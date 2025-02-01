You are here

Green Horizons: Saudi Arabia's sustainable tourism drive planting seeds for economic growth

Green Horizons: Saudi Arabia’s sustainable tourism drive planting seeds for economic growth
Tourism destinations such as this resort in Tabuk province, which is part of the Red Sea tourism megaproject, are designed to operate entirely on renewable sources, significantly lowering carbon emissions. (AFP file photo)
Updated 02 February 2025
Reem Walid
Green Horizons: Saudi Arabia’s sustainable tourism drive planting seeds for economic growth

Green Horizons: Saudi Arabia’s sustainable tourism drive planting seeds for economic growth
Updated 02 February 2025
Reem Walid
RIYADH: Eco-friendly holiday destinations being developed across Saudi Arabia are positioning the Kingdom as a leader in sustainable tourism, a host of experts have told Arab News.

Aligning with the Vision 2030 strategy to increase visitor numbers to the Kingdom to 150 million a year by the end of the decade, Saudi Arabia is creating a host of new vacation resorts, as well as reinvigorating existing popular spots.

Alongside this, the Kingdom has made environmental preservation a key tenet of its ambitions for the tourist industry, with ecological and cultural safeguards inserted directly into its strategy.

According to Pascal Armoudom, partner at Kearney Middle East & Africa, this balanced approach ensures that tourism expansion enhances, rather than compromises, the Kingdom’s natural and cultural assets.

“A central element is renewable energy investment across giga-projects like NEOM and the Red Sea Project. These destinations are designed to operate entirely on renewable sources, significantly lowering carbon emissions. By aligning economic growth with clean energy, Saudi Arabia not only attracts environmentally-conscious visitors but also creates sustainable jobs, supporting economic diversification away from oil,” Armoudom said.




Pascal Armoudom, Partner at Kearney Middle East & Africa. (Supplied)

“Conservation commitments further reinforce this balance. The Saudi Green Initiative aims to plant 10 billion trees and restore millions of hectares of land, reducing carbon while enhancing landscapes that are vital to eco-tourism,” he added.

The Kearney partner went on to note that these commitments ensure that as tourism grows, natural habitats are preserved, making Saudi Arabia’s landscapes more resilient and attractive for long-term tourism investment.

“Cultural preservation and community integration are also prioritized. Projects like Diriyah Gate and AlUla involve local communities in heritage conservation and economic opportunities, allowing residents to benefit economically while protecting cultural authenticity. By prioritizing heritage alongside economic incentives, Saudi Arabia creates a tourism model that is inclusive and respects its historical identity,” Armoudom said.

He added that uniting renewable energy, conservation, and cultural preservation enables Saudi Arabia to build a thriving tourism economy that aligns with global sustainability standards, which will in turn foster growth that sustains both the environment and the economy.

Learning from the mistakes of others

Camilla Bevilacqua, partner at management consulting firm Arthur D. Little, explained that Saudi Arabia has the opportunity to learn from more mature global destinations, where tourism significantly contributes to economic growth but can lead to environmental and social degradation when not designed from a systemic perspective.

“To unlock the full potential of regenerative development, it’s crucial to integrate ecological, social, cultural, and economic understanding into a unified approach, creating a community that becomes steward of the development and a development that contributes to the intrinsic value of natural and heritage assets,” she added.




Camilla Bevilacqua, partner at management consulting firm Arthur D. Little. (Supplied)

The ADL partner also suggested that loss of natural and cultural assets requires large investments, especially from the public sector, to restore habitats and communities that can instead drive economic growth.

The notion that economic development in tourism and environmental protection is not a zero-sum game was echoed by Seif Sammakieh, partner in Oliver Wyman’s Government and Public Institutions Practice and the head of the Riyadh office.

He flagged up that Saudi Arabia is already putting this mentality into practice, adding: “Across the ecosystem there is clearly a deep commitment to safeguarding natural and cultural heritage, and a recognition that these resources are essential to the country’s tourism appeal.”

Sammakieh highlighted that part of the attraction of the Red Sea is its rich and diverse coral reef, meaning the economic success of the tourist destination requires a steadfast commitment to environmental preservation.

Innovation is key

Saudi Arabia is leading sustainable tourism through innovative, eco-friendly developments that align with Vision 2030’s commitment to environmental conservation and cultural preservation.

Kearney’s Armoudom highlighted Amaala, a luxury wellness destination on the Red Sea coast, as an example of a project that will be fully powered by renewable energy.




Seif Sammakieh, partner in Oliver Wyman’s Government and Public Institutions Practice and the head of the Riyadh office. (Supplied)

He also focused on Diriyah Gate as a project that blends cultural preservation with sustainable practices.

“This historic site is being developed as a cultural hub, incorporating energy-efficient designs, water-saving measures, and native landscaping, allowing visitors to experience Saudi heritage responsibly,” the Kearney partner added.

From ADL’s side, Bevilacqua noted that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 includes sustainable tourism initiatives across multiple projects and organizations, such as Soudah, AlUla, NEOM, the Red Sea, and several Royal Reserves and National Parks. She also stressed that these efforts target ecological restoration, economic transformation, and community empowerment.

“For Soudah Development, ecological restoration plans to plant over 1 million trees by 2030 aim to restore mountain ecosystems, while wildlife reintroduction programs, such as the rewilding of Nubian ibex, enhance biodiversity. Additionally, over 300 locals have been trained as eco-guides and forest stewards, contributing directly to tourism growth and increasing community engagement,” Bevilacqua said.

With regards to the Red Sea Project, the ADL partner emphasized that the coral reef and mangrove restoration efforts aim for a 40 percent biodiversity increase and sequester 500,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually as part of marine and coastal ecosystem restoration. Additionally, over 500 jobs have been created, aligning conservation with economic development through ecotourism initiatives.

The rise of eco-tourism

While integrating sustainability and environmental protection into tourism developments is admirable, these projects do ultimately need to attract visitors in order to deliver an economic return.

Nicolas Mayer, PwC Middle East partner and global tourism industry lead, explained that tourists drawn to nature-based experiences tend to be strong spenders, contributing significantly to the local economy.

“Eco-tourism, in particular, has a profound economic impact on more remote and economically weaker regions, where visitor spending can create jobs, stimulate local businesses, and foster infrastructure development that benefits residents and tourists alike,” Mayer said.




Nicolas Mayer, PwC Middle East Partner, Global Tourism Industry Lead. (Supplied)

“This type of tourism is especially appealing for domestic travelers, who bring significant economic benefits while generating a lower ecological impact than international visitors. By encouraging domestic tourism, the Kingdom reduces the carbon footprint associated with air travel, thus aligning with its sustainability goals,” he added.

The PwC representative continued to stress that the concept of regenerative tourism is central to Saudi Arabia’s approach.

“Unlike traditional tourism, which may strain resources, regenerative tourism actively restores and enhances natural and cultural sites. This approach ensures that destinations not only maintain their ecological and cultural value but also improve over time, offering a richer experience for future visitors and a lasting legacy for local communities,” Mayer said.

Topics: tourism sustainable tourism Saudi Arabia Ad Diriyah

Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests $1bn, strengthening Kingdom’s VC leadership

Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests $1bn, strengthening Kingdom’s VC leadership
Updated 05 February 2025
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests $1bn, strengthening Kingdom’s VC leadership

Saudi Venture Capital Co. invests $1bn, strengthening Kingdom’s VC leadership
Updated 05 February 2025
Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Venture Capital Co. has committed $1 billion in investments to date, with its total assets— including contributions from partners— reaching approximately $4.8 billion, according to the company’s latest “Impact Report.”

The report highlights SVC’s pivotal role in expanding Saudi Arabia’s private capital ecosystem, underscoring the company’s contributions to record growth in venture capital, private equity, venture debt, and private credit markets since its inception in 2018.

To date, SVC has supported 54 funds, which together have invested in over 800 startups and small and medium enterprises across key sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, healthcare, edtech, transport, and logistics.

According to MAGNiTT, Saudi Arabia remained the top destination for VC investments in the MENA region for the second consecutive year, securing $750 million in 2024. This accounted for 40 percent of regional VC capital, with a 16 percent increase in deal flow, closing 178 deals— the most of any MENA country.

The UAE followed with $613 million, leading in deal volume with 188 deals and 12 exits.

“We are committed to further stimulating the private capital ecosystem in Saudi Arabia by launching required investment programs and developmental initiatives based on an analysis of the ecosystem’s needs,” said Nabeel Koshak, CEO and board member of SVC.

The report underscores Saudi Arabia’s continued dominance in the MENA VC landscape, reinforcing its position as the leading VC hub in the region. This achievement is closely aligned with the broader economic diversification goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to transform the Kingdom’s financial sector and broader economy.

Since its launch, SVC’s strategic initiatives have played a key role in increasing investor participation in Saudi startups and SMEs. These initiatives have encouraged financial institutions to establish VC and PE funds, while also attracting both regional and international investors to the Kingdom’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In addition to its investment activities, SVC has launched several developmental programs designed to strengthen the private capital ecosystem. These programs include educational collaborations with local and global partners aimed at enhancing the skills of fund managers and investors, as well as producing market insight reports to support data-driven decision-making.

Established in 2018 as a subsidiary of the SME Bank, part of the National Development Fund, SVC focuses on stimulating and sustaining financing for startups and SMEs in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: SVC VC Investment

Riyadh airport to revolutionize retail with major expansion: official

Riyadh airport to revolutionize retail with major expansion: official
Updated 05 February 2025
Nadin Hasssan
Miguel Hadchity
Riyadh airport to revolutionize retail with major expansion: official

Riyadh airport to revolutionize retail with major expansion: official
Updated 05 February 2025
Nadin Hasssan Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to elevate the retail experience at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh by expanding its duty-free offerings and upgrading infrastructure to better serve passengers.

This was announced by Abdullah Al-Salem, general manager of Commercial Business Development at Riyadh Airports Co., during a panel discussion at the Retail Leaders Circle Global Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Recognizing the importance of enhancing passenger experience, Al-Salem revealed: “We’ve expanded the duty-free area by 180 percent, increasing the number of SKUs (stock-keeping units) from 4,000 to 10,000. We’ve also become the first airport in the region to introduce an on-arrival duty-free store.”

The official also highlighted ongoing expansion efforts at the airport, including the construction of two new piers—A and H—which will extend terminals 1 and 4.

Al-Salem emphasized that the expansion of terminals 3 and 4, completed last year, has led to a significant boost in retail sales. “We’ve seen sales more than triple compared to previous years,” he said.

Riyadh Airports Co. has also emerged as a leader in post-pandemic retail recovery.

“We were the first airport to recover in terms of retail sales after the pandemic,” Al-Salem noted.

He pointed to the expansion of retail space in terminals 1 and 2, which has nearly doubled in size from 1,100 sq. meters to 2,400 sq. meters, attracting high-end brands.

“We now have a much better understanding of our customers,” Al-Salem added. “Passenger behavior is different from that of mall customers,” and the airport teams have developed the expertise needed to cater to their specific needs.

The panel also featured Umair Ansari, senior vice president and general manager of travel retail for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at The Estee Lauder Companies.

Ansari discussed the evolving nature of luxury and shifting consumer preferences. “Luxury is not one-size-fits-all,” he said, emphasizing the need to understand what luxury means to individual travelers.

He also discussed the role of digitization in transforming the travel retail experience: “When you start with digitization in mind, you travel differently. We can now engage with passengers before, during, and after their journey, making the entire experience more seamless.”

Ansari also touched on the growing influence of Gen Z consumers, who make purchasing decisions based on emotions rather than product features. “If you tap into their emotions, you can create a strong connection,” he said.

Topics: RCLF2025

Apparel Group boosting its presence in fast-growing Saudi retail sector: CEO

Apparel Group boosting its presence in fast-growing Saudi retail sector: CEO
Updated 05 February 2025
Reina Takla
Miguel Hadchity
Apparel Group boosting its presence in fast-growing Saudi retail sector: CEO

Apparel Group boosting its presence in fast-growing Saudi retail sector: CEO
Updated 05 February 2025
Reina Takla Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: UAE-based Apparel Group is strengthening its presence in Saudi Arabia’s retail sector through strategic partnerships and expansion as the Kingdom experiences a surge in new mall developments. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Retail Leaders Circle Global Forum in Riyadh, the CEO of the group, Neeraj Teckchandani, highlighted the company’s commitment to growth in the Saudi market.

“There are a lot of the landlords over here and partners with whom we work. So we signed a MoU yesterday with Point, the new mall from the Red Sea Mall group, which is coming in the sea region where we have taken a significant position. And, there is another one which we are signing this afternoon at Mall Of Dhahran,” Teckchandani said.

He highlighted the company’s strategy of expanding through partnerships with mall developers. “These are all strategic partnerships which we work with these landlords. And whenever there is a new mall coming, we will take a larger position over there. And those are the MoUs we have signed. So we have signed two of them, Mall Of Dhahran as well as Point.” 

The Kingdom’s retail sector is undergoing a transformation, with significant investments in mall developments. “There are about 30 malls which are coming in Saudi over the next five years. I don’t think that any other Gulf country has got that number of malls coming up or even combined.” 

The CEO added: “Saudi is evolving, we have avenues in Riyadh coming. We have a lot of malls coming from Cenomi Centers and so on. So, for us, the growth potential is huge in Saudi. Last year, of the 250 stores that we opened in the Gulf, nearly 150 were in Saudi Arabia.”

The company is increasingly expanding its brand portfolio and footprint in the Kingdom. “So in terms of the investments, there is a lot. We signed about 28 new brands last year. We took over from other operators like Cenomi Retail or Alyasra or AlMalki or Landmark Group Saudi Arabia branch, some across the region, some Saudi specific. So, we did that for eight of the brands. So we have a lot of expansion that way,” Teckchandani said. 

The top official added that Apparel Group is set to open close to 300 stores in the region, and Saudi Arabia would be home to around 180 to 200 of them. “So big expansion plans, and we are also putting a lot of the investments into the hard infrastructure. So we are building a new distribution center in Dubai, and a new one in Qatar. And we have just finished the one in Saudi.” 

He also underlined the importance of preparing for future retail demands. “We have so much expansion coming in the next three to five years in Saudi Arabia. So we are investing a lot in terms of infrastructure, hard, whether it is a distribution center or device or the soft, we’re putting the retail academy, upskilling the talent and so on for the growth that we’re in charge of over the next couple of years.” 

According to Teckchandani, the evolution of the retail sector in the Kingdom presents numerous possibilities: “I think a lot of opportunities that way, as I mentioned, over 30 malls coming in the region gives huge opportunities.”

He added: “Saudi lacks mega malls like a Dubai mall or an Avenues Kuwait. So we will see the first one with Avenues Riyadh coming up that will lift the level of retail to the next level.” 

While the retail sector faces some challenges, Teckchandani does not see major threats apart from geopolitical factors.

Apparel Group is also focusing on omnichannel integration to enhance customer experience. “Today, for all the major retailers, it’s an omni channel, and so all of them are offline and online as well.” 

The CEO added: “All of our 2,000-plus stores, our 14 brand.coms and 61 marketplaces are seamlessly connected. I have a single view of inventory and this is available everywhere.” 

As part of its expansion, the company has signed multiple brands across fashion, beauty, home, and food and beverage, including Koton, Sur La Table, Estée Lauder, and Allo Beirut. “So, in every segment, we have signed new brands. Some have already opened in Saudi Arabia, while others are in the phase of opening.” 

Understanding and adapting to consumer trends is key to long-term success in the retail industry, according to Teckchandani: “I think you always have to see the relevance and you always have to remain relevant for your customer because you have to understand what the customer wants.” 

He added: “You can get the initial hype because of the brand power, but if you don’t remain relevant or don’t hear your customer’s voice, you will be left out. I mean, the customer will move on and we have seen this with so many brands who left the region.” 

Looking ahead, Teckchandani sees experiential retail as the next major trend shaping the sector. “Whether it’s retail or F&B, it has to be more experiential, you cannot be just transactional or selling a commodity. Gone are the days when you were just selling a piece of gummy or a footwear.” 

The top official emphasized that digital elements and an omnichannel experience at the store are necessary.

While an initial public offering is on Apparel Group’s horizon, it is not an immediate priority. “Early days for us, I would say, definitely there are plans in the medium term, but not in the near term. We will be looking at something in the range of three to five years from today,” the CEO said.

Topics: RCLF2025

Saudi Arabia’s retail market driven by youth, digital growth: experts say 

Saudi Arabia’s retail market driven by youth, digital growth: experts say 
Updated 05 February 2025
Nadin Hassan
Saudi Arabia’s retail market driven by youth, digital growth: experts say 

Saudi Arabia’s retail market driven by youth, digital growth: experts say 
Updated 05 February 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s retail sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by a digitally savvy young population, increasing consumer confidence, and shifting spending habits, according to a senior executive. 

In an interview with Arab News at Retail Leaders Circle in Riyadh, Abdellah Iftahy, senior partner at McKinsey and Co., said that 75 percent of retail spending will come from Saudi youth by 2035. 

“The consumer of tomorrow is not the one that we see today, and that will actually quite dramatically shape and shake the retail industry,” Iftahy said. 

He continued: “Brands not relevant to today’s youth may struggle to compete. A key consumer trend is the rising importance of value for money, driven by a growing middle class in Saudi Arabia. This will shape the retail industry with a focus on mass-market, value-for-money offerings.” 

Iftahy noted that Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce market is expected to grow significantly, with one in four retail transactions happening online by 2035. 

This growth will be driven by increasing digital adoption, rising disposable income, and evolving consumer preferences within the Kingdom. 

“Consumers are digitally savvy, and the young population actually transacts much more, both in terms of brand discovery but also in terms of clothing, if you will, to purchase online. E-commerce will continue to become a fast-growing channel going forward,” Iftahy said. 

He mentioned that food service would be another growing channel, with significant investments expected in entertainment, hotels, hospitality, and restaurants. This, he added, would ultimately boost the food service sector for distributors supplying these outlets. 

Echoing these sentiments, Karl Nader, partner and managing director at AlixPartners, pointed out that while consumer sentiment in the US and Europe is expected to decline in 2025, the Kingdom remains an exception. 

“This is coming from a few areas. We’re increasing spend in grocery. But actually, within grocery, we expect Saudi consumers, what the data is telling us, is that there is a shift toward more value-added products, value-driven products, more discounters, private labels, and so on,” Nader said. 

As a result, consumers are adjusting their financial habits to rebalance their budgets. 

Karl Nader, partner and managing director at AlixPartners. AN photo by Loai El-Kellawy

Nader also stated that the increase in Saudi consumer spending on dining out and entertainment reflects strong consumer confidence, or short-term factors like post-pandemic recovery and government stimulus. 

One reason for this increased spending is the greater availability of entertainment options, driven by government and Public Investment Fund-backed projects that are expanding the sector. 

Luxury and e-commerce  

While budget-conscious spending is increasing, the luxury retail sector is also set for expansion, with international brands looking to establish a stronger presence in Saudi Arabia. 

“Fundamentally, retail is about demand, and if demand grows with population and expats coming, we see all of the subsectors benefiting from that,” Iftahy said. 

He added: “I think some of the subsectors that may grow faster would be luxury, because what we see today is there is a lot of spend from Saudis outside of Saudi. So, if supply comes in, we expect this to grow at a higher rate than the rest of the industry.” 

Iftahy went on to say that everything related to entertainment and hospitality is growing because people have been spending more time outside of their homes, and that trend is expected to continue.  

The evolution of Saudi Arabia’s retail industry is also changing the role of traditional retail spaces. 

Challenges vs. opportunities 

Despite the opportunities, retailers in Saudi Arabia face key challenges, including rising operational costs, workforce productivity gaps, and the need for digital transformation. 

“The productivity levels in Saudi retail are lower than global standards,” Iftahy noted. “Retailers must improve efficiency, leverage consumer data, and explore adjacent market opportunities.” 

Additionally, the changing role of women in the workforce is influencing consumer behavior. “With more Saudi women working and managing careers, retailers need to rethink their engagement strategies,” Nader said. 

Sustainability and ethical consumerism are also gaining traction among younger Saudi shoppers. “Brands that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability — through eco-friendly packaging, ethical sourcing, and corporate responsibility — will have an edge in building long-term customer loyalty,” Iftahy added. 

Retail growth 

Despite economic uncertainties in global markets, both Nader and Iftahy agree that Saudi Arabia’s retail sector is poised for continued growth. 

“I think the Saudi market across the different sectors is still growing, and there are a lot of opportunities for growth that can be captured by local or international players,” said Iftahy. 

“I would say the international players that have a value proposition and products that are differentiated and bring additional value to consumers have higher chances of winning.”  

He highlighted that Saudi Arabia offered growth opportunities across consumer and retail segments, with the greatest potential for international brands offering unique products or value propositions. 

As Vision 2030 continues to drive economic transformation, experts believe that businesses that embrace e-commerce, data-driven strategies, and experiential retail will thrive, while those that fail to adapt will struggle in an increasingly competitive market. 

Topics: RCLF2025

Saudi retailer Panda plans over 20 store openings in 2025, says COO

Saudi retailer Panda plans over 20 store openings in 2025, says COO
Updated 05 February 2025
Nadin Hassan
Reem Walid
Saudi retailer Panda plans over 20 store openings in 2025, says COO

Saudi retailer Panda plans over 20 store openings in 2025, says COO
Updated 05 February 2025
Nadin Hassan Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Panda Retail Co. is set to open more than 20 new stores in 2025, maintaining its pace of expansion from the previous year, according to the company’s chief operating officer. 

Speaking to Arab News at the Retail Leaders Circle Global Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Abdullah Al-Sabban said the company’s focus this year will be on expanding within Saudi Arabia, particularly in Riyadh and remote areas.  

Panda’s expansion supports its goal of sustainable retail growth through innovation while highlighting the resilience of Saudi Arabia’s retail sector, which recorded SR37.4 billion ($9.97 billion) in sales in the third quarter of 2024 despite global economic challenges. 

Retail sales in the Kingdom are forecast to reach $161.4 billion by 2028, while the e-commerce sector is projected to exceed $13.2 billion by 2025, according to data platform Statista. 

“Our theme for this year is ‘expanovation.’ Expanding the sites, stores, and locations is very important. But we’re more focused on Saudi Arabia right now, more focused on Riyadh, and more focused on remote areas. We want to make sure that everybody deserves to have a Panda experience across the Kingdom,” Al-Sabban said. 

Self-funded growth 

Al-Sabban clarified that the company does not require external funding for its current expansion plans. 

“When you’re talking about 20 stores a year, that’s not an area where you need to go and find funding and support,” he said.

“We want to ensure sustainable growth. We want to make sure we have the right number and continue growing at the same trend that we’ve been growing over the last year or two.” 

He noted that securing funding would only be necessary if the company aimed to double in size. 

“Today, we’re running at 200 plus stores. If you told me I want to grow to 400 in a year, then yes, we need to get a huge amount of money. But I think it has to be organic growth. You can’t just go and expand because if we expand all our stores, we also need to expand our supply chain, logistics, commercial operations, and trucks,” he said.  

“We need to make sure that we don’t face failure as we expand in a very dramatic way. So, for now, we are going to keep it smooth and steady to ensure the right sustainability going forward,” he added. 

Regarding a potential initial public offering, Al-Sabban said Panda is still assessing the right time and approach for such a move. 

“IPO is a very critical situation, and it’s not easy to answer that, especially since we’re part of a bigger group in Savola. There are some thoughts, but we’re still discussing, negotiating, and understanding what would be the right time and approach for something like that,” Al-Sabban said. 

He said that going public is challenging and timing is key, emphasizing the need to ensure that an IPO is the right move for the organization. 

Market positioning 

In addition to opening new locations, Panda is investing in upgrading its existing stores through its customer experience and innovation program called CXR. 

He added: “We are running both projects simultaneously, ensuring we improve our existing stores while opening new ones. Hopefully, by the end of the year, we will have opened more than 20 stores in new locations.” 

Addressing competition in the Saudi retail sector, Al-Sabban emphasized Panda’s long-standing presence in the market. 

“We’ve been one of the oldest retailers in Saudi Arabia. We’ve introduced the hypermarket model in Saudi Arabia. So, we’ve been leading the market. We know our customers,” Al-Sabban said. “I think this is the challenge that people coming from outside will face — understanding the customer behavior and mindset.”  

He noted that while international retailers entering Saudi Arabia are targeting specific segments, Panda serves a broad customer base. 

“Each outside supermarket coming in is focusing on a certain segment of customers. We are focusing on everybody in Saudi Arabia, from premium all the way to different levels,” Al-Sabban said.  

He noted that while building brand trust is a challenge for international players, Panda has already earned consumer confidence, with its loyalty program, boasting over 10 million users, reflecting a strong customer base. 

Al-Sabban said Panda remains committed to maintaining competitive pricing. “On the other hand, we’re working with our suppliers to ensure we have the best prices for our customers. Make sure that we maintain that perception of the lowest price and best quality,” Al-Sabban concluded. 

“We want to make sure that we’re always known for the best prices, the best quality, and the freshness of our products for our customers.”  

Topics: RLC2025 Panda Retail business

