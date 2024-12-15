Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 12,059

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 39.80 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 12,059.53.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.32 billion ($885 million), as 91 of the stocks advanced and 129 retreated.
The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu gained 72.18 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 31,173.07. This comes as 52 of the listed stocks advanced, while 35 retreated.
The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 5.47 points, or 0.36 percent, to close at 1,513.54.
The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Cable Co., whose share price surged 8.49 percent to SR93.30.
Other top performers included Sumou Real Estate Co., whose share price rose 6.61 percent to SR47.60, as well as Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share price surged 3.45 percent to SR18.60.
Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. recorded the biggest drop, falling 6.06 percent to SR0.31.
Riyadh Cables Group Co. also saw its stock prices fall 3.07 percent to SR145.
On the announcements front, Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. announced the latest development regarding the acquisition of its subsidiary, Tadawul Advanced Solutions Co., or WAMID, of 51 percent shares in Direct Financial Network Co., by announcing the acquisition of 49 percent of the entire remaining shares in Direct Financial Network Co. for SR 220.5 million.
According to a Tadawul statement, the transaction is integral to WAMID’s growth strategy, supporting the group’s ambitious strategy.
The acquisition of 100 percent of the entire shares of the issued capital of Direct Financial Network Co. will create an opportunity to build new capabilities, elevate innovation in the regional capital markets, diversify revenues, and advance the capital market.
The acquisition value will be funded by the existing Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. Sharia-compliant banking facilities. The transaction is also expected to have a positive financial impact on the group over time.
Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. ended the session at SR223, up 0.18 percent.
Mufeed Co. announced that its board of directors has decided to distribute SR33 million in cash dividends to shareholders for the first half of 2024.
A bourse filing revealed that the total number of shares eligible for dividends amounted to 6.6 million, with the dividend per share at SR5. The statement also revealed that the percentage of dividends to the share par value stood at 50 percent.
Mufeed Co. ended the session at SR76 down 10.81 percent.
Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. announced the period for rights issue trading and new shares subscription from Dec. 17-29.
According to a Tadawul statement, holders of rights may exercise their right to subscribe to new shares, in full or in part, up to the number of rights available in their portfolios. Trading rights and subscribing to new shares will be conducted according to the terms outlined in the prospectus for registered shareholders and new investors.
Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. ended the session at SR17.32, down 0.81 percent.
UAE’s proptech Stake expands to Saudi Arabia, to consider regional HQ relocation, GM says
Hanouf Bin Saeed said move aims to capitalize on rapidly growing real estate market driven by Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives
After a successful closure of a $14 million funding round in June, Stake officially launched its operations in the Kingdom on Dec. 9
NOUR EL-SHAERI
RIYADH: UAE real estate investment platform Stake is considering relocating its regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia, but no immediate plans have been finalized, according to a top official.
In an interview with Arab News, Hanouf Bin Saeed, general manager of Stake Saudi Arabia, said the move would align with the company’s strategy to expand its footprint in the Kingdom, capitalizing on the rapidly growing real estate market driven by Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives.
“In our next step, we aim to move the regional headquarters to Saudi Arabia,” she told Arab News. “Today, with the initiatives happening, it could be very soon. We don’t have a timeline, but our focus today is to grow our footprint in Saudi, build our team, (and) ensure that we have robust, stable growth in Saudi Arabia to be able to capitalize on opportunities and an unparalleled market that is happening in the real estate market today.”
Bin Saeed said the relocation is merely a possibility and the company’s immediate plans focus on expansion and building a solid foundation in the Kingdom.
After a successful closure of a $14 million funding round in June, Stake officially launched its operations in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 9, debuting with its first real estate investment opportunity, which was already 60 percent funded as of mid-December.
The platform, originally established in the UAE four years ago, allows individual investors to invest in real estate projects.
While property investing typically involves large amounts of upfront capital and an antiquated buying process, investors globally can access real estate through Stake from as little as SR500 ($136), the company said.
According to Bin Saeed, Stake has over 800,000 users from 170 countries and has facilitated real estate transactions exceeding $130 million in gross merchandise value in the UAE market. The platform has also distributed more than $5 million in dividends to investors from rental income.
Highlighting the strategic importance of Saudi Arabia for Stake’s expansion, she underscored the transformative economic initiatives under Vision 2030, including a goal to achieve 70 percent homeownership among Saudi nationals by 2030.
“The country is injecting real estate units into the Saudi market — above 500,000 units — just to be able to reach that percentage by 2030,” she said.
The Kingdom’s booming real estate sector, driven by residential, commercial, and hospitality demand, provides fertile ground for Stake’s mission of democratizing real estate investments, she added.
“For us in Stake, our mission is fully aligned with Vision 2030 when it comes to democratizing real estate investments,” Bin Saeed said.
“This is why Stake decided to come to Saudi Arabia, bringing the solution that has been built and successful in the UAE market to Saudi Arabia and to the Saudi market to be able to capitalize on the opportunities that are coming today,” she added.
Stake is one of the few platforms regulated by the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority to cater to non-resident foreign investors, a key competitive advantage as the Saudi government works to position the country as a global investment hub, Bin Saeed added.
The platform obtained its CMA license in July and has since established an office and local team in Saudi Arabia, while also preparing to expand its fund offerings in the Kingdom significantly.
“For Stake, as we mentioned, we just launched with a fund which is around SR200 million, and our expectation for the coming six months is to launch funds with SR1 billion amount and move forward from there,” Bin Saeed said.
Stake is also eyeing opportunities in commercial real estate and office spaces as international businesses increasingly enter the Saudi market.
The Kingdom’s plans to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034 and the associated growth in the hospitality sector are expected to further boost rental income by 30 percent to 40 percent, according to Bin Saeed.
With the Kingdom’s rapidly evolving real estate landscape, Stake sees Saudi Arabia as a cornerstone of its regional growth strategy.
Bin Saeed stressed the company’s long-term commitment, saying: “We are tapping into different options when it comes to the real estate itself and to be able to localize the market and create these opportunities.”
Saudi Arabia invests $2.66bn to transform logistics infrastructure with 18 new zones
Updated 15 December 2024
Nadin Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is strengthening its logistics infrastructure by developing 18 new logistics zones, with total investments exceeding SR10 billion ($2.66 billion), according to senior officials.
This move is part of the country’s broader strategy to attract both local and global investments. During the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of the Supply Chain Conference in Riyadh, Saleh Al-Jasser, minister of transport and logistics, announced that the Kingdom plans to increase the number of logistics zones from 22 to 59 by 2030.
“The Kingdom has successfully strengthened its logistical capabilities to support the national economy. This progress has attracted leading global companies to invest in the logistics sector,” Al-Jasser said.
He further stated: “Both local and international private sectors have committed to establishing several logistics zones, with contracts signed for the creation of 18 logistics zones in ports, totaling investments exceeding SR10 billion.”
Al-Jasser also highlighted the Kingdom’s rising position in the global container handling rankings. According to the UNCTAD report for 2024, Saudi Arabia gained an additional 231 points in the Liner Shipping Connectivity Index and added 30 new maritime shipping lines, underscoring the Kingdom’s key role in global trade.
“Saudi Arabia has played an active role in enhancing the efficiency of global supply chains and establishing the foundations necessary to ensure the smooth flow of goods and commodities across the region,” Al-Jasser said.
He added: “This has been achieved by leveraging the Kingdom’s strong and growing logistical capabilities, which include an advanced network of regional and international airports, a robust series of highly efficient ports, and modern railway and road networks. These assets accelerate shipping, handling, and export activities, linking the Kingdom to global markets.”
Al-Jasser emphasized the ongoing efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub. He highlighted that the integration of various transport modes—such as ports, airports, and railways—into a unified and efficient system will boost competitiveness and facilitate seamless trade flows.
“The Kingdom will continue to enhance its logistical capabilities to facilitate exports, support supply chains, and improve its performance in global logistics indicators,” Al-Jasser said. He further emphasized: “The focus will remain on bolstering maritime shipping routes, expanding air freight operations, increasing rail freight capacities, and activating logistics centers to support sustainable development, further cementing the Kingdom's role as a global logistics hub and a vital link in international supply chains.”
Al-Jasser also underlined the importance of supply chains in Saudi Arabia’s broader economic strategy, noting their fundamental role in achieving the sustainability and integration goals set out in the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030.
“We consider them a fundamental pillar for achieving the sustainability and integration we aspire to, in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” he said.
After his speech, Al-Jasser told Arab News that the growing interest from global multinational companies in Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector is a testament to the Kingdom’s strategic location and commitment to becoming a global logistics hub.
“This will not only create jobs for Saudis and make it more efficient for Saudi companies to operate, but will also enable various sectors across Saudi Arabia,” Al-Jasser said.
He added: “This comes as part of the implementation of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which stems from Vision 2030 that is inspired and steered by his royal highness the crown prince.”
Meanwhile, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bander Alkhorayef emphasized the Kingdom’s natural resources and abundant energy supply as crucial advantages for its industrial sector.
“The diverse resources of the Kingdom, including its natural wealth and abundant energy supply, are all positive factors that make Saudi Arabia an important partner in the industrial sector,” he said.
Alkhorayef also highlighted the vital role logistics plays in enabling Saudi industries to compete globally, particularly given the limitations of the domestic market.
“The presence of robust supply chains and logistics services is of utmost importance in reducing costs for manufacturers and investors, while enhancing the Kingdom's overall competitiveness,” he stated.
He continued: “First, the natural resources available in the Kingdom are very large and are among the foundations of the main national strategies, especially the Industrial Strategy and the Mining Strategy. Maximizing the benefit from these resources is a priority, particularly in oil, gas, petrochemicals, and minerals.”
Alkhorayef further noted, “Secondly, the geographical location of the Kingdom qualifies it to connect different regions of the world. In addition, the excellent infrastructure and the availability of energy at globally competitive prices make the Kingdom a natural choice for many manufacturing industries, whether intermediate products to become final in other regions or vice versa.”
The minister also stressed Saudi Arabia’s strong domestic market, which is further bolstered by the Gulf region’s high purchasing power, making it an attractive market for various products, especially those in critical sectors such as food security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and water-related industries.
“Essentially, the Kingdom’s robust local demand and the Gulf’s economic strength create significant opportunities for businesses and investors in these essential sectors,” Alkhorayef added.
Reflecting on global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts, and disruptions in global supply chains, Alkhorayef acknowledged that these issues underscore the Kingdom’s potential to attract investments and use its resources and advanced technologies to address supply chain challenges.
He also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s success in re-exports, stating, “In 2024, re-exports reached SR61 billion, representing a 23 percent growth compared to the previous year.”
“This remarkable achievement was made possible through outstanding capabilities, robust infrastructure, and the seamless coordination among various entities,” he added.
Alkhorayef emphasized that Saudi Arabia’s strategic location and infrastructure are key enablers of its growing industrial sector. “The excellent infrastructure and the availability of energy at globally competitive prices make the Kingdom a natural choice for many manufacturing industries,” he said.
A new prospect in rail projects
Al-Jasser also discussed the Northern Train Line, which he described as the Kingdom’s largest rail project and a cornerstone for the mining sector. The line, connecting mining areas with key ports, plays a vital role in supporting industrial and economic growth.
“The Northern Train Line is likely the largest rail project in the Kingdom. It has been established as a foundation to enable the mining sector. Therefore, all infrastructure development plans are interconnected with the inputs from various sectors,” he said during the panel session.
Al-Jasser noted that the Saudi Railway Co. is currently expanding and duplicating the Northern Train Line with investments exceeding SR5 billion. This expansion is part of the Kingdom's broader plans to enhance the mining sector and ensure efficient connectivity between the railway and eastern ports, supporting both export and trade growth.
Through these efforts, Saudi Arabia is continuing to align its industrial and logistics sectors with the ambitious goals of Vision 2030, fostering a sustainable and globally competitive economy.
It is worth noting that the conference brings together an exclusive group of international experts and specialists, focused on sharing best practices and the latest methods to enhance supply chain performance and efficiency.
The program features a series of engaging dialogue sessions, as well as workshops and an entrepreneurship corner.
Additionally, a platform has been created to empower Saudi women in the supply chain sector, offering training and development opportunities to boost their contributions to the Saudi economy and open new career paths in key industries.
Oman’s GDP grows 2.6% in Q2, driven by non-hydrocarbon sector
Real GDP also saw an increase of 1.9%, with the non-hydrocarbon sector contributing 4.2%
etrochemical and plastics sector saw a 58% increase, while the mining industry dropped by 42%
Updated 15 December 2024
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: Oman’s nominal gross domestic product grew by 2.6 percent at the end of the second quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2023.
The growth was primarily driven by a 5 percent increase in the non-hydrocarbon sector. However, it was partially offset by a 1.4 percent reduction in hydrocarbon sector production, according to preliminary data from the National Center for Statistics and Information.
Real GDP also saw an increase of 1.9 percent, with the non-hydrocarbon sector contributing 4.2 percent to this expansion.
As of October, the average price of Omani oil increased by 2.5 percent to $82.6 per barrel, while oil production decreased by 5.4 percent to nearly 994,000 barrels per day. Additionally, the Consumer Price Index reflected a modest 0.6 percent year-on-year inflation as of October.
Non-oil exports, insured sales grow 5% in Q3
The sultanate’s non-oil exports and domestic sales insured by Credit Oman grew by 5 percent in the third quarter, reaching 272.8 million Omani rials ($708.8 million).
Domestic sales rose 15 percent to 126.9 million rials, while non-oil exports declined slightly by 2 percent to 145.9 million rials, according to official data reported by the country’s news agency.
The petrochemical and plastics sector saw a 58 percent increase, while the mining industry dropped by 42 percent. In the domestic market, packaging led growth with a 156 percent rise, while building materials declined by 12 percent. Consumer goods and food sales grew by 13 percent.
133 maritime tourism licenses issued
The Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology has said that the number of licenses issued for maritime tourist trips from the beginning of January to the end of August reached 133.
Eight firms are currently managing and operating the tourist marine docks in the governorates of Musandam, South Al-Batinah, Muscat, and Dhofar.
The Director General of Ports, Muhanna bin Moosa bin Baqir, said that the ministry oversees Oman’s maritime affairs, focusing on monitoring operational performance and ensuring compliance with international standards for ship security and port facilities. He added that his ministry aims to enhance the operational efficiency of these terminals.
Gas production and imports up 4.5% to 47.1bn cubic meters
The total domestic production and import of natural gas in Oman reached 47.1 billion cubic meters by the end of October, marking a 4.5 percent increase compared to 45.1 billion cubic meters in the same period last year.
According to statistics from the NCSI, industrial projects accounted for 51.1 percent of natural gas usage in the country by the end of October, totaling approximately 24.1 billion cubic meters.
The total natural gas usage reached 9.9 billion cubic meters in oil fields, 12.9 billion cubic meters in power stations, and 208.3 million cubic meters in industrial areas.
Non-associated natural gas production, including imports, amounted to 37.5 billion cubic meters, while associated production stood at 9.6 billion cubic meters by the end of the current year.
Oil exports reach 256.3m barrels by October
According to the same statistics, Oman’s total oil exports reached approximately 256.3 million barrels by the end of October, with an average price of $82.6 per barrel.
Oil exports accounted for 84.6 percent of the total oil production, which was 303.1 million barrels.
The data also revealed that crude oil production decreased by 6.6 percent, totaling 232.1 million barrels by the end of October. However, condensate production increased by 0.2 percent, reaching 71.1 million barrels. The average daily oil production was 993,900 barrels.
Japan, GCC strengthen economic ties with 1st round of FTA talks
Talks covered trade in goods and services, customs procedures, digital trade, rules of origin, intellectual property, and general provisions
It marks the beginning of a broader process aimed at strengthening trade relations
Updated 15 December 2024
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Economic ties between Japan and the Gulf Cooperation Council advanced with the successful completion of the first round of Free Trade Agreement negotiations in Riyadh on Dec. 12.
Led by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Foreign Trade, the discussions aimed to lay the groundwork for future trade agreements, covering key areas such as trade in goods and services, customs procedures, digital trade, rules of origin, intellectual property, and general provisions.
This milestone marks a significant step towards deeper economic collaboration between the two regions. Fareed Al-Asaly, deputy governor of International Organizations and Agreements at GAFT, underscored the importance of the talks, emphasizing that the agreement could lead to increased trade volumes and closer economic integration. He also noted that Japan is a key market for GCC exports.
The Saudi delegation included representatives from multiple ministries and government bodies, such as the ministries of energy, investment, environment, water and agriculture, industry and mineral resources, economy and planning, and interior.
Additionally, officials from the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority, the National Cybersecurity Authority, the Saudi Export Development Authority, and the Saudi Central Bank participated in the discussions.
The conclusion of this first round of negotiations marks the beginning of a broader process aimed at strengthening trade relations and fostering economic cooperation between the GCC and Japan.
This year has already seen significant strides in the economic partnership between Saudi Arabia and Japan. In May, both nations agreed to collaborate on building global supply chains for clean energy resources, including hydrogen and ammonia. The goal is to establish a robust international network for clean energy.
In July, during Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Saudi Arabia, the two countries exchanged 26 pre-signed economic agreements covering sectors such as healthcare, clean energy, mining, and digital innovation. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman highlighted the long-standing energy partnership, noting that Saudi Arabia supplied around 40 percent of Japan’s oil in 2021.
In October, the Saudi Public Investment Fund signed five memorandums of understanding with Japanese financial institutions, with agreements worth up to $51 billion.
These deals aim to boost bilateral capital flows through both debt and equity, further solidifying the financial relationship between the two nations.
This continued collaboration signals a growing and mutually beneficial partnership between Japan and the GCC, with the potential to reshape regional economic dynamics and create new opportunities for growth and innovation.
Egypt partners with UAE’s AMEA Power to launch renewable energy projects in Aswan, Gulf of Suez
$600 million investment expected to reduce carbon emissions, create job opportunities, and enhance energy security
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said initiative aligns with Egypt’s strategic vision to increase reliance on renewable energy
Updated 15 December 2024
MIGUEL HADCHITY
RIYADH: Egypt has signed two agreements with UAE-based AMEA Power to develop a 500-megawatt wind farm in the Gulf of Suez, further strengthening the nation’s renewable energy sector.
The partnership, valued at $600 million, was formalized during the inauguration of the Abydos 1 solar power plant in the southern city of Aswan.
The agreements highlight Egypt’s commitment to diversifying the sector and advancing its national renewable energy strategy, according to a statement from the Cabinet.
The new wind project in the Gulf of Suez, located at the northern end of the Red Sea, will contribute 500 MW to Egypt’s energy grid, supporting the country’s goal of generating 42 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
The $600 million investment is expected to reduce carbon emissions, create employment opportunities, and enhance Egypt’s energy security.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the initiative aligns with Egypt’s strategic vision to increase reliance on renewable energy.
He also said that enhancing the role of renewable sources in the country’s energy mix is a national priority, particularly given the nation’s abundant natural resources, emphasizing the government’s commitment to creating a favorable environment for international investments and advancing sustainable development.
Inauguration of the Abydos 1 Solar Plant
The ceremony marked the launch of the Abydos 1 solar power plant in the Kom Ombo desert region of Aswan. Developed by AMEA Power, the solar facility is expected to significantly enhance Egypt’s renewable energy output.
The Cabinet said the project is part of a broader effort to stabilize the national electricity grid, reduce dependency on fossil fuels, and minimize power outages.
Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat praised the Abydos 1 project, saying that it reflects the country’s commitment to promoting clean energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
He highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to support renewable energy initiatives and attract global investment.
Egypt’s renewable energy ambitions
The signing of the agreements and the inauguration of the solar plant are integral to Egypt’s broader strategy for energy diversification.
Madbouly said the projects are crucial steps in Egypt’s journey toward becoming a regional leader in renewable energy and the government was focused on harnessing the natural potential to support its energy needs and ensure long-term sustainability.
The prime minister also acknowledged the strategic partnership with AMEA Power, praising the UAE company’s role in delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions. He expressed gratitude to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for his leadership in supporting Egypt’s transition to clean energy.