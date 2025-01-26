Saudi benchmark index inches up 0.26% to close at 12,386

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 32.12 points, or 0.26 percent, to close at 12,386.16.
The total trading turnover on the benchmark index reached SR5.11 billion ($1.36 billion), with 161 stocks advancing and 69 retreating.
The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also saw a modest gain, rising 49.70 points, or 0.16 percent, to close at 30,896.29, as 49 stocks advanced and 42 declined.
The MSCI Tadawul Index closed up by 2.01 points, or 0.13 percent, finishing at 1,545.39.
Kingdom Holding Co. emerged as the day’s top performer, with its share price surging 9.80 percent to SR10.20. Other notable performers included Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., which rose 9.30 percent to SR0.47, and Saudi Fisheries Co., whose share price jumped 7.84 percent to SR24.28.
On the downside, Al-Jouf Cement Co. recorded the largest drop, falling 3.57 percent to SR12.44. Arabian Pipes Co. also saw its stock decline by 2.50 percent, closing at SR13.26, while Rasan Information Technology Co. dropped 1.94 percent to SR90.80.
On the announcements front, Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. announced its annual financial results for the period ending Dec. 31. The company reported a net profit of SR8.37 million for 2024, a 69.48 percent increase compared to 2023. The growth was primarily driven by a 13 percent rise in revenues, a 98 percent drop in zakat provisions, a 39 percent reduction in financing costs, and a decline of SR1.18 million in investment properties.
Al-Moammar Information Systems Co. has signed a SR58.6 million contract with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence to enhance the AI network through software and services.
According to a bourse filing, the 36-month deal is expected to generate positive financial impacts starting in Q1 2025. The stock closed at SR160.40, up 0.51 percent.
Al-Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. received an Insurer Financial Strength Rating of “BBB” and a National IFS Rating of “A+” with a stable outlook from Fitch Ratings.
The ratings reflect Al-Sagr’s strong capitalization, solid financial performance, and well-diversified insurance portfolio, despite its moderate operating scale within the Saudi insurance market. Al-Sagr’s stock closed at SR18.10, up 3.20 percent.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. maintained its “A-” long-term insurer financial strength rating by S&P Global, with a stable outlook.
The New York-based credit rating agency also affirmed its “gcAAA” long-term Gulf Cooperation Council regional scale rating and “ksaAAA” long-term Saudi national scale assessment for Walaa, highlighting the insurer’s capital position and planned business growth initiatives.
This comes as the company completed an SR468 million ($124.8 million) rights issue in December, initially announced in September 2023.
The additional capital will support the firm’s growth strategy and enhance its regulatory solvency margin.
S&P said Walaa’s capital adequacy exceeded its 99.99 percent confidence level before the reserve increase, with the recent capital injection further strengthening the company’s financial stability.
The rating agency expects Walaa to maintain this level of capital adequacy over the next two years, underpinning its stable outlook.
The firm’s stock price has already seen a significant 5.26 percent increase by 2:20 p.m. Saudi time to reach SR24.
Despite its strong capital position, Walaa’s operating performance has lagged behind similarly rated peers, according to S&P.
At the end of the third quarter of last year, the company ranked as the fifth largest insurer in the Kingdom, with insurance revenue reaching SR2.4 million and a growth rate of 17 percent.
However, the insurer faced challenges in profitability, driven by its medical insurance segment.
The combined ratio — a key measure of underwriting performance — stood at 101 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 98 percent during the same period the previous year.
While the motor insurance segment, which experienced losses between 2021 and 2023, returned to profitability in 2024, reporting a service result of SR18 million for the third quarter, Walaa’s medical insurance business posted a significant loss of SR85 million during the same period.
This marks a sharp decline from the SR4 million loss recorded in the third quarter of 2023. The company plans to expand its medical insurance segment over the next two years, aiming for breakeven by the year’s end.
S&P said the goal may be challenging due to the competitive and concentrated nature of the medical insurance market in Saudi Arabia, which is projected to reach $4.33 billion this year, according to German online data gathering platform Statista.
The medical segment is dominated by The Co. for Cooperative Insurance and Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance, which collectively accounted for 76 percent of market revenue and most of the segment’s profitability in the third quarter of 2024, according to S&P.
Walaa’s ability to achieve breakeven in this segment will play a critical role in the recovery of its overall performance.
S&P expects Walaa to gradually improve its combined ratio to about 98 percent in 2025— 2026 as it continues to diversify its business and recover its operating performance.
The agency also flagged potential risks, including the possibility of a negative rating action if Walaa’s underwriting performance is weaker than its local and regional peers or if its capital adequacy falls below the 99.95 percent confidence level.
S&P views the likelihood of a rating upgrade as limited during the outlook period. Any positive rating action would depend on Walaa’s ability to significantly increase and diversify its premium income without impairing operating performance, while maintaining capital adequacy at the 99.99 percent confidence level and a low-risk investment portfolio.
This year’s forum will highlight how key stakeholders can leverage digital transformation, sustainable construction, and strategic investments to build cities that are economically viable, environmentally responsible, and socially inclusive.
Benjamin Deschietere, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, underscored the urgency of sustainability in real estate development.
“The Middle East’s $1 trillion real estate pipeline offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rethink how we design and build our communities,” he told Arab News.
“With buildings accounting for more than one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions, decisions made today in the region’s transformative mega-projects will impact generations and have the potential to influence global standards for decades,” he added.
Deschietere said that sustainability in design, the use of greener materials, and advancements in construction and procurement practices are essential rather than optional.
He said cities built with these principles would be more resource-efficient, livable, and valuable in the long term, adding that developers who adopt these approaches would gain a significant competitive edge in the coming decades
A holistic approach to sustainability and innovation
RFF 2025 will focus on environmental sustainability and social and economic resilience. With the Kingdom’s target of developing 1 million new housing units by 2030, the forum will discuss how sustainable urbanization can drive affordability, job creation, and social equity.
Edoardo Geraci, managing director and partner at BCG, told Arab News of the need for a paradigm shift. “Traditional real estate has often prioritized growth over sustainability, but the future demands a more holistic approach.”
He added that beyond reducing carbon emissions, sustainable development must also consider social outcomes, such as inclusivity, affordability, and job creation.
“Passive design principles and smart building technologies already enable a reduction of lifecycle carbon emissions by up to almost 40 percent, offering significant cost savings over time,” the expert said.
Geraci also said the Middle East has a distinct chance to demonstrate how well-planned urban development can improve the quality of life, restore natural resources, and establish new standards for sustainable and resilient cities on a global scale.
RFF 2025 themes and sessions
Key themes and sessions at this year’s forum will encompass various topics, with over 30 high-level dialogue events and 25 in-depth workshops.
Discussions on smart cities and digital transformation will explore the role of artificial intelligence and blockchain in real estate transactions and homeownership, innovations in smart buildings and urban infrastructure, and the impact of big data on market forecasting and investment strategies.
Sustainable real estate and green building innovations will be another focal point, addressing the shift toward net-zero developments and green architecture, sustainable financing models for eco-friendly projects, and case studies from leading sustainable cities and giga-projects.
Real estate investment and financing trends will be examined, with insights into alternative financing models for large-scale undertakings, the impact of global economic shifts on Middle Eastern real estate markets, and future trends in institutional investment and private sector involvement.
The forum will also highlight the role of giga-projects in economic growth, offering perspectives from key players behind NEOM, The Red Sea Project, and Diriyah Gate, while discussing how these developments are shaping tourism, hospitality, urban living, the intersection of real estate, entertainment, and sports infrastructure.
RFF 2025 will provide an outlook on integrating advanced technologies into the real estate sector. Panels will dive into emerging trends like virtual reality for property marketing, the role of the metaverse in digital real estate, and the use of robotics and 3D printing in construction. The implications of these technologies for efficiency, cost savings, and consumer experiences will be examined.
Another focus will be community-centered urban planning and sessions will address the importance of inclusivity and accessibility in development projects, exploring how innovative housing models and mixed-use initiatives can enhance quality of life and foster social and economic prosperity.
The forum will also discuss sustainable procurement practices and supply chain transformation, offering insights into minimizing waste and achieving carbon neutrality in mega-projects.
The three-day event is set to feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including government officials, global investors, and media personalities who will provide valuable insights into industry-shaping trends.
Notable speakers include Majid Al-Hogail, Saudi minister of municipalities and housing; Turki bin Talal, governor of Asir region; Saud bin Talal, governor of Al-Ahsa; former US President Bill Clinton; international media influencer Piers Morgan; and global media commentator Tucker Carlson.
With Vision 2030 strongly supporting tourism and lifestyle projects, discussions will explore how cultural preservation and modern innovation coexist in urban developments.
Sessions will delve into the design of projects such as New Murabba and Trojena in NEOM, examining how these ventures are redefining the Kingdom’s global image while fostering sustainable growth.
Insights into the transformative impact of major sporting and entertainment events on real estate demand and city planning will highlight the sector’s potential to drive broader socio-economic change.
The 2025 forum is expected to eclipse those numbers, offering an even greater platform for deal-making, policy announcements, and strategic partnerships.
A Glimpse into the Future
The Kingdom’s real estate sector is on the cusp of a technological and financial revolution driven by digital transformation, sustainable design, and forward-thinking policies.
As Vision 2030 continues to guide the nation toward an economically diversified and innovation-driven future, RFF 2025 will serve as a platform for international investors, developers, and policymakers looking to tap into the region’s potential.
RFF 2025 will offer various opportunities for networking, collaboration, and sharing expertise, making it a key event in the ongoing development of the global real estate industry.
RIYADH: A rise in the prices of several categories led Oman’s inflation rate to increase by 0.7 percent in December year on year for the base year 2018, according to new data.
Released by the National Center for Statistics and Information, the data shows a rise in prices across various personal goods and services groups, including a 4.5 percent increase in personal goods and services, a 3.2 percent rise in health, and a 1.7 percent increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages.
The restaurants and hotels group also saw a surge of 0.8 percent, the culture and entertainment group rose by 0.6 percent, and the clothing and footwear group grew by 0.5 percent.
Additionally, the furniture, household equipment, and maintenance group increased by 0.4 percent, while the education group saw a slight rise of 0.1 percent.
This data aligns with broader resilience observed across the Gulf Cooperation Council region. An International Monetary Fund report released in December highlighted how GCC economies have successfully weathered recent shocks, supported by strong non-hydrocarbon growth and ongoing reforms.
Oman’s economic resilience has been recognized internationally, with its sovereign credit rating recently upgraded to investment grade.
This economic strength is further reflected in Oman’s 6.2 percent budget surplus and 2.4 percent current account gain in 2024, driven by prudent fiscal policies, high oil prices, and growing non-hydrocarbon exports.
The consumer price index data also revealed specific increases in food prices. For example, the vegetable group rose by 7.6 percent, the milk, cheese, and eggs group increased by 3.8 percent, and other food products not classified under another category saw a 3.7 percent rise.
Other food categories such as sugar, jam, honey, and sweets rose by 2.8 percent, the meat group increased by 2.6 percent, the fruits group rose by 2.2 percent, and oils and fats saw a 1.6 percent increase.
In contrast, the prices of the transportation group decreased by 0.8 percent, the non-alcoholic beverages group dropped by 0.5 percent, and the fish and seafood group saw a significant decrease of 6.3 percent.
Meanwhile, the prices of the housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, communications, and tobacco groups remained stable. The data also revealed that the prices of the bread and grains group stayed unchanged.
Looking ahead, the nation predicts a modest 2.7 percent growth in gross domestic product (GDP) this year, while IMF projections released earlier this month forecast a slightly higher expansion of 3.1 percent.
Inflation has continued to ease in Oman, declining to 0.6 percent during the first 10 months of 2024, compared to 1.0 percent in 2023.
GCC records $1.5tn in trade volume, ranking sixth globally
Updated 26 January 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: The Gulf Cooperation Council achieved a trade volume of $1.5 trillion in 2023, securing its position as the sixth-largest global trader, according to the latest data.
This figure represents 3.4 percent of global trade, highlighting the region’s growing economic importance. However, the GCC saw a 4 percent decline in trade volume compared to 2022, as reported in the 2023 GCC Foreign Trade Report issued by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf.
The report also revealed that the GCC ranked third globally in the merchandise trade balance, with a surplus of $163.7 billion in 2023. This marks a sharp drop of 57.1 percent from the previous year’s surplus of $381.3 billion.
Despite these challenges, the region’s non-oil sectors have continued to grow, reflecting the GCC’s commitment to economic diversification. Additionally, the International Monetary Fund highlighted that foreign reserves held by GCC central banks are equivalent to approximately 10 months of the region’s import needs.
The IMF further noted that the GCC has established itself as a crucial hub for regional economic growth, aided by its open trade policies, liberal capital flows, and a welcoming approach to foreign labor.
The GCC’s position in global trade was also reinforced by its ranking as the fifth-largest exporter of commodities, contributing 3.1 percent of the world’s total. In 2023, the region’s commodity exports were valued at $0.8 trillion, though this marked a 14.5 percent decline compared to 2022.
On the flip side, merchandise imports into the GCC increased by 13.4 percent to reach $0.7 trillion, accounting for 2.7 percent of global imports.
When excluding intra-GCC trade, total goods trade fell by 4 percent, reaching $1.48 trillion in 2023. The decline was primarily driven by a 14.5 percent drop in commodity exports, which decreased from $962.6 billion in 2022 to $823.1 billion in 2023. Conversely, commodity imports rose by $78 billion, reaching $659.3 billion in 2023.
A significant decline in oil exports was also recorded. The GCC saw a 20.5 percent drop in oil exports, which totaled $525.5 billion in 2023, compared to $661.1 billion the previous year.
China was the GCC’s largest trading partner in 2023, with total commodity trade valued at $297.9 billion, far outpacing India, which ranked second at $150.4 billion.
The Asian country also remained the GCC’s top destination for commodity exports, accounting for 19.2 percent of the total at $158.3 billion, although this represented a 16.8 percent drop from 2022.
Moreover, China topped the list of countries supplying merchandise imports to the GCC, contributing 21.2 percent of the total imports, valued at $139.6 billion, up 10.8 percent from $126.0 billion in 2022.
Saudi Arabia raises local workforce quotas across key sectors
Updated 26 January 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Saudi professionals in dentistry, pharmacy, accounting, and technical engineering will soon see expanded job opportunities as the Kingdom rolls out new Saudization targets under its Vision 2030 plan.
The HRSD, in collaboration with health, commerce, and housing authorities, is now focused on localizing 269 professions.
The initiative builds on earlier measures, such as increasing Saudization rates in radiology to 65 percent, medical laboratories to 70 percent, and physiotherapy and therapeutic nutrition to 80 percent last October.
Effective July 27, community pharmacies and medical complexes will be required to achieve a 35 percent Saudization rate, hospitals 65 percent, and other pharmacy-related businesses 55 percent, according to a Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announcement. These rules will apply to companies employing five or more pharmacy professionals.
Saudization, launched in 2011, aims to increase Saudi employment in the private sector by setting industry-specific quotas for Saudi workers. This initiative has contributed to a significant drop in Saudi unemployment, which fell from 12.8 percent in 2018 to 7.1 percent by mid-2024, surpassing the original Vision 2030 goal of 8 percent. As a result, the Kingdom has updated its national target to a 5 percent unemployment rate by 2030.
In dentistry, the phased Saudization plan aims for a 45 percent rate by mid-2025, increasing to 55 percent in 2026. This will apply to dental practices with three or more professionals, with a minimum salary of SR9,000 ($2,399) to qualify.
For accounting, the HRSD, in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce, will gradually raise Saudization rates over the next five years, beginning on Oct. 27.
Initially, businesses with five or more accountants will need to meet a 40 percent localization target, with the goal of reaching 70 percent by the final phase.
Technical engineering will see a 30 percent Saudization requirement starting July 27, affecting companies with five or more technical engineers.
The ministry has provided detailed guidelines on its website to assist businesses in understanding the new rules, including implementation procedures and penalties for non-compliance.