gaza, which is located on the eastern Mediterranean, could be “better than Monaco.”

He also said he would have responded the same way as Israel did following the Oct. 7 attack, while urging the US ally to “get the job done” because it was “losing a lot of support.”

More broadly he has promised to bring an end to raging international crises, even saying he could “stop wars with a telephone call.”

In Gaza, such statements gave reason for hope. “We expect peace to come and the war to end with Trump because in his election campaign he said that he wants peace and calls for stopping the wars on Gaza and the Middle East,” said Ibrahim Alian, 33, from Gaza City.

Like many of the territory’s residents, Alian has been displaced several times by the fighting. He said he also lost his father to the war.

“God willing the war on the Gaza Strip will end and the situation will change,” he said.

Meanwhile, municipal workers demolished seven homes in occupied East Jerusalem’s Silwan neighborhood on Tuesday, Palestinian residents and the municipality said, after an Israeli court called their construction illegal.

“This morning the Jerusalem municipality, with a security escort from the Israel police, began its enforcement against illegal buildings in the Al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan,” Jerusalem’s Israeli-controlled city hall said in a statement.

Topics: War on Gaza Gazans Donald Trump

Related

Israel’s Netanyahu discusses ‘Iranian threat’ with Trump
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu discusses ‘Iranian threat’ with Trump
Special ‘Abu Ivanka’ returns: Trump set to pick up from where he left off in Middle East photos
World
‘Abu Ivanka’ returns: Trump set to pick up from where he left off in Middle East

Latest updates

France sees ‘window’ to end Gaza, Lebanon wars after Trump win: minister
France sees ‘window’ to end Gaza, Lebanon wars after Trump win: minister
MODON signs contracts worth over $533m to establish industrial complexes in Makkah, Al-Kharj
MODON signs contracts worth over $533m to establish industrial complexes in Makkah, Al-Kharj
Saudia Cargo names Loay Mashabi as new CEO
SkyTeam Cargo, has announced the appointment of Loay Mashabi as its new chief executive officer
Indonesian-Saudi ties to grow under new government, ambassador says
Indonesian-Saudi ties to grow under new government, ambassador says
Vatican hopes for ‘wisdom’ from Trump
Vatican hopes for ‘wisdom’ from Trump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.