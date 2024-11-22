You are here

Arsenal, Man City and Bayern advance to Women’s Champions League quarterfinals

Arsenal, Man City and Bayern advance to Women's Champions League quarterfinals
Arsenal’s Lina Hurtig celebrates scoring their first goal during the Women’s Champions League Group C football match against Juventus at the Emirates Stadium in London Thursday. (Reuters)
Updated 8 sec ago
AP
Arsenal, Man City and Bayern advance to Women's Champions League quarterfinals

Arsenal, Man City and Bayern advance to Women’s Champions League quarterfinals
  • Arsenal, Bayern and City join Chelsea, Lyon and Real Madrid in the quarterfinals
  • Two-time defending champions Barcelona routed Austrian champion St. Polten 4-1
Updated 8 sec ago
AP
LONDON: Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich all advanced to the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals with with two games to spare on Thursday.

Late substitute Lina Hurtig scored the winner in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Juventus in London.

Khadija Shaw scored twice for City in a 2-1 win at Swedish club Hammarby. City stayed perfect in Group D with four victories and reached the last eight for the first time since 2021.

Bayern Munich was held 1-1 at Vålerenga in Norway and still earned a quarterfinal berth after Juventus’ loss.

Arsenal, Bayern and City join Chelsea, Lyon and Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Two-time defending champions Barcelona routed Austrian champion St. Polten 4-1. The Catalan club trails City by three points in their group and is in a strong position to advance.

Bayern tops Group C with 10 points, Arsenal has nine followed by Juventus (3) and Vålerenga (1).

Back to winning

Man City responded to their first loss of the season, 2-0 at Chelsea in the Women’s Super League on Saturday.

Still without injured star Vivianne Miedema, Shaw took charge, proving her scoring instincts after half an hour.

The forward scored from inside the penalty area with a deflected shot that flew over goalkeeper Anna Tamminen to frustrate more than 20,000 noisy fans at the Stockholm Arena in the Swedish capital.

Ellen Wangerheim equalized soon after the interval from close range to rejuvenate the crowd but Shaw struck again to restore the lead just minutes later.

This time, she delivered a powerful right-footed finish from the edge of the area.

Bayern and Harder contained

Bayern dominated possession but could not translate it into goals until the 75th minute. It had to rely on substitute Jovana Damnjanovic, who gave the visitors a late lead after connecting on a pass from Giulia Gwinn.

The Norwegians, who have retained their domestic title, equalized in the 88th on Elize Thorsnes’ header following a corner.

Pernille Harder, who found the back of the net five times for Bayern in the previous three games, could not do it again on Thursday and was substituted.

Hurtig’s night

Hurtig came on with 10 minutes remaining and made her presence immediately felt with several headers.

She finally made the breakthrough with a minute remaining in regulation, tapping in from close range after Juventus’ poor clearance of a low cross by Stina Blackstenius.

Hurtig won the Italian title with Juventus in 2021 and 2022 before joining the Gunners.

Juventus seemed to learn a lesson from its 4-0 loss to Arsenal last week as its defense held firm till Hurtig’s arrival.

Putellas scores her 200th Barcelona goal

In an 11-minute span in the first half, Francisca Nazareth netted twice and 18-year-old Vicky Lopez scored once to put Barcelona in control.

Nazareth’s double was followed by Lopez hitting the third with a shot high into the net for her first Champions League goal.

Alexia Putellas made it 4-0 in the second half, finishing a fast attack that tore apart the defense in Vienna. It was her 200th goal for Barcelona and the 100th the club scored in the Champions League’s group stage.

Valentina Madl, an 18-year-old forward, netted a consolation goal for the hosts.

Barcelona have scored 20 goals in its past three games and can still become the first club to win its group in all four years since the introduction of the format.

Ohtani, Judge are unanimous choices for MLB MVP awards

Ohtani, Judge are unanimous choices for MLB MVP awards
Ohtani, Judge are unanimous choices for MLB MVP awards

Ohtani, Judge are unanimous choices for MLB MVP awards
  • Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani captures the National League MVP award
  • His second MVP award in a row and third in four years after winning the American League version in 2021 and 2023
NEW YORK: Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge were named unanimous choices for Major League Baseball’s 2024 Most Valuable Player awards on Thursday.
After a historic campaign that ended with his first World Series title, Ohtani captured the National League MVP award, his second MVP award in a row and third in four years after winning the American League version in 2021 and 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels.
“I take this MVP as I’m just representing the Dodgers,” Ohtani said through a translator. “It was a complete team effort. I wouldn’t have been able to receive this award if it weren’t for my teammates.”
Ohtani became only the second player in MLB history to have captured MVP awards in both leagues after Frank Robinson, who won the 1961 NL MVP with Cincinnati and the 1966 AL MVP with Baltimore.
Ohtani was the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.
The 30-year-old Japanese standout and Judge, who won the 2022 AL MVP, each received all 30 first-place votes from a media panel.
It was only the second time both MVPs were unanimous selections after last year when Ohtani won in the AL and Ronald Acuna Jr. in the NL.
Ohtani is the first designated hitter to capture an MLB MVP award. He won the past two in a dual role as a pitcher and batter but spent this season recovering from an injury that kept him off the mound.
Resuming his pitching role in 2025 is a goal, Ohtani said.
“My focus is just to get back healthy, come back stronger, get back on the mound and then show everybody what I can do,” Ohtani said.
Ohtani, who signed a record 10-year deal worth $700 million with the Dodgers last December, sparked the team’s run to the World Series crown, beating the Yankees in the best-of-seven final.
“The ultimate goal from the beginning was to win a World Series, which we were able to accomplish,” Ohtani said. “The next goal is for me to do it again.
“Right now I’m in the middle of rehab and working out and getting stronger and I’m looking forward to next season so we can run it back.”
Ohtani had a .310 batting average with an NL-best 54 home runs and batted in 130 runs while stealing 59 bases over 159 regular-season games.
“I didn’t have specific number goals, but I did want to improve my stolen base numbers,” Ohtani said.
“I don’t strive going into the season to get the MVP award. I was more focused on being one of the guys with the new team.”
Ohtani became the leadoff hitter in the batting order midway into the campaign to spark improvement for the club at the plate.
“I didn’t really change my approach,” he said. “It was more staying within my same game plan, trying to be aggressive on the bases and just do the best I could.”
Judge, a 32-year-old American slugger, batted .322 with 122 runs scored, 36 doubles, 58 homers, 144 RBIs and 133 walks in 158 games this past season – leading MLB in homers, walks and runs batted in.
“It means a lot,” Judge said of a second MVP trophy. “It’s a lot of hard work in the off-season, a lot of ups and downs during the season.
“I wouldn’t be in this position without my teammates, all the coaching we had this year – it’s such a blessing.”
The Yankees’ World Series loss to the Dodgers is already inspiring Judge’s efforts for next season.
“It makes you want more,” Judge said. “It makes you wake up early and get things going already in the off-season to put yourself back in that position and change the outcome next year.”

Team selection sparks debate in Australia's Davis Cup quarterfinal victory over USA in Malaga

Team selection sparks debate in Australia’s Davis Cup quarterfinal victory over USA in Malaga
Team selection sparks debate in Australia's Davis Cup quarterfinal victory over USA in Malaga

Team selection sparks debate in Australia’s Davis Cup quarterfinal victory over USA in Malaga
  • From strategy to mind games, captains pull out all the stops in search of the perfect lineup
Reem Abulleil

If there ever was a tie that perfectly depicted the complexities of team selection at the Davis Cup Final 8, Thursday’s quarterfinal between Australia and USA would be a strong candidate.

In a clash between two powerhouse nations in the history of the competition, Australia narrowly defeated USA 2-1 by clinching the deciding doubles at the Martin Carpena Arena in Malaga.

Both teams have deep benches with multiple options for singles and doubles, which sounds like a blessing for Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt and USA captain Bob Bryan. But it can also be a tricky situation that may ultimately require a little bit of luck to pan out the way you want it to be. And if it doesn’t work out, it puts the captain in the hot seat with the pressure to justify his or her selections.

In the competition’s current format, each team in Davis Cup is allowed a maximum of five players. In the knockout stage – the Final 8 – a tie consists of two singles matches and a doubles match, which is only played if the opposing teams split the two singles. Captains are required to submit their selections for the full slate of matches one hour before the start of a tie, not knowing, of course, who their opponents will be picking.

The first singles has to feature players that are ranked lower than the ones nominated for the second singles within each team.

On Thursday morning, Bob Bryan gave Ben Shelton his Davis Cup debut in the first singles, fielded his top player Taylor Fritz in the second singles, and initially selected experienced doubles pair Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek – silver medallists at the Paris 2024 Olympics – for the potential deciding doubles.

Hewitt went for Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first singles, Alex de Minaur in the second, and Matthew Ebden (Olympic doubles gold medallist) and Jordan Thompson (US Open doubles champion) for the doubles.

The first singles was an interesting choice from both captains with Shelton being the third-highest ranked singles player on his team – behind Fritz and Tommy Paul – and Kokkinakis being Australia’s fourth man behind De Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, and Thompson.

World No.77 Kokkinakis eked out a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(16/14) victory over world No.21 Shelton to give Australia the opening point of the tie, saving four match points and needing seven of his own to close it.

Kokkinakis later said the Australians were under the assumption that Paul would have been his opponent in that match, not Shelton.

“I hadn't seen Ben the last two days. I saw Tommy earlier at breakfast, so I thought he was maybe going to play. He warmed up with Taylor earlier. It was a surprise to me,” Kokkinakis added.

Fritz, the world No. 4, levelled the tie for USA by defeating De Minaur for the second time in eight days (he also beat the Aussie at the ATP Finals last Thursday).

When Fritz spoke to reporters after the match, he was asked if there were any mind games that went into the decision to put Shelton and not Paul in the opening singles.

“I don't think we're really playing too many mind games. We thought Popyrin was going to play,” said Fritz, noting that Kokkinakis was not the obvious choice given he is ranked some 50 spots lower than Popyrin.

“But I think sometimes you can almost do the wrong thing if you get too deep into the mind games. Look, I see why they played Thanasi. He had some big wins for them in the last stage. Maybe he felt like he was playing the best in practice.

“You know, I just got here (from the ATP Finals in Turin). Everyone else was here before me. But from what I heard, everyone felt like Ben was playing really great in practice, so that's why we wanted to put Ben in.”

Fritz dismissed the idea that any mind games were involved that morning and believes it was all about match-ups. The American was one of the last to arrive to Malaga, having competed in the final in Turin on Sunday, and ideally would have been rested for Thursday’s clash against the Aussies.

“But if I don't play, then it's Tommy, and Tommy plays (in the No. 1 spot) and Ben plays second, and if Demon (De Minaur) is playing, which we found out he was, then Demon's record is very good on Tommy, so, okay, I should play this one,” he explained.

“There is more strategic stuff going on in terms of how you think you match up to who the other team is going to play.

“I think in today's situation, both teams just picked off of who they felt was playing well this week.”

Moments after Fritz finished his press conference, it was announced that USA made a last-minute change in nomination for the doubles, which is only permitted for the doubles after a tie is taken to 1-1. Instead of the obvious choice of doubles specialists Ram and Krajicek, who won silver together at the Paris Olympics, Bryan changed his lineup to pair Paul and Shelton together.

They ended up losing 6-4, 6-4 to Ebden and Thompson.

Bryan said they spent 15 minutes discussing the selection between the second singles and the doubles match before making the decision to partner Shelton with Paul.

The reason behind the last-minute switcheroo?

“Thompson, obviously US Open champion, finals of Wimbledon, a very accomplished doubles player. Matt Ebden won the Olympics. Matt Ebden has seen Rajeev and Austin play a bunch in the last couple of years, and he hasn't seen too much of Ben and Tommy,” said the USA captain.

“It was a tactical thing trying to take them by surprise. Ben was obviously on the court for three hours earlier in the day, so you find rhythm out there. Tommy, you saw what he did at the Olympics (winning bronze alongside Fritz in men’s doubles). We all respect his doubles. We took a shot at it.”

It was a particularly interesting choice given Bryan was a world No. 1 doubles specialist during his playing days and may have opted for a traditional doubles selection instead of going for two singles players.

“As a captain, you have to make tough decisions,” he said. “I had a lot of information behind the decision. We have been here for six days practicing. We know how everyone is feeling, and we know a lot about the opponents that we're playing. It's a world of analytics.

“This wasn't a black-and-white decision. It was razor-thin edge and we went with it. We knew it could have turned out like it did, because we're playing a tough team. But I don't regret anything about this.”

Bryan says he is “fortunate” to have so much talent to select from when it comes to the US Davis Cup team but “that makes my decisions a little bit tougher, because we are leaving some great guys at home. Frances Tiafoe made the semis of the Open, finals in Cincinnati. He's at home,” he stated.

“Unfortunately, there's not a lot of roster spots. There is only five. I brought the five guys that I thought would have the best chance to win this Davis Cup, and even after today's result, I wouldn't go back and change anything.”

In Hewitt’s case, his decision to pick Kokkinakis over Popyrin or Thompson in the opening singles paid off, and the Aussie captain said he had “full belief” in him going in.

Kokkinakis said he could make a case for any one of that trio to play in singles and he wouldn’t have been disheartened had he not been selected. But he also believed he could step up in this team format and deliver the victory.

“He was hitting it a treat all week leading in. He got what he deserved. He put a very tough training block in for us to get that win today, which was bloody important,” said Hewitt of Kokkinakis.

Hewitt said he was “not surprised” by USA’s change in doubles nomination and backed his own pair of Thompson and Ebden against any partnership.

Both Thompson and Ebden were competing in the ATP Finals doubles tournament last week in Turin but with different partners.

Thompson and Ebden took a few days to gel together in Malaga before delivering an important victory that has carried Australia into the Davis Cup semifinals.

Hewitt is a former world No. 1, who won the Davis Cup twice as a player, and has led Australia to the final in 2022 and 2023 as team captain.

In his playing days, the Davis Cup format was different and featured home and away ties played over three days, where teams were selected before the weekend of action began.

He openly dislikes the current format and says “it's not easy for everyone, to be honest”.

“There's a certain degree of strategy involved now, absolutely,” he added.

Spain captain David Ferrer had the daunting task earlier in the week of selecting his lineup for the hosts’ quarterfinal against the Netherlands. With Rafael Nadal announcing the Davis Cup would be the last tournament of his professional career, Ferrer selected the Spanish legend to play in the first singles over a player like Roberto Bautista Agut, who had far more match-play under his belt in comparison. Spain ended up losing 2-1 to the Dutch and were eliminated.

Ferrer stood by his decision to choose Nadal and dismissed the idea that it was a tough situation to manage.

“It wasn't difficult. In the end, I am the captain. I decide which players are going to play, and we knew that Holland, they have good players. And with this format never is easy,” said Ferrer.

There have been some bold and interesting decisions made on the Billie Jean King Cup side this fortnight in Malaga, many of which paid great dividends.

Tathiana Garbin captained her side to the title by making a key switch in singles from Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who lost her match in Italy’s quarterfinal win over Japan, to Lucia Bronzetti, who had never played a singles match in the BJK Cup before but won both her clashes, over Poland’s Magda Linette and Slovakia’s Viktoria Hruncakova, when she was called upon. Italy wouldn’t have won the Cup without her.

Japan’s Ena Shibahara, who is more experienced in doubles than singles, stepped up big time for Japan, taking the No. 1 singles spot in her side’s victory over Romania. Japan captain Ai Sugiyama had full faith in Shibahara, who went 2-0 in singles this week.

Team selection really is a delicate art and captains have to take so much into consideration before making a decision. Its highs and lows have been on full display in Malaga this week, and it will no doubt continue to spark plenty of debate moving forward.

Pep Guardiola signs a 2-year contract extension at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola signs a 2-year contract extension at Manchester City
Pep Guardiola signs a 2-year contract extension at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola signs a 2-year contract extension at Manchester City
  • The Catalan coach has overseen a period of unprecedented dominance since joining City in 2016
  • “I have a really special feeling for this football club,” he said
MANCHESTER, England: Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension to stay at Manchester City, the club announced Thursday.
The City manager’s contract was due to expire at the end of this season, but Guardiola ended speculation about his future by agreeing to a deal that would bring him to 11 seasons in Manchester.
The Catalan coach has overseen a period of unprecedented dominance since joining City in 2016. He has gone on to win six Premier League titles in seven years and also lifted the Champions League among 15 major trophies at the club.


“Manchester City means so much to me. This is my ninth season here. We have experienced so many amazing times together. I have a really special feeling for this football club,” he said.
“That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons.”
Under Guardiola, City became the first team to win four-straight English league titles. He also led City to the treble in 2023, winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in one season — matching Manchester United’s achievement in 1999.
“I have said this many times before,” Guardiola continued in his statement, “but I have everything a manager could ever wish for, and I appreciate that so much. Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus.”
Guardiola has managed City for longer than any his former clubs, having spent four years at Barcelona and three at Bayern Munich.

Injuries forcing Bayern Munich to innovate before tough games ahead

Injuries forcing Bayern Munich to innovate before tough games ahead
Injuries forcing Bayern Munich to innovate before tough games ahead

Injuries forcing Bayern Munich to innovate before tough games ahead
  • João Palhinha was injured while on duty with Portugal, likely ruling the midfielder out for the rest of the year
  • Kompany said the quality of his squad had not declined despite the injuries
MUNICH: Injuries are forcing Bayern Munich to innovate before a series of tough games after the international break.
João Palhinha was injured while on duty with Portugal, likely ruling the midfielder out for the rest of the year, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is doubtful for Augsburg’s visit in the Bundesliga on Friday because of a rib injury.
Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said on Thursday that Neuer felt a “stabbing pain,” the reason the 38-year-old goalkeeper was unable to finish Wednesday’s training session.
If Neuer can’t make it, third-choice Daniel Peretz will play against Augsburg. Bayern said reserve ‘keeper Sven Ulreich is out for “personal reasons for the time being.”
French forward Mathys Tel was also injured on international duty with France Under-21s.
But Kompany said the quality of his squad had not declined despite the injuries.
“They’re just different types of players,” Kompany said of the replacements. “We have confidence that the performances will be up to scratch.”
Leon Goretzka will get another chance to make an impression in midfield following Palhinha’s injury. The former Germany international had been expected to leave Bayern in the offseason but made his first start of the season in the 1-0 win at St. Pauli before the international break.
Goretzka was arguably fourth choice at the start of the season, behind Bayern youngster Aleksandar Pavlović, Palhinha, and Austrian Konrad Laimer.
The 20-year-old Pavlović started all but one of Bayern’s opening seven Bundesliga games before breaking his collarbone early in the 4-0 win over Stuttgart, giving Palhinha his opportunity.
Laimer has been helping out in defense, covering for Sacha Boey and Raphaël Guerreiro.
“We’ve many injuries in defense. He’s been outstanding in this role,” Kompany said of Laimer.
Bayern lead the Bundesliga by five points after 10 rounds.
After Augsburg, the Bavarian powerhouse face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, and defending champion Bayer Leverkusen in the third round of the German Cup.
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said the Leverkusen match felt like it should be the final. The teams will play in Munich, likely with Goretzka still in midfield.
“We are happy that we’ve played such a season so far and are totally in flow in all competitions,” Eberl said.

How Arab nations are faring in Asian Qualifiers after Matchday 6

How Arab nations are faring in Asian Qualifiers after Matchday 6
How Arab nations are faring in Asian Qualifiers after Matchday 6

How Arab nations are faring in Asian Qualifiers after Matchday 6
  • After 6 match days of 10 in the third round of qualifiers, only Iraq are looking strong candidates for automatic qualification, while brave Palestine likely to miss out on progress
DUBAI: With World Cup 2026 qualifying’s third round now past its halfway point in Asia, nations are starting to sense whether they will need to renew their passports or begin brainstorming alternative holiday ideas.

None of the Middle East’s nine remaining competitors yet look guaranteed to be boarding a flight to North America, with four crucial fixtures left to fulfill until June 2025.

This four-month gap until play resumes provides an opportune moment for Arab News to assess where the region’s finest stand.

PACKING THEIR BAGS

Iraq (2nd, Group B)

Perennial underachievers look poised to make their global return.

A golden touch from unheralded Spanish boss Jesus Casas saw him debut with victory on home soil in January 2023’s 25th Arabian Gulf Cup. This unifying impact on a fractious national team has extended into a third round from which the Lions of Mesopotamia appear most capable of slotting in behind South Korea as automatic qualifiers from a Group B full of Middle Eastern interest.

Youngsters, such as Ali Jasim and Youssef Amyn, have dovetailed perfectly with experienced campaigners like hulking center forward Ayman Hussein. They will, though, want to wrap up a first World Cup qualification since 1986 before June 2025’s onerous, final double-header against South Korea and Jordan.

LOOKING AT FLIGHTS

UAE (3rd, Group A)

November could not have gone any better for Paulo Bento’s side.

October’s anguish was unequivocally erased with 3-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan and reparative 5-0 thrashing of great-rivals Qatar. Fabio De Lima’s legend status was underlined with four goals against the Qataris, while youthful vigor abounds elsewhere.

Fourth-round progression is almost assured. But, with momentum now on their side, the bigger prize of automatic World Cup entry — for the first time since 1990 — looms when they aim to reel in second-placed Uzbekistan next year.

Jordan (3rd, Group B)

An international break stamped with frustration should not detract from a positive wider picture.

Draws at Iraq (good) and Kuwait (bad) have kept Jordan on the heels of the former-mentioned second-placed side. This further defied pessimism which followed the summer abdication of transformational head coach Hussein Ammouta from the shock 2023 Asian Cup beaten finalists, to the UAE’s Al-Jazira.

With Montpellier’s Musa Al-Taamari and 2023 AFC Player of the Year runner-up Yazan Al-Naimat within their ranks, anything is possible for potential World Cup debutants.

IN FOR THE LONG HAUL

Qatar (4th, Group A)

If Qatar in this cycle make a World Cup via qualification for the first time, they will have done it the hard way.

A rollercoaster November from 2022’s hosts contained the highs of 102nd-minute victory against second-placed Uzbekistan and the depths of their UAE humiliation. That is now 17 goals conceded from six third-round matches — an unsustainable volume even for a nation garlanded by 2023 AFC Player of the Year Akram Afif.

Pressure builds on 2023 Asian Cup orchestrator Tintin Marquez. March’s generous restart against also-rans North Korea and Kyrgyzstan must favorably change their qualifying situation, or a fourth-round lottery awaits.

Oman (4th, Group B)

Bold leadership could yet gain reward for unfancied Oman.

Former Czech Republic manager Jaroslav Silhavy was unceremoniously dumped after September’s pointless third-round start versus predicted automatic qualifiers Iraq and South Korea. A return to Rashid Jaber has, however, kept them in the hunt.

Beat Kuwait on March 25, 2025 and a fourth-round berth will feel increasingly tangible.

Kuwait (5th, Group B)

A glimmer of hope still exists for Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia’s World Cup 2018 supremo Juan Antonio Pizzi has added valuable know-how into a squad still finding its feet after iconic forward Bader Al-Mutawa’s 2022 international retirement.

Repetition of 1982’s World Cup qualification remains a distinct long shot. If a fourth-round spot is secured, however, they will look back on a pair of 1-1 draws against fancied Jordan as pivotal.

Saudi Arabia (4th, Group C)

A demanding Group C was never going to be easy.

But, few expected the six-time World Cup qualifiers would find themselves in such peril.

Last month’s decision to ditch Roberto Mancini and rehire Herve Renard generated just one point from testing visits to Australia and Indonesia. Even Palestine (four goals) and North Korea (five goals) have outscored the Green Falcons (three goals) throughout this concerning third round.

A clean bill of health for Al-Hilal talisman Salem Al-Dawsari cannot come soon enough, while replication would be welcome on the international stage of 20-year-old winger Marwan Al-Sahafi’s eye-catching scoring exploits on loan at Belgium’s Beerschot.

If the debonair Renard can solve these chronic attacking issues against China and runaway leaders Japan in March, a compact pool — second to sixth are separated by one point — still offers substantial hope.

Bahrain (5th, Group C)

It has been a nerve-fraying experience for Bahrain fans in the third round.

Decisive goals from 89 minutes+ have been produced during four of their six qualifiers. From this maelstrom, The Reds — somehow — remain firmly in contention for either automatic World Cup progression or a fourth-round slot.

The visit to an impassioned Indonesia on March 25, 2025 looks key.

MAKING OTHER PLANS

Palestine (6th, Group B)

It is remarkable — and utterly commendable — that Palestine have made it this far.

Makram Daboub’s men continue to perform heroically despite war in Gaza, with South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur superstar Son Heung-min stating this month “we can all learn from” their preparations after a heroic 1-1 draw. This was the second time they have held Group B’s giant.

Charleroi forward Oday Dabbagh and his teammates keep believing, even while being forced to play away from home. But, they appear just short of the necessary quality.

