Closing Bell: Saudi main market closes in red to settle at 11,739  

Saudi Arabia boosts health infrastructure with 5 new hospitals, increased budget

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to open five new hospitals by 2025, adding 963 beds across key provinces as part of a broader SR260 billion ($69.3 billion) budget allocation to the health and social development sector.

This allocation represents the second-highest share of government expenditure, with the aim of increasing the national bed capacity to 23 beds per 10,000 residents, according to the Ministry of Finance’s budget report.

The new facilities, located in Rijal Almaa, Dhahran Al-Janoub, Hail, Makkah, and Riyadh, include a dedicated mental health hospital in the capital. These projects aim to enhance access to care and improve healthcare infrastructure across the Kingdom.

Other initiatives for 2025 include emergency services, early detection programs, cancer care, and expanded dialysis services, highlighting a comprehensive approach to healthcare that emphasizes prevention, early intervention, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

In addition to healthcare, these funds will also support the management of human resources and social services, including social security and welfare.

They will also extend to the cultural, media, sports, and entertainment sectors, as well as the implementation of the Quality of Life Program. This underscores Saudi Arabia’s holistic approach, recognizing the interconnectedness of health and social development.

Healthcare advancements

Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in advancing its healthcare sector as part of its broader vision to improve the well-being of its citizens and residents.

Over the past decade, the Kingdom has invested heavily in modernizing healthcare infrastructure, expanding medical services, and improving access to quality care nationwide.

With initiatives like Vision 2030, which outline ambitious goals to diversify the economy and enhance public services, the health sector has become a key area of focus.

The government has prioritized expanding health coverage, upgrading hospitals and clinics, and implementing advanced technologies such as electronic health records and telemedicine services.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia places strong emphasis on preventive healthcare, early diagnosis, and specialized treatment programs, all aimed at reducing the disease burden and improving the quality of life.

Key investments

The ministry’s report indicated that the new hospitals will be outfitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment, and skilled healthcare professionals will be employed to address the health needs of the population and enhance the quality of care.

To bolster emergency medical services, Saudi Arabia plans to deploy 568 vehicles, including ambulances, electric vehicles, and amphibious units.

These vehicles will play a crucial role in transporting the injured and medical supplies, enhancing the overall responsiveness of healthcare services, especially in remote areas and during emergencies. This extensive fleet will ensure timely medical attention and improve access to healthcare across all regions, regardless of geographic challenges.

Health innovations

The health sector will also prioritize early screening for newborns and young children in 2025, aiming to reduce disability and enhance overall quality of life.

This includes the implementation of newborn screening programs to detect hearing impairments and genetic disorders.

A comprehensive database will be created, linking both public and private sectors to ensure early diagnosis and intervention.

Additionally, preschool hearing screenings will be integrated with the Noor system to improve educational outcomes for children, further supporting the early identification of health issues that could impact development.

In an effort to reduce the incidence of cervical cancer, the Kingdom will increase HPV vaccination coverage for girls, targeting a 90 percent vaccination rate.

The program will provide vaccines for girls in their first year of intermediate school and offer early detection services for women aged 30 and older. Positive cases will be referred to early screening programs for cervical cancer, aiming to prevent the spread of HPV and improve overall public health by detecting and addressing the virus early.

The Kingdom is also expanding its cancer care services by implementing a modern care model across three new oncology centers.

This includes expanding early cancer detection capabilities and providing state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment to improve the accuracy and speed of diagnoses.

Similarly, dialysis services at Huraymila and Jazan General Hospitals will undergo significant expansion, with a 200 percent increase in capacity at each facility. These centers will receive substantial funding — SR10 million for Huraymila and SR30 million for Jazan — to ensure advanced care and accommodate more patients in need of dialysis.

In parallel with these service expansions, the Kingdom is enhancing its medical evacuation capabilities by developing and activating medical evacuation centers, command and control hubs, and advanced ambulance services across the country.

Notably, the National Health Emergency Operations Center has earned recognition from the World Health Organization for its efficiency and preparedness, positioning Saudi Arabia as a leader in healthcare crisis management and emergency response.

Healthcare achievements

The Ministry of Finance budget report highlighted the issuance of 113 million electronic prescriptions through the Wasfaty service, resulting in SR1.3 billion in savings and reducing costs by SR2.4 billion.

The Wasfaty service is an electronic prescription platform introduced by the Saudi Ministry of Health. It allows doctors to prescribe medications electronically, replacing traditional paper prescriptions.

This service is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to digitize healthcare services and improve efficiency. Through this platform, prescriptions can be directly sent to pharmacies, streamlining the process for both patients and healthcare providers. It also enhances medication tracking, reduces prescription errors, and helps manage healthcare costs more effectively.

Emergency services have seen a 20 percent improvement in response time, enhancing life-saving efforts with more efficient ambulance and air transport services.

Health coverage has expanded, with 12.5 million beneficiaries and a reduction in patient transfers outside local areas.

Operational efficiency has been boosted, leading to a 27 percent increase in scheduled surgeries and a 91 percent improvement in emergency service access within four hours.

The localization of specialized tests has grown by 13.1 percent, reducing reliance on external laboratories and cutting long-term costs.

Dental services have also flourished, with a 137 percent increase in clinic capacity, a 200 percent rise in appointments, and a 250 percent growth in primary healthcare services.

Additionally, the provision of advanced ambulances has improved services for challenging terrains and mass casualty incidents. The sector has also achieved 17 international accreditations, raising the health compliance rate to 84 percent across 252 facilities, solidifying its commitment to global standards.

Digital advancements

Investment in digital healthcare systems is proving beneficial in improving performance and health outcomes, as highlighted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

According to the World Economic Forum, Saudi Arabia allocated over $50 billion in 2023 to initiatives, including digital health services aimed at improving efficiency and accessibility.

McKinsey predicts that the widespread adoption of digital solutions could bring an additional $15 billion to $27 billion in economic benefits by 2030.

Saudi Arabia’s partnership with Orion Health to create the world’s largest health information exchange, connecting 5,000 institutions and 32 million people, is one example of such efforts.

Artificial Intelligence, especially generative AI, is expected to play a significant role in improving patient care and healthcare efficiency, with the potential to contribute $320 billion to the Middle East’s economy by 2030, according to the WEF.

Robots are also being explored for improving precision, workplace safety, and elderly care. Saudi Arabia, for instance, saw a 52 percent increase in robotics company registrations between 2022 and 2023.

As Saudi Arabia continues to focus on digital health, AI advancements, and comprehensive care models, its efforts are poised to transform the sector, improve health outcomes, and support the well-being of its growing population.