Saudi Arabia to strengthen healthcare through partnership with China’s BGI Group

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is poised to bolster its healthcare system through a strategic new partnership with China’s BGI Group. The collaboration will focus on localizing medical services, improving supply chains, and advancing preventive care to better serve the Kingdom’s population.
On Dec. 2, the Public Investment Fund’s fully owned National Unified Procurement Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with Shenzhen-based BGI Group. The partnership is aimed at enhancing healthcare cooperation and leveraging BGI’s cutting-edge expertise to support Saudi Arabia in delivering comprehensive, high-quality healthcare services to its citizens.
The signing ceremony, held in China, was attended by Saudi Minister of Health Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, who is on an official visit to the country.
The agreement aligns with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Healthcare Sector Transformation Program, which aims to modernize and integrate the Kingdom’s medical system.
The transformation effort prioritizes innovation, financial sustainability, and disease prevention, while expanding access to healthcare, enhancing e-health services, and improving care quality in line with international standards.
As part of the MoU, Nupco and BGI will explore opportunities for direct collaboration in developing integrated logistics services for biological samples. This will help strengthen the infrastructure of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector.
Al-Jalajel emphasized that Saudi Arabia is emerging as a global hub for digital health and innovation, with the partnership with BGI underscoring the Kingdom’s commitment to addressing global health challenges.
The minister’s visit to China is part of broader efforts to deepen health cooperation and reinforce Saudi Arabia’s position as a global center for health innovation — aligning with both the Health Transformation Program and Vision 2030.
This MoU follows a visit in November by a Nupco delegation to BGI Genomics. During the visit, the group, including Nupco CEO Fahad Al-Shebel, was introduced to BGI Genomics’ innovative technologies in proactive disease prevention, multi-omics research, and smart laboratory solutions. BGI’s leadership, including CEO Yin Ye and CEO of BGI Genomics Zhao Lijian, welcomed the delegation, marking a significant milestone in the two organizations’ growing collaboration.
The visit also reinforced the ongoing strategic partnership between the two companies, which began with efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
During discussions, both sides expressed a shared commitment to expanding cooperation in areas like genetic testing, laboratory expansion, and medical sample transportation — all aimed at advancing life sciences.
BGI highlighted that both parties agreed to enhance localized genetic testing services in Saudi Arabia, contribute to the Kingdom’s public health and precision medicine initiatives, and make significant contributions to improving public health outcomes.
This partnership marks a key step in the Kingdom's healthcare transformation journey, reinforcing its vision to provide world-class medical services while advancing technological innovation in the sector.