Retail space demand in Riyadh drives 4.2% rent increase in Q3: Knight Frank 

KAUST drives Vision 2030 with groundbreaking sustainability efforts

RIYADH: With a vision that merges innovative research and practical solutions, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is shaping the future of Saudi Arabia by tackling sustainability challenges and driving economic innovation.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of UN Convention to Combat Desertification COP16 in Riyadh,

Sir Edward Byrne, president of KAUST.

, emphasized the university’s critical role in achieving the Kingdom’s ambitious goals.

“KAUST has two major contributions to make: brilliant science to validate the principles and the direction forward, and technology implementation to enable the journey,” he said.

KAUST’s Accelerating Impact Strategy focuses on translating research into practical innovations, directly aligning with Vision 2030.

The university’s initiatives are addressing pressing environmental challenges, fostering economic development, and positioning KAUST as a global research leader.

“We have several hundred projects currently geared to the environmental needs of the Kingdom,” Byrne said.

Turning vision into reality

KAUST is spearheading innovations in agriculture, energy, and water management, sectors vital to Saudi Arabia’s future.

The university’s Center for Sustainable Food Production is developing salt-resistant crops and advanced soil technologies to enhance dryland farming.

“Our researchers are making better soil that holds water, enabling efficient farming with minimal resources,” Byrne said.

In energy, KAUST is pioneering clean energy generation and battery storage solutions.

“We’ve signed a memorandum on cryogenic carbon capture with the Ministry of Energy, showing how we can safely store carbon while transitioning to a diverse energy mix,” Byrne said.

These innovations are not years away but are being developed and implemented now, benefiting both the Kingdom and the global community.

Water sustainability is another priority. KAUST is exploring methods to reduce the energy cost of desalination by up to 90 percent. “Generating water is incredibly energy-intensive,” Byrne said.

He added: “We’re looking at ways to make it far more efficient, which is crucial for the Kingdom’s sustainability goals.”

KAUST’s contributions extend beyond the lab and into real-world applications, as Byrne highlighted partnerships with key entities such as SABIC, Saudi Aramco, and the Saudi Electricity Co., which are leveraging KAUST’s expertise to scale transformative technologies.

Research backed by collaboration

Prof. Sami Al-Ghamdi, a leading expert in environmental impact research at KAUST, highlighted the importance of collaboration.

“Addressing sustainability and environmental issues requires partnerships,” Al-Ghamdi said.

He added: “We work with ministries, companies like NEOM, and stakeholders to ensure our research translates into actionable solutions.”

Al-Ghamdi stressed KAUST’s role in bridging the gap between science and implementation stating: “We don’t just create academic papers. We develop solutions that can be applied locally, nationally, and internationally.”

For example, KAUST is advancing the Red Sea research agenda, previously underexplored, to tackle global challenges related to energy, water, and food security.

Through startups and innovations, the university is driving real-world applications of its research.

“We’re transforming lab research into market-ready solutions, addressing issues like climate and environmental sustainability,” Al-Ghamdi said.

He pointed out that KAUST is also playing a significant role in promoting green jobs, aligning with global trends in sustainability-focused employment.

Monitoring sustainability

Prof. Matthew McCabe is at the forefront of KAUST’s Earth Observation Dashboard, a tool that monitors land degradation and restoration in real-time.

Prof. Matthew McCabe.

“We are looking for planetary variables that we can turn data into actionable intelligence. And that’s going to be of use for things like the Saudi Green Initiative and the African Forest Restoration Project,” McCabe said.

The dashboard provides independent verification of restoration efforts, a critical need as global agreements like the Kunming-Montreal Protocol call for restoring 30 percent of land by 2030.

“You will be aware that in COP there’s a number of targets and policies that have been signed by representative countries. The Kunming-Montreal Protocol, for instance, calls for the restoration of 30 percent of land by 2030,” McCabe said.

He continued: “Their targets and signatures on pages. What we actually need is independent verification that these activities and actions are actually happening. The beauty of having a platform in space is that it can see everything. It sees everywhere. There’s no country that it’s not passing over at some point in time.”

McCabe underscored the economic benefits of restoring ecosystems noting: “I think having a healthy environment is the centerpiece of a prosperous economy. Full stop, so certainly there's going to be a huge explosion in green jobs.”

The platform’s capabilities extend beyond Saudi Arabia. “We’re using lessons learned here to support large-scale projects like Africa’s AFA100, which aims to restore 100 million hectares,” McCabe stated.

He added: “We have shown we can get these actionable insights, turning data into knowledge. We’ve shown that we can do that here in the Kingdom. What we want to do is translate and scale that to everywhere, and we’re working with partners around the world.”

This scalability ensures that innovations developed at KAUST can benefit global environmental restoration initiatives.

Addressing land degradation

In another interview with Arab News, Prof. Fernando Maestre’s work focused on land conservation through SAUDINet, a network dedicated to sustainable land management, stressed that land is fundamental for achieving sustainability.

“Our projects improve restoration activities and monitor biodiversity and carbon sequestration across Saudi ecosystems,” Maestre said.

One critical gap Maestre’s team is addressing is the lack of data on soil organic carbon in arid regions.

“There is a lack of data from Saudi Arabia, for instance, and for many other arid and hyperactive regions. One of the key objectives of our research program is to contribute to fill this gap, providing reliable data obtaining and standardize manner across major Saudi ecosystems on soil carbon,” he said.

Maestre added: “Another key component for research is to provide the ground data that are needed to validate remote sensing approaches that are currently being used to monitor biodiversity and to characterize vegetation productivity, to achieving land degradation neutrality.”

By combining advanced satellite technology with ground data, Maestre’s research supports both local and global sustainability efforts.

However, Maestre emphasized the importance of local engagement. “Satellites won’t plant trees or move camels,” he said,

He added: “We listen to local stakeholders and integrate their knowledge with cutting-edge science to create effective solutions.”

Maestre’s approach involves building partnerships with local and international collaborators.

“Collaboration is key to addressing global challenges. By working with over 200 scientists from 25 countries, we bring a global perspective to local issues,” he added.

His team’s efforts are helping bridge the gap between research and real-world application, ensuring that science informs policy and practice effectively.

A bright future ahead

Since its founding 15 years ago, KAUST has established itself as a global research powerhouse.

“KAUST is only 15 years old in an incredibly short period of time, it’s recognized globally as one of the world’s truly great research universities that draws incredible engineering and scientific talent into the kingdom, and that’s happening in an ongoing way,” Byrne said.

KAUST’s groundbreaking contributions are already transforming Saudi Arabia’s view on global science.

Byrne emphasized the university’s role as a beacon for attracting scientific talent to the Kingdom. “KAUST’s success shows that Saudi Arabia can develop a world-class research university from the ground up, inspiring other initiatives like NEOM,” he said.

Looking ahead, KAUST’s commitment to sustainability and innovation will continue to drive progress.

By addressing challenges in energy, water, food, and land management, the university is ensuring that Saudi Arabia not only meets its Vision 2030 goals but sets an example for the world.

“KAUST is the third great university I've led, and it is by far the most aligned with the world's needs. The work going on there at the moment to help develop a sustainable future for the planet is in my mind just incredible,” Byrne concluded.

As the Kingdom advances its Vision 2030 goals, KAUST’s role in sustainability, economic development, and innovation is more vital than ever.

With its unique combination of cutting-edge research, strategic partnerships, and actionable solutions, KAUST is not just shaping the future of Saudi Arabia but also setting a global benchmark for scientific excellence and sustainability.